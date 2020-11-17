Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Supply, N.C. 28462
Land
1049 Royal Oak Rd. NW, $9,600
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
581 W Ocean Blvd., $730,250
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
560 NW Crow Creek Dr., $55,000
Home
517 Slippery Rock Way, $284,000
1358 Fence Post Ln., $259,060
1060 Dove Ct., $149,900
749 Pickering Dr. NW, $327,900
706 Pipit Pl., $287,500
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6881 SW Beckman Circle, $405,000
154 Windsor Circle SW, $356,500
861 Teaticket Ln. SW, $244,550
897 Teaticket Ln. SW, $230,350
1578 SW Maple Circle, $125,900
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 8 DeBordieu Blvd., $575,000
260 Lumberton Dr., $25,000
1321 Francis Parker Rd., $12,000
131 Oaklawn Rd., $11,000
122 Oaklawn Rd., $10,000
182 Commanders Island Rd., $8,500
90 Michau Rd., $8,500
1348 Francis Parker Rd., $8,000
Lot 16 South Island Plantation Rd., $5,000
Home
78 Ocean Park Loop, $1,250,000
94 Ballyhoo St., $1,195,000
852 Collins Meadow Dr., $1,100,000
3468 Center Rd., $578,750
245 William Screven Rd., $353,000
2506 South Bay St., $275,000
2242 Brier St., $198,000
87 Francis Parker Rd., $195,000
1166 Palmetto St., $192,000
81 Jericho Ct., $179,900
17 Sedley Ct., $176,900
6254 Highmarket St., $88,000
Condo/townhouse
271 Marsh Lake Dr., $770,000
Andrews 29510
Land
1009 S Beech Ave., $27,100
Home
20 Aimwell Rd., $138,900
Aynor 29511
Home
3021 Cooper Collins Rd., $230,000
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Highway 139, $450,000
TBD Caniki Dr., $120,000
1121 Glossy Ibis Dr., $120,000
TBD Caniki Dr., $110,000
TBD Jessamine St., $60,000
1017 Spoonbill Dr., $59,900
1020 Spoonbill Dr., $55,700
609 McCown Dr., $50,000
TBD Big Bull Landing Rd., $39,500
Home
1201 Whooping Crane Dr., $387,500
1013 Tiger Grand Dr., $364,500
406 Herringbone Ct., $290,000
437 Hillsborough Dr., $274,900
397 Copperwood Loop, $269,606
892 Helms Way, $259,000
249 Astoria Park Loop, $257,187
120 Rivers Edge Dr., $252,000
355 Angler Ct., $250,987
413 Sunforest Way, $250,000
258 Astoria Park Loop, $249,000
804 Hickory Glen Dr., $246,000
304 Angler Ct., $243,701
332 Carmello Circle, $237,000
4033 Ridgewood Dr., $229,200
270 Sellers Rd., $227,000
220 Country Club Dr., $225,000
610 Coquina Bay Dr., $225,000
149 Dunbarton Ln., $222,500
451 Archer Ct., $220,997
216 Cedar Ridge Ln., $220,000
416 Sunforest Way, $219,900
443 Four Mile Rd., $217,660
877 Wild Leaf Loop, $215,500
150 Sherwood Dr., $214,900
400 Copperwood Loop, $210,630
248 Jessica Lakes Dr., $208,000
508 11th Ave., $199,900
808 Hickory Glen Dr., $198,900
1311 Forest View Rd., $195,000
2704 McDougall Dr., $194,000
3116 Ivy Lea Dr., $192,000
505 Bladen Ct., $183,000
248 Maple Oak Dr., $177,000
122 University Circle, $174,500
1080 Highway 66, $171,000
178 Lander Dr., $170,000
156 Grier Crossing Dr., $166,000
1744 Juniper Dr., $153,000
1149 Merrymount Dr., $145,000
1008 Manassas Dr., $141,500
791 University Forest Circle, $127,000
703 Kimberly Dr., $30,000
Condo/townhouse
1053 Tee Shot Dr., $180,000
Conway 29527
Land
TBD 4 AC Kates Bay Hwy., $85,000
TBD Daffodil Dr., $100,000
TBD Fern Ridge Rd., $34,500
