Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Oct. 4-10

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

1057 Tide Ridge Dr., $670,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

1353 Fence Post Ln., $242,565

2000 Jarvis Ln., $235,000

418 Hampton St. NW, $200,000

1017 Durham Ave., $182,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

6827 SW Lindley Lane, $257,605

6823 W Lindley Lane, $248,302

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Condo/townhouse

498 River Bluff Dr., $347,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 17 Permit Ct., $200,000

Lot 6 Wallace Pate Dr., $117,400

Lot 6 Collins Meadow Dr., $88,500

329 McDonald Rd., $70,000

90 Brandon Way, $67,500

Lot 48 Lantana Circle, $60,000

113 Warham Dr., $23,500

1 Belle Rive Rd., $8,500

919 Palmetto St., $257,500

405 Grain Field Dr., $244,001

816 Lakeside Dr., $122,000

Aynor 29511

Land

TBD 12th Ave., $45,000

160 Highmeadow Ln., $260,000

424 12th Ave., $165,000

Conway 29526

Land

1133 Glossy Ibis Dr., $107,500

TBD Monaca Dr., $53,900

TBD Highway 472, $35,000

1647 Woodstork Dr., $35,000

TBD Tillmond Dr., $26,500

459 Trestle Way, $371,615

242 Rivers Edge Dr., $359,950

1305 Wood Stork Dr., $350,000

163 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $349,900

132 Windmeadows Dr., $334,900

1401 Lakeland Dr., $320,000

237 Board Landing Circle, $268,000

425 Four Mile Rd., $259,990

4212 Ridgewood Dr., $255,000

256 Haley Brooke Dr., $248,000

201 Dartmoor Ct., $247,000

276 Palm Terrace Loop, $244,383

181 Barons Bluff Dr., $237,400

281 Carmello Circle, $233,000

187 Palm Terrace Loop, $223,061

710 Bull Farm Ct., $215,000

856 Wild Leaf Loop, $213,515

969 Nottingham Lakes Rd., $199,900

771 Weston Dr., $197,000

950 Castlewood Dr., $195,500

1259 Gailard Dr., $189,900

1048 Courtyard Dr., $174,900

372 Walden Lake Rd., $170,000

1204 10th Ave., $165,000

2647 Oak St., $145,900

1417 Autumn Creek Ct., $143,000

3839 Stern Dr., $116,500

231 Summer Dr., $75,000

Condo/townhouse

1128 Fairway Ln., $146,000

1184 Fairway Ln., $144,900

400 Willow Green Dr., $136,500

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Tinkertown Ave., $14,000

4580 Willow Springs Rd., $321,407

169 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $320,000

3719 Faith Dr., $225,000

3338 Merganser Dr., $209,689

271 Oak Landing Dr., $190,000

1308 Mandarin Dr., $189,900

125 Oakey Estates Dr., $182,050

378 MacArthur Dr., $180,000

5044 Hampton Rd., $179,900

784 Brown Swamp Rd., $179,900

1614 Heirloom Dr., $175,000

1036 Macala Dr., $162,500

229 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $158,400

1830 Gilbert Rd., $35,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

153 Penn Circle, $201,390

Green Sea 29545

Land

TBD Bay View Rd., $64,000

Little River 29566

Land

4812 Williams Island Dr., $240,000

TBD Stone Ave., $46,000

2.3 acres Highway 111, $45,000

1635 Old Tram Rd., $19,999

4860 Williams Island Dr., $675,000

3115 Balboa Ln., $360,378

11569 Bay Dr., $349,900

2005 Great Blue Heron Dr., $320,000

1513 Cardoon Ct., $300,000

432 Cypress Springs Way, $298,000

209 Goldenrod Circle, $292,512

1067 Maxwell Dr., $289,350

416 Cypress Springs Way, $265,000

330 Carriage Lake Dr., $260,000

4273 Arabella Way, $250,000

1027 Maxwell Dr., $243,850

1120 Maxwell Dr., $240,000

524 Cedar Lakes Dr., $235,000

650 Wallace Dr., $229,000

323 Logan St., $224,900

179 Blackpepper Loop, $203,000

Condo/townhouse

4067 McLamb Ave., $207,740

4075 McLamb Ave., $198,000

4519 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $185,500

4413 Eastport Blvd., $170,000

112 Barnacle Ln., $132,000

111 Barnacle Ln., $130,500

4349 Spa Dr., $97,500

4469 Little River Inn Ln., $85,500

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $52,000

1505 Highway 17 Business,

