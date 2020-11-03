Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Sept. 6-19
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
126 Sand Dollar St., $372,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
65 Carolina Shores Pkwy., $290,000
1317 Fence Post Ln., $210,650
1311 Fence Post Ln., $209,900
1315 Fence Post Ln., $199,902
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
8 Gate 4, $187,900
682 NW Covington Dr., $390,000
2185 Kilkee Dr., $295,924
296 Ridgewood Dr. NW, $159,000
Condo/townhouse
119 Crooked Gulley Circle, $230,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
12 Via Dolorosa Dr., $800,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
4450 Frogie Ln., $211,000
205 Wild Raven St., $210,070
213 Wild Raven St., $196,570
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Land
152 G & B Estates Ave., $12,900
Georgetown 29440
Home
1153 DeBordieu Blvd., $2,485,000
304 Ocean Green Dr., $1,700,000
2932 Luvan Blvd., $1,550,000
2925 Luvan Blvd., $1,150,000
2372 Wallace Pate Dr., $1,000,000
60 Seawind Ct., $765,000
1430 Wallace Pate Dr., $750,000
421 Front St., $268,000
121 Desurrency Ct., $172,490
117 Rosewood Dr., $164,490
124 Midway Rd., $155,500
Land
Lot 11 Prospect Point Loop, $1,550,000
Lot 12 Permit Ct., $159,900
Lot 42 Lantana Circle, $87,100
2215 Violet St., $19,900
LOT 13 Mohican Dr., $10,000
Andrews 29510
Home
307 South Cedar Ave., $81,000
Land
59 Lark Ln., $206,250
Aynor 29511
Home
692 Sunny Pond Ln., $350,000
3763 Highway 319, $344,900
4887 Highway 319, $336,000
169 Hidden Valley Rd., $284,900
3001 Poplar Church Rd., $280,000
4089 Enoch Rd., $261,100
Land
TBD Jamie Rd., $59,900
Conway 29526
Home
1914 Riverside Dr., $380,000
1114 Whooping Crane Dr., $362,000
652 Belmont Dr., $360,000
121 Rivers Edge Dr., $345,000
8249 Forest Lake Dr., $330,000
269 Astoria Park Loop, $299,807
108 Clemson Rd., $296,000
4962 Highway 472, $283,525
303 Astoria Park Loop, $268,715
458 Archer Ct., $258,928
3908 Ridgewood Dr., $246,870
372 Hillsborough Dr., $242,000
751 Helms Way, $240,700
203 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $236,990
428 Sunforest Way, $229,900
468 Shaft Pl., $229,852
880 Wild Leaf Loop, $227,015
404 Sunforest Way, $227,000
728 Londonberry Ct., $221,000
272 Palm Terrace Loop, $216,864
3016 Shallow Pond Dr., $215,000
1825 Riverport Dr., $211,300
223 Palm Terrace Loop, $210,599
215 Country Club Dr., $210,000
5531 Highway 905, $200,001
640 Coquina Bay Dr., $198,500
146 Palm Terrace Loop, $192,500
1013 Dunraven Ct., $190,000
230 Willard Rd., $179,900
1404 Riverport Dr., $179,000
5249 Huston Rd., $174,100
3128 Slade Dr., $170,200
1008 Woodfield Circle, $152,000
1520 Four Mile Rd., $150,000
616 Lake Estates Ct., $143,500
3855 Second Loop Rd., $130,000
6331 Adrian Hwy., $122,000
990 Small Dr., $87,500
944 Jamestown Rd., $80,000
1403 Oak St., $59,900
516 West Cox Ferry Rd., $38,000
892 Old Magnolia Dr., $37,500
731 Kimberly Dr., $20,000
Land
Lot 38 Lone Star St., $78,000
1056 Moorhen Ln., $72,000
Lots 8 & 19 Dublin Dr., $70,000
Lot 23 Dublin Dr., $45,000
TBD Big Bull Landing Rd., $40,000
4956 Highway 472, $40,000
4217 Ridgewood Dr., $36,500
212 Long Ave., $21,000
Condo/townhouse
1137 Fairway Ln., $184,000
1131 Fairway Ln., $163,000
1016 Tee Shot Dr., $159,000
374 Wild Wing Blvd., $109,900
Conway 29527
Home
6120 Cates Bay Hwy., $245,000
281 Georgia Mae Loop, $234,900
7358 Johnson Shortcut Rd., $219,000
3159 Holly Loop, $200,000
913 Oglethorpe Dr., $194,000
3045 Sweetpine Ln., $191,000
1308 Ancona Ct., $190,990
3123 Merganser Dr., $181,000
134 Riverwatch Dr., $180,000
309 Ingonish Ct., $177,000
302 Georgia Mae Loop, $174,000
448 Warren Springs Dr., $170,000
2816 Green Pond Circle, $162,900
1044 Augustus Dr., $160,000
2821 Green Pond Circle, $158,000
