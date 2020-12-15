Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Oct. 18-24
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
9161 E Lake Rd., $36,000
Home
1332 Fence Post Ln., $270,000
1336 Fence Post Ln., $251,750
482 Wampee St., $209,900
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
135 Ocean Isle West Blvd., $1,450,000
13 SW Richmond St. & Main St., $519,900
709 Highgate Pl., $424,800
706 Highgate Pl., $424,800
6728 Dunlowe Notch, $409,800
7006 SW Falmouth Ct., $265,420
7026 SW Falmouth Ct., $236,235
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
4561 Squirrel Ave., $207,570
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 70 Sweetgrass Ln., $160,000
Lot 251 Pinckney Rd., $104,000
Lot 102 Woodstork Ln., $100,000
Lot 53 Permit Ct., $90,000
TBD Cravens St., $23,000
1244 Francis Parker Rd., $15,000
TBD Cravens St., $10,000
230 S Kaminski St., $8,500
Home
24 Royal Tern Ct., $760,000
340 Apache Dr., $450,000
223 Meeting St., $263,000
412 Two Rivers Rd., $229,920
526 Nowell St., $195,000
1155 Palmetto St., $185,000
Andrews 29510
Land
00 Cumbie Rd., $39,500
Home
229 Hackberry Rd., $112,000
Aynor 29511
Land
157 Hidden Valley Rd., $56,000
Home
4181 Enoch Rd., $267,900
842 8th Ave., $219,999
801 8th Ave., $175,000
Conway 29526
Land
4284 Long Avenue Ext., $127,000
1000 Muskeg Ct., $58,000
2003 Woodstork Dr., $57,900
116 Lure Ct., $53,000
1016 Muscovy Pl., $51,500
Lot 177 Wigeon Dr., $50,000
2008 Wood Stork Dr., $45,000
1021 Pochard Dr., $38,500
Home
926 Eula Dr., $385,000
2335 Steep Landing Rd., $382,500
1008 Whooping Crane Dr., $355,000
5343 Bear Bluff Rd., $335,000
254 Astoria Park Loop, $322,412
2273 BB Watson Rd., $313,000
4305 Long Avenue Ext., $299,900
270 Ridge Pointe Dr., $295,000
343 Angler Ct., $248,694
281 Dunbarton Ln., $240,000
2611 Stanley St., $235,000
1660 Fairforest Ct., $230,000
709 Helms Way, $229,900
410 Sunforest Way, $220,000
329 Barony Dr., $215,000
506 Falcon Terrace Ct., $199,900
1408 Rainsbrook Ct., $198,000
275 Palm Terrace Loop, $196,999
112 Timberline Dr., $195,000
1254 Midtown Village Dr., $194,000
4055 Woodcliffe Dr., $193,900
533 Larkspur Dr., $190,000
2288 BB Watson Rd., $185,000
273 Haley Brooke Dr., $183,000
1361 Midtown Village Dr., $182,000
3116 Shandwick Dr., $179,900
466 Sean River Rd., $166,730
2977 New Home Circle, $164,900
1300 Collins Park St., $164,000
1301 Boker Rd., $159,000
785 University Forest Circle, $140,000
2656 Tanga Ln., $135,000
657 Lake Estates Ct., $130,000
3789 Mayfield Dr., $110,000
Condo/townhouse
1130 Fairway Ln., $147,900
1003 Fairway Ln., $143,000
334 Wild Wing Blvd., $99,000
320-J Myrtle Greens Dr., $85,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $82,500
Conway 29527
Land
TBD Bridgebrook Ln., $30,000
1308 Restful Ln., $21,000
Home
5904 Old Bucksville Rd., $375,000
6095 Cates Bay Hwy., $215,359
267 Oak Landing Dr., $205,000
3206 Merganser Dr., $196,096
1312 Teal Ct., $194,990
1464 Abberbury Dr., $192,000
3016 Dewberry Dr., $180,000
2628 Woodcreek Ln., $169,000
2844 Greenpond Circle, $168,500
5600 Fern Ridge Rd., $144,900
6050 Wildlife Ln., $109,400
5852 Bluewater Rd., $99,900
Little River 29566
Land
2254 Rum Runner Ct., $242,500
Lot 36 Highway 50, $121,111
Home
4804 Williams Island Dr., $945,000
428 Cascade Loop, $367,787
3705 Pitchers Pl., $365,705
3123 Balboa Ln., $356,691
4013 On Deck Circle, $324,830
3822 Park Pointe Ave., $318,910
3193 Viceroy Loop, $287,000
128 Zostera Dr., $285,000
3708 Park Pointe Ave., $282,000
4049 Golf Ave., $269,000
2575 Lake Vista Dr., $265,000
3786 Cypress Dr., $249,900
782 Cypress Way, $248,897
575 Kapalua Loop, $246,900
173 Olympic St., $246,500
302 Logan St., $235,290
4325 Deer Run Rd., $229,900
280 Sage Circle, $219,600
400 Nature Trail, $217,500
253 Sage Circle, $217,261
535 Cedar Lakes Dr., $210,000
4548 Spyglass Dr., $191,100
496 Cordgrass Ln., $158,000
2033 East Twisted Oaks Circle, $121,000
Condo/townhouse
4063 McLamb Ave., $208,468
448 Papyrus Circle, $190,400
4396 Baldwin Ave., $183,000