4308 Sea Mountain Hwy.,

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Monaca Dr., $53,900

211 Silverbelle Blvd., $280,500

675 Bucks Trail, $236,000

1862 Fairwinds Dr., $210,547

196 Oak Leaf Dr., $201,000

222 Cupola Dr., $184,900

2172 Goodson Dr., $164,500

Condo/townhouse

473 Colonial Trace Dr., $168,000

Loris 29569

967 Log Cabin Rd., $218,100

336 Allsbrook Rd., $195,000

697 American Beech St., $170,250

132 Adelphia Adelphia Rd., $151,769

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

1771 Serena Dr., $350,000

8237 Sandlapper Way, $555,000

1070 Waterway Ln., $545,000

720 Saint Croix Ct., $355,000

6035 Tramonto St., $344,990

Condo/townhouse

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $422,000

705 Appleby Way, $400,000

10100 Beach Club Dr., $360,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $310,000

10200 Beach Club Rd., $268,000

205 Westleton Dr., $244,000

10100 Lake Shore Dr., $240,000

808 Castleford Circle, $228,000

301 Myrtlewood Ct., $214,000

9620 Shore Dr., $190,000

9581 Shore Dr., $185,000

410 Melrose Pl., $150,000

209 75th Ave N, $132,000

200 76th Ave. N, $88,000

201 77th Ave. N, $72,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

511 S Seaside Dr., $807,500

1414 B N Ocean Blvd., $645,000

212 N Yaupon Dr., $560,000

1605 N Dogwood Dr., $549,900

415 13th Ave. N, $469,000

1022 Ocean Blvd. N, $440,000

213-A 16th Ave. S, $439,900

2191 Deerfield Ave., $310,000

504 Pacific Commons Dr., $305,000

394 Rycola Circle, $254,990

296 Ocean Commons Dr., $239,875

1718 Gibson Ave., $237,000

235 S Reindeer Rd., $229,374

746 McLain Ct., $224,900

203 Melody Gardens Dr., $220,000

325 Deerfield Links Dr., $205,000

343 Sanddollar Dr., $180,000

394 Sanddollar Dr., $123,000

2101 N Berwick Dr., $329,100

6001-1153 South Kings Hwy., $309,000

6001-5337 S Kings Hwy., $165,000

6001-1521 South Kings Hwy., $140,000

6001-1055 S Kings Hwy., $107,000

6001-T-1 S Kings Hwy., $95,000

Condo/townhouse

811 N Ocean Blvd., $391,000

416 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000

8887 Chandler Dr., $127,000

1880 Auburn Ln., $117,000

2275 Essex Dr., $110,000

800-C Deer Creek Rd., $74,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $180,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $130,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $125,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $122,800

1981 Bent Grass Dr., $119,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

TBD Highway 707, $2,500,000

176 Creek Harbour Circle, $107,500

174 Creek Harbour Circle, $107,500

404 Oak Ave., $100,000

3648 Jordan Landing Rd., $815,000

122 Cedar Point Ave., $625,000

571 Fernwood Rd., $415,000

533 Belin Dr., $398,027

300 Cypress Keyes Ln., $375,000

265 Star Lake Dr., $330,000

926 Wind Shore Ct., $320,000

188 Cypress Estates Dr., $274,900

1480 Sedgefield Dr., $255,000

805 Keel Ct., $235,000

136 Woodlake Dr., $234,900

1440 Sedgefield Dr., $230,000

846 King James Ct., $167,000

9020 Teal Dr., $92,000

164 Dubose Loop, $64,000

98 Dubose Loop, $51,500

625 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,150,000

150 Cypress Ave., $395,000

521 Elizabeth Dr., $365,000

Condo/townhouse

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $429,000

152 Parmelee Dr., $267,000

843 Sail Ln., $262,000

412 Mahogany Dr., $247,000

647 Sunnyside Dr., $195,675

647 Sunnyside Dr., $189,900

602 Windley Dr., $184,900

799 Painted Bunting Ct., $174,000

4309 Lotus Ct., $150,000

635 Woodmoor Circle, $141,000

3408 Sweetwater Blvd., $120,000

5155 Inlet Garden Ct., $116,000

1012 Waccamaw Dr., $330,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $275,500

824 N Waccamaw Dr., $251,000

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $226,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $175,000