205 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $158,000
3602 Juniper Bay Rd., $130,000
2828 Dayton Dr., $80,000
TBD Juniper Bay Rd., $75,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1180 Floyd Page Rd., $295,000
212 Grassy Meadow Ct., $270,830
213 Blue Jacket Dr., $182,000
Land
997 Brunson Spring Rd., $32,500
Green Sea 29545
Land
3000 Mallard Dr., $78,000
Little River 29566
Home
4560 River Rd., $650,000
601 Falling Water Ct., $429,901
380 Waterfall Circle, $400,000
554 Amberview Loop, $399,999
669 Lafayette Park Dr., $312,500
380 Cypress Springs Way, $280,000
3107 Michelle Ct., $279,900
346 Cypress Springs Way, $279,810
309 Hanna Ct., $242,700
1005 Jocassee Dr., $240,000
609 Vermillion Dr., $239,900
335 Logan St., $224,900
1301 Golden Valley Pl., $217,000
4417 Grande Harbour Blvd., $210,000
2483 Glencree Rd., $202,000
1433 Chanson Ct., $180,000
3219 Lyndon Dr., $122,000
Land
160 Bay Ridge Dr., $204,000
1574 Platt Dr., $30,000
Condo/townhouse
4409 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $290,000
2001-B Willow Run Dr., $243,425
4225 Coquina Harbour Dr., $184,000
4429 Turtle Ln., $172,900
800 Egret Circle, $150,000
161 Park Way Ln., $141,500
4261 Hibiscus Dr., $135,000
4430 Eastport Blvd., $130,000
4142 Hibiscus Dr., $129,900
4202 Pinehurst Circle, $120,000
4242 Pinehurst Circle, $119,900
4104 Pinehurst Circle, $101,000
4470 Little River Inn Ln., $94,900
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $69,000
4150 Horseshoe Rd. N, $57,500
4350 Baker St., $53,000
Longs 29568
Home
1841 Holly Ridge Dr., $399,900
2034 Meadowood Ln., $350,000
341 Galway Ct., $343,000
1804 Fairwinds Dr., $324,500
224 Moulton Dr., $312,500
4001 Comfort Valley Dr., $280,000
954 Snowberry Dr., $225,900
1004 Foxtail Dr., $225,000
673 Sun Colony Blvd., $218,775
986 Snowberry Dr., $212,000
611 Burnt Ash Dr., $207,500
564 Irees Way, $206,000
120 Shady Arbor Loop, $200,900
204 Oak Leaf Dr., $200,000
178 Clover leaf Dr., $196,000
4053 Comfort Valley Dr., $195,000
161 Cypress Tree Loop, $195,000
2309 Brick Dr., $185,000
181 Balsa Dr., $175,000
1756 Fairwinds Dr., $175,000
711 Downing Ct., $167,000
236 Heath Dr., $161,600
408 Pigeon Bay St., $146,000
3871 Old Buck Creek Rd., $49,000
Condo/townhouse
447 Colonial Trace Dr., $160,000
760 Charter Dr., $130,000
623 Tupelo Ln., $85,000
665 Tupelo Ln., $79,000
Loris 29569
Home
556 Longleaf Dr., $264,900
4178 Charleston Oak Dr., $188,773
2450 Cox Rd., $154,990
5020 Forest Dr., $118,000
121 Ole Oak St., $107,000
4802 Graham St., $58,000
Land
TBD Heritage Rd., $800,000
Lot Southern Crest Dr., $44,000
Lot Southern Crest Dr., $44,000
TBD Highway 9 Bypass, $24,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
9337 Marina Pkwy., $2,150,000
306 N Lake Trail, $500,000
6538 Pozzallo Place, $456,195
92 Preservation Dr., $389,000
9700 Kings River Rd., $49,000
9700 Kings Rd., $39,900
Condo/townhouse
9650 Shore Dr., $499,900
8031-A Laurel Ash Ave., $431,450
10100 Beach Club Dr., $360,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $340,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $335,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $325,500
161 Seawatch Dr., $324,900
302 71st Ave. N, $310,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $300,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $295,000
10100 Beach Club Dr., $282,500
8560 Queensway Blvd., $280,000
311 69th Ave. N, $239,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $237,500
9550 Shore Dr., $230,000
9550 Shore Dr., $215,000
9670 Shore Dr., $210,000
410 Melrose Pl., $191,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $188,000
9400 Shore Dr., $170,000
501 Maison Dr., $155,000
9661 Shore Dr., $147,000
9772 Leyland Dr., $145,000
501 Maison Dr., $145,000
7700 Porcher Dr., $135,000
7603 Porcher Ave., $135,000
202 N 75th Ave N, $134,000
210 Maison Dr., $121,500
6506 Wildwood Trail, $112,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $105,000