Lot 10 Maulden St., $12,000
Home
4592 Willow Springs Rd., $254,990
4607 Cates Bay Hwy., $239,900
1309 Ancona Ct., $185,750
3103 Causey St., $185,000
116 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $175,900
1222 Donald St., $167,000
332 Shallow Cove Dr., $166,865
775 Arnette Rd., $419,900
Aynor 29544
Home
460 Saint John Rd., $214,900
Little River 29566
Land
4846 Williams Island Rd., $250,000
140 Bay Ridge Dr., $221,000
TBD Blooms Dr., $153,000
1673 Carriage Ln., $27,500
4396 Baldwin Ave., $6,900
Home
4904 Eastport Blvd., $935,000
2910 Cedar Creek Run, $475,000
11471 Bay Dr., $350,000
563 Kapalua Loop, $313,900
401 Spring View Ct., $289,900
3801 Park Pointe Ave., $283,824
420 Cypress Springs Way, $278,759
936 Cypress Way, $271,262
2001 Great Blue Heron Dr., $270,000
212 Goldenrod Circle, $264,237
1080 Maxwell Dr., $264,145
4486 Barcelona Ln., $260,000
819 Callant Dr., $257,000
964 Cypress Way, $256,900
3012 Hogans Alley, $255,000
1072 Maxwell Dr., $253,490
3721 Line Dr., $249,541
641 Twinflower St., $245,000
810 Cypress Way, $240,932
1039 Maxwell Dr., $240,000
328 Logan St., $219,902
312 Logan St., $219,900
2748 Desert Rose St., $219,686
331 Logan St., $218,312
317 Logan St., $217,000
491 Aviary Ln., $216,693
308 Hanna Ct., $213,700
242 Blackpepper Loop, $210,000
2495 Glen Dr., $209,000
247 Sienna Dr., $195,000
345 Hidden Cove Dr., $189,900
4148 Pine Dr., $189,900
4523 Greenbriar Dr., $177,000
4230 Arabella Way, $169,000
2084 E Twisted Oak Circle, $149,900
3573 N Point Blvd., $90,000
Condo/townhouse
4440 Nassau Ct., $254,000
4047 McLamb Ave., $206,328
1100 Wedgeway Dr., $158,900
4215 Coquina Harbour Dr., $150,000
1429 Baldwin Ct., $143,000
4502 W Harbour Ct., $136,000
4161 Hibiscus Dr., $134,000
4231 Hibiscus Dr., $125,000
4271 N Hibiscus Dr., $118,500
4161 Hibiscus Dr., $113,500
4416 Eastport Blvd., $111,900
4234 Pinehurst Circle, $110,000
4490 Coquina Harbour Dr., $96,000
4473 Little River Inn Ln., $78,000
4150 Horse Shoe Rd., $76,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $58,900
Longs 29568
Land
2786 Oak Bay Dr., $55,000
1122 Fox Tail Dr., $30,000
Home
1858 Fairwinds Dr., $265,400
1946 Pine Cone Ln., $264,000
405 Lineberry Ct., $234,000
478 Deer Watch Circle, $230,000
2200 Seaford Dr., $217,500
2365 Seaford Dr., $209,000
160 Cypress Tree Loop, $204,915
104 Pickerel Blvd., $203,000
1059 Snowberry Dr., $202,400
104 Colonial Ct., $195,700
603 Limber St., $193,000
625 Seth Ln., $193,000
305 Rocky Grove Ct., $189,000
148 Golden Bear Circle, $185,500
729 Trap Shooter Circle, $183,000
462 Deer Watch Circle, $183,000
2001 Borgata Loop, $179,000
2009 Borgata Loop, $179,000
571 Mossbank Loop, $176,000
155 Tomoka Trail, $174,900
384 Blue Rock Dr., $170,000
Condo/townhouse
251 Stonewall Circle, $184,500
677 Tupelo Ln., $87,500
Loris 29569
Land
Tract 2 Red Bluff Rd., $89,900
TBD Cay Rd., $50,000
Home
430 Fox Bay Rd., $310,000
2401 Daisy Rd., $245,000
856 McNabb Shortcut Rd., $231,000
741 Apple Valley Rd., $200,000
132 Fox Dale Dr., $180,000
4317 Bellamy St., $179,900
208 North Cox Rd., $169,990
603 Sycamore Dr., $125,000
2465 Highway 746, $110,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
6601 Wildwood Trail, $257,500
Home
9510 Lake Dr., $1,900,000
139 N Gate Rd., $685,000
9511 Maison Ct., $480,000
7850 Porcher Dr., $440,000
