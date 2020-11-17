Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Supply, N.C. 28462

Land

1049 Royal Oak Rd. NW, $9,600

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

581 W Ocean Blvd., $730,250

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

560 NW Crow Creek Dr., $55,000

Home

517 Slippery Rock Way, $284,000

1358 Fence Post Ln., $259,060

1060 Dove Ct., $149,900

749 Pickering Dr. NW, $327,900

706 Pipit Pl., $287,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6881 SW Beckman Circle, $405,000

154 Windsor Circle SW, $356,500

861 Teaticket Ln. SW, $244,550

897 Teaticket Ln. SW, $230,350

1578 SW Maple Circle, $125,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 8 DeBordieu Blvd., $575,000

260 Lumberton Dr., $25,000

1321 Francis Parker Rd., $12,000

131 Oaklawn Rd., $11,000

122 Oaklawn Rd., $10,000

182 Commanders Island Rd., $8,500

90 Michau Rd., $8,500

1348 Francis Parker Rd., $8,000

Lot 16 South Island Plantation Rd., $5,000

Home

78 Ocean Park Loop, $1,250,000

94 Ballyhoo St., $1,195,000

852 Collins Meadow Dr., $1,100,000

3468 Center Rd., $578,750

245 William Screven Rd., $353,000

2506 South Bay St., $275,000

2242 Brier St., $198,000

87 Francis Parker Rd., $195,000

1166 Palmetto St., $192,000

81 Jericho Ct., $179,900

17 Sedley Ct., $176,900

6254 Highmarket St., $88,000

Condo/townhouse

271 Marsh Lake Dr., $770,000

Andrews 29510

Land

1009 S Beech Ave., $27,100

Home

20 Aimwell Rd., $138,900

Aynor 29511

Home

3021 Cooper Collins Rd., $230,000

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Highway 139, $450,000

TBD Caniki Dr., $120,000

1121 Glossy Ibis Dr., $120,000

TBD Caniki Dr., $110,000

TBD Jessamine St., $60,000

1017 Spoonbill Dr., $59,900

1020 Spoonbill Dr., $55,700

609 McCown Dr., $50,000

TBD Big Bull Landing Rd., $39,500

Home

1201 Whooping Crane Dr., $387,500

1013 Tiger Grand Dr., $364,500

406 Herringbone Ct., $290,000

437 Hillsborough Dr., $274,900

397 Copperwood Loop, $269,606

892 Helms Way, $259,000

249 Astoria Park Loop, $257,187

120 Rivers Edge Dr., $252,000

355 Angler Ct., $250,987

413 Sunforest Way, $250,000

258 Astoria Park Loop, $249,000

804 Hickory Glen Dr., $246,000

304 Angler Ct., $243,701

332 Carmello Circle, $237,000

4033 Ridgewood Dr., $229,200

270 Sellers Rd., $227,000

220 Country Club Dr., $225,000

610 Coquina Bay Dr., $225,000

149 Dunbarton Ln., $222,500

451 Archer Ct., $220,997

216 Cedar Ridge Ln., $220,000

416 Sunforest Way, $219,900

443 Four Mile Rd., $217,660

877 Wild Leaf Loop, $215,500

150 Sherwood Dr., $214,900

400 Copperwood Loop, $210,630

248 Jessica Lakes Dr., $208,000

508 11th Ave., $199,900

808 Hickory Glen Dr., $198,900

1311 Forest View Rd., $195,000

2704 McDougall Dr., $194,000

3116 Ivy Lea Dr., $192,000

505 Bladen Ct., $183,000

248 Maple Oak Dr., $177,000

122 University Circle, $174,500

1080 Highway 66, $171,000

178 Lander Dr., $170,000

156 Grier Crossing Dr., $166,000

1744 Juniper Dr., $153,000

1149 Merrymount Dr., $145,000

1008 Manassas Dr., $141,500

791 University Forest Circle, $127,000

