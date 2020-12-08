Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Oct. 11-17

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

364 Ocean Forest Dr. NW, $18,000

Home

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

1338 Fence Post Ln., $275,000

1 Gate 10, $265,000

1303 Sunny Slope Circle, $252,103

7 Court 4 Northwest Dr., $230,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Home

431 Cobia St., $678,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469,

Condo/townhouse

7195 Bonaventure St. SW, $192,500

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

4565 Squirrel Ave., $216,570

4440 Frogie Ln., $205,570

4458 Frogie Ln., $200,000

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Land

609 N Thompson St., $9,500

Lot 73 Lantana Circle, $66,500

952 Francis Parker Rd., $13,500

Home

11 Kilsock Dr., $263,000

41 Jericho Ct., $239,900

1105 Landgrave St., $187,500

2422 Withers St., $169,000

2009 Cherry St., $129,900

29 Tuskegee Ln., $40,000

Aynor 29511

Land

TBD Pine Oaks Farm Rd., $41,900

Home

184 Highmeadow Ln., $299,900

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Bear Bluff Rd., $270,000

1012 Gallinule Dr., $60,000

1109 Wigeon Dr., $60,000

Home

4996 Lumberjack Ln., $485,000

1038 Muscovy Pl., $479,000

2015 Woodstork Dr., $452,500

8228 Forest Lake Dr., $435,000

289 Astoria Park Loop, $313,865

2624 Willet Cove, $276,000

209 Pearlwood Ln., $273,500

364 Barony Dr., $262,000

321 Angler Ct., $257,730

117 Hampton Ridge Rd., $250,000

105 Astoria Park Loop, $237,395

293 Astoria Park Loop, $230,985

1521 Sunmeadow Dr., $224,000

1216 Tiger Grand Dr., $215,000

199 Palm Terrace Loop, $211,235

130 Grier Crossing Dr., $206,000

227 Lander Dr., $195,000

718 Drawbridge Dr., $188,500

971 Nottingham Lakes Rd., $188,000

879 Castlewood Dr., $182,000

700 15th Court, $134,000

606 Burroughs St., $122,000

273 Williamson Lake Circle, $76,000

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Tranquil Rd., $218,000

Home

106 Blue Gull Dr., $300,000

489 Mitchell Dr., $299,990

2995 Pee Dee Hwy., $250,000

6127 Cates Bay Hwy., $207,744

7020 Oak Grove Rd., $185,000

448 Berley MC Rd., $184,900

1209 Dunraven Ct., $179,900

1011 Whittemore St., $177,500

468 Warren Springs Dr., $175,000

1316 Weldon Ln., $175,000

2604 Woodcreek Ln., $159,000

232 Beulah Circle, $145,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

213 Fox Hunt Pl., $174,000

262 Blue Jacket Dr., $170,000

1309 Ralph Rd., $91,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

TBD School Dr., $79,000

Little River 29566

Land

3687 Sea Mountain Hwy., $68,000

Home

3115 Cedar Creek Run, $390,000

644 Ginger Lily Way, $348,944

718 Ricegrass Pl., $345,380

745 Ricegrass Pl., $336,785