131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $176,900
4634 Greenbriar Dr., $130,000
4648 Greenbriar Dr., $130,000
107 Barnacle Ln., $126,900
4502 W Harbour Ct., $120,000
130 Scotchbroom Dr., $119,900
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $77,500
Longs 29568
Home
1053 Yellow Jasmine Dr., $338,000
124 Par Away Ct., $332,000
795 Wintercreeper Dr., $275,000
957 Snowberry Dr., $250,000
505 Joy Way Ct., $235,000
951 Bellflower Dr., $209,000
145 Cypress Tree Loop, $206,165
156 Cypress Tree Loop, $196,500
414 Coco Plum Ct., $195,000
2199 Seaford Dr., $185,000
308 Watercress Dr., $184,000
509 Grass Fern Ct., $182,500
Condo/townhouse
119 Palmetto Green Dr., $227,000
661 Tupelo Ln., $88,000
649 Tupelo Ln., $84,000
Loris 29569
Home
190 Fox Bay Rd., $395,000
4415 Willow St., $350,000
4000 Fairlane Rd., $315,000
329 Long Meadow Dr., $227,755
444 Cotton Grass Dr., $205,000
3160 Gause Rd., $199,900
1828 Oak Dale Rd., $175,000
381 Long Meadow Dr., $173,016
122 Saint Barnabas Rd., $159,340
4842 Forest Dr., $20,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
9417 Park St., $205,000
Home
9411 Cove Dr., $610,000
208 80th Ave. N, $599,000
300 Shuffleboard Ct., $575,000
7404 Catena Ln., $530,000
64 Middle Gate Rd., $525,000
1379 Tarisa Ave., $449,290
10072 Washington Circle, $408,000
6526 Anterselva Dr., $374,965
299 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $315,000
9539 Edgerton Dr., $255,000
9561 Maison Ct., $238,500
6532 Valene Ct., $176,000
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $700,000
8500 Margate Circle, $545,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $340,000
218 Westleton Dr., $317,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $296,500
9840 Queensway Blvd., $256,000
7003 Porcher Dr., $230,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $227,500
9540 Shore Dr., $215,000
410 Melrose Pl., $189,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $172,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $159,900
223 Maison Dr., $142,000
9768 Leyland Dr., $138,500
7603 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000
9742 Leyland Dr., $130,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
9550 Shore Dr., $127,000
201 74th Ave. N, $110,000
158 N Seawatch Dr., $109,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $104,500
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $97,500
201 74th Ave. N, $89,000
6506 Wildwood Dr., $73,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $48,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1014 South Myrtle Dr., $144,400
Home
115 S Yaupon Dr., $635,000
519 1st Ave. N, $485,000
119 B 12th Ave. S, $437,500
366 Mikita Dr., $375,817
717 Hollywood Dr. N, $309,900
621 1st Ave. N, $290,000
184 Somerworth Circle, $270,000
1574 Heathmuir Dr., $265,000
588 Circle Dr., $229,000
226 S Reindeer Rd., $223,470
906 Plantation Dr., $220,000
202 Palladium Dr., $189,000
425 Fair Oaks Dr., $115,000
6001-1855 S Kings Hwy., $212,000
6001 - 1229 S Kings Hwy., $114,000
6001-1266A South Kings Hwy., $109,000
6001-1406 S Kings Highway, $100,000
Condo/townhouse
515 N Ocean Blvd., $351,000
1981 Bent Grass Dr., $135,000
2270 Andover Dr., $114,500
1880 Auburn Ln., $108,745
212 Double Eagle Dr., $105,000
213 Double Eagle Dr., $67,500
1411 Turkey Ridge Rd., $50,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $142,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $132,000
5905 - 439-B South Kings Hwy., $127,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $78,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
210 Creek Harbour Circle, $82,500
Home
1710 Pond Rd., $645,000
4493 Columbine Ct., $473,500
52 Summer Wind Loop, $454,900
640 Whispering Pines Ct., $425,000
541 Sparkleberry Dr., $360,000
3013 Purity Place Loop, $357,000
480 Grand Cypress Way, $335,000
1715 Shinnecock Dr., $329,900
509 Crawley Pl., $325,000
149 Laurel Hill Pl., $296,000
359 Grove Park Loop, $276,000
1646 Sedgefield Dr., $247,500
1000 Addington Ct., $245,000
8019 Leeward Ln., $240,500
124 Jamestown Landing Rd., $222,000