703 Kimberly Dr., $30,000

Condo/townhouse

1053 Tee Shot Dr., $180,000

Conway 29527

Land

TBD 4 AC Kates Bay Hwy., $85,000

TBD Daffodil Dr., $100,000

TBD Fern Ridge Rd., $34,500

Lot 10 Maulden St., $12,000

Home

4592 Willow Springs Rd., $254,990

4607 Cates Bay Hwy., $239,900

1309 Ancona Ct., $185,750

3103 Causey St., $185,000

116 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $175,900

1222 Donald St., $167,000

332 Shallow Cove Dr., $166,865

775 Arnette Rd., $419,900

Aynor 29544

Home

460 Saint John Rd., $214,900

Little River 29566

Land

4846 Williams Island Rd., $250,000

140 Bay Ridge Dr., $221,000

TBD Blooms Dr., $153,000

1673 Carriage Ln., $27,500

4396 Baldwin Ave., $6,900

Home

4904 Eastport Blvd., $935,000

2910 Cedar Creek Run, $475,000

11471 Bay Dr., $350,000

563 Kapalua Loop, $313,900

401 Spring View Ct., $289,900

3801 Park Pointe Ave., $283,824

420 Cypress Springs Way, $278,759

936 Cypress Way, $271,262

2001 Great Blue Heron Dr., $270,000

212 Goldenrod Circle, $264,237

1080 Maxwell Dr., $264,145

4486 Barcelona Ln., $260,000

819 Callant Dr., $257,000

964 Cypress Way, $256,900

3012 Hogans Alley, $255,000

1072 Maxwell Dr., $253,490

3721 Line Dr., $249,541

641 Twinflower St., $245,000

810 Cypress Way, $240,932

1039 Maxwell Dr., $240,000

328 Logan St., $219,902

312 Logan St., $219,900

2748 Desert Rose St., $219,686

331 Logan St., $218,312

317 Logan St., $217,000

491 Aviary Ln., $216,693

308 Hanna Ct., $213,700

242 Blackpepper Loop, $210,000

2495 Glen Dr., $209,000

247 Sienna Dr., $195,000

345 Hidden Cove Dr., $189,900

4148 Pine Dr., $189,900

4523 Greenbriar Dr., $177,000

4230 Arabella Way, $169,000

2084 E Twisted Oak Circle, $149,900

3573 N Point Blvd., $90,000

Condo/townhouse

4440 Nassau Ct., $254,000

4047 McLamb Ave., $206,328

1100 Wedgeway Dr., $158,900

4215 Coquina Harbour Dr., $150,000

1429 Baldwin Ct., $143,000

4502 W Harbour Ct., $136,000

4161 Hibiscus Dr., $134,000

4231 Hibiscus Dr., $125,000

4271 N Hibiscus Dr., $118,500

4161 Hibiscus Dr., $113,500

4416 Eastport Blvd., $111,900

4234 Pinehurst Circle, $110,000

4490 Coquina Harbour Dr., $96,000

4473 Little River Inn Ln., $78,000

4150 Horse Shoe Rd., $76,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $58,900

Longs 29568

Land

2786 Oak Bay Dr., $55,000

1122 Fox Tail Dr., $30,000

Home

1858 Fairwinds Dr., $265,400

1946 Pine Cone Ln., $264,000

405 Lineberry Ct., $234,000

478 Deer Watch Circle, $230,000

2200 Seaford Dr., $217,500

2365 Seaford Dr., $209,000

160 Cypress Tree Loop, $204,915

104 Pickerel Blvd., $203,000

1059 Snowberry Dr., $202,400

104 Colonial Ct., $195,700

603 Limber St., $193,000

625 Seth Ln., $193,000

305 Rocky Grove Ct., $189,000

148 Golden Bear Circle, $185,500

729 Trap Shooter Circle, $183,000

462 Deer Watch Circle, $183,000

2001 Borgata Loop, $179,000

2009 Borgata Loop, $179,000

571 Mossbank Loop, $176,000

155 Tomoka Trail, $174,900

384 Blue Rock Dr., $170,000

Condo/townhouse

251 Stonewall Circle, $184,500

677 Tupelo Ln., $87,500

Loris 29569

Land

Tract 2 Red Bluff Rd., $89,900

TBD Cay Rd., $50,000

Home

430 Fox Bay Rd., $310,000

