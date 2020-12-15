Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Oct. 18-24

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

9161 E Lake Rd., $36,000

Home

1332 Fence Post Ln., $270,000

1336 Fence Post Ln., $251,750

482 Wampee St., $209,900

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

135 Ocean Isle West Blvd., $1,450,000

13 SW Richmond St. & Main St., $519,900

709 Highgate Pl., $424,800

706 Highgate Pl., $424,800

6728 Dunlowe Notch, $409,800

7006 SW Falmouth Ct., $265,420

7026 SW Falmouth Ct., $236,235

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

4561 Squirrel Ave., $207,570

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 70 Sweetgrass Ln., $160,000

Lot 251 Pinckney Rd., $104,000

Lot 102 Woodstork Ln., $100,000

Lot 53 Permit Ct., $90,000

TBD Cravens St., $23,000

1244 Francis Parker Rd., $15,000

TBD Cravens St., $10,000

230 S Kaminski St., $8,500

Home

24 Royal Tern Ct., $760,000

340 Apache Dr., $450,000

223 Meeting St., $263,000

412 Two Rivers Rd., $229,920

526 Nowell St., $195,000

1155 Palmetto St., $185,000

Andrews 29510

Land

00 Cumbie Rd., $39,500

Home

229 Hackberry Rd., $112,000

Aynor 29511

Land

157 Hidden Valley Rd., $56,000

Home

4181 Enoch Rd., $267,900

842 8th Ave., $219,999

801 8th Ave., $175,000

Conway 29526

Land

4284 Long Avenue Ext., $127,000

1000 Muskeg Ct., $58,000

2003 Woodstork Dr., $57,900

116 Lure Ct., $53,000

1016 Muscovy Pl., $51,500

Lot 177 Wigeon Dr., $50,000

2008 Wood Stork Dr., $45,000

1021 Pochard Dr., $38,500

Home

926 Eula Dr., $385,000

2335 Steep Landing Rd., $382,500

1008 Whooping Crane Dr., $355,000

5343 Bear Bluff Rd., $335,000

254 Astoria Park Loop, $322,412

2273 BB Watson Rd., $313,000

4305 Long Avenue Ext., $299,900

270 Ridge Pointe Dr., $295,000

343 Angler Ct., $248,694

281 Dunbarton Ln., $240,000

2611 Stanley St., $235,000

1660 Fairforest Ct., $230,000

709 Helms Way, $229,900

410 Sunforest Way, $220,000

329 Barony Dr., $215,000

506 Falcon Terrace Ct., $199,900

1408 Rainsbrook Ct., $198,000

275 Palm Terrace Loop, $196,999

112 Timberline Dr., $195,000

1254 Midtown Village Dr., $194,000

4055 Woodcliffe Dr., $193,900

533 Larkspur Dr., $190,000

2288 BB Watson Rd., $185,000

273 Haley Brooke Dr., $183,000

1361 Midtown Village Dr., $182,000

3116 Shandwick Dr., $179,900

466 Sean River Rd., $166,730

2977 New Home Circle, $164,900

1300 Collins Park St., $164,000

1301 Boker Rd., $159,000

785 University Forest Circle, $140,000

2656 Tanga Ln., $135,000

657 Lake Estates Ct., $130,000

3789 Mayfield Dr., $110,000

Condo/townhouse

1130 Fairway Ln., $147,900

1003 Fairway Ln., $143,000

334 Wild Wing Blvd., $99,000

320-J Myrtle Greens Dr., $85,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $82,500

