Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Sept. 20-26
Bolivia, N.C. 28422
Land
1175 Sabel Loop SE, $58,000
Home
1591 Brushwood Court SE, $484,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1327 Fence Post Ln., $219,189
1356 Sunny Slope Circle, $198,500
2189 Kilkee Dr. NW, $302,500
260 Baytree Court, $162,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
444 Lake Shore Dr., $382,500
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469,
Home
101 Reflection Ct. SW, $435,000
Condo/townhouse
6496 Merceron St. SW, $245,000
6498 SW Green Fennel Ave SW, $236,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
4454 Frogie Ln., $230,570
4436 Frogie Ln., $198,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 8 Dune Oaks Dr., $220,000
Lot 4 Luvan Blvd., $175,000
2 Corner Loop Rd., $95,000
Lot 1 Collins Meadow Dr., $70,000
Lot 1 Samworth Loop, $46,500
Lot 2 Samworth Loop, $46,500
13749 North Fraser St., $35,000
36 Widgen Rd., $26,000
97 Millbrook Rd., $8,500
711 Highmarket St., $540,000
381 Frederick Dr., $445,000
Condo/townhouse
134 Summer Haven Ct., $1,045,000
Andrews 29510
Home
802 South Cedar Ave., $62,000
Aynor 29511
Home
3221 Bakers Chapel Rd., $38,319
Conway 29526
Home
8261 Forest Lake Dr., $510,000
4317 Bradford Dr., $348,000
4137 Highway 813, $334,500
1864 Highway 905, $330,000
405 Wine Ct., $325,000
104 Clemson Rd., $322,000
140 Stonehinge Ct., $310,000
3904 Ridgewood Dr., $307,775
4037 Tupelo Ct., $284,500
127 Piperridge Dr., $278,500
181 Astoria Park Loop, $257,852
108 Jenna Macy Dr., $255,500
2001 Hazlette Loop, $253,685
153 Astoria Park Loop, $249,010
620 Willard Rd., $249,000
1074 Forest Dr., $237,000
217 Spencerswood Dr., $236,000
1616 Fairforest Ct., $228,000
510 Falcon Terrace Ct., $225,000
268 Palm Terrace Loop, $221,545
2511 Baronesso Ct., $218,900
197 Glenwood Dr., $210,000
208 Palm Terrace Loop, $207,155
244 Palm Terrace Loop, $204,655
569 Whiddy Loop, $201,285
1700 McKeithan St., $196,900
1346 Midtown Village Dr., $193,300
313 Allen Dr., $192,000
704 Weston Dr., $190,000
3101 Slade Dr., $179,000
119 Birchwood Ln., $178,500
1049 Palm Dr., $79,000
3913 Mayfield Dr., $61,000
Condo/townhouse
130 Cart Crossing Dr., $145,000
308 Kiskadee Loop, $125,300
Conway 29527
Home
1515 Forest View Rd., $335,000
479 Mitchell Dr., $314,821
6081 Cates Bay Hwy., $236,822
2299 Highway 548, $220,000
142 Riverwatch Dr., $216,000
105 Rambling Rose Dr., $210,000
164 Talon Dr., $185,000
2716 Green Pond Circle, $174,900
405 Beulah Circle, $172,000
940 Knotty Branch Rd., $169,000
6651 Coastal Oaks Dr., $106,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
2801 North Dr., $35,000
Home
5397 Highway 712, $280,000
120 Baylee Circle, $180,350
Little River 29566
Land
1550 Stone Ave., $127,000
TBD Grizzly Rd., $31,250
Home
3650 Golf Ave., $550,000
130 Pier Pointe Dr., $527,500
201 Waterfall Circle, $385,000
645 Lafayette Park Dr., $283,500
3170 Hermitage Dr., $275,000
1015 Maxwell Dr., $272,610
1043 Maxwell Dr., $260,440
258 Tall Palms Way, $255,900
1035 Maxwell Dr., $250,570
3450 High Hill Dr., $250,000
350 Cypress Springs Way, $249,900
2518 St. Andrews Ln., $235,000
2216 Franklin Circle, $185,000
131 Retreat Pl., $180,675
4265 Graystone Ct., $174,000
2134 Calabash Circle, $164,900
40 Channing Dr., $88,500
Condo/townhouse
4760 Lightkeepers Way, $332,000
4429 Plantation Harbour Dr., $310,000
4244 Coquina Harbour Dr., $189,900
131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $172,500
4530 Coquina Harbour Dr., $149,000
775 Plantation Dr., $125,500
