Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Aug. 30-Sept. 5
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
65 Harriet Dr., $46,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
229 Cable Lake Circle, $255,000
13 Court 7 NW, $155,000
6 Sunrise Ct., $237,000
323 Ridgewood Dr., $119,900
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Condo/townhouse
1215 North Middleton Dr., $110,000
20 Boundaryline Dr. NW, $89,500
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
939 Oyster Pointe Dr., $350,000
7251 W Ocean Highway, $290,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
602 Wicklow Square SW, $21,500
Home
28 Pender St., $700,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
358 SW Heyward St., $335,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 7 Severin Pl., $225,000
6.5 ac South Island Rd., $80,000
22 Oak Bay Dr., $13,900
01 Hanna Loop Rd., $7,000
Home
80 Rosetter Ct., $1,400,000
630 Highmarket St., $1,050,000
1182 DeBordieu Blvd., $900,000
3223 Luvan Blvd., $820,000
790 Wallace Pate Dr., $675,000
521 Francis Marion Dr., $370,000
329 Meeting St., $325,000
2813 Grassland Ln., $286,865
1010 Lucas St., $260,000
1804 State St., $245,000
419 Wayne St., $146,000
35 Wedgefield Village Rd., $70,000
Andrews 29510
Land
000 Wheeler Rd., $80,000
Home
212 S Farr Ave., $100,000
Aynor 29511
Land
0 Nichols Hwy., $52,000
Home
2165 Highway 129, $345,430
3540 Poplar Church Rd., $332,000
Conway 29526
Land
1012 Muscovy Pl., $51,500
1300 Whooping Crane Dr., $50,000
Woodstork Dr., $35,000
TBD Highway 472, $33,000
1009 Bufflehead Dr., $29,000
Tract 10 Wise Rd., $10,000
1015 Academy Dr., $419,000
1001 Brood Ct., $374,000
313 Adoniram Dr., $293,000
249 Myrtle Grande Dr., $265,000
748 Lalton Dr., $255,000
415 Britt Ct., $254,900
305 Adoniram Dr., $248,000
1512 Lakeland Dr., $238,000
204 Carmello Circle, $234,000
208 Glenwood Dr., $225,000
3959 Long Avenue Ext., $222,400
433 Black Cherry Way, $219,000
507 Falcon Terrace Ct., $211,900
189 Family Farm Rd., $211,000
116 Barons Bluff Dr., $210,000
191 Palm Terrace Loop, $196,960
3132 Slade Dr., $189,200
265 Palm Terrace Loop, $175,505
2878 Cultra Rd., $175,000
396 Copperwood Loop, $172,200
1895 Harris Short Cut Rd., $164,900
420 Copperwood Loop, $161,825
117 Myrtle Trace Dr., $158,900
1971 Lees Landing Circle, $147,500
990 Woodwind Dr., $129,900
5589 Old Highway 472, $120,000
600 Truman Rd., $91,000
810 Rowe Pond Rd., $90,000
8368 Huntington Ct., $81,000
Condo/townhouse
1004 Fairway Ln., $148,000
3108 Mercer Dr., $107,000
1432 Highway 544, $76,500
1432 Highway 544, $74,000
3555 N Highway 544, $60,500
3555 Highway 544, $59,000
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Dirty Branch Rd., $220,000
1502 Green St., $10,700
1736 Hiland Ave., $10,000
Home
4588 Willow Springs Rd., $251,990
224 Oak Landing Dr., $225,000
989 Chateau Dr., $205,000
3236 Merganser Dr., $198,960
1309 Teal Ct., $190,000
374 MacArthur Dr., $189,300
142 Bancroft Dr., $185,900
227 Oak Landing Dr., $183,000
1510 Churchill Dr., $180,000
800 Brown Swamp Rd., $175,000
833 Kershaw Rd., $165,000
269 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $160,000
1001 Cosmos Ct., $158,000
101 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $152,500
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
347 Floyd Page Rd., $175,500
Little River 29566
Land
180 Bay Ridge Dr., $194,000
4821 Williams Island Dr., $130,000