202 Swallowtail Ct., $312,600

412 Cypress Springs Way, $300,535

142 Marblehead Dr., $299,900

194 Swallowtail Ct., $280,100

679 Wailea Circle, $280,000

450 Cypress Springs Way, $274,900

1012 Arboretum Dr., $265,880

1063 Maxwell Dr., $244,620

200 Rolling Woods Ct., $239,000

4502 Spyglass Dr., $225,000

305 Logan St., $224,000

318 Logan St., $214,900

146 Woodlyn Ave., $214,900

300 Hidden Cove Dr., $200,515

924 Callant Dr., $198,500

2545 Stones Edge Dr., $195,000

4455 Barcelona Dr., $178,000

11385 Bay Dr., $175,000

2803 Highway 111, $175,000

123 Williamsburg Rd., $166,000

Condo/townhouse

4304 Grande Harbour Blvd., $268,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $215,000

4504 Greenbriar Dr., $187,500

4225 Coquina Harbour Dr., $144,500

4416 Eastport Blvd., $135,000

4231 Hibiscus Dr., $125,000

118 Scotchbroom Dr., $103,000

102 Scotchbroom Dr., $95,000

Longs 29568

Land

Lot 3 Mill Swamp Rd., $51,400

111 Bill W Way, $14,000

Home

1908 Old Mary Ann Court, $330,000

457 Deer Watch Circle, $229,900

420 Sage Cedar Place, $215,000

157 Cypress Tree Loop, $199,495

136 Golden Bear Circle, $196,900

443 Charter Dr., $175,000

182 Sussex Ct., $149,900

4502 Applegate Rd., $134,000

Condo/townhouse

104 Stonewall Circle, $182,000

436 Colonial Trace Dr., $157,000

Loris 29569

Home

611 Fox Bay Rd., $301,000

350 Long Meadow Dr., $275,000

331 Fox Bay Rd., $203,990

5630 Dinkler Ave., $195,000

118 Saint Barnabas Rd., $168,000

3500 Carter Dr., $122,995

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

3001 Holly Berry Ct., $259,000

Home

7747 N Ocean Blvd., $652,101

7739 N Ocean Blvd., $578,000

1258 Glarentza St., $526,990

852 Antiqua Dr., $370,000

718 Saint Croix Ct., $350,000

299 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $345,000

6507 Bryant St., $225,000

Condo/townhouse

122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,365,000

122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,189,900

8500 Margate Circle, $775,000

8500 Margate Circle, $655,000

601 Gloucester Terrace Circle, $365,000

6810 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $340,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $331,000

213 Westleton Dr., $294,500

8560 Queensway Blvd., $280,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $280,000

10100 Lake Shore Dr., $249,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $205,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $190,000

9400 Shore Dr., $188,000

201 N 76th Ave. N, $187,500

9550 Shore Dr., $170,000

9550 Shore Dr., $170,000

9501 Shore Dr., $155,500

501 Maison Dr., $155,000

209 75th Ave N, $153,000

9760 Leyland Dr., $153,000

403 71st Ave. N, $89,500

10301 N Kings Hwy., $79,999

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $77,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