1311 Timber Ct., $198,000
5001 Blue Spruce Ln., $192,000
3431 Piedmont Trail, $105,000
406 Delton Dr., $65,000
60 Offshore Dr., $58,000
116 Burr Circle, $48,000
Condo/townhouse
647 Sunnyside Dr., $187,750
113 Knightbury Ct., $187,500
300 Marsh Pl., $178,000
423 Mahogany Dr., $148,400
4388 Daphne Ln., $140,000
630 Sailbrooke Ct., $135,000
3110 Sweetwater Blvd., $127,500
5786 Longwood Dr., $113,900
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $216,000
420 Pine Ave., $100,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
4104 Ditchford Ct., $669,900
5808 Longleaf Dr., $550,000
3981 Lark Hill Dr., $533,000
6054 Sandy Miles Way, $475,000
1451 Brookgreen Dr., $467,500
2735 Stellar Loop, $375,000
853 Mourning Dove Dr., $335,199
339 Las Olas Dr., $330,000
1850 Heritage Loop, $310,000
2402 Seabreeze Pl., $305,000
708 Pearl Pine Ct., $289,120
986 Antilles Ct., $265,000
407 Alder St., $235,000
2817 Ophelia Way, $230,500
1091 Park Dr., $145,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 Ocean Blvd. N, $365,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $315,000
5515 N Ocean Blvd., $307,500
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000
249 Venice Way, $299,000
2262 Heritage Loop, $264,000
5601 North Ocean Blvd., $240,000
4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $185,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $179,000
3502 Evergreen Way, $174,000
4851 Luster Leaf Circle, $170,000
4812 Magnolia Lake Dr., $160,000
2006 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000
4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $145,000
4683 Wild Iris Dr., $137,900
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $132,000
1052 Penny Ln., $129,500
4745 Wild Iris Dr., $128,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $128,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $125,000
405 13th Ave. S, $114,900
201 Ocean Blvd. S, $111,250
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $104,750
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
4665 Wild Iris Dr., $91,800
1202 Benna Dr., $88,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $84,500
1208 Benna Dr., $80,000
2000 S Ocean Blvd. S, $67,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $52,750
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9410 Bellasera Circle, $227,500
1124 Whispering Winds Dr., $71,000
1327 Fiddlehead Way, $54,900
1768 Singing Rose Dr., $50,000
1740 Singing Rose Dr., $50,000
629 Waterbridge Blvd., $50,000
Lot 486 Sparkle Ct., $50,000
1501 Osage Dr., $48,900
613 Waterbridge Blvd., $42,000
Home
898 Waterton Ave., $937,174
160 W Palms Dr., $919,000
9141 Bellasera Circle, $799,900
234 Ave. of the Palms, $565,000
1305 Ashboro Ct., $356,000
5195 Country Pine Dr., $355,269
5163 Country Pine Dr., $336,947
5196 Country Pine Dr., $332,042
6142 Chadderton Circle, $319,225
342 Babylon Pine Dr., $315,000
8030 Fort Hill Way, $314,020
4976 Westwind Dr., $296,000
4846 Seabreeze Ln., $295,000
8015 Brogdon Dr, $291,688
5060 Wavering Place Loop, $287,500
8027 Brogdon Dr, $286,355
952 Laurens Mill Dr., $279,000
5527 Redleaf Rose Dr., $274,497
5125 Casentino Ct., $270,000
325 Vintage Circle, $255,000
801 Golden Willow Ct., $255,000
233 Carolina Farms Blvd., $255,000
137 Campania St., $254,000
5064 Wavering Place Loop, $252,000
2251 Beauclair Ct., $245,000
464 Harbison Circle, $242,675
4485 Marshwood Dr., $240,000
949 Laurens Mill Dr., $237,000
1736 Berkley Village Loop, $230,918
204 McKendree Ln., $224,900
1627 Randor Ct., $207,500
2177 Haystack Way, $189,501
4230 Hunting Bow Trail, $185,000
3013 Hollybrooke Dr., $180,000
311 Tapscott St., $145,500
402 Buck Ct., $88,000
Condo/townhouse
5063 Glenbrook Dr., $169,000
1220 River Oaks Dr., $132,500
2073 Silvercrest Dr., $131,500
4517 Girvan Dr., $130,000
100 Cypress Point Ct., $126,000
800 Crumpet Ct., $118,000
1290 River Oaks Dr., $110,000
545 White River Dr., $82,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
507 N 54th Ave. N, $230,000
1006 Surf Pointe Dr., $195,000
Home
213 54th Ave. N, $585,000
2367 Tidewatch Way, $443,000