1445 Finnell Rd., $50,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $36,000
2504 Saint Andrews Dr., $32,500
2510 Saint Andrews Dr., $32,500
2514 Saint Andrews Dr., $32,500
4110 Hickory Ct., $24,000
TBD Union Church Rd., $23,900
5 Old Tram Rd., $22,000
TBD Old Tram Rd., $20,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $12,000
Home
612 Falling Water Ct., $595,000
737 Ricegrass Pl., $377,135
3721 Pitchers Pl., $346,678
214 Kerriwake Ct., $331,946
720 Solstice Ct., $315,000
2009 Great Blue Heron Dr., $315,000
220 Rolling Woods Ct., $289,900
404 Cypress Springs Way, $260,295
468 Vermillion Dr., $250,000
1156 Maxwell Dr., $242,000
4155 Friendfield Trace, $233,750
351 Hidden Cove Dr., $220,000
123 Blackpepper Loop, $214,000
512 Vallecrosia Ct., $172,000
3918 Pinebrook Circle, $167,000
4221 Pine Dr., $148,600
3260 Lyndon Dr., $139,900
Condo/townhouse
4801 Lightkeepers Way, $350,000
233 Banbury Ln., $225,000
2000-C Willow Run Dr., $222,000
4516 N Plantation Dr., $214,000
4640 Lightkeepers Dr., $204,000
2005-B Willow Run Dr., $202,999
4051 McLamb Ave., $202,267
4530 Lighthouse Dr., $185,000
4560 Greenbriar Dr., $149,000
800 Egret Circle, $142,500
130 Scotchbroom Dr., $125,000
4416 Eastport Blvd., $123,000
4206 Pinehurst Circle, $103,650
1025 West Plantation Dr., $95,500
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $80,000
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Harvest Moon Dr., $22,500
192 Harvest Moon Dr., $22,500
Home
599 Foxtail Dr., $345,000
148 Watson Dr., $330,000
977 Snowberry Dr., $249,000
313 Galway Ct., $245,000
184 Cypress Tree Loop, $240,000
974 Snowberry Dr., $212,000
170 Cypress Tree Loop, $205,000
2613 Brick Dr., $184,900
4449 Old Buck Creek Rd., $175,000
203 Heath Dr., $172,999
538 Irees Way, $169,900
175 Heath Dr., $168,900
187 Heath Dr., $167,500
316 Kanawha Trail, $90,000
Condo/townhouse
500 Colonial Trace Dr., $159,800
246 Sun Colony Blvd., $100,000
685 Tupelo Ln., $85,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Camp Swamp Rd., $110,000
Lot 2 Allen St., $25,000
Lot 3 Allen St., $25,000
Lot 5 Allen St., $25,000
Home
1005 Suggs St., $186,900
638 Timber Creek Dr., $172,600
3310 South Bend St., $162,000
501 Highway 67, $156,000
5213 Forest Dr., $141,000
3511 Highway 366, $105,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
LOT 2 Charleston Ct., $120,000
Home
1225 Glarentza St., $536,140
6534 Anterselva Dr., $441,390
4 San Marks Ct., $320,000
77 Cedar Ln., $260,000
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $765,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $565,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $522,000
8500 Margate Circle, $509,900
10100 Beach Club Dr., $355,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $335,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $309,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $275,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $250,000
7600 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
9560 Shore Dr., $229,900
205 Westleton Dr., $221,000
211 76th Ave. N, $208,000
501 Maison Dr., $149,900
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $144,900
9738 Leyland Dr., $119,000
202 75th Ave. N, $112,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $89,500
201 77th Ave. N, $81,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000
9550 Shore Dr., $65,000