9734 Leyland Dr., $99,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $97,000
7700 Porcher Ave., $94,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000
6900 Ocean Blvd. N, $89,000
503 Pinewood Rd., $87,000
201 70th Ave. N, $82,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $80,500
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $60,000
312 N 79th Ave. N,
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1512A S Ocean Blvd., $544,500
327 15th Ave. S, $278,500
439 Pacific Commons Dr., $278,365
714 4th Ave. S, $275,000
425 Pacific Commons Dr., $268,000
1759 Coventry Rd., $266,000
801 Garden Park Dr., $239,900
188 S Reindeer Rd., $239,715
196 Palladium Dr., $220,000
1018 Poplar Dr. S, $199,000
1802 Sunrise Dr., $135,000
1403 Highland Circle, $415,000
1465 Highland Circle, $332,000
6001-Z65 South Kings Hwy., $330,000
6001-302 South Kings Hwy., $260,000
6001-1550 South Kings Hwy., $220,000
1889 Spring Ln., $210,000
6001-O36 S Kings Hwy., $158,000
6001-1058 South Kings Hwy., $157,500
6001 - N102 S Kings Hwy., $122,000
6001-1599 South Kings Hwy., $116,000
6001-1260 S Kings Hwy., $74,000
1661 Ursa Major Dr., $37,000
Condo/townhouse
616 S 14th Ave. S, $212,500
10 N Oak St., $192,000
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $179,370
8545 Hopkins Circle, $138,000
2280 Andover Dr., $120,000
2275 Essex Dr., $115,000
8775 Chandler Dr., $109,000
2258 Huntington Dr., $100,000
8767 Barkwood Dr., $98,000
600 Deer Creek Rd., $66,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $107,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $101,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $72,100
5905 South Kings Hwy., $68,000
500 Fairway Village Dr., $52,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
199 Creek Harbour Circle, $735,000
3895 Highway 17 Business, $665,000
213 Deep Lake Dr., $595,000
596 Woody Point Dr., $445,000
12 Saltwater Way, $435,000
14 Fieldstone Court, $400,000
104 Bucky Loop, $355,000
108 Lake Pointe Dr., $354,000
640 Serendipity Circle, $347,500
1652 Murrell Pl., $331,000
114 Hyacinth Loop, $325,000
557 Martinsville Dr., $324,000
132 Splendor Circle, $322,101
220 Yellow Rail St., $299,900
9456 Pinckney Ln., $293,000
9557 Indigo Club Dr., $282,500
242 Star Lake Dr., $280,000
9605 Indigo Creek Blvd., $280,000
4684 Peony Circle, $264,900
1481 Riceland Ct., $255,000
846 Mast Ct., $245,000
407 Snowy Egret Dr., $229,000
924 Wind Sail Ct., $225,500
296 Stone Throw Dr., $195,000
9703 Kings Grant Dr., $171,000
9645 Kings Grant Dr., $169,900
339 Stone Throw Dr., $165,000
30 Burr Circle, $90,000
1005 S South Marlin Circle, $70,000
527 Lagrande Dr., $69,750
132 Crooked Island Circle, $55,000
327 Ross Ln., $49,900
9424 Green Wing Dr., $43,000
996 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,240,000
163 Lake Pointe Dr., $369,900
131 Cypress Ave., $290,000
402 Bay Dr., $290,000
Land
114 Yucca Ave., $322,500
4381 Highway 17 Business, $105,000
Lot 198 Sprig Ln., $97,000
Lot 197 Sprig Ln., $97,000
Lot 104 Knotty Pine Way, $89,500
Lot 185 Collins Creek Landing, $83,500
Lot 190 Woody Point Dr., $82,500
Lot 24 Orchard Ave., $80,000
TBD E Surfwind Dr., $73,500
83 Summerlight Dr., $60,000
Lot 20 Lake Pointe Dr., $77,000
94 Oyster Bay Dr., $387,615
128 Stonegate Blvd., $280,000
105 Stonegate Blvd., $260,000
701 Pickering Dr., $213,000
3866 Highway 17 Business South, $202,000
730 Pickering Dr., $198,000
3043 Court St., $197,000
627 Wilshire Ln., $155,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $152,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $151,000
4387 Daphne Ln., $149,000
184 Madrid Dr., $140,000
1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $400,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $278,000
700 N Waccamaw Dr., $218,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $155,250
