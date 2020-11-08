Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Sept. 20-26

Bolivia, N.C. 28422

Land

1175 Sabel Loop SE, $58,000

Home

1591 Brushwood Court SE, $484,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1327 Fence Post Ln., $219,189

1356 Sunny Slope Circle, $198,500

2189 Kilkee Dr. NW, $302,500

260 Baytree Court, $162,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

444 Lake Shore Dr., $382,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469,

Home

101 Reflection Ct. SW, $435,000

Condo/townhouse

6496 Merceron St. SW, $245,000

6498 SW Green Fennel Ave SW, $236,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

4454 Frogie Ln., $230,570

4436 Frogie Ln., $198,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 8 Dune Oaks Dr., $220,000

Lot 4 Luvan Blvd., $175,000

2 Corner Loop Rd., $95,000

Lot 1 Collins Meadow Dr., $70,000

Lot 1 Samworth Loop, $46,500

Lot 2 Samworth Loop, $46,500

13749 North Fraser St., $35,000

36 Widgen Rd., $26,000

97 Millbrook Rd., $8,500

711 Highmarket St., $540,000

381 Frederick Dr., $445,000

Condo/townhouse

134 Summer Haven Ct., $1,045,000

Andrews 29510

Home

802 South Cedar Ave., $62,000

Aynor 29511

Home

3221 Bakers Chapel Rd., $38,319

Conway 29526

Home

8261 Forest Lake Dr., $510,000

4317 Bradford Dr., $348,000

4137 Highway 813, $334,500

1864 Highway 905, $330,000

405 Wine Ct., $325,000

104 Clemson Rd., $322,000

140 Stonehinge Ct., $310,000

3904 Ridgewood Dr., $307,775

4037 Tupelo Ct., $284,500

127 Piperridge Dr., $278,500

181 Astoria Park Loop, $257,852

108 Jenna Macy Dr., $255,500

2001 Hazlette Loop, $253,685

153 Astoria Park Loop, $249,010

620 Willard Rd., $249,000

1074 Forest Dr., $237,000

217 Spencerswood Dr., $236,000

1616 Fairforest Ct., $228,000

510 Falcon Terrace Ct., $225,000

268 Palm Terrace Loop, $221,545

2511 Baronesso Ct., $218,900

197 Glenwood Dr., $210,000

208 Palm Terrace Loop, $207,155

244 Palm Terrace Loop, $204,655

569 Whiddy Loop, $201,285

1700 McKeithan St., $196,900

1346 Midtown Village Dr., $193,300

313 Allen Dr., $192,000

704 Weston Dr., $190,000

3101 Slade Dr., $179,000

119 Birchwood Ln., $178,500

1049 Palm Dr., $79,000

3913 Mayfield Dr., $61,000

Condo/townhouse

130 Cart Crossing Dr., $145,000

308 Kiskadee Loop, $125,300

Conway 29527

Home

1515 Forest View Rd., $335,000

479 Mitchell Dr., $314,821

6081 Cates Bay Hwy., $236,822

2299 Highway 548, $220,000

142 Riverwatch Dr., $216,000

105 Rambling Rose Dr., $210,000

164 Talon Dr., $185,000

2716 Green Pond Circle, $174,900

405 Beulah Circle, $172,000

940 Knotty Branch Rd., $169,000

6651 Coastal Oaks Dr., $106,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

2801 North Dr., $35,000