5880 Ledro Ln., $435,000
906 Monterrosa Dr., $412,500
6036 Tramonto St., $340,365
10079 Washington Circle, $310,000
824 Heather Ln., $175,000
Condo/townhouse
130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,100,000
9650 Shore Dr., $430,000
9650 Shore Dr., $427,000
RR-2 Ocean Creek Dr., $410,000
869 Hillmoore Ct., $408,786
9650 Shore Dr., $364,500
713 Windermere by the Sea Circle, $330,000
122 Gully Branch Ln., $275,000
9500 Shore Dr., $270,000
114-3 Gully Branch Ln., $270,000
10100 Beach Club Dr., $263,500
9620 Shore Dr., $215,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000
307 70th Ave. N, $170,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $160,000
9600 Shore Dr., $157,900
6921 Porcher Dr., $148,000
250 Maison Dr., $146,000
7700 Porcher Ave., $145,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $133,900
201 N 77th Ave. N, $105,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $99,000
200 76th Ave. N, $88,000
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000
6803 North Ocean Blvd., $69,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
4927 Woodview Ln., $90,000
Home
112B S 11th Ave. S, $830,000
123 14th Ave. N, $579,900
910 S Myrtle Dr., $424,999
113 Georges Bay Rd., $399,000
410 Sparrow Dr., $370,000
219 Hull St., $353,843
1445 Windwood Crossing, $340,000
317 Mikita Dr., $322,900
650 Sandberg St., $321,500
1100 Spalding Ct., $280,000
1020 10th Ave. N, $275,000
210 Melody Gardens Dr., $270,000
442 Rycola Circle, $268,000
333 N Reindeer Rd., $261,310
435 Pacific Commons Dr., $260,520
447 Pacific Commons Dr., $260,510
514 3rd Ave. S, $259,900
231 S Reindeer Rd., $257,810
371 Rycola Circle, $257,500
1705 Brandenberry Dr., $255,000
205 Sutter Dr., $249,900
484 Pacific Commons Dr., $246,900
222 S Reindeer Rd., $243,901
243 S Reindeer Rd., $243,015
375 Rycola Circle, $238,984
239 S Reindeer Rd., $238,601
214 S Reindeer Rd., $238,115
218 S Reindeer Rd., $229,938
430 Sandlewood Dr., $200,000
1644 Shipwreck Ct., $170,500
1651 Shipwreck Ct., $165,000
6001-S14 South Kings Hwy., $395,000
6001-MH10 S Kings Hwy., $370,000
584 Hickman St., $320,000
6001-A4 South Kings Hwy., $315,000
287 Kessinger Dr., $280,000
213 Coral Beach Circle, $260,000
1814 Glasgow Ct., $214,000
1467 Mermaid Ln., $83,500
2729 Sagittarius Dr., $62,500
Condo/townhouse
416 N Ocean Blvd., $236,000
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $184,360
8562 Hopkins Circle, $137,613
2000 Cross Gate Blvd., $117,000
1890 Colony Dr., $109,000
8641 South Bridge Dr., $107,000
1890 Auburn Ln., $79,900
5905 Souths Kings Highway, $185,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $115,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
55 Stonington Dr., $92,000
416 Pine Ave., $125,000
Home
617 Nautilus Dr., $692,000
1412 N Waccamaw Dr., $690,000
140 Magnolia Ave., $510,000
26 Highwood Circle, $455,000
157 Summerlight Dr., $385,000
252 Splendor Circle, $359,000
895 Wachesaw Rd., $355,900
584 Hammock Ave., $345,000
677 Grand Cypress Way, $330,000
240 Sherwood Dr., $311,500
228 Waties Dr., $287,000
112 Fox Den Dr., $283,000
200 Sherwood Dr., $274,750
1468 Sedgefield Dr., $272,000
4632 Peony Circle, $256,000
477 Westham Dr., $255,000
213 Southern Breezes Circle, $238,000
9554 Indigo Club Dr., $236,000
122 Blarney Stone Ct., $235,000