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
2844 Old Bryan Dr., $749,400
5323 Ocean Village Dr., $719,115
5992 Bolsena Place, $695,505
1431 Brookgreen Dr., $560,000
5817 Woodside Ave., $550,000
1185 Prescott Circle, $380,000
768 Satterwhite Way, $360,000
5512 Woodside Ave., $345,000
1904 McCord St., $340,000
714 Pearl Pine Ct., $335,000
2916 Midiron Ct., $325,000
1854 Orchard Dr., $322,000
1575 Beaumont Way, $320,000
1417 Berkshire Ave., $316,900
4724 Bermuda Way, $299,000
705 Pearl Pine Ct., $283,000
2808 Ophelia Way, $275,000
3821 Palmetto Dr., $263,000
1924 Equinox Way, $257,376
2715 Zenith Way, $252,000
2604 Ophelia Way, $252,000
2739 Zenith Way, $250,000
4402 Camellia Dr., $248,500
2742 Ophelia Way, $232,000
2600 Ophelia Way, $226,000
550 Bridgeport Dr., $210,000
1566 Landing Rd., $180,000
983 Pinner Pl., $173,000
101 Skipper Harbour, $155,000
104 Whitehaven Ct., $137,500
117 Whitehaven Ct., $129,900
601 6th Ave. S, $64,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 Ocean Blvd. N, $500,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $462,500
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $425,000
257 Venice Way, $365,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $311,000
738 Shine Ave., $302,500
161 Seawatch Dr., $292,500
745 Murray Ave., $290,000
1432 Saint Thomas Circle, $218,000
2501 Ocean Blvd. S, $197,000
309 Snorkel Way, $195,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
4883 Luster Leaf Circle, $186,500
1702 North Ocean Blvd., $180,000
4815 Orchid Way, $167,500
4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $164,950
4874 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
4839 Carnation Circle, $152,000
2000 Ocean Blvd. N, $145,000
4877 Magnolia Point Ln., $143,900
630 Redwood Ave., $142,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900
1446 Portrait Circle, $139,000
876 Palmetto Trail, $134,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
5523 #908 Ocean Blvd. N, $129,000
3756 Citation Way, $120,500
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000
2000 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
3762 Citation Way, $108,000
2710 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd. N, $103,000
601 Mitchell Dr., $98,000
2406 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000
4771 Wild Iris Dr., $93,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $86,000
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $79,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000
201 77th Ave. N, $78,000
2710 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000
900 Courtyard Dr., $75,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $72,000
2000 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
28F Magnolia Pointe Ln., $32,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Home
1521 Scala Ct., $1,300,000
9441 Carrington Ct., $893,000
513 Oxbow Dr., $710,000
801 Red Wolf Trail, $689,000
5006 Hopeland Ct., $527,500
438 Noah Ave., $518,772
5122 Middleton View Dr., $517,500
1053 East Isle of Palms Ave., $514,000
272 Shoreward Dr., $490,000
4016 Atalaya Pl., $442,000
518 Harbour View Dr., $415,000
1525 Biltmore Dr., $410,000
308 Beaufain Dr., $400,000
2012 Crow Field Ct., $397,000
8026 Fort Hill Way, $380,000
2919 Moss Bridge Ln., $369,000
232 Deep Blue Dr., $343,800
2446 Craven Dr., $335,000
4498 Aberdeen Way, $330,000
633 Cocas Dr., $315,000
5051 Westwind Dr., $306,000
475 Harbison Circle, $301,355
5124 Fairmont Ln., $299,900
4448 Tralee Pl., $297,000
735 Little Fawn Way, $295,750
712 Cabazon Dr., $290,000
5100 Wavering Place Loop, $289,000
606 Winterberry Ln., $289,000
1011 Laurens Mill Dr., $288,990
8014 Fort Hill Way, $287,737
4920 Sandlewood Dr., $281,465
1417 Lanterns Rest Rd., $280,000
6181 Chadderton Circle, $269,900
157 Wyandot Ct., $268,000
4963 Sandlewood Dr., $266,053
3600 Angel Ct., $265,500