Home

5397 Highway 712, $280,000

120 Baylee Circle, $180,350

Little River 29566

Land

1550 Stone Ave., $127,000

TBD Grizzly Rd., $31,250

Home

3650 Golf Ave., $550,000

130 Pier Pointe Dr., $527,500

201 Waterfall Circle, $385,000

645 Lafayette Park Dr., $283,500

3170 Hermitage Dr., $275,000

1015 Maxwell Dr., $272,610

1043 Maxwell Dr., $260,440

258 Tall Palms Way, $255,900

1035 Maxwell Dr., $250,570

3450 High Hill Dr., $250,000

350 Cypress Springs Way, $249,900

2518 St. Andrews Ln., $235,000

2216 Franklin Circle, $185,000

131 Retreat Pl., $180,675

4265 Graystone Ct., $174,000

2134 Calabash Circle, $164,900

40 Channing Dr., $88,500

Condo/townhouse

4760 Lightkeepers Way, $332,000

4429 Plantation Harbour Dr., $310,000

4244 Coquina Harbour Dr., $189,900

131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $172,500

4530 Coquina Harbour Dr., $149,000

775 Plantation Dr., $125,500

4416 Eastport Blvd., $124,900

4416 Eastport Blvd., $120,000

4650 Greenbriar Dr., $119,000

951 Plantation Dr., $112,300

4202 Pinehurst Circle, $109,500

3700 Golf Colony Dr., $70,000

4271 Hibiscus Dr., $58,000

1025 Plantation Dr. W, $49,000

Longs 29568

Land

TBD S Highway 905, $425,000

Staton Ln., $35,900

362 Fox Tail Dr., $30,000

Home

105 Mesa Raven Dr., $260,000

128 Golden Bear Circle, $215,000

132 Oak Leaf Dr., $203,500

132 Devonbrook Pl., $196,000

415 Sage Cedar Place, $192,000

151 Whispering Oaks Dr., $189,000

116 Golden Bear Circle, $185,000

163 Tomoka Trail, $179,050

128 Junco Circle, $177,000

244 Oak Crest Circle, $163,000

1211 Mataoka Trail, $128,000

Loris 29569

Land

0 Carriage Dr., $78,000

Cane Branch Rd., $20,000

TBD S Highway 747, $15,833

TBD S Highway 747, $15,833

TBD S Highway 747, $15,833

Home

601 Blue Daisy Ct., $172,500

4158 Charleston Oak Dr., $172,160

1000 Westgate Pl., $150,000

3242 Lake Pond Rd., $139,900

2810 Bayboro St., $110,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

405 Saint Julian Ln., $145,000

Home

9506 Lake Dr., $1,370,000

7604 Triana Ct., $765,000

7718 Monarch Dr., $484,000

Condo/townhouse

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $430,000

869 Hillmoore Ct., $425,993

1352 Villa Marbella Ct., $363,000

9650 Shore Dr., $326,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $270,000

307 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $204,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $172,900

209 75th Ave N, $160,000

9621 Shore Dr., $148,000

7601 Ocean Blvd., $145,000

7700 Porcher Dr., $144,500

309 74th Ave. N, $130,000

209 75th Ave N, $122,000

10301 N Kings Highway, $105,000

9550 Shore Dr., $100,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $92,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $81,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

