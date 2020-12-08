Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Oct. 11-17
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
364 Ocean Forest Dr. NW, $18,000
Home
1338 Fence Post Ln., $275,000
1 Gate 10, $265,000
1303 Sunny Slope Circle, $252,103
7 Court 4 Northwest Dr., $230,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
431 Cobia St., $678,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469,
Condo/townhouse
7195 Bonaventure St. SW, $192,500
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
4565 Squirrel Ave., $216,570
4440 Frogie Ln., $205,570
4458 Frogie Ln., $200,000
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Land
609 N Thompson St., $9,500
Lot 73 Lantana Circle, $66,500
952 Francis Parker Rd., $13,500
Home
11 Kilsock Dr., $263,000
41 Jericho Ct., $239,900
1105 Landgrave St., $187,500
2422 Withers St., $169,000
2009 Cherry St., $129,900
29 Tuskegee Ln., $40,000
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD Pine Oaks Farm Rd., $41,900
Home
184 Highmeadow Ln., $299,900
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Bear Bluff Rd., $270,000
1012 Gallinule Dr., $60,000
1109 Wigeon Dr., $60,000
Home
4996 Lumberjack Ln., $485,000
1038 Muscovy Pl., $479,000
2015 Woodstork Dr., $452,500
8228 Forest Lake Dr., $435,000
289 Astoria Park Loop, $313,865
2624 Willet Cove, $276,000
209 Pearlwood Ln., $273,500
364 Barony Dr., $262,000
321 Angler Ct., $257,730
117 Hampton Ridge Rd., $250,000
105 Astoria Park Loop, $237,395
293 Astoria Park Loop, $230,985
1521 Sunmeadow Dr., $224,000
1216 Tiger Grand Dr., $215,000
199 Palm Terrace Loop, $211,235
130 Grier Crossing Dr., $206,000
227 Lander Dr., $195,000
718 Drawbridge Dr., $188,500
971 Nottingham Lakes Rd., $188,000
879 Castlewood Dr., $182,000
700 15th Court, $134,000
606 Burroughs St., $122,000
273 Williamson Lake Circle, $76,000
Conway 29527
Land
TBD Tranquil Rd., $218,000
Home
106 Blue Gull Dr., $300,000
489 Mitchell Dr., $299,990
2995 Pee Dee Hwy., $250,000
6127 Cates Bay Hwy., $207,744
7020 Oak Grove Rd., $185,000
448 Berley MC Rd., $184,900
1209 Dunraven Ct., $179,900
1011 Whittemore St., $177,500
468 Warren Springs Dr., $175,000
1316 Weldon Ln., $175,000
2604 Woodcreek Ln., $159,000
232 Beulah Circle, $145,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
213 Fox Hunt Pl., $174,000
262 Blue Jacket Dr., $170,000
1309 Ralph Rd., $91,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
TBD School Dr., $79,000
Little River 29566
Land
3687 Sea Mountain Hwy., $68,000
Home
3115 Cedar Creek Run, $390,000
644 Ginger Lily Way, $348,944
718 Ricegrass Pl., $345,380
745 Ricegrass Pl., $336,785
202 Swallowtail Ct., $312,600
412 Cypress Springs Way, $300,535
142 Marblehead Dr., $299,900
194 Swallowtail Ct., $280,100
679 Wailea Circle, $280,000
450 Cypress Springs Way, $274,900
1012 Arboretum Dr., $265,880
1063 Maxwell Dr., $244,620
200 Rolling Woods Ct., $239,000
4502 Spyglass Dr., $225,000
305 Logan St., $224,000
318 Logan St., $214,900
146 Woodlyn Ave., $214,900
300 Hidden Cove Dr., $200,515
924 Callant Dr., $198,500
2545 Stones Edge Dr., $195,000
4455 Barcelona Dr., $178,000
11385 Bay Dr., $175,000
2803 Highway 111, $175,000
123 Williamsburg Rd., $166,000
Condo/townhouse
4304 Grande Harbour Blvd., $268,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $215,000
4504 Greenbriar Dr., $187,500
4225 Coquina Harbour Dr., $144,500
4416 Eastport Blvd., $135,000
4231 Hibiscus Dr., $125,000
118 Scotchbroom Dr., $103,000
102 Scotchbroom Dr., $95,000
Longs 29568
Land
Lot 3 Mill Swamp Rd., $51,400
111 Bill W Way, $14,000
Home
1908 Old Mary Ann Court, $330,000
457 Deer Watch Circle, $229,900
420 Sage Cedar Place, $215,000
157 Cypress Tree Loop, $199,495