717 B S Ocean Blvd., $900,000

217 B 15th Ave. S, $485,000

314 S Ocean Blvd., $447,500

357 N Reindeer Rd., $310,155

1514 Bay Tree Ln., $255,000

1746 Mason Circle, $245,000

1601 Broken Anchor Way, $230,000

1773 Starbridge Dr., $217,000

1659 Gannet, $139,000

261 Flamingo St., $60,000

6001 - A6 S Kings Hwy., $325,000

571 Hickman St., $320,000

6001-1251 S Kings Hwy., $270,000

6001-1447 South Kings Hwy., $235,000

6001 South Kings Hwy., $234,000

6001-VIL1 S Kings Hwy., $184,000

6001-L38 South Kings Hwy., $110,000

6001-1822 South Kings Hwy., $89,000

6001 - 1586 S Kings Hwy., $68,000

2737 Sagittarius Dr., $46,000

1713 Crystal Lake Dr., $44,000

Condo/townhouse

629 3rd Ave. S, $210,000

203 Double Eagle Dr., $99,999

213 Double Eagle Dr., $91,500

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

164 Low Country Loop, $144,000

TBD Lombardy Ct., $30,000

Lot 4-A Cypress Ave., $115,000

Home

4825 Highway 17 Business South, $924,000

624 S Dogwood Dr., $650,000

246 Creek Harbour Circle, $559,000

435 Eagle Pass Dr., $548,500

62 Eagle Pass Dr., $488,000

935 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $425,995

30 Summerlight Dr., $410,000

149 Seabreeze Dr., $382,400

6391 Longwood Dr., $382,000

234 Georges Bay Rd., $380,000

58 Summerlight Dr., $372,000

268 Yellow Rail St., $369,900

158 Sugar Loaf Ln., $348,000

6372 Longwood Dr., $346,000

101 Splendor Circle, $343,000

340 Scottsdale Ct., $324,092

215 Laurel Bay Dr., $320,000

705 Cherry Blossom Dr., $319,000

148 Bucky Loop, $318,000

608 Serendipity Circle, $317,000

306 Simplicity Dr., $300,000

354 Cypress Creek Dr., $265,000

716 Harbor Bay Dr., $265,000

5016 Blue Spruce Ln., $215,000

308 Stratford Pl., $182,500

517 Key Largo Ave., $46,150

408 Delton Dr., $70,000

Condo/townhouse

4999 Highway 17 Business, $250,000

831 Sail Ln., $248,000

3036 Oak Grove Bend, $203,500

647 Sunnyside Dr., $177,900

300 Marsh Pl., $173,500

681 Wilshire Ln., $158,000

807 Wilshire Ln., $135,000

119 Veranda Way, $130,500

5870 Longwood Dr., $127,000

2494 Coastline Ct., $124,999

401 Indian Wells Ct., $121,000

1398 Basin Dr., $565,000

1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $315,000

1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $200,000

9500 Cove Dr., $200,000

Ebb Tide Harbour, $32,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5868 Ledro Ln., $446,215

5812 Longleaf Dr., $415,000

1645 Parish Way, $408,000

1679 Suncrest Dr., $408,000

828 Rosa Circle, $380,774

3703 Kinloch Dr., $365,000

1234 Prescott Circle, $335,900

1848 Orchard Dr., $320,000

516 33rd Ave. N, $320,000

2861 Stellar Loop, $298,355

4805 Camellia Dr., $290,000

1441 Powhaton Dr., $280,000

1430 Powhaton Dr., $279,000

958 Piping Plover Ln., $277,120

1831 C High St., $270,000

2836 Nova Way, $238,500

1291 Stalvey Ave., $170,600

Condo/townhouse

2736 Matriarch Ct., $268,000

2516 Heritage Loop, $262,500

950 Rosencrans Ln., $239,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000

4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $207,000

4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $199,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $192,500

655 Redwood Ave., $185,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000

3788 Otter St., $165,500

1779 Low Country Pl., $160,000

4805 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

4825 Luster Leaf Circle, $156,500

4895 Luster Leaf Circle, $153,500

501 Maison Dr., $150,000

4761 Wild Iris Dr., $149,900

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $149,800

4811 Orchid Way, $148,000

4830 Carnation Circle, $135,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000

5523 #1705 Ocean Blvd. N, $133,000

3845 Masters Ct., $133,000

830 44th Ave. N, $125,950

3735 Block House Way, $116,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000

2310 North Ocean Blvd., $95,000

5001 Little River Rd., $77,000

2207 South Ocean Blvd., $75,000

1605 Ocean Blvd. S, $73,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000

5001 Little River Rd., $70,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $67,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $53,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $40,000

9-H Carnation Circle, $24,900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