815 N Waccamaw Dr., $155,000

920 N Waccamaw Dr., $155,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

1320 Highway 501, $393,000

Lot 38 W Palm Dr., $195,000

872 Curtis Brown Ln., $587,000

716 Curtis Brown Ln., $486,000

939 Iris St., $376,000

705 46th Ave. N, $371,000

1730 Edgewood Dr., $359,000

2371 Lark Sparrow St., $340,000

853 Berkshire Ave., $334,900

3805 Cagney Ln., $332,000

1965 Suncrest Dr., $292,000

2660 Stellar Loop, $280,000

4701 Seclusion Ln., $260,000

3812 Pine Lake Dr., $250,000

1265 Harbor Alley, $235,000

2601 Ophelia Way, $230,000

1748 Landing Rd., $196,000

4115 Little River Rd., $150,000

2100 Highway 15, $60,000

Condo/townhouse

884 Shine Ave., $296,900

504 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000

856 Shine Ave., $282,500

583 Mockingbird Ave., $260,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000

3915 Spruce Dr., $204,000

821 Pampas Dr., $184,500

601 Mitchell Dr., $174,000

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000

1805 Low Country Pl., $160,000

853 Pampas Dr., $150,000

4889 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $147,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $146,750

4703 Wild Iris Dr., $145,000

4655 Wild Iris Dr., $144,000

4705 Wild Iris Dr., $140,500

4856 Carnation Circle, $138,000

4691 Wild Iris Dr., $131,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $126,000

900 Court Yard Dr., $110,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $87,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $75,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $64,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $53,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Parcel Q Carolina Forest Blvd., $410,000

9581 Bellasera Circle, $370,000

155 Duck Blind Pl., $93,000

208 Bouquets Green Way, $89,000

204 Bouquets Green Way, $84,000

1448 Hydrangea Dr., $524,700

2019 Royal Blue Court, $443,315

8029 Fort Hill Way, $403,310

308 Highfield Loop, $399,000

8048 Fort Hill Way, $344,660

820 Sand Binder Dr., $340,000

1624 Villena Dr., $338,590

2422 Windmill Way, $324,900

221 Harbison Circle, $315,000

708 Cabazon Dr., $315,000

4048 Alvina Way, $312,000

1021 Englemann Oak Dr., $303,000

4839 Harvest Dr., $292,000

229 Deep Blue Dr., $285,000

5089 Wavering Place Loop, $280,000

1035 Caprisia Loop, $272,000

1010 Balmore Dr., $270,000

4453 Marshwood Dr., $260,000

198 Rocko Dr., $256,000

5096 Wavering Place Loop, $255,450

4904 Sandlewood Dr., $254,900

381 Harbison Circle, $245,126

188 Dove Ct., $245,000

174 Mountain Ash Ln., $243,500

227 Turning Pines Loop, $240,000

2229 Haystack Way, $230,000

4572 E Walkerton Rd., $224,000

272 Legends Village Loop, $212,000

116 Legends Village Loop, $211,500

720 Gazania Ln., $210,000

350 Thistle Ln., $210,000

204 Barclay Dr., $209,500

341 Barton Loop, $207,000

83 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $200,000

808 Cherry Bark Ct., $193,000

4722 Southern Trail, $176,000

3026 Hollybrooke Dr., $166,399

7036 Birnamwood Ct., $165,000

Condo/townhouse

8641 San Marcello Dr., $485,000

610 Waterway Village Blvd, $167,000

612 Waterway Village Blvd., $165,000

813 Sheridan Rd., $142,000

637 Waterway Village Blvd., $138,500

116 Cypress Point Ct., $131,500

1017 World Tour Blvd., $123,500

498 River Oak Dr., $99,500

504 River Oaks Dr., $99,000

801 Burcale Rd., $66,000

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4202 Grey Heron Dr., $505,000