3321 Picket Fence Ln., $265,000
4923 Sandlewood Dr., $263,915
7015 Swansong Circle, $262,789
319 Stafford Dr., $259,900
332 Vintage Circle, $257,000
4204 Vista Wood Dr., $255,000
392 Stafford Dr., $254,900
1031 Laurens Mill Dr., $250,000
5107 Wavering Place Loop, $247,500
471 Harbison Circle, $245,000
4352 Red Rooster Ln., $239,250
5217 Southern Trail, $232,900
128 Legends Village Loop, $232,500
7018 Rivers Bridge Ct., $230,870
1744 Berkley Village Loop, $230,000
4791 Southgate Pkwy., $225,000
4724 Southern Trail, $219,500
601 Cottage Oaks Circle, $219,000
201 Alyssum Ct., $216,500
496 Emerson Dr., $216,000
165 Las Palmas Dr., $214,900
256 Legends Village Loop, $209,000
4409 Hunting Bow Trail, $207,000
276 Legends Village Loop, $200,700
502 Larkspur Ct., $195,000
303 Wood Duck Ln., $195,000
151 Fountain Pointe Ln., $190,500
4849 Southgate Pkwy., $188,000
221 Hunters Rd., $179,900
918 Bur Oak Ct., $171,000
698 Gumbo Limbo Ln., $170,000
426 Dandelion Ln., $170,000
833 Silvercrest Dr., $165,000
4040 Halyard Way, $159,900
3533 Gordon Dr., $153,500
412 Southern Pines Dr., $95,000
Land
9535 Bellasara Circle, $295,000
148 West Palms Dr., $200,000
804 Waterton Ave., $197,400
1531 Milano Ct., $149,000
902 Bluffview Dr., $70,000
981 Crystal Water Way, $64,000
1271 Fiddlehead Way, $55,000
823 Celene Ct., $52,750
661 Waterbridge Blvd., $45,000
Condo/townhouse
120-A Queens Cove Place, $293,000
5051 Prato Loop, $249,900
804 Arezzo Way, $226,000
800 Barn Owl Ct., $187,000
273 Connemara Dr., $185,000
872 Barn Owl Ct., $175,500
1084 Harvester Circle, $168,000
5045 Glenbrook Dr., $164,900
105 Mountain Ash Ln., $155,000
435 Seabert Rd., $150,000
1017 World Tour Blvd., $149,900
4933 Crab Pond Ct., $144,000
4990 Windsor Green Way, $134,000
4902 Brightwater Ct., $133,000
1204 River Oaks Dr., $127,000
1525 Lanterns Rest Rd., $118,000
5014 Belleglen Ct., $114,000
4585 Girvan Dr., $113,900
101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $110,797
106 West Haven Dr., $107,000
121 Ashley Park Dr., $94,999
3686 Clay Pond Village Ln., $84,900
472 River Oak Dr., $75,000
Atlantic Beach/Cherry Grove/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
4002 Gray Heron Dr., $1,375,000
3008 N Ocean Blvd., $900,000
817 Tillson Rd., $795,000
215 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $780,000
404 Oak Lake Circle, $739,000
1407 Surfwatch Dr., $650,000
1402 Summerwind Ct., $563,500
1800 Lake Egret Dr., $543,300
401 6th Ave. S, $540,000
4100 Ocean Blvd. S, $505,000
4601 Eyerly St., $450,000
2104 Havens Dr., $447,500
5807 Long Creek Rd., $437,000
1145 Captain Hooks Way, $430,000
2307 Via Palma Dr., $412,000
1402 James Island Ave., $389,000
308 22nd Ave. N, $372,500
939 Heshbon Dr., $360,000
1648 Harbor Dr., $356,000
1739 N 24th Ave. N, $335,900
4717 Harmony Ln., $335,000
605 D 17th Ave. S, $275,000
902 Tiffany Ln., $260,000
5702 Whistling Duck Dr., $258,000
607 23rd Ave. S, $246,000
703 Windy Hill Dr., $209,900
2803 Wiley Dr., $196,000
1111 Forest Dr., $157,000
2404 Metts Dr., $155,000
602 30th Ave. S, $95,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $82,000
3880 Little River Neck Rd., $16,500
605 29th Ave. S, $198,500
5102 Bucks Bluff Dr., $239,000
611 Sea Island Way, $185,000
4979 South Island Dr., $86,000
313 Spartina Ct., $65,000
803 Morrall Dr., $45,000
1403 Hunters Rest Dr., $41,000
1009 James Island Ave., $37,000
306 58th Ave. N, $215,000
600 30th Ave. S, $70,000
Condo/townhouse
1003 S Ocean Blvd. S, $550,000
100 N Beach Blvd., $500,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $475,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $429,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $425,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $412,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000
1625 South Ocean Blvd., $401,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $363,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $353,000