117 Ave. of the Palms, $322,000

520 West Palms Dr., $200,000

658 Waterbridge Blvd., $90,000

Lot 201 Waterbridge Blvd., $70,000

1304 East Isle of Palms Ave., $58,000

5158 Middleton View Dr., $52,000

968 Shipmaster Ave., $45,000

Home

747 Waterbridge Blvd., $642,245

8520 Juxa Dr., $530,000

2516 Lavender Ln., $447,000

155 West Palms Dr., $433,000

2927 Moss Bridge Ln., $381,000

4255 Congressional Dr., $355,000

5028 Magnolia Village Way, $355,000

5012 Sandlewood Dr., $350,388

651 Uniola Dr., $349,900

943 Henry James Dr., $349,000

703 Indigo Bay Circle, $329,982

5203 Country Pine Dr., $317,000

177 Abcaw Blvd., $305,000

122 Grand Palm Ct., $289,900

2453 Windmill Way, $285,000

1072 Caprisia Loop, $280,000

610 Carolina Farms Blvd., $280,000

4940 Sandlewood Dr., $276,440

960 Harrison Mill St., $271,410

826 Indianola Ct., $270,000

470 Spring Lake Dr., $265,000

5523 Redleaf Rose Dr., $256,000

5129 Morning Frost Pl., $235,000

301 Dendy Ct., $220,000

124 Zinnia Dr., $220,000

3136 Robins Nest Way, $220,000

1112 Boleybeg Dr., $217,500

568 Cottage Oaks Circle, $212,500

5052 Wickalow Way, $210,000

286 Weyburn St., $165,000

3912 Halyard Way, $99,900

Condo/townhouse

809 Salerno Circle, $234,000

1530 Lanterns Rest Rd., $170,000

1530 Lanterns Rest Rd., $165,000

112 Cypress Point Ct., $164,900

4928 Pond Shoals Ct., $145,000

606 River Oaks Dr., $132,500

4929 Pond Shoals Ct., $126,000

101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $108,000

557 White River Dr., $107,500

213 Wando River Rd., $107,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

307 30th Ave. N, $180,000

904 Morrall Dr., $60,000

915 Morrall Dr., $53,000

Lot 304 Trisail Ln, $35,000

Home

212 16th Ave. N, $589,900

331 53rd Ave. N, $555,000

5402 Pheasant Dr., $515,000

1006 Clubhouse Dr., $499,999

5208 Windy Pines Dr., $425,000

1210 Spinnaker Dr., $417,000

4401 Grovecrest Circle, $405,000

612 39th Ave. S, $365,000

5614 Whistling Duck Dr., $325,000

931 Morrall Dr., $315,095

711B 3rd Ave. S, $205,500

2519 Park St., $87,000

Condo/townhouse

1401 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $370,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $347,000

4700 Blackwater Circle, $340,000

4101 N Ocean Blvd., $340,000

628 Lorenzo Dr., $323,550

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $279,500

2151 Bridge View Ct., $270,000

503 20th Ave. N, $270,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $268,000

6095 Catalina Dr., $255,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $244,000

502 S 48th Ave. S, $235,000

4605 S Ocean Blvd., $229,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $228,500

503 20th Ave. N, $222,500

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $180,000

707 1st Ave. S, $169,900

601 N Hillside Dr., $164,000

914 Hillside Dr. S, $160,000

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $160,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $143,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $142,000

207-D Landing Rd., $139,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $133,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $132,500

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $117,000

4309 N Ocean Blvd., $114,900

3001 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $46,000

4409 Ocean Blvd. N, $43,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

282 Hunter Oak Ct., $132,500

Home

105 Atlantic Ave., $2,700,000

712 Reserve Dr., $765,000

114 Comfort Ln., $587,563

82 Berry Tree Dr., $427,500

187 Alston Rd., $375,000

392 Fieldgate Circle, $372,250

34 Deacon Dr., $340,000

252 Hopeland St., $340,000

266 Crooked Oak Dr., $320,000

60 Wickham Ct., $317,000

66 Arcadia Rd., $300,000

146 Grace Bay Ct., $278,000

34 Sea Dollar Ln., $250,000

Condo/townhouse

135 South Dunes Dr., $660,000

145 South Dunes Dr., $625,000

719 Pinehurst Ln., $255,000

55 Seagrove Ct., $229,900

423 Parker Dr., $227,000

179 Golden Bear Dr., $207,500

478 Pinehurst Ln., $146,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

135 Harbor Oaks Dr., $100,000

Lot 378 McLeod Ln., $50,000

Home

2414 Hunters Trail, $569,900

5004 Hagood Ln., $540,000

1439 Castleberry Pl., $350,000

5102 Oat Fields Drive, $305,000

2527 Bear Stand Trail, $300,000

249 Camrose Way, $299,000

430 Battey Dr., $295,000

5033 Oat Fields Drive, $286,640

1301 Beaufort River Dr., $279,900

2674 High Brass Trail, $271,000

4134 Edenborough Dr., $267,000

671 Pamlico Ct., $265,000

1456 Registry Dr., $255,000

317 Cabo Loop, $250,000

1138 Great Lakes Circle, $250,000

512 Miromar Way, $250,000

737 Bonita Loop, $235,000

3888 Balmoral Ct., $229,900

328 Cabo Loop, $225,000

312 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $224,900

268 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $222,900

300 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $222,900

784 Riverward Dr., $220,000

287 Leste Rd., $220,000

206 Rice Mill Dr., $217,500

4030 Manor Wood Dr., $215,000

181 Black Bear Rd., $205,000

3960 E Glade Dr., $198,000

630 Piper Ct., $184,000

260 Palm Cove Circle, $183,000

6566 Snowy Egret Crescent, $181,000

501 Creekwood Circle, $181,000

238 Palmetto Glen Dr., $180,000

735 Tall Oaks Ct., $152,500

7448 Sandy Pines Ln., $149,000

8086 Youngwood Turn, $140,000

207 Luttie Rd., $110,000

Condo/townhouse

156 Olde Towne Way, $159,000

120 Lazy Willow Ln., $126,000

5033 Dick Pond Rd.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service