602 36th Ave. S, $375,000
801 Bronwyn Circle, $332,000
670 2nd Ave. N, $315,000
1115 Inlet View Dr., $297,000
1821 Spinnaker Dr., $293,000
1104 Inlet View Dr., $284,500
5813 Mossy Oaks Dr., $280,000
605 B 17th Ave. S, $280,000
700 Anne St., $250,000
2436 Barry St., $134,000
400 S 32nd Ave. S, $265,500
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $500,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $414,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $390,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $362,500
6244 Catalina Dr., $337,000
6302 N Ocean Blvd., $299,900
503 20th Ave. N, $280,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $279,900
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $275,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $270,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
503 20th Ave. N, $240,000
601 Hillside Ave. N, $240,000
503 20th Ave. N, $209,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $200,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $194,999
6253 Catalina Dr., $191,500
703 S First Ave., $173,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $158,000
212 N 2nd Ave. N, $153,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $153,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $152,000
914 Hillside Dr. S, $151,650
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $151,000
901 West Port Dr., $150,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $147,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $146,000
911 Villa Dr., $145,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $142,000
4515 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000
614 3rd. Ave. S 3rd Ave. S, $135,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $84,500
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $82,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $59,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
740 Martin Luther King Rd., $158,000
TBD Beaumont Dr., $149,900
LOt 45 Savannah Dr., $132,000
Lot 3 Tuckers Rd., $87,000
47 Green Wing Teal Ln., $85,000
Lot 22 Sparkleberry Pl., $70,000
Home
207 Atlantic Ave., $685,000
681 Parker Dr., $647,500
358 Doral Dr., $415,000
217 Camden Circle, $400,000
71 Half Shell Ct., $392,500
844 Fieldgate Circle, $355,000
35 Oyster Pearl Ct., $345,000
208 Clamdigger Loop, $291,950
Condo/townhouse
293 S Dunes Dr., $486,000
48 Lumbee Circle, $339,000
154 Knight Circle, $268,000
14300 Ocean Hwy., $225,000
1057 Blue Stem Dr., $210,000
581 Blue Stem Dr., $205,000
70 Mingo Dr., $200,000
423 Parker Dr., $193,500
320 Pinehurst Ln., $131,250
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 365 McLeod Ln., $55,000
Home
6010 Friendship Ln., $530,000
302 Camrose Way, $299,900
743 Devon Estate Ave., $298,000
448 Freewoods Park Ct., $290,000
217 Cabots Creek Dr., $285,000
4060 Victoria Ct., $283,000
249 Coldwater Circle, $273,000
336 Lochmoore Loop, $271,000
941 Bonita Loop, $255,000
5010 Oat Fields Drive, $254,000
296 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $250,000
276 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $244,000
305 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $236,000
292 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $232,000
272 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $230,000
70 Plantation Rd., $229,900
356 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $228,000
830 Riverward Dr., $228,000
4015 Grousewood Dr., $225,000
6902 Merlin Ct., $224,900
215 Leste Rd., $214,800
514 Saint Charles Circle, $205,000
264 Archdale St., $204,000
108 Sunnehanna Dr., $177,500
123 Terracina Circle, $175,000
129 Terracina Circle, $175,000
706 Gleneagles Dr., $175,000
112 Terracina Circle, $174,000
133 Darlene Dr., $86,500
Condo/townhouse
667 Riverward Dr., $234,000
231 JE Edward Dr., $226,000
186 Ella Kinley Circle, $156,000
90 Ella Kinley Circle, $150,000
239 Portsmith Dr., $127,000
1240 White Tree Ln., $112,000
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $111,770
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $73,550