4416 Eastport Blvd., $124,900
4416 Eastport Blvd., $120,000
4650 Greenbriar Dr., $119,000
951 Plantation Dr., $112,300
4202 Pinehurst Circle, $109,500
3700 Golf Colony Dr., $70,000
4271 Hibiscus Dr., $58,000
1025 Plantation Dr. W, $49,000
Longs 29568
Land
TBD S Highway 905, $425,000
Staton Ln., $35,900
362 Fox Tail Dr., $30,000
Home
105 Mesa Raven Dr., $260,000
128 Golden Bear Circle, $215,000
132 Oak Leaf Dr., $203,500
132 Devonbrook Pl., $196,000
415 Sage Cedar Place, $192,000
151 Whispering Oaks Dr., $189,000
116 Golden Bear Circle, $185,000
163 Tomoka Trail, $179,050
128 Junco Circle, $177,000
244 Oak Crest Circle, $163,000
1211 Mataoka Trail, $128,000
Loris 29569
Land
0 Carriage Dr., $78,000
Cane Branch Rd., $20,000
TBD S Highway 747, $15,833
TBD S Highway 747, $15,833
TBD S Highway 747, $15,833
Home
601 Blue Daisy Ct., $172,500
4158 Charleston Oak Dr., $172,160
1000 Westgate Pl., $150,000
3242 Lake Pond Rd., $139,900
2810 Bayboro St., $110,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
405 Saint Julian Ln., $145,000
Home
9506 Lake Dr., $1,370,000
7604 Triana Ct., $765,000
7718 Monarch Dr., $484,000
Condo/townhouse
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $430,000
869 Hillmoore Ct., $425,993
1352 Villa Marbella Ct., $363,000
9650 Shore Dr., $326,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $270,000
307 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $204,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $172,900
209 75th Ave N, $160,000
9621 Shore Dr., $148,000
7601 Ocean Blvd., $145,000
7700 Porcher Dr., $144,500
309 74th Ave. N, $130,000
209 75th Ave N, $122,000
10301 N Kings Highway, $105,000
9550 Shore Dr., $100,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $92,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $81,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
220 10th Ave. S, $589,382
222 10th Ave. S, $575,000
1616 N Ocean Blvd., $539,500
810 Dogwood Dr. N, $464,000
259 Hull St., $428,719
1104 Decker St., $343,654
322 Mikita Dr., $332,900
546 Pacific Commons Dr., $308,000
434 Pacific Commons Dr., $298,000
1395 Southwood Dr., $286,000
1475 Westferry Crossing, $269,000
617 17th Ave. N, $252,000
144 Ocean Commons Dr., $250,000
220 Sutter Dr., $240,000
1719 Hathaway Ln., $220,900
1636 Crooked Pine Dr., $200,000
524 Drake Ln., $160,000
2076 Kingfisher St., $121,000
1778 Falcon, $68,000
2137 N Berwick Dr., $395,500
2121 N Berwick Dr., $280,000
6001- V13 S Kings Hwy., $124,000
6001-1344 S Kings Hwy., $113,250
6001-1833 South Kings Hwy., $102,000
433 Belle Dr., $197,662
Condo/townhouse
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $174,935
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $168,445
2262 Andover Dr., $119,000
2262 Andover Dr., $117,000
8745 Chandler Dr., $109,500
1880 Colony Dr., $81,500
407 Pipers Ln., $180,000
2281 Andover Dr., $130,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
4409 Indigo Ln., $150,000
Stanley Dr., $72,500
Lot 23 Grey Moss Rd., $55,000
Slip #54 Marlin Quay Marina, $26,000
Home
408 Windover Ct., $345,000
772 Elmwood Circle, $320,000
153 Laurel Hill Pl., $319,000
550 Vaux Hall Ave., $315,000
1610 Sedgefield Dr., $275,000
1040 Meadowoods Dr., $270,000
412 Kinsale Ct., $228,000
216 Kings Crossing Loop, $220,000
158 Woodland Park Loop, $215,000
380 West Canal St., $73,000
122 Offshore Dr., $67,000
170 Braddock Ct., $55,000
173 Braddock Ct., $48,500
116 A Woodland Dr., $511,000
187 Jamestowne Landing Rd., $266,000
Condo/townhouse
1601 S Waccamaw Dr., $380,000
