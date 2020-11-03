Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Sept. 6-19

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

126 Sand Dollar St., $372,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

65 Carolina Shores Pkwy., $290,000

1317 Fence Post Ln., $210,650

1311 Fence Post Ln., $209,900

1315 Fence Post Ln., $199,902

8 Gate 4, $187,900

682 NW Covington Dr., $390,000

2185 Kilkee Dr., $295,924

296 Ridgewood Dr. NW, $159,000

Condo/townhouse

119 Crooked Gulley Circle, $230,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

12 Via Dolorosa Dr., $800,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

4450 Frogie Ln., $211,000

205 Wild Raven St., $210,070

213 Wild Raven St., $196,570

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Land

152 G & B Estates Ave., $12,900

Georgetown 29440

Home

1153 DeBordieu Blvd., $2,485,000

304 Ocean Green Dr., $1,700,000

2932 Luvan Blvd., $1,550,000

2925 Luvan Blvd., $1,150,000

2372 Wallace Pate Dr., $1,000,000

60 Seawind Ct., $765,000

1430 Wallace Pate Dr., $750,000

421 Front St., $268,000

121 Desurrency Ct., $172,490

117 Rosewood Dr., $164,490

124 Midway Rd., $155,500

Land

Lot 11 Prospect Point Loop, $1,550,000

Lot 12 Permit Ct., $159,900

Lot 42 Lantana Circle, $87,100

2215 Violet St., $19,900

LOT 13 Mohican Dr., $10,000

Andrews 29510

Home

307 South Cedar Ave., $81,000

Land

59 Lark Ln., $206,250

Aynor 29511

Home

692 Sunny Pond Ln., $350,000

3763 Highway 319, $344,900

4887 Highway 319, $336,000

169 Hidden Valley Rd., $284,900

3001 Poplar Church Rd., $280,000

4089 Enoch Rd., $261,100

Land

TBD Jamie Rd., $59,900

Conway 29526

Home

1914 Riverside Dr., $380,000

1114 Whooping Crane Dr., $362,000

652 Belmont Dr., $360,000

121 Rivers Edge Dr., $345,000

8249 Forest Lake Dr., $330,000

269 Astoria Park Loop, $299,807

108 Clemson Rd., $296,000

4962 Highway 472, $283,525

303 Astoria Park Loop, $268,715

458 Archer Ct., $258,928

3908 Ridgewood Dr., $246,870

372 Hillsborough Dr., $242,000

751 Helms Way, $240,700

203 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $236,990

428 Sunforest Way, $229,900

468 Shaft Pl., $229,852

880 Wild Leaf Loop, $227,015

404 Sunforest Way, $227,000

728 Londonberry Ct., $221,000

272 Palm Terrace Loop, $216,864

3016 Shallow Pond Dr., $215,000

1825 Riverport Dr., $211,300

223 Palm Terrace Loop, $210,599

215 Country Club Dr., $210,000

5531 Highway 905, $200,001

640 Coquina Bay Dr., $198,500

146 Palm Terrace Loop, $192,500

1013 Dunraven Ct., $190,000

230 Willard Rd., $179,900

1404 Riverport Dr., $179,000

5249 Huston Rd., $174,100

3128 Slade Dr., $170,200

1008 Woodfield Circle, $152,000

1520 Four Mile Rd., $150,000

616 Lake Estates Ct., $143,500

3855 Second Loop Rd., $130,000

6331 Adrian Hwy., $122,000

990 Small Dr., $87,500

944 Jamestown Rd., $80,000

1403 Oak St., $59,900

516 West Cox Ferry Rd., $38,000

892 Old Magnolia Dr., $37,500

731 Kimberly Dr., $20,000

Land

Lot 38 Lone Star St., $78,000

1056 Moorhen Ln., $72,000

Lots 8 & 19 Dublin Dr., $70,000

Lot 23 Dublin Dr., $45,000

TBD Big Bull Landing Rd., $40,000

4956 Highway 472, $40,000

4217 Ridgewood Dr., $36,500

212 Long Ave., $21,000

Condo/townhouse

1137 Fairway Ln., $184,000

1131 Fairway Ln., $163,000

1016 Tee Shot Dr., $159,000

374 Wild Wing Blvd., $109,900

Conway 29527

Home

6120 Cates Bay Hwy., $245,000

281 Georgia Mae Loop, $234,900

7358 Johnson Shortcut Rd., $219,000

3159 Holly Loop, $200,000