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Bridgebrook Ln., $30,000

1308 Restful Ln., $21,000

Home

5904 Old Bucksville Rd., $375,000

6095 Cates Bay Hwy., $215,359

267 Oak Landing Dr., $205,000

3206 Merganser Dr., $196,096

1312 Teal Ct., $194,990

1464 Abberbury Dr., $192,000

3016 Dewberry Dr., $180,000

2628 Woodcreek Ln., $169,000

2844 Greenpond Circle, $168,500

5600 Fern Ridge Rd., $144,900

6050 Wildlife Ln., $109,400

5852 Bluewater Rd., $99,900

Little River 29566

Land

2254 Rum Runner Ct., $242,500

Lot 36 Highway 50, $121,111

Home

4804 Williams Island Dr., $945,000

428 Cascade Loop, $367,787

3705 Pitchers Pl., $365,705

3123 Balboa Ln., $356,691

4013 On Deck Circle, $324,830

3822 Park Pointe Ave., $318,910

3193 Viceroy Loop, $287,000

128 Zostera Dr., $285,000

3708 Park Pointe Ave., $282,000

4049 Golf Ave., $269,000

2575 Lake Vista Dr., $265,000

3786 Cypress Dr., $249,900

782 Cypress Way, $248,897

575 Kapalua Loop, $246,900

173 Olympic St., $246,500

302 Logan St., $235,290

4325 Deer Run Rd., $229,900

280 Sage Circle, $219,600

400 Nature Trail, $217,500

253 Sage Circle, $217,261

535 Cedar Lakes Dr., $210,000

4548 Spyglass Dr., $191,100

496 Cordgrass Ln., $158,000

2033 East Twisted Oaks Circle, $121,000

Condo/townhouse

4063 McLamb Ave., $208,468

448 Papyrus Circle, $190,400

4396 Baldwin Ave., $183,000

131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $176,900

4634 Greenbriar Dr., $130,000

4648 Greenbriar Dr., $130,000

107 Barnacle Ln., $126,900

4502 W Harbour Ct., $120,000

130 Scotchbroom Dr., $119,900

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $77,500

Longs 29568

Home

1053 Yellow Jasmine Dr., $338,000

124 Par Away Ct., $332,000

795 Wintercreeper Dr., $275,000

957 Snowberry Dr., $250,000

505 Joy Way Ct., $235,000

951 Bellflower Dr., $209,000

145 Cypress Tree Loop, $206,165

156 Cypress Tree Loop, $196,500

414 Coco Plum Ct., $195,000

2199 Seaford Dr., $185,000

308 Watercress Dr., $184,000

509 Grass Fern Ct., $182,500

Condo/townhouse

119 Palmetto Green Dr., $227,000

661 Tupelo Ln., $88,000

649 Tupelo Ln., $84,000

Loris 29569

Home

190 Fox Bay Rd., $395,000

4415 Willow St., $350,000

4000 Fairlane Rd., $315,000

329 Long Meadow Dr., $227,755

444 Cotton Grass Dr., $205,000

3160 Gause Rd., $199,900

1828 Oak Dale Rd., $175,000

381 Long Meadow Dr., $173,016

122 Saint Barnabas Rd., $159,340

4842 Forest Dr., $20,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

9417 Park St., $205,000

Home

9411 Cove Dr., $610,000

208 80th Ave. N, $599,000

300 Shuffleboard Ct., $575,000

7404 Catena Ln., $530,000

64 Middle Gate Rd., $525,000

1379 Tarisa Ave., $449,290

10072 Washington Circle, $408,000

6526 Anterselva Dr., $374,965

299 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $315,000

9539 Edgerton Dr., $255,000

9561 Maison Ct., $238,500

6532 Valene Ct., $176,000

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $700,000

8500 Margate Circle, $545,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $340,000

218 Westleton Dr., $317,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $296,500

9840 Queensway Blvd., $256,000

7003 Porcher Dr., $230,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $227,500

9540 Shore Dr., $215,000

410 Melrose Pl., $189,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $172,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $159,900

223 Maison Dr., $142,000

9768 Leyland Dr., $138,500

7603 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

9742 Leyland Dr., $130,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

9550 Shore Dr., $127,000

201 74th Ave. N, $110,000

158 N Seawatch Dr., $109,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $104,500

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $97,500

201 74th Ave. N, $89,000

6506 Wildwood Dr., $73,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $48,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1014 South Myrtle Dr., $144,400

Home

115 S Yaupon Dr., $635,000

519 1st Ave. N, $485,000

119 B 12th Ave. S, $437,500

366 Mikita Dr., $375,817

717 Hollywood Dr. N, $309,900

621 1st Ave. N, $290,000

184 Somerworth Circle, $270,000

1574 Heathmuir Dr., $265,000

588 Circle Dr., $229,000

226 S Reindeer Rd., $223,470

906 Plantation Dr., $220,000

202 Palladium Dr., $189,000

425 Fair Oaks Dr., $115,000

6001-1855 S Kings Hwy., $212,000

6001 - 1229 S Kings Hwy., $114,000

6001-1266A South Kings Hwy., $109,000

6001-1406 S Kings Highway, $100,000

Condo/townhouse

515 N Ocean Blvd., $351,000

1981 Bent Grass Dr., $135,000

2270 Andover Dr., $114,500

1880 Auburn Ln., $108,745

212 Double Eagle Dr., $105,000

213 Double Eagle Dr., $67,500

1411 Turkey Ridge Rd., $50,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $142,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $132,000