113 Knightbury Ct., $210,000
740-D Pickering Dr., $190,000
121 Knightbury Ct., $182,900
108 Knightbury Ct., $181,000
903 N Waccamaw Dr., $178,900
38 Woodhaven Dr., $145,000
912 N Waccamaw Dr., $280,000
1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $106,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5515 Springs Ave., $560,000
5525 Porcher Ave., $450,000
1608 Essex Way, $377,000
1513 Beaumont Way, $353,000
821 Kingfisher Dr., $352,404
6032 Tramonto St., $351,964
869 Kingfisher Dr., $346,010
724 Culbertson Ave., $336,000
1842 Zodiac Court, $320,550
1587 Berkshire Ave., $313,000
2323 Heritage Loop, $289,900
709 Pearl Pine Ct., $285,496
993 Carlson St., $280,000
4718 Cloister Ln., $237,000
1450 Teague Rd., $200,000
460 Robert M Grissom Pkwy., $155,000
1683 Perry Circle, $80,000
414 2nd Ave. S, $52,080
Condo/townhouse
5515 N Ocean Blvd., $281,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $256,500
856 Filliman Alley, $243,900
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $242,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
4812 Magnolia Lake Dr., $217,000
788 Gabreski Ln., $210,000
1841 Culbertson Ave., $209,000
4864 Carnation Circle, $165,000
4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $164,000
814 Pampas Dr., $159,000
1742 Low Country Pl., $155,500
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $155,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $143,000
4703 Wild Iris Dr., $142,000
1044 Portico Loop, $142,000
3918 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $129,900
3761 Citation Way, $114,000
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $101,323
7500 N Ocean Blvd. N, $82,500
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $58,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 64 Harbour View Dr., $185,000
927 Fiddlehead Way, $128,000
2088 Summer Rose Ln., $53,900
938 Crystal Water Way, $49,000
625 Waterbridge Blvd., $37,000
Home
1540 Malaga Circle, $855,000
9250 Venezia Ct., $802,500
9466 Carrington Dr., $638,800
7069 Turtle Cove Dr., $580,000
881 Bluffview Dr., $573,500
420 Plantation Oaks Dr., $545,000
2225 Yellow Morel Way, $538,000
808 Crystal Water Way, $515,000
694 Greta Loop, $501,472
3508 Faringdon Ct., $476,565
5141 Middleton View Dr., $470,000
908 Easton Ct., $390,000
829 Falkirk St., $375,000
2974 Ellesmere Circle, $357,465
5377 Grosseto Way, $331,000
5138 Country Pine Dr., $325,000
5017 Magnolia Village Way, $294,815
363 Firenze Loop, $292,000
385 Harbison Circle, $291,365
5020 Magnolia Village Way, $286,990
1035 Laurens Mill Dr., $285,500
5555 Redleaf Rose Dr., $273,625
717 Morning Star Ct., $270,000
5012 Wavering Place Loop, $258,000
2033 Copper Creek Ct., $255,000
5085 Wavering Place Loop, $246,000
937 Laurens Mill Dr., $242,000
1740 Berkley Village Loop, $230,918
6021 Quinn Rd., $225,000
620 Needlerush Ct., $224,500
601 Oakhurst Dr., $209,900
2522 Whetstone Ln., $181,000
293 Weyburn St., $159,650
Condo/townhouse
227 Viareggio Rd., $243,000
1341 Harvester Circle, $179,900
1099 Harvester Circle, $159,900
4834 Innisbrook Ct., $148,000
5033 Windsor Green Way, $132,000
5030 Belleglen Court, $128,000
4920 Windsor Green Way, $126,900
1994 Mossy Point Cove, $110,000
481 White River Dr., $92,000
3698 Clay Pond Village Ln., $81,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
500 Sea Vista Ln., $135,000
1705 N 26th Ave N, $82,000
1206 Marina Bay Dr., $75,000
Home
2602 North Ocean Blvd., $1,812,500
504 55th Ave. N, $820,000
700 Sea Island Way, $665,000
658 Olde Mill Dr., $629,000
