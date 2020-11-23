Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Oct. 4-10
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
1057 Tide Ridge Dr., $670,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1353 Fence Post Ln., $242,565
2000 Jarvis Ln., $235,000
418 Hampton St. NW, $200,000
1017 Durham Ave., $182,500
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6827 SW Lindley Lane, $257,605
6823 W Lindley Lane, $248,302
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Condo/townhouse
498 River Bluff Dr., $347,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 17 Permit Ct., $200,000
Lot 6 Wallace Pate Dr., $117,400
Lot 6 Collins Meadow Dr., $88,500
329 McDonald Rd., $70,000
90 Brandon Way, $67,500
Lot 48 Lantana Circle, $60,000
113 Warham Dr., $23,500
1 Belle Rive Rd., $8,500
Home
919 Palmetto St., $257,500
405 Grain Field Dr., $244,001
816 Lakeside Dr., $122,000
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD 12th Ave., $45,000
Home
160 Highmeadow Ln., $260,000
424 12th Ave., $165,000
Conway 29526
Land
1133 Glossy Ibis Dr., $107,500
TBD Monaca Dr., $53,900
TBD Highway 472, $35,000
1647 Woodstork Dr., $35,000
TBD Tillmond Dr., $26,500
Home
459 Trestle Way, $371,615
242 Rivers Edge Dr., $359,950
1305 Wood Stork Dr., $350,000
163 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $349,900
132 Windmeadows Dr., $334,900
1401 Lakeland Dr., $320,000
237 Board Landing Circle, $268,000
425 Four Mile Rd., $259,990
4212 Ridgewood Dr., $255,000
256 Haley Brooke Dr., $248,000
201 Dartmoor Ct., $247,000
276 Palm Terrace Loop, $244,383
181 Barons Bluff Dr., $237,400
281 Carmello Circle, $233,000
187 Palm Terrace Loop, $223,061
710 Bull Farm Ct., $215,000
856 Wild Leaf Loop, $213,515
969 Nottingham Lakes Rd., $199,900
771 Weston Dr., $197,000
950 Castlewood Dr., $195,500
1259 Gailard Dr., $189,900
1048 Courtyard Dr., $174,900
372 Walden Lake Rd., $170,000
1204 10th Ave., $165,000
2647 Oak St., $145,900
1417 Autumn Creek Ct., $143,000
3839 Stern Dr., $116,500
231 Summer Dr., $75,000
Condo/townhouse
1128 Fairway Ln., $146,000
1184 Fairway Ln., $144,900
400 Willow Green Dr., $136,500
Conway 29527
Land
TBD Tinkertown Ave., $14,000
Home
4580 Willow Springs Rd., $321,407
169 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $320,000
3719 Faith Dr., $225,000
3338 Merganser Dr., $209,689
271 Oak Landing Dr., $190,000
1308 Mandarin Dr., $189,900
125 Oakey Estates Dr., $182,050
378 MacArthur Dr., $180,000
5044 Hampton Rd., $179,900
784 Brown Swamp Rd., $179,900
1614 Heirloom Dr., $175,000
1036 Macala Dr., $162,500
229 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $158,400
1830 Gilbert Rd., $35,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
153 Penn Circle, $201,390
Green Sea 29545
Land
TBD Bay View Rd., $64,000
Little River 29566
Land
4812 Williams Island Dr., $240,000
TBD Stone Ave., $46,000
2.3 acres Highway 111, $45,000
1635 Old Tram Rd., $19,999
Home
4860 Williams Island Dr., $675,000
3115 Balboa Ln., $360,378
11569 Bay Dr., $349,900
2005 Great Blue Heron Dr., $320,000
1513 Cardoon Ct., $300,000
432 Cypress Springs Way, $298,000
209 Goldenrod Circle, $292,512
1067 Maxwell Dr., $289,350
416 Cypress Springs Way, $265,000
330 Carriage Lake Dr., $260,000
4273 Arabella Way, $250,000
1027 Maxwell Dr., $243,850
1120 Maxwell Dr., $240,000
524 Cedar Lakes Dr., $235,000
650 Wallace Dr., $229,000
323 Logan St., $224,900
179 Blackpepper Loop, $203,000
Condo/townhouse
4067 McLamb Ave., $207,740
4075 McLamb Ave., $198,000
4519 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $185,500