630 Lorenzo Dr., $349,250
2209 S Ocean Blvd., $329,000
4604 S Ocean Blvd., $312,500
4604 S Ocean Blvd., $312,500
102 North Ocean Blvd., $312,500
601 Hillside Dr. N, $309,695
1913 Enclave Ln., $305,895
1915 Enclave Ln., $305,200
601 Hillside Dr. N, $305,034
1911 Enclave Ln., $299,900
1917 Enclave Ln., $299,900
2180 Waterview Dr., $290,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $289,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $282,500
108 N Ocean Blvd., $282,000
503 20th Ave. N, $280,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,025
4605 S Ocean Blvd., $247,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $245,638
601 Hillside Dr. N, $245,473
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
6302 N Ocean Blvd. N, $237,500
209 Hillside Dr. N, $236,000
6302 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
2203 S Ocean Blvd., $233,000
1900 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000
741 Shell Creek Circle, $228,000
503 20th Ave. N, $210,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $204,900
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $197,000
4719 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000
503 20th Ave. N, $192,500
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $169,900
206 N Ocean Blvd., $167,000
405 21st Ave. S, $154,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $152,800
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $150,000
5709 N Ocean Blvd., $149,000
405 21st Ave. S, $149,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $147,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $147,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $146,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,500
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,000
401 N Hillside Dr., $144,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $142,000
1208 S Ocean Blvd., $141,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $140,900
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $140,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $140,000
3610 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900
6203 Catalina Dr., $139,900
609 Hillside Dr. S, $135,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $132,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000
3 Shadow Moss Dr., $118,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $182,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
196 March Lane, $1,330,000
144 Sundial Dr., $1,250,000
792 Preservation Circle, $925,000
214 Cayman Loop, $638,000
64 Wood Duck Ct., $610,000
81 Hook Dr., $539,000
1176 Old Plantation Dr., $535,000
140 Half Shell Ct., $504,000
27 Commons Ct., $465,000
485 Kings River Rd., $449,900
86 Northwoods Ct., $407,000
195 Hagley Dr., $406,237
216 Black Duck Rd., $405,000
286 Old Cedar Loop, $400,000
206 Rose Hill Dr., $396,183
41 Federation Loop, $395,000
105 Beaufain Ct., $389,000
193 Old Pointe Rd., $385,000
134 Southgate Ct., $370,000
1062 Hawthorn Dr., $365,500
72 Black Pearl Court, $364,000
287 Emerson Loop, $355,000
504 Hawthorn Dr., $339,500
261 Castaway Key Dr., $312,365
105 Navigators Dr., $305,000
582 Tuckers Rd., $289,000
165 Clearwater Dr., $272,000
38 Voyagers Dr., $270,000
53 Weatherboard Ct., $218,000
Land
39 Rice Bluff Rd., $590,000
2735 Vanderbilt Blvd., $195,000
Lot 146 Ocean Lakes Loop, $182,500
Lot 12 Old Cypress Circle, $170,000
Lot 21 Tanglewood Dr., $110,700
Lot 20 Tanglewood Dr., $106,300
Lot 19 Tanglewood Dr., $106,300
TBD Old Serenity Dr., $105,000
Lot 18 Tanglewood Dr., $98,300