136 Golden Bear Circle, $196,900
443 Charter Dr., $175,000
182 Sussex Ct., $149,900
4502 Applegate Rd., $134,000
Condo/townhouse
104 Stonewall Circle, $182,000
436 Colonial Trace Dr., $157,000
Loris 29569
Home
611 Fox Bay Rd., $301,000
350 Long Meadow Dr., $275,000
331 Fox Bay Rd., $203,990
5630 Dinkler Ave., $195,000
118 Saint Barnabas Rd., $168,000
3500 Carter Dr., $122,995
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
3001 Holly Berry Ct., $259,000
Home
7747 N Ocean Blvd., $652,101
7739 N Ocean Blvd., $578,000
1258 Glarentza St., $526,990
852 Antiqua Dr., $370,000
718 Saint Croix Ct., $350,000
299 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $345,000
6507 Bryant St., $225,000
Condo/townhouse
122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,365,000
122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,189,900
8500 Margate Circle, $775,000
8500 Margate Circle, $655,000
601 Gloucester Terrace Circle, $365,000
6810 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $340,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $331,000
213 Westleton Dr., $294,500
8560 Queensway Blvd., $280,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $280,000
10100 Lake Shore Dr., $249,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $205,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $190,000
9400 Shore Dr., $188,000
201 N 76th Ave. N, $187,500
9550 Shore Dr., $170,000
9550 Shore Dr., $170,000
9501 Shore Dr., $155,500
501 Maison Dr., $155,000
209 75th Ave N, $153,000
9760 Leyland Dr., $153,000
403 71st Ave. N, $89,500
10301 N Kings Hwy., $79,999
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $77,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
717 B S Ocean Blvd., $900,000
217 B 15th Ave. S, $485,000
314 S Ocean Blvd., $447,500
357 N Reindeer Rd., $310,155
1514 Bay Tree Ln., $255,000
1746 Mason Circle, $245,000
1601 Broken Anchor Way, $230,000
1773 Starbridge Dr., $217,000
1659 Gannet, $139,000
261 Flamingo St., $60,000
6001 - A6 S Kings Hwy., $325,000
571 Hickman St., $320,000
6001-1251 S Kings Hwy., $270,000
6001-1447 South Kings Hwy., $235,000
6001 South Kings Hwy., $234,000
6001-VIL1 S Kings Hwy., $184,000
6001-L38 South Kings Hwy., $110,000
6001-1822 South Kings Hwy., $89,000
6001 - 1586 S Kings Hwy., $68,000
2737 Sagittarius Dr., $46,000
1713 Crystal Lake Dr., $44,000
Condo/townhouse
629 3rd Ave. S, $210,000
203 Double Eagle Dr., $99,999
213 Double Eagle Dr., $91,500
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
164 Low Country Loop, $144,000
TBD Lombardy Ct., $30,000
Lot 4-A Cypress Ave., $115,000
Home
4825 Highway 17 Business South, $924,000
624 S Dogwood Dr., $650,000
246 Creek Harbour Circle, $559,000
435 Eagle Pass Dr., $548,500
62 Eagle Pass Dr., $488,000
935 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $425,995
30 Summerlight Dr., $410,000
149 Seabreeze Dr., $382,400
6391 Longwood Dr., $382,000
234 Georges Bay Rd., $380,000
58 Summerlight Dr., $372,000
268 Yellow Rail St., $369,900
158 Sugar Loaf Ln., $348,000
6372 Longwood Dr., $346,000
101 Splendor Circle, $343,000
340 Scottsdale Ct., $324,092
215 Laurel Bay Dr., $320,000
705 Cherry Blossom Dr., $319,000
148 Bucky Loop, $318,000
608 Serendipity Circle, $317,000
306 Simplicity Dr., $300,000
354 Cypress Creek Dr., $265,000
716 Harbor Bay Dr., $265,000
5016 Blue Spruce Ln., $215,000
308 Stratford Pl., $182,500
517 Key Largo Ave., $46,150
408 Delton Dr., $70,000
Condo/townhouse
4999 Highway 17 Business, $250,000
831 Sail Ln., $248,000
3036 Oak Grove Bend, $203,500
647 Sunnyside Dr., $177,900
300 Marsh Pl., $173,500
681 Wilshire Ln., $158,000
807 Wilshire Ln., $135,000
119 Veranda Way, $130,500
5870 Longwood Dr., $127,000
2494 Coastline Ct., $124,999
401 Indian Wells Ct., $121,000