913 Oglethorpe Dr., $194,000

3045 Sweetpine Ln., $191,000

1308 Ancona Ct., $190,990

3123 Merganser Dr., $181,000

134 Riverwatch Dr., $180,000

309 Ingonish Ct., $177,000

302 Georgia Mae Loop, $174,000

448 Warren Springs Dr., $170,000

2816 Green Pond Circle, $162,900

1044 Augustus Dr., $160,000

2821 Green Pond Circle, $158,000

205 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $158,000

3602 Juniper Bay Rd., $130,000

2828 Dayton Dr., $80,000

TBD Juniper Bay Rd., $75,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1180 Floyd Page Rd., $295,000

212 Grassy Meadow Ct., $270,830

213 Blue Jacket Dr., $182,000

Land

997 Brunson Spring Rd., $32,500

Green Sea 29545

Land

3000 Mallard Dr., $78,000

Little River 29566

Home

4560 River Rd., $650,000

601 Falling Water Ct., $429,901

380 Waterfall Circle, $400,000

554 Amberview Loop, $399,999

669 Lafayette Park Dr., $312,500

380 Cypress Springs Way, $280,000

3107 Michelle Ct., $279,900

346 Cypress Springs Way, $279,810

309 Hanna Ct., $242,700

1005 Jocassee Dr., $240,000

609 Vermillion Dr., $239,900

335 Logan St., $224,900

1301 Golden Valley Pl., $217,000

4417 Grande Harbour Blvd., $210,000

2483 Glencree Rd., $202,000

1433 Chanson Ct., $180,000

3219 Lyndon Dr., $122,000

Land

160 Bay Ridge Dr., $204,000

1574 Platt Dr., $30,000

Condo/townhouse

4409 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $290,000

2001-B Willow Run Dr., $243,425

4225 Coquina Harbour Dr., $184,000

4429 Turtle Ln., $172,900

800 Egret Circle, $150,000

161 Park Way Ln., $141,500

4261 Hibiscus Dr., $135,000

4430 Eastport Blvd., $130,000

4142 Hibiscus Dr., $129,900

4202 Pinehurst Circle, $120,000

4242 Pinehurst Circle, $119,900

4104 Pinehurst Circle, $101,000

4470 Little River Inn Ln., $94,900

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $69,000

4150 Horseshoe Rd. N, $57,500

4350 Baker St., $53,000

Longs 29568

Home

1841 Holly Ridge Dr., $399,900

2034 Meadowood Ln., $350,000

341 Galway Ct., $343,000

1804 Fairwinds Dr., $324,500

224 Moulton Dr., $312,500

4001 Comfort Valley Dr., $280,000

954 Snowberry Dr., $225,900

1004 Foxtail Dr., $225,000

673 Sun Colony Blvd., $218,775

986 Snowberry Dr., $212,000

611 Burnt Ash Dr., $207,500

564 Irees Way, $206,000

120 Shady Arbor Loop, $200,900

204 Oak Leaf Dr., $200,000

178 Clover leaf Dr., $196,000

4053 Comfort Valley Dr., $195,000

161 Cypress Tree Loop, $195,000

2309 Brick Dr., $185,000

181 Balsa Dr., $175,000

1756 Fairwinds Dr., $175,000

711 Downing Ct., $167,000

236 Heath Dr., $161,600

408 Pigeon Bay St., $146,000

3871 Old Buck Creek Rd., $49,000

Condo/townhouse

447 Colonial Trace Dr., $160,000

760 Charter Dr., $130,000

623 Tupelo Ln., $85,000

665 Tupelo Ln., $79,000

Loris 29569

Home

556 Longleaf Dr., $264,900

4178 Charleston Oak Dr., $188,773

2450 Cox Rd., $154,990

5020 Forest Dr., $118,000

121 Ole Oak St., $107,000

4802 Graham St., $58,000

Land

TBD Heritage Rd., $800,000

Lot Southern Crest Dr., $44,000

Lot Southern Crest Dr., $44,000

TBD Highway 9 Bypass, $24,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

9337 Marina Pkwy., $2,150,000

306 N Lake Trail, $500,000

6538 Pozzallo Place, $456,195

92 Preservation Dr., $389,000

9700 Kings River Rd., $49,000

9700 Kings Rd., $39,900

Condo/townhouse

9650 Shore Dr., $499,900

8031-A Laurel Ash Ave., $431,450

10100 Beach Club Dr., $360,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $340,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $335,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $325,500