5905 - 439-B South Kings Hwy., $127,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $78,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

210 Creek Harbour Circle, $82,500

Home

1710 Pond Rd., $645,000

4493 Columbine Ct., $473,500

52 Summer Wind Loop, $454,900

640 Whispering Pines Ct., $425,000

541 Sparkleberry Dr., $360,000

3013 Purity Place Loop, $357,000

480 Grand Cypress Way, $335,000

1715 Shinnecock Dr., $329,900

509 Crawley Pl., $325,000

149 Laurel Hill Pl., $296,000

359 Grove Park Loop, $276,000

1646 Sedgefield Dr., $247,500

1000 Addington Ct., $245,000

8019 Leeward Ln., $240,500

124 Jamestown Landing Rd., $222,000

1311 Timber Ct., $198,000

5001 Blue Spruce Ln., $192,000

3431 Piedmont Trail, $105,000

406 Delton Dr., $65,000

60 Offshore Dr., $58,000

116 Burr Circle, $48,000

Condo/townhouse

647 Sunnyside Dr., $187,750

113 Knightbury Ct., $187,500

300 Marsh Pl., $178,000

423 Mahogany Dr., $148,400

4388 Daphne Ln., $140,000

630 Sailbrooke Ct., $135,000

3110 Sweetwater Blvd., $127,500

5786 Longwood Dr., $113,900

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $216,000

420 Pine Ave., $100,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

4104 Ditchford Ct., $669,900

5808 Longleaf Dr., $550,000

3981 Lark Hill Dr., $533,000

6054 Sandy Miles Way, $475,000

1451 Brookgreen Dr., $467,500

2735 Stellar Loop, $375,000

853 Mourning Dove Dr., $335,199

339 Las Olas Dr., $330,000

1850 Heritage Loop, $310,000

2402 Seabreeze Pl., $305,000

708 Pearl Pine Ct., $289,120

986 Antilles Ct., $265,000

407 Alder St., $235,000

2817 Ophelia Way, $230,500

1091 Park Dr., $145,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 Ocean Blvd. N, $365,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $315,000

5515 N Ocean Blvd., $307,500

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

249 Venice Way, $299,000

2262 Heritage Loop, $264,000

5601 North Ocean Blvd., $240,000

4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $185,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $179,000

3502 Evergreen Way, $174,000

4851 Luster Leaf Circle, $170,000

4812 Magnolia Lake Dr., $160,000

2006 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000

4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $145,000

4683 Wild Iris Dr., $137,900

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $132,000

1052 Penny Ln., $129,500

4745 Wild Iris Dr., $128,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $128,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $125,000

405 13th Ave. S, $114,900

201 Ocean Blvd. S, $111,250

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $104,750

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

4665 Wild Iris Dr., $91,800

1202 Benna Dr., $88,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $84,500

1208 Benna Dr., $80,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd. S, $67,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $52,750

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9410 Bellasera Circle, $227,500