2401 Daisy Rd., $245,000

856 McNabb Shortcut Rd., $231,000

741 Apple Valley Rd., $200,000

132 Fox Dale Dr., $180,000

4317 Bellamy St., $179,900

208 North Cox Rd., $169,990

603 Sycamore Dr., $125,000

2465 Highway 746, $110,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

6601 Wildwood Trail, $257,500

Home

9510 Lake Dr., $1,900,000

139 N Gate Rd., $685,000

9511 Maison Ct., $480,000

7850 Porcher Dr., $440,000

5880 Ledro Ln., $435,000

906 Monterrosa Dr., $412,500

6036 Tramonto St., $340,365

10079 Washington Circle, $310,000

824 Heather Ln., $175,000

Condo/townhouse

130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,100,000

9650 Shore Dr., $430,000

9650 Shore Dr., $427,000

RR-2 Ocean Creek Dr., $410,000

869 Hillmoore Ct., $408,786

9650 Shore Dr., $364,500

713 Windermere by the Sea Circle, $330,000

122 Gully Branch Ln., $275,000

9500 Shore Dr., $270,000

114-3 Gully Branch Ln., $270,000

10100 Beach Club Dr., $263,500

9620 Shore Dr., $215,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000

307 70th Ave. N, $170,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $160,000

9600 Shore Dr., $157,900

6921 Porcher Dr., $148,000

250 Maison Dr., $146,000

7700 Porcher Ave., $145,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $133,900

201 N 77th Ave. N, $105,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $99,000

200 76th Ave. N, $88,000

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000

6803 North Ocean Blvd., $69,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

4927 Woodview Ln., $90,000

Home

112B S 11th Ave. S, $830,000

123 14th Ave. N, $579,900

910 S Myrtle Dr., $424,999

113 Georges Bay Rd., $399,000

410 Sparrow Dr., $370,000

219 Hull St., $353,843

1445 Windwood Crossing, $340,000

317 Mikita Dr., $322,900

650 Sandberg St., $321,500

1100 Spalding Ct., $280,000

1020 10th Ave. N, $275,000

210 Melody Gardens Dr., $270,000

442 Rycola Circle, $268,000

333 N Reindeer Rd., $261,310

435 Pacific Commons Dr., $260,520

447 Pacific Commons Dr., $260,510

514 3rd Ave. S, $259,900

231 S Reindeer Rd., $257,810

371 Rycola Circle, $257,500

1705 Brandenberry Dr., $255,000

205 Sutter Dr., $249,900

484 Pacific Commons Dr., $246,900

222 S Reindeer Rd., $243,901

243 S Reindeer Rd., $243,015

375 Rycola Circle, $238,984

239 S Reindeer Rd., $238,601

214 S Reindeer Rd., $238,115

218 S Reindeer Rd., $229,938

430 Sandlewood Dr., $200,000

1644 Shipwreck Ct., $170,500

1651 Shipwreck Ct., $165,000

6001-S14 South Kings Hwy., $395,000

6001-MH10 S Kings Hwy., $370,000

584 Hickman St., $320,000

6001-A4 South Kings Hwy., $315,000

287 Kessinger Dr., $280,000

213 Coral Beach Circle, $260,000

1814 Glasgow Ct., $214,000

1467 Mermaid Ln., $83,500

2729 Sagittarius Dr., $62,500

Condo/townhouse

416 N Ocean Blvd., $236,000

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $184,360

8562 Hopkins Circle, $137,613

2000 Cross Gate Blvd., $117,000

1890 Colony Dr., $109,000

8641 South Bridge Dr., $107,000

1890 Auburn Ln., $79,900

5905 Souths Kings Highway, $185,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $115,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