161 Seawatch Dr., $324,900

302 71st Ave. N, $310,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $300,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $295,000

10100 Beach Club Dr., $282,500

8560 Queensway Blvd., $280,000

311 69th Ave. N, $239,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $237,500

9550 Shore Dr., $230,000

9550 Shore Dr., $215,000

9670 Shore Dr., $210,000

410 Melrose Pl., $191,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $188,000

9400 Shore Dr., $170,000

501 Maison Dr., $155,000

9661 Shore Dr., $147,000

9772 Leyland Dr., $145,000

501 Maison Dr., $145,000

7700 Porcher Dr., $135,000

7603 Porcher Ave., $135,000

202 N 75th Ave N, $134,000

210 Maison Dr., $121,500

6506 Wildwood Trail, $112,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $105,000

9734 Leyland Dr., $99,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $97,000

7700 Porcher Ave., $94,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000

6900 Ocean Blvd. N, $89,000

503 Pinewood Rd., $87,000

201 70th Ave. N, $82,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $80,500

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $60,000

312 N 79th Ave. N,

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1512A S Ocean Blvd., $544,500

327 15th Ave. S, $278,500

439 Pacific Commons Dr., $278,365

714 4th Ave. S, $275,000

425 Pacific Commons Dr., $268,000

1759 Coventry Rd., $266,000

801 Garden Park Dr., $239,900

188 S Reindeer Rd., $239,715

196 Palladium Dr., $220,000

1018 Poplar Dr. S, $199,000

1802 Sunrise Dr., $135,000

1403 Highland Circle, $415,000

1465 Highland Circle, $332,000

6001-Z65 South Kings Hwy., $330,000

6001-302 South Kings Hwy., $260,000

6001-1550 South Kings Hwy., $220,000

1889 Spring Ln., $210,000

6001-O36 S Kings Hwy., $158,000

6001-1058 South Kings Hwy., $157,500

6001 - N102 S Kings Hwy., $122,000

6001-1599 South Kings Hwy., $116,000

6001-1260 S Kings Hwy., $74,000

1661 Ursa Major Dr., $37,000

Condo/townhouse

616 S 14th Ave. S, $212,500

10 N Oak St., $192,000

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $179,370

8545 Hopkins Circle, $138,000

2280 Andover Dr., $120,000

2275 Essex Dr., $115,000

8775 Chandler Dr., $109,000

2258 Huntington Dr., $100,000

8767 Barkwood Dr., $98,000

600 Deer Creek Rd., $66,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $107,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $101,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $72,100