1124 Whispering Winds Dr., $71,000

1327 Fiddlehead Way, $54,900

1768 Singing Rose Dr., $50,000

1740 Singing Rose Dr., $50,000

629 Waterbridge Blvd., $50,000

Lot 486 Sparkle Ct., $50,000

1501 Osage Dr., $48,900

613 Waterbridge Blvd., $42,000

Home

898 Waterton Ave., $937,174

160 W Palms Dr., $919,000

9141 Bellasera Circle, $799,900

234 Ave. of the Palms, $565,000

1305 Ashboro Ct., $356,000

5195 Country Pine Dr., $355,269

5163 Country Pine Dr., $336,947

5196 Country Pine Dr., $332,042

6142 Chadderton Circle, $319,225

342 Babylon Pine Dr., $315,000

8030 Fort Hill Way, $314,020

4976 Westwind Dr., $296,000

4846 Seabreeze Ln., $295,000

8015 Brogdon Dr, $291,688

5060 Wavering Place Loop, $287,500

8027 Brogdon Dr, $286,355

952 Laurens Mill Dr., $279,000

5527 Redleaf Rose Dr., $274,497

5125 Casentino Ct., $270,000

325 Vintage Circle, $255,000

801 Golden Willow Ct., $255,000

233 Carolina Farms Blvd., $255,000

137 Campania St., $254,000

5064 Wavering Place Loop, $252,000

2251 Beauclair Ct., $245,000

464 Harbison Circle, $242,675

4485 Marshwood Dr., $240,000

949 Laurens Mill Dr., $237,000

1736 Berkley Village Loop, $230,918

204 McKendree Ln., $224,900

1627 Randor Ct., $207,500

2177 Haystack Way, $189,501

4230 Hunting Bow Trail, $185,000

3013 Hollybrooke Dr., $180,000

311 Tapscott St., $145,500

402 Buck Ct., $88,000

Condo/townhouse

5063 Glenbrook Dr., $169,000

1220 River Oaks Dr., $132,500

2073 Silvercrest Dr., $131,500

4517 Girvan Dr., $130,000

100 Cypress Point Ct., $126,000

800 Crumpet Ct., $118,000

1290 River Oaks Dr., $110,000

545 White River Dr., $82,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

507 N 54th Ave. N, $230,000

1006 Surf Pointe Dr., $195,000

Home

213 54th Ave. N, $585,000

2367 Tidewatch Way, $443,000

602 36th Ave. S, $375,000

801 Bronwyn Circle, $332,000

670 2nd Ave. N, $315,000

1115 Inlet View Dr., $297,000

1821 Spinnaker Dr., $293,000

1104 Inlet View Dr., $284,500

5813 Mossy Oaks Dr., $280,000

605 B 17th Ave. S, $280,000

700 Anne St., $250,000

2436 Barry St., $134,000

400 S 32nd Ave. S, $265,500

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $500,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $414,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $390,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $362,500

6244 Catalina Dr., $337,000

6302 N Ocean Blvd., $299,900

503 20th Ave. N, $280,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $279,900

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $275,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $270,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

503 20th Ave. N, $240,000

601 Hillside Ave. N, $240,000

503 20th Ave. N, $209,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $200,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $194,999

6253 Catalina Dr., $191,500

703 S First Ave., $173,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $158,000

212 N 2nd Ave. N, $153,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $153,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $152,000

914 Hillside Dr. S, $151,650

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $151,000

901 West Port Dr., $150,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $147,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $146,000

911 Villa Dr., $145,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $142,000

4515 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000

614 3rd. Ave. S 3rd Ave. S, $135,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $84,500

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $82,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $59,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

740 Martin Luther King Rd., $158,000

TBD Beaumont Dr., $149,900

LOt 45 Savannah Dr., $132,000

Lot 3 Tuckers Rd., $87,000

47 Green Wing Teal Ln., $85,000

Lot 22 Sparkleberry Pl., $70,000

Home

207 Atlantic Ave., $685,000

681 Parker Dr., $647,500

358 Doral Dr., $415,000

217 Camden Circle, $400,000

71 Half Shell Ct., $392,500

844 Fieldgate Circle, $355,000

35 Oyster Pearl Ct., $345,000

208 Clamdigger Loop, $291,950

Condo/townhouse

293 S Dunes Dr., $486,000

48 Lumbee Circle, $339,000

154 Knight Circle, $268,000

14300 Ocean Hwy., $225,000

1057 Blue Stem Dr., $210,000

581 Blue Stem Dr., $205,000

70 Mingo Dr., $200,000

423 Parker Dr., $193,500

320 Pinehurst Ln., $131,250

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 365 McLeod Ln., $55,000

Home

6010 Friendship Ln., $530,000

302 Camrose Way, $299,900

743 Devon Estate Ave., $298,000

448 Freewoods Park Ct., $290,000

217 Cabots Creek Dr., $285,000

4060 Victoria Ct., $283,000

249 Coldwater Circle, $273,000

336 Lochmoore Loop, $271,000

941 Bonita Loop, $255,000

5010 Oat Fields Drive, $254,000

296 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $250,000

276 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $244,000

305 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $236,000

292 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $232,000

272 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $230,000

70 Plantation Rd., $229,900

356 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $228,000

830 Riverward Dr., $228,000

4015 Grousewood Dr., $225,000

6902 Merlin Ct., $224,900

215 Leste Rd., $214,800

514 Saint Charles Circle, $205,000

264 Archdale St., $204,000

108 Sunnehanna Dr., $177,500

123 Terracina Circle, $175,000

129 Terracina Circle, $175,000

706 Gleneagles Dr., $175,000

112 Terracina Circle, $174,000

133 Darlene Dr., $86,500

Condo/townhouse

667 Riverward Dr., $234,000

231 JE Edward Dr., $226,000

186 Ella Kinley Circle, $156,000

90 Ella Kinley Circle, $150,000

239 Portsmith Dr., $127,000

1240 White Tree Ln., $112,000

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $111,770

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $73,550