9104 Wildwood Pl., $200,000
8034 Long Needle Ct., $179,000
9966 Conifer Ln., $175,000
31 Talon Circle, $106,000
19 Crooked Island Circle, $42,000
147 Ridgeway Loop, $38,500
802 Jensen Dr. N, $80,000
447 East Bank Dr., $44,900
Condo/townhouse
40 Shady Moss Loop, $310,000
153 Parmelee Dr., $275,000
2080 Silver Island Way, $265,000
5882 Longwood Dr., $166,000
339 Black Oak Ln., $164,900
5840 Longwood Dr., $139,900
502 Indian Wells Ct., $139,900
457 Old South Circle, $136,000
3108 Sweetwater Blvd., $121,500
5882 Longwood Dr., $111,000
3301 Sweetwater Blvd., $111,000
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $300,000
824 N Waccamaw Dr., $219,900
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $175,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
6057 Bolsena Place, $845,699
564 Dania Beach Dr., $666,581
112 Dorman Circle, $530,000
407 33rd Ave. N, $434,900
3427 Pampas Dr., $395,000
5614 Woodside Ave., $387,000
328 Las Olas Dr., $365,000
726 Pearl Pine Ct., $350,790
805 Berkshire Ave., $335,000
1910 Suncrest Dr., $335,000
1832 Zodiac Court, $312,275
2464 Rock Dove Rd., $299,999
2627 Ophelia Way, $286,500
2631 Ophelia Way, $283,000
1932 Heritage Loop, $276,000
4702 Cloister Ln., $261,000
2794 Eclipse Dr., $258,999
2616 Ophelia Way, $251,000
2705 Zenith Way, $249,276
2733 Eclipse Dr., $247,000
2709 Zenith Way, $245,566
604 Hammond Dr., $235,000
2816 Ophelia Way, $216,650
Condo/townhouse
265 Venice Way, $380,000
2511 S Ocean Blvd., $319,000
925 Iris St., $317,500
878 Shine Ave., $259,000
856 Filliman Alley, $256,296
4078 Fairway Lakes Dr., $223,000
2511 S South Ocean Blvd., $210,625
1708 N Ocean Blvd., $182,500
3589 Evergreen Way, $179,000
3533 Hummingbird St., $173,900
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $169,000
1604 N Ocean Blvd., $163,000
1851 Low Country Pl., $155,000
4505 N Kings Hwy., $145,000
4878 Dahila Ct., $140,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
701 13th Ave. S, $119,900
4879 Dahlia Ct., $107,900
2010 Yaupon Dr., $96,000
3753 Citation Way, $94,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000
303 20th Ave. S, $83,900
5001 Little River Rd., $59,000
1906 S Ocean Blvd., $58,000
5001 Little River Rd., $51,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
4904 Highway 501, $215,000
1547 Bellini Ct., $172,000
453 St. Julian Ln., $147,500
784 Waterbridge Blvd., $112,000
1047 Fiddlehead Way, $110,000
3047 Marsh Island Dr., $105,000
209 West Isle of Palms Ave., $60,000
1104 Cycad Dr., $49,955
2566 Lavender Ln., $47,000
195 Carlisle Way, $36,000
Home
1590 Serena Dr., $925,000
9231 Bellasera Circle, $825,000
265 Shoreward Dr., $815,000
8463 Juxa Dr., $725,000
8761 Monaco Circle, $619,000
5028 Middleton View Dr., $525,000
Lot 524 Middleton Dr., $519,000
1344 Rue De Jean Ave., $508,000
584 Starlit Way, $459,900
2569 Great Scott Dr., $435,000
976 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $410,000
1025 East Isle of Palms Ave., $410,000
9092 Abingdon Dr., $397,000
624 Oxbow Dr., $392,050
832 Gammon Dr., $390,157
325 Welcome Dr., $370,000
4103 Girvan Dr., $365,000
7009 Woodsong Dr., $353,000
694 Carolina Farms Blvd., $350,000
909 Sorano St., $342,500
1108 Valetto Loop, $341,500
538 Stonemason Dr., $340,000
329 N Bar Ct., $337,000
4824 Keel Ct., $334,500