5905 South Kings Hwy., $68,000

500 Fairway Village Dr., $52,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

199 Creek Harbour Circle, $735,000

3895 Highway 17 Business, $665,000

213 Deep Lake Dr., $595,000

596 Woody Point Dr., $445,000

12 Saltwater Way, $435,000

14 Fieldstone Court, $400,000

104 Bucky Loop, $355,000

108 Lake Pointe Dr., $354,000

640 Serendipity Circle, $347,500

1652 Murrell Pl., $331,000

114 Hyacinth Loop, $325,000

557 Martinsville Dr., $324,000

132 Splendor Circle, $322,101

220 Yellow Rail St., $299,900

9456 Pinckney Ln., $293,000

9557 Indigo Club Dr., $282,500

242 Star Lake Dr., $280,000

9605 Indigo Creek Blvd., $280,000

4684 Peony Circle, $264,900

1481 Riceland Ct., $255,000

846 Mast Ct., $245,000

407 Snowy Egret Dr., $229,000

924 Wind Sail Ct., $225,500

296 Stone Throw Dr., $195,000

9703 Kings Grant Dr., $171,000

9645 Kings Grant Dr., $169,900

339 Stone Throw Dr., $165,000

30 Burr Circle, $90,000

1005 S South Marlin Circle, $70,000

527 Lagrande Dr., $69,750

132 Crooked Island Circle, $55,000

327 Ross Ln., $49,900

9424 Green Wing Dr., $43,000

996 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,240,000

163 Lake Pointe Dr., $369,900

131 Cypress Ave., $290,000

402 Bay Dr., $290,000

Land

114 Yucca Ave., $322,500

4381 Highway 17 Business, $105,000

Lot 198 Sprig Ln., $97,000

Lot 197 Sprig Ln., $97,000

Lot 104 Knotty Pine Way, $89,500

Lot 185 Collins Creek Landing, $83,500

Lot 190 Woody Point Dr., $82,500

Lot 24 Orchard Ave., $80,000

TBD E Surfwind Dr., $73,500

83 Summerlight Dr., $60,000

Lot 20 Lake Pointe Dr., $77,000

94 Oyster Bay Dr., $387,615

128 Stonegate Blvd., $280,000

105 Stonegate Blvd., $260,000

701 Pickering Dr., $213,000

3866 Highway 17 Business South, $202,000

730 Pickering Dr., $198,000

3043 Court St., $197,000

627 Wilshire Ln., $155,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $152,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $151,000

4387 Daphne Ln., $149,000

184 Madrid Dr., $140,000

1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $400,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $278,000

700 N Waccamaw Dr., $218,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $155,250

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

2844 Old Bryan Dr., $749,400

5323 Ocean Village Dr., $719,115

5992 Bolsena Place, $695,505

1431 Brookgreen Dr., $560,000

5817 Woodside Ave., $550,000

1185 Prescott Circle, $380,000

768 Satterwhite Way, $360,000

5512 Woodside Ave., $345,000

1904 McCord St., $340,000

714 Pearl Pine Ct., $335,000

2916 Midiron Ct., $325,000

1854 Orchard Dr., $322,000

1575 Beaumont Way, $320,000

1417 Berkshire Ave., $316,900

4724 Bermuda Way, $299,000

705 Pearl Pine Ct., $283,000

2808 Ophelia Way, $275,000

3821 Palmetto Dr., $263,000

1924 Equinox Way, $257,376

2715 Zenith Way, $252,000

2604 Ophelia Way, $252,000

2739 Zenith Way, $250,000

4402 Camellia Dr., $248,500

2742 Ophelia Way, $232,000

2600 Ophelia Way, $226,000

550 Bridgeport Dr., $210,000

1566 Landing Rd., $180,000

983 Pinner Pl., $173,000

101 Skipper Harbour, $155,000

104 Whitehaven Ct., $137,500

117 Whitehaven Ct., $129,900

601 6th Ave. S, $64,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 Ocean Blvd. N, $500,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $462,500

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $425,000

257 Venice Way, $365,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $311,000

738 Shine Ave., $302,500

161 Seawatch Dr., $292,500

745 Murray Ave., $290,000

1432 Saint Thomas Circle, $218,000

2501 Ocean Blvd. S, $197,000

309 Snorkel Way, $195,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

4883 Luster Leaf Circle, $186,500

1702 North Ocean Blvd., $180,000

4815 Orchid Way, $167,500

4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $164,950

4874 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

4839 Carnation Circle, $152,000

2000 Ocean Blvd. N, $145,000

4877 Magnolia Point Ln., $143,900

630 Redwood Ave., $142,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900

1446 Portrait Circle, $139,000

876 Palmetto Trail, $134,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

5523 #908 Ocean Blvd. N, $129,000

3756 Citation Way, $120,500

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000

3762 Citation Way, $108,000

2710 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd. N, $103,000

601 Mitchell Dr., $98,000

2406 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000

4771 Wild Iris Dr., $93,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $86,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $79,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

201 77th Ave. N, $78,000

2710 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000

900 Courtyard Dr., $75,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $72,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

28F Magnolia Pointe Ln., $32,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