55 Stonington Dr., $92,000

416 Pine Ave., $125,000

Home

617 Nautilus Dr., $692,000

1412 N Waccamaw Dr., $690,000

140 Magnolia Ave., $510,000

26 Highwood Circle, $455,000

157 Summerlight Dr., $385,000

252 Splendor Circle, $359,000

895 Wachesaw Rd., $355,900

584 Hammock Ave., $345,000

677 Grand Cypress Way, $330,000

240 Sherwood Dr., $311,500

228 Waties Dr., $287,000

112 Fox Den Dr., $283,000

200 Sherwood Dr., $274,750

1468 Sedgefield Dr., $272,000

4632 Peony Circle, $256,000

477 Westham Dr., $255,000

213 Southern Breezes Circle, $238,000

9554 Indigo Club Dr., $236,000

122 Blarney Stone Ct., $235,000

9104 Wildwood Pl., $200,000

8034 Long Needle Ct., $179,000

9966 Conifer Ln., $175,000

31 Talon Circle, $106,000

19 Crooked Island Circle, $42,000

147 Ridgeway Loop, $38,500

802 Jensen Dr. N, $80,000

447 East Bank Dr., $44,900

Condo/townhouse

40 Shady Moss Loop, $310,000

153 Parmelee Dr., $275,000

2080 Silver Island Way, $265,000

5882 Longwood Dr., $166,000

339 Black Oak Ln., $164,900

5840 Longwood Dr., $139,900

502 Indian Wells Ct., $139,900

457 Old South Circle, $136,000

3108 Sweetwater Blvd., $121,500

5882 Longwood Dr., $111,000

3301 Sweetwater Blvd., $111,000

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $300,000

824 N Waccamaw Dr., $219,900

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $175,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