Lot 27 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 10 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 14 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 12 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 26 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 8 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 11 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 28 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 29 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 13 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 30 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000
Lot 16 Tanglewood Dr., $85,600
Lot 15 Tanglewood Dr., $85,600
Lot 17 Tanglewood Dr., $85,600
Lot 23 Tanglewood Dr., $66,900
Lot 22 Tanglewood Dr., $66,900
Lot 25 Tanglewood Dr., $66,900
Lot 24 Tanglewood Dr., $66,900
Lot 95 Aspen Loop, $66,667
Lot 9 Aspen Loop, $66,667
Lot 10 Aspen Loop, $66,666
205 All Saints Loop, $65,000
46 Winnowing Way, $65,000
Condo/townhouse
320 Myrtle Ave., $715,000
130 Harbor Club Dr., $569,000
135 S Dunes Dr., $550,000
135 - #403 South Dunes Dr., $545,000
112 Harbor Club Dr., $500,000
417 S Dunes Dr., $480,000
573 Tuckers Rd., $390,000
24-B Billfish Ct., $335,000
3 Red Skiff Ln., $265,900
145 Golden Bear Dr., $260,000
629 Blue Stem Dr., $210,000
128 Puffin Dr., $205,900
342 Pinehurst Ln., $199,000
640 Pinehurst Ln., $182,000
147 Pembroke Ln., $180,500
141-4 Weehawka Way, $167,500
1 Norris Dr., $166,000
1 Norris Dr., $162,000
198 Pembroke Ln., $161,500
649E Algonquin Dr., $146,000
118 Salt Marsh Circle, $129,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
2700 Henagan Ln., $654,900
2077 Timmerman Rd., $544,933
2619 Stump Blind Trail, $470,000
1929 La Playa Dr., $375,000
5884 Rosewood Dr., $370,000
5009 Oat Fields Drive, $356,704
3737 Ed Smith Ave., $350,000
831 Jeter Ln., $324,450
376 Foxridge Dr., $308,000
7036 Timberlake Dr., $306,000
1314 Beaufort River Dr., $279,900
846 Spindel Dr., $276,900
217 Appian Way, $272,000
432 Reedy River Rd., $269,000
327 Leste Rd., $265,255
400 Shadow Creek Ct., $265,000
982 Bonita Loop, $265,000
372 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $261,130
709 Garland Ct., $260,000
5046 Oat Fields Drive, $258,000
1792 Promise Pl., $256,100
5042 Oat Fields Drive, $252,515
716 Bonita Loop, $252,500
343 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $252,014
248 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $250,000
881 Bonita Loop, $248,000
124 Harmony Ln., $243,500
332 Leste Rd., $237,000
344 Leste Rd., $237,000
1181 Great Lakes Circle, $235,000
128 Marsh Hawk Dr., $235,000
501 Pennington Loop, $231,400
297 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $229,900
809 Luttie Rd., $228,000
193 Tibton Circle, $227,500
5900 Rahnavard Blvd., $225,000
234 Tibton Circle, $225,000
17 Cimerron Dr., $220,250
1268 Brighton Ave., $220,000
1195 Brighton Ave., $219,900
451 Palm Frond Dr., $216,000
229 Colby Ct., $211,900
421 Sea Eagle Ct., $199,900
168 Sebring Ln., $198,900
669 W Oak Circle, $198,500
340 Leste Rd., $198,100
360 Leste Rd., $198,100
338 Worthington Circle, $193,000
301 Brandy Mill Blvd., $180,000
515 Creekwood Circle, $175,000
711 Chippendale Dr., $175,000
108 Terracina Circle, $168,000
6636 Heron Point Rd., $144,500
5729 Rosewood Dr., $142,000
625 W Oak Circle Dr., $125,605
207 Davis Shelley Circle, $85,900
182 Darlene Dr., $76,500
1081 Star Creek Circle, $75,000
316 Sutton Dr., $58,000
Land
2516 Ellerbe Circle, $65,000
2520 Ellerbe Circle, $60,000
2501 Ellerbe Circle, $59,000
TBD Horseshoe Circle, $39,000
Condo/townhouse
1534 Palmina Loop, $195,000
1105 Dinger Ct., $175,000
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $166,250
166 Olde Towne Way, $156,500
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $139,900
117 Butkus Dr., $135,000
116 Olde Towne Way, $130,000
200 Portsmith Dr., $123,720
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $109,270
3915 Gladiola Ct., $102,000
3955 Gladiola Ct., $99,900
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $58,000
6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $47,000
3931 Mega Dr.
Comments