1521 Scala Ct., $1,300,000

9441 Carrington Ct., $893,000

513 Oxbow Dr., $710,000

801 Red Wolf Trail, $689,000

5006 Hopeland Ct., $527,500

438 Noah Ave., $518,772

5122 Middleton View Dr., $517,500

1053 East Isle of Palms Ave., $514,000

272 Shoreward Dr., $490,000

4016 Atalaya Pl., $442,000

518 Harbour View Dr., $415,000

1525 Biltmore Dr., $410,000

308 Beaufain Dr., $400,000

2012 Crow Field Ct., $397,000

8026 Fort Hill Way, $380,000

2919 Moss Bridge Ln., $369,000

232 Deep Blue Dr., $343,800

2446 Craven Dr., $335,000

4498 Aberdeen Way, $330,000

633 Cocas Dr., $315,000

5051 Westwind Dr., $306,000

475 Harbison Circle, $301,355

5124 Fairmont Ln., $299,900

4448 Tralee Pl., $297,000

735 Little Fawn Way, $295,750

712 Cabazon Dr., $290,000

5100 Wavering Place Loop, $289,000

606 Winterberry Ln., $289,000

1011 Laurens Mill Dr., $288,990

8014 Fort Hill Way, $287,737

4920 Sandlewood Dr., $281,465

1417 Lanterns Rest Rd., $280,000

6181 Chadderton Circle, $269,900

157 Wyandot Ct., $268,000

4963 Sandlewood Dr., $266,053

3600 Angel Ct., $265,500

3321 Picket Fence Ln., $265,000

4923 Sandlewood Dr., $263,915

7015 Swansong Circle, $262,789

319 Stafford Dr., $259,900

332 Vintage Circle, $257,000

4204 Vista Wood Dr., $255,000

392 Stafford Dr., $254,900

1031 Laurens Mill Dr., $250,000

5107 Wavering Place Loop, $247,500

471 Harbison Circle, $245,000

4352 Red Rooster Ln., $239,250

5217 Southern Trail, $232,900

128 Legends Village Loop, $232,500

7018 Rivers Bridge Ct., $230,870

1744 Berkley Village Loop, $230,000

4791 Southgate Pkwy., $225,000

4724 Southern Trail, $219,500

601 Cottage Oaks Circle, $219,000

201 Alyssum Ct., $216,500

496 Emerson Dr., $216,000

165 Las Palmas Dr., $214,900

256 Legends Village Loop, $209,000

4409 Hunting Bow Trail, $207,000

276 Legends Village Loop, $200,700

502 Larkspur Ct., $195,000

303 Wood Duck Ln., $195,000

151 Fountain Pointe Ln., $190,500

4849 Southgate Pkwy., $188,000

221 Hunters Rd., $179,900

918 Bur Oak Ct., $171,000

698 Gumbo Limbo Ln., $170,000

426 Dandelion Ln., $170,000

833 Silvercrest Dr., $165,000

4040 Halyard Way, $159,900

3533 Gordon Dr., $153,500

412 Southern Pines Dr., $95,000

Land

9535 Bellasara Circle, $295,000

148 West Palms Dr., $200,000

804 Waterton Ave., $197,400

1531 Milano Ct., $149,000

902 Bluffview Dr., $70,000

981 Crystal Water Way, $64,000

1271 Fiddlehead Way, $55,000

823 Celene Ct., $52,750

661 Waterbridge Blvd., $45,000

Condo/townhouse

120-A Queens Cove Place, $293,000

5051 Prato Loop, $249,900

804 Arezzo Way, $226,000

800 Barn Owl Ct., $187,000

273 Connemara Dr., $185,000

872 Barn Owl Ct., $175,500

1084 Harvester Circle, $168,000

5045 Glenbrook Dr., $164,900

105 Mountain Ash Ln., $155,000

435 Seabert Rd., $150,000

1017 World Tour Blvd., $149,900

4933 Crab Pond Ct., $144,000

4990 Windsor Green Way, $134,000

4902 Brightwater Ct., $133,000

1204 River Oaks Dr., $127,000

1525 Lanterns Rest Rd., $118,000

5014 Belleglen Ct., $114,000

4585 Girvan Dr., $113,900

101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $110,797

106 West Haven Dr., $107,000

121 Ashley Park Dr., $94,999

3686 Clay Pond Village Ln., $84,900

472 River Oak Dr., $75,000

Atlantic Beach/Cherry Grove/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

4002 Gray Heron Dr., $1,375,000

3008 N Ocean Blvd., $900,000

817 Tillson Rd., $795,000

215 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $780,000

404 Oak Lake Circle, $739,000

1407 Surfwatch Dr., $650,000

1402 Summerwind Ct., $563,500

1800 Lake Egret Dr., $543,300

401 6th Ave. S, $540,000

4100 Ocean Blvd. S, $505,000

4601 Eyerly St., $450,000

2104 Havens Dr., $447,500

5807 Long Creek Rd., $437,000

1145 Captain Hooks Way, $430,000

2307 Via Palma Dr., $412,000

1402 James Island Ave., $389,000

308 22nd Ave. N, $372,500

939 Heshbon Dr., $360,000

1648 Harbor Dr., $356,000

1739 N 24th Ave. N, $335,900

4717 Harmony Ln., $335,000

605 D 17th Ave. S, $275,000

902 Tiffany Ln., $260,000

5702 Whistling Duck Dr., $258,000

607 23rd Ave. S, $246,000

703 Windy Hill Dr., $209,900

2803 Wiley Dr., $196,000

1111 Forest Dr., $157,000

2404 Metts Dr., $155,000

602 30th Ave. S, $95,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $82,000