6057 Bolsena Place, $845,699

564 Dania Beach Dr., $666,581

112 Dorman Circle, $530,000

407 33rd Ave. N, $434,900

3427 Pampas Dr., $395,000

5614 Woodside Ave., $387,000

328 Las Olas Dr., $365,000

726 Pearl Pine Ct., $350,790

805 Berkshire Ave., $335,000

1910 Suncrest Dr., $335,000

1832 Zodiac Court, $312,275

2464 Rock Dove Rd., $299,999

2627 Ophelia Way, $286,500

2631 Ophelia Way, $283,000

1932 Heritage Loop, $276,000

4702 Cloister Ln., $261,000

2794 Eclipse Dr., $258,999

2616 Ophelia Way, $251,000

2705 Zenith Way, $249,276

2733 Eclipse Dr., $247,000

2709 Zenith Way, $245,566

604 Hammond Dr., $235,000

2816 Ophelia Way, $216,650

Condo/townhouse

265 Venice Way, $380,000

2511 S Ocean Blvd., $319,000

925 Iris St., $317,500

878 Shine Ave., $259,000

856 Filliman Alley, $256,296

4078 Fairway Lakes Dr., $223,000

2511 S South Ocean Blvd., $210,625

1708 N Ocean Blvd., $182,500

3589 Evergreen Way, $179,000

3533 Hummingbird St., $173,900

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $169,000

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $163,000

1851 Low Country Pl., $155,000

4505 N Kings Hwy., $145,000

4878 Dahila Ct., $140,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

701 13th Ave. S, $119,900

4879 Dahlia Ct., $107,900

2010 Yaupon Dr., $96,000

3753 Citation Way, $94,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

303 20th Ave. S, $83,900

5001 Little River Rd., $59,000

1906 S Ocean Blvd., $58,000

5001 Little River Rd., $51,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

4904 Highway 501, $215,000

1547 Bellini Ct., $172,000

453 St. Julian Ln., $147,500

784 Waterbridge Blvd., $112,000

1047 Fiddlehead Way, $110,000

3047 Marsh Island Dr., $105,000

209 West Isle of Palms Ave., $60,000

1104 Cycad Dr., $49,955

2566 Lavender Ln., $47,000

195 Carlisle Way, $36,000

Home

1590 Serena Dr., $925,000

9231 Bellasera Circle, $825,000

265 Shoreward Dr., $815,000

8463 Juxa Dr., $725,000

8761 Monaco Circle, $619,000

5028 Middleton View Dr., $525,000

Lot 524 Middleton Dr., $519,000

1344 Rue De Jean Ave., $508,000

584 Starlit Way, $459,900

2569 Great Scott Dr., $435,000

976 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $410,000

1025 East Isle of Palms Ave., $410,000

9092 Abingdon Dr., $397,000

624 Oxbow Dr., $392,050

832 Gammon Dr., $390,157

325 Welcome Dr., $370,000

4103 Girvan Dr., $365,000

7009 Woodsong Dr., $353,000

694 Carolina Farms Blvd., $350,000

909 Sorano St., $342,500

1108 Valetto Loop, $341,500

538 Stonemason Dr., $340,000

329 N Bar Ct., $337,000

4824 Keel Ct., $334,500

5024 Magnolia Village Way, $330,000

5032 Magnolia Village Way, $329,000

8117 Moonstruck Ct., $323,900

705 Ashfield Ct., $320,000

817 Covelo Ct., $320,000

5641 Camilla Ct., $319,900

7167 Swansong Circle, $319,284

744 Cabazon Dr., $307,000

507 Allspice Ln., $300,000

2417 Craven Dr., $299,000

585 Carnaby Loop, $297,500

5629 Lombardia Circle, $285,000

5180 Country Pine Dr., $279,326

5024 Sandlewood Dr., $279,000

5000 Magnolia Village Way, $275,000

4372 Red Rooster Ln., $250,000

324 Marquis Ct., $249,000

4959 Sandlewood Dr., $245,815

112 Legends Village Loop, $230,860

206 Rocko Dr., $229,900

1764 Berkley Village Loop, $229,675

386 Vesta Dr., $226,500

317 Encore Circle, $218,000

280 Legends Village Loop, $215,000

600 Saffron Ct., $211,000

524 Bagley Dr., $210,500

198 Chickasaw Ln., $205,000

4351 Dew N. Ct., $185,000

Condo/townhouse

797 Salerno Circle, $209,000

265-C Connemara Dr., $186,000

281 Connemara Dr., $184,900

4588 Livorn Loop, $162,000

4980 Windsor Green Way, $145,000

5051 Glenbrook Dr., $145,000

1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $142,000

1025 World Tour Blvd., $137,000

1145 Peace Pipe Ln., $134,500

695 Riverwalk Dr., $130,000

4902 Britewater Ct., $128,000

4925 Pond Shoals Ct., $125,000

111 Fountain Pointe Ln., $119,900

690 Riverwalk Dr., $115,000

480 River Oaks Dr., $114,500

4940 -303 Windsor Green Way, $109,000

4930 Windsor Green Way, $108,000

585 Blue River Ct., $102,000

1306 River Oaks Dr., $91,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

209 N 11th Ave., $349,900

1102 Hillside Dr. S, $202,500

1302 Surf Pointe Dr., $180,000

1501 Surf Pointe Dr., $130,000

4978 South Island Dr., $35,000

501 54th Ave. N, $15,000

Home

802 N Ocean Blvd., $1,925,000

500 28th Ave. S, $560,000

4922 Old Appleton Way, $508,000

1916 Lake Egret Dr., $485,000

1700 N 26th Ave N, $403,000

1210 Clipper Rd., $383,000

1106 Springland Ln., $373,500

1004 Perrin Dr., $370,000

1125 Bronwyn Circle, $350,000

867 Cardinal Pl., $342,500

5701 Herring Gull Circle, $330,000

918-I Perrin Dr., $296,000

1302 Planters Grove Ln., $284,900

3605-1 Poinsett St., $272,000

2417 Bert Dr., $270,000

306 23rd Ave. N, $269,500

613 A 3rd Ave. S, $267,500

1201 Trisail Ln, $251,500

2204 Sea Dune Dr., $243,500

1404 24th Ave. N, $163,000

4518 Osprey St., $160,000

4511 Curlew St., $75,000

Condo/townhouse

600 48th Ave. S, $675,000

501 South Ocean Blvd., $420,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $349,000

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $345,000

2609 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $325,000

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $315,000

624 Lorenzo Dr., $299,900

2180 Waterview Dr., $299,900

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $292,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $280,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $272,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $265,236

601 Hillside Dr. N, $263,560

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $260,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $242,500