4413 Eastport Blvd., $170,000
112 Barnacle Ln., $132,000
111 Barnacle Ln., $130,500
4349 Spa Dr., $97,500
4469 Little River Inn Ln., $85,500
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $52,000
1505 Highway 17 Business,
4308 Sea Mountain Hwy.,
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Monaca Dr., $53,900
Home
211 Silverbelle Blvd., $280,500
675 Bucks Trail, $236,000
1862 Fairwinds Dr., $210,547
196 Oak Leaf Dr., $201,000
222 Cupola Dr., $184,900
2172 Goodson Dr., $164,500
Condo/townhouse
473 Colonial Trace Dr., $168,000
Loris 29569
Home
967 Log Cabin Rd., $218,100
336 Allsbrook Rd., $195,000
697 American Beech St., $170,250
132 Adelphia Adelphia Rd., $151,769
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
1771 Serena Dr., $350,000
Home
8237 Sandlapper Way, $555,000
1070 Waterway Ln., $545,000
720 Saint Croix Ct., $355,000
6035 Tramonto St., $344,990
Condo/townhouse
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $422,000
705 Appleby Way, $400,000
10100 Beach Club Dr., $360,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $310,000
10200 Beach Club Rd., $268,000
205 Westleton Dr., $244,000
10100 Lake Shore Dr., $240,000
808 Castleford Circle, $228,000
301 Myrtlewood Ct., $214,000
9620 Shore Dr., $190,000
9581 Shore Dr., $185,000
410 Melrose Pl., $150,000
209 75th Ave N, $132,000
200 76th Ave. N, $88,000
201 77th Ave. N, $72,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
511 S Seaside Dr., $807,500
1414 B N Ocean Blvd., $645,000
212 N Yaupon Dr., $560,000
1605 N Dogwood Dr., $549,900
415 13th Ave. N, $469,000
1022 Ocean Blvd. N, $440,000
213-A 16th Ave. S, $439,900
2191 Deerfield Ave., $310,000
504 Pacific Commons Dr., $305,000
394 Rycola Circle, $254,990
296 Ocean Commons Dr., $239,875
1718 Gibson Ave., $237,000
235 S Reindeer Rd., $229,374
746 McLain Ct., $224,900
203 Melody Gardens Dr., $220,000
325 Deerfield Links Dr., $205,000
343 Sanddollar Dr., $180,000
394 Sanddollar Dr., $123,000
2101 N Berwick Dr., $329,100
6001-1153 South Kings Hwy., $309,000
6001-5337 S Kings Hwy., $165,000
6001-1521 South Kings Hwy., $140,000
6001-1055 S Kings Hwy., $107,000
6001-T-1 S Kings Hwy., $95,000
Condo/townhouse
811 N Ocean Blvd., $391,000
416 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000
8887 Chandler Dr., $127,000
1880 Auburn Ln., $117,000
2275 Essex Dr., $110,000
800-C Deer Creek Rd., $74,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $180,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $130,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $125,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $122,800
1981 Bent Grass Dr., $119,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
TBD Highway 707, $2,500,000
176 Creek Harbour Circle, $107,500
174 Creek Harbour Circle, $107,500
404 Oak Ave., $100,000
Home
3648 Jordan Landing Rd., $815,000
122 Cedar Point Ave., $625,000
571 Fernwood Rd., $415,000
533 Belin Dr., $398,027
300 Cypress Keyes Ln., $375,000
265 Star Lake Dr., $330,000
926 Wind Shore Ct., $320,000
188 Cypress Estates Dr., $274,900
1480 Sedgefield Dr., $255,000
805 Keel Ct., $235,000
136 Woodlake Dr., $234,900
1440 Sedgefield Dr., $230,000
846 King James Ct., $167,000
9020 Teal Dr., $92,000
164 Dubose Loop, $64,000
98 Dubose Loop, $51,500
625 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,150,000
150 Cypress Ave., $395,000
521 Elizabeth Dr., $365,000
Condo/townhouse
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $429,000
152 Parmelee Dr., $267,000
843 Sail Ln., $262,000
412 Mahogany Dr., $247,000
647 Sunnyside Dr., $195,675
647 Sunnyside Dr., $189,900
602 Windley Dr., $184,900
799 Painted Bunting Ct., $174,000