1398 Basin Dr., $565,000
1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $315,000
1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $200,000
9500 Cove Dr., $200,000
Ebb Tide Harbour, $32,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5868 Ledro Ln., $446,215
5812 Longleaf Dr., $415,000
1645 Parish Way, $408,000
1679 Suncrest Dr., $408,000
828 Rosa Circle, $380,774
3703 Kinloch Dr., $365,000
1234 Prescott Circle, $335,900
1848 Orchard Dr., $320,000
516 33rd Ave. N, $320,000
2861 Stellar Loop, $298,355
4805 Camellia Dr., $290,000
1441 Powhaton Dr., $280,000
1430 Powhaton Dr., $279,000
958 Piping Plover Ln., $277,120
1831 C High St., $270,000
2836 Nova Way, $238,500
1291 Stalvey Ave., $170,600
Condo/townhouse
2736 Matriarch Ct., $268,000
2516 Heritage Loop, $262,500
950 Rosencrans Ln., $239,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000
4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $207,000
4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $199,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $192,500
655 Redwood Ave., $185,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000
3788 Otter St., $165,500
1779 Low Country Pl., $160,000
4805 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
4825 Luster Leaf Circle, $156,500
4895 Luster Leaf Circle, $153,500
501 Maison Dr., $150,000
4761 Wild Iris Dr., $149,900
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $149,800
4811 Orchid Way, $148,000
4830 Carnation Circle, $135,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $135,000
5523 #1705 Ocean Blvd. N, $133,000
3845 Masters Ct., $133,000
830 44th Ave. N, $125,950
3735 Block House Way, $116,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
2310 North Ocean Blvd., $95,000
5001 Little River Rd., $77,000
2207 South Ocean Blvd., $75,000
1605 Ocean Blvd. S, $73,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000
5001 Little River Rd., $70,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $67,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $53,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $40,000
9-H Carnation Circle, $24,900
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
117 Ave. of the Palms, $322,000
520 West Palms Dr., $200,000
658 Waterbridge Blvd., $90,000
Lot 201 Waterbridge Blvd., $70,000
1304 East Isle of Palms Ave., $58,000
5158 Middleton View Dr., $52,000
968 Shipmaster Ave., $45,000
Home
747 Waterbridge Blvd., $642,245
8520 Juxa Dr., $530,000
2516 Lavender Ln., $447,000
155 West Palms Dr., $433,000
2927 Moss Bridge Ln., $381,000
4255 Congressional Dr., $355,000
5028 Magnolia Village Way, $355,000
5012 Sandlewood Dr., $350,388
651 Uniola Dr., $349,900
943 Henry James Dr., $349,000
703 Indigo Bay Circle, $329,982
5203 Country Pine Dr., $317,000
177 Abcaw Blvd., $305,000
122 Grand Palm Ct., $289,900
2453 Windmill Way, $285,000
1072 Caprisia Loop, $280,000
610 Carolina Farms Blvd., $280,000
4940 Sandlewood Dr., $276,440
960 Harrison Mill St., $271,410
826 Indianola Ct., $270,000
470 Spring Lake Dr., $265,000
5523 Redleaf Rose Dr., $256,000
5129 Morning Frost Pl., $235,000
301 Dendy Ct., $220,000
124 Zinnia Dr., $220,000
3136 Robins Nest Way, $220,000
1112 Boleybeg Dr., $217,500
568 Cottage Oaks Circle, $212,500
5052 Wickalow Way, $210,000
286 Weyburn St., $165,000
3912 Halyard Way, $99,900
Condo/townhouse
809 Salerno Circle, $234,000
1530 Lanterns Rest Rd., $170,000
1530 Lanterns Rest Rd., $165,000
112 Cypress Point Ct., $164,900
4928 Pond Shoals Ct., $145,000
606 River Oaks Dr., $132,500
4929 Pond Shoals Ct., $126,000
101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $108,000
557 White River Dr., $107,500
213 Wando River Rd., $107,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
307 30th Ave. N, $180,000