5010 Bucks Bluff Dr., $185,000

4001 Grey Heron Dr., $168,000

2201 Bentbill Circle, $142,500

1307 Brigantine Rd., $50,000

403 32nd Ave. S, $140,000

706 32nd Ave. S, $78,000

4012 N Ocean Blvd., $825,000

4100 N Ocean Blvd., $800,000

498 Banyan Place, $712,500

2803 Winding River Rd., $585,000

1121 Captain Hooks Way, $500,000

1321 Hunters Rest Dr., $429,900

410 34th Ave. N, $375,000

709 Ashland Ave., $359,000

1720 Cenith Dr., $315,000

1120 Inlet View Dr., $289,000

2208 Sea Dune Dr., $260,000

Condo/townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $487,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $423,000

201 Ocean Blvd. S, $364,900

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $347,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $345,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $329,900

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $319,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $310,000

2908 N Ocean Blvd., $309,900

523 S Ocean Blvd., $299,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $282,535

6103 Ocean Blvd. N, $280,000

208 N Ocean Blvd., $262,500

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $241,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

311 N 2nd Ave., $230,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $220,000

300 N Shorehaven Dr., $212,500

1900 Duffy St., $195,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900

1550 Spinnaker Dr., $168,000

611 2nd Ave. S, $165,000

1506 Havens Dr., $160,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,300

5825 Catalina Dr., $155,000

2100 N Ocean Blvd., $152,250

1221 Tidewater Dr., $149,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $137,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $131,000

1900 Duffy St., $118,500

1500 Cenith Dr., $89,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

3374 Vanderbilt Blvd., $350,000

111 Fen Pl., $256,500

Lot 24 River Oaks Circle, $195,000

Lot 85 Streater Ln., $142,000

86 Yale Pl., $25,700

107 Heritage Dr., $515,000

13 Compass Ct., $495,000

137 Beaufain Ct., $392,500

74 Calvert Ct., $320,000

182 Moss Dale Ln., $291,000

Condo/townhouse

195 South Dunes Dr., $549,000

357 Golden Bear Dr., $220,000

128 Puffin Dr., $210,900

184 Red Rose Blvd., $200,000

456-6 Red Rose Blvd., $200,000

110 Stillwood Dr., $180,000

49-3 Ribgrass Ln., $162,000

39 Weehawka Way, $157,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

604 Chamberlin Rd., $47,000

TBD Harbor Oaks Dr., $38,000

Home

168 Henry Middleton Blvd., $620,000

644 Brynfield Dr., $299,900

3104 Knollty Ct., $290,000

261 Terra Vista Dr., $273,500

704 Waccamaw River Rd., $270,990

313 Railing Ln., $265,000

876 Devon Estate Ave., $262,000

907 Lonnie St., $255,000

508 Box Turtle Ct., $235,000

1780 Promise Pl., $226,000

788 Rambler Ct., $215,400

409 Cabo Loop, $213,000

850 Hayes Point Circle, $210,000

7427 Sandy Pines Ln., $200,000

2717 Canvasback Trail, $200,000

184 Maggie Way, $199,900

504 White Hawk Cr., $194,500

157 Marsh Rabbit Dr., $185,000

531 Lake Park Dr., $182,000

109 Tradd St., $178,000

124 Maggie Way, $173,000

109 Bridgecreek Dr., $165,000

1077 Weslin Creek Dr., $147,250

6546 Laguna Point, $140,000

5040 Watergate Dr., $137,500

8807 Gallant Ct., $134,000

6528 Laguna Point, $130,000

6524 Laguna Point, $124,900

606 Reef Ct., $63,000

Condo/townhouse

1578 Palmina Loop, $182,000

304 Shelby Lawson Dr., $180,500

105 Olde Town Way, $149,000

2257 Essex Dr., $116,000

510 Fairwood Dr., $85,500

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $59,000