4309 Lotus Ct., $150,000
635 Woodmoor Circle, $141,000
3408 Sweetwater Blvd., $120,000
5155 Inlet Garden Ct., $116,000
1012 Waccamaw Dr., $330,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $275,500
824 N Waccamaw Dr., $251,000
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $226,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $175,000
815 N Waccamaw Dr., $155,000
920 N Waccamaw Dr., $155,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
1320 Highway 501, $393,000
Lot 38 W Palm Dr., $195,000
Home
872 Curtis Brown Ln., $587,000
716 Curtis Brown Ln., $486,000
939 Iris St., $376,000
705 46th Ave. N, $371,000
1730 Edgewood Dr., $359,000
2371 Lark Sparrow St., $340,000
853 Berkshire Ave., $334,900
3805 Cagney Ln., $332,000
1965 Suncrest Dr., $292,000
2660 Stellar Loop, $280,000
4701 Seclusion Ln., $260,000
3812 Pine Lake Dr., $250,000
1265 Harbor Alley, $235,000
2601 Ophelia Way, $230,000
1748 Landing Rd., $196,000
4115 Little River Rd., $150,000
2100 Highway 15, $60,000
Condo/townhouse
884 Shine Ave., $296,900
504 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000
856 Shine Ave., $282,500
583 Mockingbird Ave., $260,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000
3915 Spruce Dr., $204,000
821 Pampas Dr., $184,500
601 Mitchell Dr., $174,000
1604 N Ocean Blvd., $170,000
1805 Low Country Pl., $160,000
853 Pampas Dr., $150,000
4889 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $147,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $146,750
4703 Wild Iris Dr., $145,000
4655 Wild Iris Dr., $144,000
4705 Wild Iris Dr., $140,500
4856 Carnation Circle, $138,000
4691 Wild Iris Dr., $131,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $126,000
900 Court Yard Dr., $110,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $87,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $75,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $64,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $53,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Parcel Q Carolina Forest Blvd., $410,000
9581 Bellasera Circle, $370,000
155 Duck Blind Pl., $93,000
208 Bouquets Green Way, $89,000
204 Bouquets Green Way, $84,000
Home
1448 Hydrangea Dr., $524,700
2019 Royal Blue Court, $443,315
8029 Fort Hill Way, $403,310
308 Highfield Loop, $399,000
8048 Fort Hill Way, $344,660
820 Sand Binder Dr., $340,000
1624 Villena Dr., $338,590
2422 Windmill Way, $324,900
221 Harbison Circle, $315,000
708 Cabazon Dr., $315,000
4048 Alvina Way, $312,000
1021 Englemann Oak Dr., $303,000
4839 Harvest Dr., $292,000
229 Deep Blue Dr., $285,000
5089 Wavering Place Loop, $280,000
1035 Caprisia Loop, $272,000
1010 Balmore Dr., $270,000
4453 Marshwood Dr., $260,000
198 Rocko Dr., $256,000
5096 Wavering Place Loop, $255,450
4904 Sandlewood Dr., $254,900
381 Harbison Circle, $245,126
188 Dove Ct., $245,000
174 Mountain Ash Ln., $243,500
227 Turning Pines Loop, $240,000
2229 Haystack Way, $230,000
4572 E Walkerton Rd., $224,000
272 Legends Village Loop, $212,000
116 Legends Village Loop, $211,500
720 Gazania Ln., $210,000
350 Thistle Ln., $210,000
204 Barclay Dr., $209,500
341 Barton Loop, $207,000
83 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $200,000
808 Cherry Bark Ct., $193,000
4722 Southern Trail, $176,000
3026 Hollybrooke Dr., $166,399
7036 Birnamwood Ct., $165,000
Condo/townhouse
8641 San Marcello Dr., $485,000
610 Waterway Village Blvd, $167,000
612 Waterway Village Blvd., $165,000
813 Sheridan Rd., $142,000
637 Waterway Village Blvd., $138,500
116 Cypress Point Ct., $131,500
1017 World Tour Blvd., $123,500
498 River Oak Dr., $99,500
504 River Oaks Dr., $99,000