220 10th Ave. S, $589,382

222 10th Ave. S, $575,000

1616 N Ocean Blvd., $539,500

810 Dogwood Dr. N, $464,000

259 Hull St., $428,719

1104 Decker St., $343,654

322 Mikita Dr., $332,900

546 Pacific Commons Dr., $308,000

434 Pacific Commons Dr., $298,000

1395 Southwood Dr., $286,000

1475 Westferry Crossing, $269,000

617 17th Ave. N, $252,000

144 Ocean Commons Dr., $250,000

220 Sutter Dr., $240,000

1719 Hathaway Ln., $220,900

1636 Crooked Pine Dr., $200,000

524 Drake Ln., $160,000

2076 Kingfisher St., $121,000

1778 Falcon, $68,000

2137 N Berwick Dr., $395,500

2121 N Berwick Dr., $280,000

6001- V13 S Kings Hwy., $124,000

6001-1344 S Kings Hwy., $113,250

6001-1833 South Kings Hwy., $102,000

433 Belle Dr., $197,662

Condo/townhouse

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $174,935

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $168,445

2262 Andover Dr., $119,000

2262 Andover Dr., $117,000

8745 Chandler Dr., $109,500

1880 Colony Dr., $81,500

407 Pipers Ln., $180,000

2281 Andover Dr., $130,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

4409 Indigo Ln., $150,000

Stanley Dr., $72,500

Lot 23 Grey Moss Rd., $55,000

Slip #54 Marlin Quay Marina, $26,000

Home

408 Windover Ct., $345,000

772 Elmwood Circle, $320,000

153 Laurel Hill Pl., $319,000

550 Vaux Hall Ave., $315,000

1610 Sedgefield Dr., $275,000

1040 Meadowoods Dr., $270,000

412 Kinsale Ct., $228,000

216 Kings Crossing Loop, $220,000

158 Woodland Park Loop, $215,000

380 West Canal St., $73,000

122 Offshore Dr., $67,000

170 Braddock Ct., $55,000

173 Braddock Ct., $48,500

116 A Woodland Dr., $511,000

187 Jamestowne Landing Rd., $266,000

Condo/townhouse

1601 S Waccamaw Dr., $380,000

113 Knightbury Ct., $210,000

740-D Pickering Dr., $190,000

121 Knightbury Ct., $182,900

108 Knightbury Ct., $181,000

903 N Waccamaw Dr., $178,900

38 Woodhaven Dr., $145,000

912 N Waccamaw Dr., $280,000

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $106,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5515 Springs Ave., $560,000

5525 Porcher Ave., $450,000

1608 Essex Way, $377,000

1513 Beaumont Way, $353,000

821 Kingfisher Dr., $352,404

6032 Tramonto St., $351,964

869 Kingfisher Dr., $346,010

724 Culbertson Ave., $336,000

1842 Zodiac Court, $320,550

1587 Berkshire Ave., $313,000

2323 Heritage Loop, $289,900

709 Pearl Pine Ct., $285,496

993 Carlson St., $280,000

4718 Cloister Ln., $237,000

1450 Teague Rd., $200,000

460 Robert M Grissom Pkwy., $155,000

1683 Perry Circle, $80,000

414 2nd Ave. S, $52,080

Condo/townhouse

5515 N Ocean Blvd., $281,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $256,500

856 Filliman Alley, $243,900

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $242,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

4812 Magnolia Lake Dr., $217,000

788 Gabreski Ln., $210,000

1841 Culbertson Ave., $209,000

4864 Carnation Circle, $165,000

4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $164,000

814 Pampas Dr., $159,000

1742 Low Country Pl., $155,500

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $155,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $143,000

4703 Wild Iris Dr., $142,000

1044 Portico Loop, $142,000

3918 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $129,900

3761 Citation Way, $114,000

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $101,323

7500 N Ocean Blvd. N, $82,500

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $58,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 64 Harbour View Dr., $185,000