3880 Little River Neck Rd., $16,500

605 29th Ave. S, $198,500

5102 Bucks Bluff Dr., $239,000

611 Sea Island Way, $185,000

4979 South Island Dr., $86,000

313 Spartina Ct., $65,000

803 Morrall Dr., $45,000

1403 Hunters Rest Dr., $41,000

1009 James Island Ave., $37,000

306 58th Ave. N, $215,000

600 30th Ave. S, $70,000

Condo/townhouse

1003 S Ocean Blvd. S, $550,000

100 N Beach Blvd., $500,000

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $475,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $429,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $425,000

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $412,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000

1625 South Ocean Blvd., $401,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $363,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $353,000

630 Lorenzo Dr., $349,250

2209 S Ocean Blvd., $329,000

4604 S Ocean Blvd., $312,500

4604 S Ocean Blvd., $312,500

102 North Ocean Blvd., $312,500

601 Hillside Dr. N, $309,695

1913 Enclave Ln., $305,895

1915 Enclave Ln., $305,200

601 Hillside Dr. N, $305,034

1911 Enclave Ln., $299,900

1917 Enclave Ln., $299,900

2180 Waterview Dr., $290,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $289,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $282,500

108 N Ocean Blvd., $282,000

503 20th Ave. N, $280,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,025

4605 S Ocean Blvd., $247,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $245,638

601 Hillside Dr. N, $245,473

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

6302 N Ocean Blvd. N, $237,500

209 Hillside Dr. N, $236,000

6302 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

2203 S Ocean Blvd., $233,000

1900 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000

741 Shell Creek Circle, $228,000

503 20th Ave. N, $210,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $204,900

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $197,000

4719 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000

503 20th Ave. N, $192,500

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $169,900

206 N Ocean Blvd., $167,000

405 21st Ave. S, $154,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $152,800

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $150,000

5709 N Ocean Blvd., $149,000

405 21st Ave. S, $149,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $147,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $147,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $146,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,000

401 N Hillside Dr., $144,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $142,000

1208 S Ocean Blvd., $141,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $140,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $140,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $140,000

3610 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $139,900

609 Hillside Dr. S, $135,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $132,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000

3 Shadow Moss Dr., $118,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $182,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

196 March Lane, $1,330,000

144 Sundial Dr., $1,250,000

792 Preservation Circle, $925,000

214 Cayman Loop, $638,000

64 Wood Duck Ct., $610,000

81 Hook Dr., $539,000

1176 Old Plantation Dr., $535,000

140 Half Shell Ct., $504,000

27 Commons Ct., $465,000

485 Kings River Rd., $449,900

86 Northwoods Ct., $407,000

195 Hagley Dr., $406,237

216 Black Duck Rd., $405,000

286 Old Cedar Loop, $400,000

206 Rose Hill Dr., $396,183

41 Federation Loop, $395,000

105 Beaufain Ct., $389,000

193 Old Pointe Rd., $385,000

134 Southgate Ct., $370,000

1062 Hawthorn Dr., $365,500

72 Black Pearl Court, $364,000

287 Emerson Loop, $355,000

504 Hawthorn Dr., $339,500

261 Castaway Key Dr., $312,365

105 Navigators Dr., $305,000

582 Tuckers Rd., $289,000

165 Clearwater Dr., $272,000

38 Voyagers Dr., $270,000

53 Weatherboard Ct., $218,000

Land

39 Rice Bluff Rd., $590,000

2735 Vanderbilt Blvd., $195,000

Lot 146 Ocean Lakes Loop, $182,500

Lot 12 Old Cypress Circle, $170,000

Lot 21 Tanglewood Dr., $110,700

Lot 20 Tanglewood Dr., $106,300

Lot 19 Tanglewood Dr., $106,300

TBD Old Serenity Dr., $105,000

Lot 18 Tanglewood Dr., $98,300

Lot 27 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 10 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 14 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 12 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 26 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 8 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 11 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 28 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 29 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 13 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 30 Tanglewood Dr., $86,000