401 25th Ave. S, $609,000
400 5th Ave. S, $550,000
256 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $475,000
704 33rd Ave. S, $455,000
3203 Duffy St., $437,000
5504 Via Verde Dr., $410,000
670 2nd Ave. N, $302,000
2323 Ameron Ct., $290,000
3605-2 Poinsett St., $270,000
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $607,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $420,000
1401 South Ocean Blvd., $398,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $385,000
603 S Ocean Blvd., $380,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $379,900
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $325,000
6200 Ocean Blvd. N, $310,000
1806 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $276,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
2504 Kings Bay Rd., $269,900
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $264,500
2151 Bridge View Dr., $234,000
4901 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000
301 Shorehaven Dr., $210,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $207,000
1711 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000
4719 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900
6001 Ocean Blvd. N, $194,000
806 Conway St., $190,500
215 3rd Ave. N, $164,900
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $140,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $134,100
1221 Tidewater Dr., $115,000
4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $101,000
1524 S Ocean Blvd., $92,500
1500 Cenith Dr., $89,900
1500 Cenith Dr., $85,000
2100 N Ocean Blvd., $83,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 15/15A Grackle Ln., $285,000
2090 Waterford Rd., $222,500
Lot 21 Vintage Dr., $150,000
50 Monarch Ct., $92,500
Lot 95 Commons Ct., $80,000
106 Seagrass Ct., $75,000
573 S Dunes Dr., $1,080,000
633 Springs Ave., $915,000
50 Trimmings Ct., $790,000
271 Gilman Dr., $423,500
575 Tradition Club Dr., $415,000
30 Furman Ln., $415,000
120 Costa Ct., $318,000
137 Clearwater Dr., $267,000
Condo/townhouse
125 South Dunes Dr., $790,000
371 S Dunes Dr., $538,000
15 Lakeview Circle, $322,000
63-A Billfish Ct., $290,000
139 Lumbee Circle, $285,000
59 Portrait Ln., $181,000
90 Stillwood Dr., $171,500
352 Blue Stem Dr., $170,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
TBD Crestwood Dr., $144,000
Home
576 Chamberlin Rd., $480,000
291 Southbury Dr., $375,000
2409 Hunters Trail, $354,000
3100 Knollty Ct., $335,000
500 Reedy River Rd., $330,000
845 Spindel Dr., $321,425
7027 Timberlake Dr., $305,000
4864 Timberlake Dr., $290,400
644 Forbes Dr., $270,500
540 Brooksher Dr., $251,000
3819 Ed Smith Ave., $249,900
716 Rambler Ct., $236,500
1101 Rookery Dr., $230,000
320 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $225,000
279 Seagrass Loop, $224,500
140 Avondale Dr., $218,000
213 Sea Turtle Dr., $210,000
3819 Barrington Ln., $199,000
3247 Red Bird Ln., $195,000
4 Catawba Trail, $194,316
9502 Scipio Ln., $193,000
1614 Pheasant Point Ct., $191,000
3789 Palmetto St., $190,000
838 Shem Creek Circle, $189,500
6483 Royal Pine Dr., $179,000
504 Gadsden St., $175,000
180 Tibton Circle, $174,000
8613 Bragg Dr., $152,500
6651 E Sweetbriar Trail, $114,400
6615 Cherry Laurel, $105,000
Condo/townhouse
917 Wrigley Dr., $194,000
126 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,000
305 Resort Dr., $95,000
6839-104 Blue Heron Blvd., $85,000
1130 White Tree Ln., $78,900
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $72,500
1132-C White Tree Ln., $68,500
500 Fairway Village Dr., $61,500