927 Fiddlehead Way, $128,000

2088 Summer Rose Ln., $53,900

938 Crystal Water Way, $49,000

625 Waterbridge Blvd., $37,000

Home

1540 Malaga Circle, $855,000

9250 Venezia Ct., $802,500

9466 Carrington Dr., $638,800

7069 Turtle Cove Dr., $580,000

881 Bluffview Dr., $573,500

420 Plantation Oaks Dr., $545,000

2225 Yellow Morel Way, $538,000

808 Crystal Water Way, $515,000

694 Greta Loop, $501,472

3508 Faringdon Ct., $476,565

5141 Middleton View Dr., $470,000

908 Easton Ct., $390,000

829 Falkirk St., $375,000

2974 Ellesmere Circle, $357,465

5377 Grosseto Way, $331,000

5138 Country Pine Dr., $325,000

5017 Magnolia Village Way, $294,815

363 Firenze Loop, $292,000

385 Harbison Circle, $291,365

5020 Magnolia Village Way, $286,990

1035 Laurens Mill Dr., $285,500

5555 Redleaf Rose Dr., $273,625

717 Morning Star Ct., $270,000

5012 Wavering Place Loop, $258,000

2033 Copper Creek Ct., $255,000

5085 Wavering Place Loop, $246,000

937 Laurens Mill Dr., $242,000

1740 Berkley Village Loop, $230,918

6021 Quinn Rd., $225,000

620 Needlerush Ct., $224,500

601 Oakhurst Dr., $209,900

2522 Whetstone Ln., $181,000

293 Weyburn St., $159,650

Condo/townhouse

227 Viareggio Rd., $243,000

1341 Harvester Circle, $179,900

1099 Harvester Circle, $159,900

4834 Innisbrook Ct., $148,000

5033 Windsor Green Way, $132,000

5030 Belleglen Court, $128,000

4920 Windsor Green Way, $126,900

1994 Mossy Point Cove, $110,000

481 White River Dr., $92,000

3698 Clay Pond Village Ln., $81,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

500 Sea Vista Ln., $135,000

1705 N 26th Ave N, $82,000

1206 Marina Bay Dr., $75,000

Home

2602 North Ocean Blvd., $1,812,500

504 55th Ave. N, $820,000

700 Sea Island Way, $665,000

658 Olde Mill Dr., $629,000

401 25th Ave. S, $609,000

400 5th Ave. S, $550,000

256 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $475,000

704 33rd Ave. S, $455,000

3203 Duffy St., $437,000

5504 Via Verde Dr., $410,000

670 2nd Ave. N, $302,000

2323 Ameron Ct., $290,000

3605-2 Poinsett St., $270,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $607,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $420,000

1401 South Ocean Blvd., $398,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $385,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $379,900

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $325,000

6200 Ocean Blvd. N, $310,000

1806 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $276,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

2504 Kings Bay Rd., $269,900

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $264,500

2151 Bridge View Dr., $234,000

4901 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000

301 Shorehaven Dr., $210,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $207,000

1711 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000

4719 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900

6001 Ocean Blvd. N, $194,000

806 Conway St., $190,500

215 3rd Ave. N, $164,900

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $140,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $134,100

1221 Tidewater Dr., $115,000

4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $101,000

1524 S Ocean Blvd., $92,500

1500 Cenith Dr., $89,900

1500 Cenith Dr., $85,000

2100 N Ocean Blvd., $83,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 15/15A Grackle Ln., $285,000

2090 Waterford Rd., $222,500

Lot 21 Vintage Dr., $150,000

50 Monarch Ct., $92,500

Lot 95 Commons Ct., $80,000

106 Seagrass Ct., $75,000

573 S Dunes Dr., $1,080,000

633 Springs Ave., $915,000

50 Trimmings Ct., $790,000

271 Gilman Dr., $423,500

575 Tradition Club Dr., $415,000

30 Furman Ln., $415,000

120 Costa Ct., $318,000

137 Clearwater Dr., $267,000

Condo/townhouse

125 South Dunes Dr., $790,000

371 S Dunes Dr., $538,000

15 Lakeview Circle, $322,000

63-A Billfish Ct., $290,000

139 Lumbee Circle, $285,000

59 Portrait Ln., $181,000

90 Stillwood Dr., $171,500

352 Blue Stem Dr., $170,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

TBD Crestwood Dr., $144,000

Home

576 Chamberlin Rd., $480,000

291 Southbury Dr., $375,000

2409 Hunters Trail, $354,000

3100 Knollty Ct., $335,000

500 Reedy River Rd., $330,000

845 Spindel Dr., $321,425

7027 Timberlake Dr., $305,000

4864 Timberlake Dr., $290,400

644 Forbes Dr., $270,500

540 Brooksher Dr., $251,000

3819 Ed Smith Ave., $249,900

716 Rambler Ct., $236,500

1101 Rookery Dr., $230,000

320 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $225,000

279 Seagrass Loop, $224,500

140 Avondale Dr., $218,000

213 Sea Turtle Dr., $210,000

3819 Barrington Ln., $199,000

3247 Red Bird Ln., $195,000

4 Catawba Trail, $194,316

9502 Scipio Ln., $193,000

1614 Pheasant Point Ct., $191,000

3789 Palmetto St., $190,000

838 Shem Creek Circle, $189,500

6483 Royal Pine Dr., $179,000

504 Gadsden St., $175,000

180 Tibton Circle, $174,000

8613 Bragg Dr., $152,500

6651 E Sweetbriar Trail, $114,400

6615 Cherry Laurel, $105,000

Condo/townhouse

917 Wrigley Dr., $194,000

126 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,000

305 Resort Dr., $95,000

6839-104 Blue Heron Blvd., $85,000

1130 White Tree Ln., $78,900

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $72,500

1132-C White Tree Ln., $68,500

500 Fairway Village Dr., $61,500