904 Morrall Dr., $60,000
915 Morrall Dr., $53,000
Lot 304 Trisail Ln, $35,000
Home
212 16th Ave. N, $589,900
331 53rd Ave. N, $555,000
5402 Pheasant Dr., $515,000
1006 Clubhouse Dr., $499,999
5208 Windy Pines Dr., $425,000
1210 Spinnaker Dr., $417,000
4401 Grovecrest Circle, $405,000
612 39th Ave. S, $365,000
5614 Whistling Duck Dr., $325,000
931 Morrall Dr., $315,095
711B 3rd Ave. S, $205,500
2519 Park St., $87,000
Condo/townhouse
1401 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $370,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $347,000
4700 Blackwater Circle, $340,000
4101 N Ocean Blvd., $340,000
628 Lorenzo Dr., $323,550
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $279,500
2151 Bridge View Ct., $270,000
503 20th Ave. N, $270,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $268,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $255,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $244,000
502 S 48th Ave. S, $235,000
4605 S Ocean Blvd., $229,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $228,500
503 20th Ave. N, $222,500
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $180,000
707 1st Ave. S, $169,900
601 N Hillside Dr., $164,000
914 Hillside Dr. S, $160,000
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $160,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $143,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $142,000
207-D Landing Rd., $139,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $133,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $132,500
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $117,000
4309 N Ocean Blvd., $114,900
3001 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $46,000
4409 Ocean Blvd. N, $43,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
282 Hunter Oak Ct., $132,500
Home
105 Atlantic Ave., $2,700,000
712 Reserve Dr., $765,000
114 Comfort Ln., $587,563
82 Berry Tree Dr., $427,500
187 Alston Rd., $375,000
392 Fieldgate Circle, $372,250
34 Deacon Dr., $340,000
252 Hopeland St., $340,000
266 Crooked Oak Dr., $320,000
60 Wickham Ct., $317,000
66 Arcadia Rd., $300,000
146 Grace Bay Ct., $278,000
34 Sea Dollar Ln., $250,000
Condo/townhouse
135 South Dunes Dr., $660,000
145 South Dunes Dr., $625,000
719 Pinehurst Ln., $255,000
55 Seagrove Ct., $229,900
423 Parker Dr., $227,000
179 Golden Bear Dr., $207,500
478 Pinehurst Ln., $146,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
135 Harbor Oaks Dr., $100,000
Lot 378 McLeod Ln., $50,000
Home
2414 Hunters Trail, $569,900
5004 Hagood Ln., $540,000
1439 Castleberry Pl., $350,000
5102 Oat Fields Drive, $305,000
2527 Bear Stand Trail, $300,000
249 Camrose Way, $299,000
430 Battey Dr., $295,000
5033 Oat Fields Drive, $286,640
1301 Beaufort River Dr., $279,900
2674 High Brass Trail, $271,000
4134 Edenborough Dr., $267,000
671 Pamlico Ct., $265,000
1456 Registry Dr., $255,000
317 Cabo Loop, $250,000
1138 Great Lakes Circle, $250,000
512 Miromar Way, $250,000
737 Bonita Loop, $235,000
3888 Balmoral Ct., $229,900
328 Cabo Loop, $225,000
312 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $224,900
268 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $222,900
300 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $222,900
784 Riverward Dr., $220,000
287 Leste Rd., $220,000
206 Rice Mill Dr., $217,500
4030 Manor Wood Dr., $215,000
181 Black Bear Rd., $205,000
3960 E Glade Dr., $198,000
630 Piper Ct., $184,000
260 Palm Cove Circle, $183,000
6566 Snowy Egret Crescent, $181,000
501 Creekwood Circle, $181,000
238 Palmetto Glen Dr., $180,000
735 Tall Oaks Ct., $152,500
7448 Sandy Pines Ln., $149,000
8086 Youngwood Turn, $140,000
207 Luttie Rd., $110,000
Condo/townhouse
156 Olde Towne Way, $159,000
120 Lazy Willow Ln., $126,000
5033 Dick Pond Rd.