4719 S Ocean Blvd. S, $240,000

311 2nd Ave. N, $238,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $217,000

4303 S Ocean Blvd., $217,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $209,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $202,000

901 Westport Dr., $187,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $180,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $180,000

207 N 3rd Ave., $172,500

1900 Duffy St., $169,500

910 Villa Dr., $164,600

206 60th Ave. N, $155,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $140,000

4314 S Ocean Blvd., $137,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $135,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $98,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $94,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $46,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

TBD Parker Dr., $650,000

3612 Vanderbilt Blvd., $319,000

Lot 78 Linden Circle, $82,500

21 Northwoods Ct., $75,000

99 Northwoods Ct., $75,000

109 Northwoods Ct., $75,000

119 Northwoods Ct., $75,000

112 Northwoods Ct., $75,000

492 Tuckers Rd., $75,000

16 Northwoods Ct., $70,000

Home

452 Myrtle Ave., $1,100,000

1 Rice Bluff Rd., $925,000

129 Windover Dr., $650,000

168 Windy Ln., $623,500

8 Oatland Lake Rd., $620,000

179 Cottage Ct., $485,000

177 Berwick Dr., $456,000

20 Deacon Dr., $435,000

139 Grey Fox Loop, $435,000

1625 Hawthorn Dr., $425,000

403 Muirfield Dr., $411,900

41 Hamby Dr., $405,000

360 Southgate Ct., $379,000

93 Dornoch Dr., $355,000

57 Carrington Dr., $350,000

13 Blackwood Trail, $318,000

598 Camden Circle, $315,000

98 Parkside Dr., $281,000

Condo/townhouse

125 S Dunes Dr., $975,000

293 S Dunes Dr., $482,500

16 Lakeview Circle, $480,000

124 Spartina Ct., $340,000

15 Red Skiff Ln., $274,400

423 Parker Dr., $225,000

1713 Club Circle, $221,500

629 Blue Stem Dr., $190,000

75 Weehawka Way, $168,900

806 Algonquin Dr., $147,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

TBD W Highway 707, $100,000

181 Henry Middleton Blvd., $78,000

456 Chamberlain Rd., $75,000

813 Jeter Ln., $61,000

1310 Hidden Harbor Rd., $29,000

Home

1074 Folly Rd., $697,000

2620 Henagan Ln., $539,000

2471 Hunters Trail, $340,000

3617 Brampton Dr., $323,000

416 Capua Ct., $320,000

4997 Oat Fields Drive, $309,350

805 Bonita Loop, $305,000

841 Spindel Dr., $295,900

5058 Oat Fields Drive, $295,000

5054 Oat Fields Drive, $293,000

1613 Deltura Dr., $293,000

833 Spindel Dr., $287,000

5006 Oat Fields Drive, $282,090

813 Indian Wood Ln., $280,000

2451 Hunters Trail, $276,000

415 Freewoods Park Ct., $272,000

258 Catawba River Rd., $266,200

258 Cabo Loop, $260,000

200 Duchess Ct., $256,000

978 Bonita Loop, $255,400

264 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $251,000

5030 Oat Fields Drive, $245,165

255 Sea Turtle Dr., $240,000

544 Fort Moultrie Ct., $228,500

317 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $226,556

222 Sea Turtle Dr., $225,000

1009 Gavin Ct., $222,209

445 Levanto Rd., $219,800

323 St. Andrews Ln., $219,000

1105 Rookery Dr., $214,000

690 West Oak Circle Dr., $206,000

605 Menlo Park Ln., $203,000

296 Archdale St., $202,000

112 Carolines Cove Ct., $199,900

780 Rambler Ct., $197,900

665 W Oak Circle Dr., $179,900

115 Cornerstone Ln., $176,000

403 Gravelley Shore Dr., $173,500

511 Saint Charles Circle, $166,000

1152 Ganton Way, $161,010

23 Cheyenne Rd., $158,000

6024 East West Way, $152,000

Condo/townhouse

139 Rosewater Loop, $211,250

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $171,387

101 Olde Towne Way, $145,500

1050 Dinger Dr., $142,500