5024 Magnolia Village Way, $330,000
5032 Magnolia Village Way, $329,000
8117 Moonstruck Ct., $323,900
705 Ashfield Ct., $320,000
817 Covelo Ct., $320,000
5641 Camilla Ct., $319,900
7167 Swansong Circle, $319,284
744 Cabazon Dr., $307,000
507 Allspice Ln., $300,000
2417 Craven Dr., $299,000
585 Carnaby Loop, $297,500
5629 Lombardia Circle, $285,000
5180 Country Pine Dr., $279,326
5024 Sandlewood Dr., $279,000
5000 Magnolia Village Way, $275,000
4372 Red Rooster Ln., $250,000
324 Marquis Ct., $249,000
4959 Sandlewood Dr., $245,815
112 Legends Village Loop, $230,860
206 Rocko Dr., $229,900
1764 Berkley Village Loop, $229,675
386 Vesta Dr., $226,500
317 Encore Circle, $218,000
280 Legends Village Loop, $215,000
600 Saffron Ct., $211,000
524 Bagley Dr., $210,500
198 Chickasaw Ln., $205,000
4351 Dew N. Ct., $185,000
Condo/townhouse
797 Salerno Circle, $209,000
265-C Connemara Dr., $186,000
281 Connemara Dr., $184,900
4588 Livorn Loop, $162,000
4980 Windsor Green Way, $145,000
5051 Glenbrook Dr., $145,000
1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $142,000
1025 World Tour Blvd., $137,000
1145 Peace Pipe Ln., $134,500
695 Riverwalk Dr., $130,000
4902 Britewater Ct., $128,000
4925 Pond Shoals Ct., $125,000
111 Fountain Pointe Ln., $119,900
690 Riverwalk Dr., $115,000
480 River Oaks Dr., $114,500
4940 -303 Windsor Green Way, $109,000
4930 Windsor Green Way, $108,000
585 Blue River Ct., $102,000
1306 River Oaks Dr., $91,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
209 N 11th Ave., $349,900
1102 Hillside Dr. S, $202,500
1302 Surf Pointe Dr., $180,000
1501 Surf Pointe Dr., $130,000
4978 South Island Dr., $35,000
501 54th Ave. N, $15,000
Home
802 N Ocean Blvd., $1,925,000
500 28th Ave. S, $560,000
4922 Old Appleton Way, $508,000
1916 Lake Egret Dr., $485,000
1700 N 26th Ave N, $403,000
1210 Clipper Rd., $383,000
1106 Springland Ln., $373,500
1004 Perrin Dr., $370,000
1125 Bronwyn Circle, $350,000
867 Cardinal Pl., $342,500
5701 Herring Gull Circle, $330,000
918-I Perrin Dr., $296,000
1302 Planters Grove Ln., $284,900
3605-1 Poinsett St., $272,000
2417 Bert Dr., $270,000
306 23rd Ave. N, $269,500
613 A 3rd Ave. S, $267,500
1201 Trisail Ln, $251,500
2204 Sea Dune Dr., $243,500
1404 24th Ave. N, $163,000
4518 Osprey St., $160,000
4511 Curlew St., $75,000
Condo/townhouse
600 48th Ave. S, $675,000
501 South Ocean Blvd., $420,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $349,000
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $345,000
2609 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $325,000
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $315,000
624 Lorenzo Dr., $299,900
2180 Waterview Dr., $299,900
6309 N Ocean Blvd., $292,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $280,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $272,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $265,236
601 Hillside Dr. N, $263,560
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $260,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $242,500
4719 S Ocean Blvd. S, $240,000
311 2nd Ave. N, $238,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $217,000
4303 S Ocean Blvd., $217,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $209,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $202,000