Lot 16 Tanglewood Dr., $85,600

Lot 15 Tanglewood Dr., $85,600

Lot 17 Tanglewood Dr., $85,600

Lot 23 Tanglewood Dr., $66,900

Lot 22 Tanglewood Dr., $66,900

Lot 25 Tanglewood Dr., $66,900

Lot 24 Tanglewood Dr., $66,900

Lot 95 Aspen Loop, $66,667

Lot 9 Aspen Loop, $66,667

Lot 10 Aspen Loop, $66,666

205 All Saints Loop, $65,000

46 Winnowing Way, $65,000

Condo/townhouse

320 Myrtle Ave., $715,000

130 Harbor Club Dr., $569,000

135 S Dunes Dr., $550,000

135 - #403 South Dunes Dr., $545,000

112 Harbor Club Dr., $500,000

417 S Dunes Dr., $480,000

573 Tuckers Rd., $390,000

24-B Billfish Ct., $335,000

3 Red Skiff Ln., $265,900

145 Golden Bear Dr., $260,000

629 Blue Stem Dr., $210,000

128 Puffin Dr., $205,900

342 Pinehurst Ln., $199,000

640 Pinehurst Ln., $182,000

147 Pembroke Ln., $180,500

141-4 Weehawka Way, $167,500

1 Norris Dr., $166,000

1 Norris Dr., $162,000

198 Pembroke Ln., $161,500

649E Algonquin Dr., $146,000

118 Salt Marsh Circle, $129,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

2700 Henagan Ln., $654,900

2077 Timmerman Rd., $544,933

2619 Stump Blind Trail, $470,000

1929 La Playa Dr., $375,000

5884 Rosewood Dr., $370,000

5009 Oat Fields Drive, $356,704

3737 Ed Smith Ave., $350,000

831 Jeter Ln., $324,450

376 Foxridge Dr., $308,000

7036 Timberlake Dr., $306,000

1314 Beaufort River Dr., $279,900

846 Spindel Dr., $276,900

217 Appian Way, $272,000

432 Reedy River Rd., $269,000

327 Leste Rd., $265,255

400 Shadow Creek Ct., $265,000

982 Bonita Loop, $265,000

372 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $261,130

709 Garland Ct., $260,000

5046 Oat Fields Drive, $258,000

1792 Promise Pl., $256,100

5042 Oat Fields Drive, $252,515

716 Bonita Loop, $252,500

343 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $252,014

248 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $250,000

881 Bonita Loop, $248,000

124 Harmony Ln., $243,500

332 Leste Rd., $237,000

344 Leste Rd., $237,000

1181 Great Lakes Circle, $235,000

128 Marsh Hawk Dr., $235,000

501 Pennington Loop, $231,400

297 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $229,900

809 Luttie Rd., $228,000

193 Tibton Circle, $227,500

5900 Rahnavard Blvd., $225,000

234 Tibton Circle, $225,000

17 Cimerron Dr., $220,250

1268 Brighton Ave., $220,000

1195 Brighton Ave., $219,900

451 Palm Frond Dr., $216,000

229 Colby Ct., $211,900

421 Sea Eagle Ct., $199,900

168 Sebring Ln., $198,900

669 W Oak Circle, $198,500

340 Leste Rd., $198,100

360 Leste Rd., $198,100

338 Worthington Circle, $193,000

301 Brandy Mill Blvd., $180,000

515 Creekwood Circle, $175,000

711 Chippendale Dr., $175,000

108 Terracina Circle, $168,000

6636 Heron Point Rd., $144,500

5729 Rosewood Dr., $142,000

625 W Oak Circle Dr., $125,605

207 Davis Shelley Circle, $85,900

182 Darlene Dr., $76,500

1081 Star Creek Circle, $75,000

316 Sutton Dr., $58,000

Land

2516 Ellerbe Circle, $65,000

2520 Ellerbe Circle, $60,000

2501 Ellerbe Circle, $59,000

TBD Horseshoe Circle, $39,000

Condo/townhouse

1534 Palmina Loop, $195,000

1105 Dinger Ct., $175,000

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $166,250

166 Olde Towne Way, $156,500

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $139,900

117 Butkus Dr., $135,000

116 Olde Towne Way, $130,000

200 Portsmith Dr., $123,720

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $109,270

3915 Gladiola Ct., $102,000

3955 Gladiola Ct., $99,900

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $58,000

6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $47,000

3931 Mega Dr.