801 Burcale Rd., $66,000
Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
4202 Grey Heron Dr., $505,000
5010 Bucks Bluff Dr., $185,000
4001 Grey Heron Dr., $168,000
2201 Bentbill Circle, $142,500
1307 Brigantine Rd., $50,000
403 32nd Ave. S, $140,000
706 32nd Ave. S, $78,000
Home
4012 N Ocean Blvd., $825,000
4100 N Ocean Blvd., $800,000
498 Banyan Place, $712,500
2803 Winding River Rd., $585,000
1121 Captain Hooks Way, $500,000
1321 Hunters Rest Dr., $429,900
410 34th Ave. N, $375,000
709 Ashland Ave., $359,000
1720 Cenith Dr., $315,000
1120 Inlet View Dr., $289,000
2208 Sea Dune Dr., $260,000
Condo/townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $487,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $423,000
201 Ocean Blvd. S, $364,900
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $347,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $345,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $329,900
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $319,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $310,000
2908 N Ocean Blvd., $309,900
523 S Ocean Blvd., $299,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $282,535
6103 Ocean Blvd. N, $280,000
208 N Ocean Blvd., $262,500
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $241,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
311 N 2nd Ave., $230,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $220,000
300 N Shorehaven Dr., $212,500
1900 Duffy St., $195,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900
1550 Spinnaker Dr., $168,000
611 2nd Ave. S, $165,000
1506 Havens Dr., $160,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $155,300
5825 Catalina Dr., $155,000
2100 N Ocean Blvd., $152,250
1221 Tidewater Dr., $149,900
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $137,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $131,000
1900 Duffy St., $118,500
1500 Cenith Dr., $89,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
3374 Vanderbilt Blvd., $350,000
111 Fen Pl., $256,500
Lot 24 River Oaks Circle, $195,000
Lot 85 Streater Ln., $142,000
86 Yale Pl., $25,700
107 Heritage Dr., $515,000
13 Compass Ct., $495,000
137 Beaufain Ct., $392,500
74 Calvert Ct., $320,000
182 Moss Dale Ln., $291,000
Condo/townhouse
195 South Dunes Dr., $549,000
357 Golden Bear Dr., $220,000
128 Puffin Dr., $210,900
184 Red Rose Blvd., $200,000
456-6 Red Rose Blvd., $200,000
110 Stillwood Dr., $180,000
49-3 Ribgrass Ln., $162,000
39 Weehawka Way, $157,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
604 Chamberlin Rd., $47,000
TBD Harbor Oaks Dr., $38,000
Home
168 Henry Middleton Blvd., $620,000
644 Brynfield Dr., $299,900
3104 Knollty Ct., $290,000
261 Terra Vista Dr., $273,500
704 Waccamaw River Rd., $270,990
313 Railing Ln., $265,000
876 Devon Estate Ave., $262,000
907 Lonnie St., $255,000
508 Box Turtle Ct., $235,000
1780 Promise Pl., $226,000
788 Rambler Ct., $215,400
409 Cabo Loop, $213,000
850 Hayes Point Circle, $210,000
7427 Sandy Pines Ln., $200,000
2717 Canvasback Trail, $200,000
184 Maggie Way, $199,900
504 White Hawk Cr., $194,500
157 Marsh Rabbit Dr., $185,000
531 Lake Park Dr., $182,000
109 Tradd St., $178,000
124 Maggie Way, $173,000
109 Bridgecreek Dr., $165,000
1077 Weslin Creek Dr., $147,250
6546 Laguna Point, $140,000
5040 Watergate Dr., $137,500
8807 Gallant Ct., $134,000
6528 Laguna Point, $130,000
6524 Laguna Point, $124,900
606 Reef Ct., $63,000
Condo/townhouse
1578 Palmina Loop, $182,000
304 Shelby Lawson Dr., $180,500
105 Olde Town Way, $149,000
2257 Essex Dr., $116,000
510 Fairwood Dr., $85,500
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $59,000