901 Westport Dr., $187,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $180,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $180,000
207 N 3rd Ave., $172,500
1900 Duffy St., $169,500
910 Villa Dr., $164,600
206 60th Ave. N, $155,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $140,000
4314 S Ocean Blvd., $137,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $135,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $98,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $94,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $46,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
TBD Parker Dr., $650,000
3612 Vanderbilt Blvd., $319,000
Lot 78 Linden Circle, $82,500
21 Northwoods Ct., $75,000
99 Northwoods Ct., $75,000
109 Northwoods Ct., $75,000
119 Northwoods Ct., $75,000
112 Northwoods Ct., $75,000
492 Tuckers Rd., $75,000
16 Northwoods Ct., $70,000
Home
452 Myrtle Ave., $1,100,000
1 Rice Bluff Rd., $925,000
129 Windover Dr., $650,000
168 Windy Ln., $623,500
8 Oatland Lake Rd., $620,000
179 Cottage Ct., $485,000
177 Berwick Dr., $456,000
20 Deacon Dr., $435,000
139 Grey Fox Loop, $435,000
1625 Hawthorn Dr., $425,000
403 Muirfield Dr., $411,900
41 Hamby Dr., $405,000
360 Southgate Ct., $379,000
93 Dornoch Dr., $355,000
57 Carrington Dr., $350,000
13 Blackwood Trail, $318,000
598 Camden Circle, $315,000
98 Parkside Dr., $281,000
Condo/townhouse
125 S Dunes Dr., $975,000
293 S Dunes Dr., $482,500
16 Lakeview Circle, $480,000
124 Spartina Ct., $340,000
15 Red Skiff Ln., $274,400
423 Parker Dr., $225,000
1713 Club Circle, $221,500
629 Blue Stem Dr., $190,000
75 Weehawka Way, $168,900
806 Algonquin Dr., $147,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
TBD W Highway 707, $100,000
181 Henry Middleton Blvd., $78,000
456 Chamberlain Rd., $75,000
813 Jeter Ln., $61,000
1310 Hidden Harbor Rd., $29,000
Home
1074 Folly Rd., $697,000
2620 Henagan Ln., $539,000
2471 Hunters Trail, $340,000
3617 Brampton Dr., $323,000
416 Capua Ct., $320,000
4997 Oat Fields Drive, $309,350
805 Bonita Loop, $305,000
841 Spindel Dr., $295,900
5058 Oat Fields Drive, $295,000
5054 Oat Fields Drive, $293,000
1613 Deltura Dr., $293,000
833 Spindel Dr., $287,000
5006 Oat Fields Drive, $282,090
813 Indian Wood Ln., $280,000
2451 Hunters Trail, $276,000
415 Freewoods Park Ct., $272,000
258 Catawba River Rd., $266,200
258 Cabo Loop, $260,000
200 Duchess Ct., $256,000
978 Bonita Loop, $255,400
264 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $251,000
5030 Oat Fields Drive, $245,165
255 Sea Turtle Dr., $240,000
544 Fort Moultrie Ct., $228,500
317 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $226,556
222 Sea Turtle Dr., $225,000
1009 Gavin Ct., $222,209
445 Levanto Rd., $219,800
323 St. Andrews Ln., $219,000
1105 Rookery Dr., $214,000
690 West Oak Circle Dr., $206,000
605 Menlo Park Ln., $203,000
296 Archdale St., $202,000
112 Carolines Cove Ct., $199,900
780 Rambler Ct., $197,900
665 W Oak Circle Dr., $179,900
115 Cornerstone Ln., $176,000
403 Gravelley Shore Dr., $173,500
511 Saint Charles Circle, $166,000
1152 Ganton Way, $161,010
23 Cheyenne Rd., $158,000
6024 East West Way, $152,000
Condo/townhouse
139 Rosewater Loop, $211,250
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $171,387
101 Olde Towne Way, $145,500
1050 Dinger Dr., $142,500