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $55,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1415 B S Ocean Blvd., $738,500
111B Yaupon Dr., $510,000
220 N Yaupon Dr., $492,500
114 B Dogwood Dr. S, $464,000
119A 10th Ave. S, $365,000
1020 S Hollywood Dr., $345,900
492 Pacific Commons Dr., $318,000
542 Kessinger Dr., $315,000
630 Sandberg St., $285,000
203 S Reindeer Rd., $264,725
333 Rycola Circle, $242,650
184 S Reindeer Rd., $236,552
463 Meadowlark Dr., $170,000
2088 Morning Glory Ct., $122,000
257 Flamingo Ct., $73,000
6001-Z61 South Kings Hwy., $450,000
1419 Highland Circle, $319,000
6001 - MH68B S Kings Hwy., $313,500
6001 South Kings Hwy., $296,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $280,000
6001-5406 S Kings Highway, $279,500
1901 Dick Pond Rd., $265,000
1647 Crystal Lake Dr., $79,900
6001-1774 S Kings Hwy., $74,000
6001 - 1839 S Kings Hwy., $60,000
Condo/townhouse
812 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000
342 Melody Ln., $210,000
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $186,830
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $186,364
813 S Ocean Blvd., $170,000
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $166,000
1920 Bent Grass Dr., $127,000
414 Garden Dr., $124,900
1200 5th Ave. N, $117,000
8875 Grove Park Dr., $102,500
1890 Auburn Ln., $85,000
2276 Essex Dr. Essex Dr., $106,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $92,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 80 Woody Point Dr., $165,000
Lot 184 Rosebud Dr., $101,925
191 Low Country Loop, $87,000
81 Stonington Dr., $86,500
5466 White Heron Cove, $75,000
Home
4502 Riverside Ln., $660,000
240 Sprig Ln., $540,000
76 Eagle Pass Dr., $505,000
126 Creek Harbour Circle, $499,000
1655 Murrell Pl., $430,000
209 A Woodland Dr., $420,000
28 Springtime Ct., $410,000
4496 Trotters Ct., $400,000
657 Elmwood Circle, $379,900
961 Refuge Way, $326,000
549 Bay Drive Ext., $322,000
223 Yellow Rail St., $304,000
108 Champions Village Dr., $300,000
45 Fish Shack Alley, $285,000
103 Fox Den Dr., $285,000
6 Long Creek Dr., $279,900
4694 Peony Circle, $245,000
259 Fox Den Dr., $242,500
397 Grove Park Loop, $238,263
1100 Vestry Dr., $229,900
505 Tamarindo Ct., $229,000
1025 Autumn Dr., $174,000
9411 Old Palmetto Rd., $165,000
742 Richmond Trail, $85,000
168 Burr Circle, $62,500
105 Village Ct., $45,199
7 Crooked Island Circle, $44,000
137 Ridgeway Loop, $27,500
149 Crooked Island Circle, $24,500
133 Woodland Dr., $620,000
Condo/townhouse
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $335,000
148 Parmelee Dr., $269,000
1501 South Waccamaw Dr., $255,000
410 N Waccamaw Dr., $200,500
310 Marsh Pl., $165,000
703 Shearwater Ct., $165,000
4391 Daphne Ln., $147,000
5786 Longwood Dr., $145,000
5161 Inlet Garden Ct., $124,900
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $318,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $294,500
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $164,000
955 Riverwood Dr.,
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
3986 Lark Hill Dr., $195,000
6061 Sandy Miles Way, $135,000
5925 Country Club Dr., $130,000
Home
591 Dania Beach Dr., $398,950
567 Dania Beach Dr., $391,580
2027 Oxford St., $369,900
6041 Tramonto St., $327,000
2750 Stellar Loop, $320,300
715 Pearl Pine Ct., $315,010
970 Mourning Dove Dr., $284,365
919 Piping Plover Ln., $281,875
2726 Zenith Way, $280,000
319 Waterside Dr., $270,000
2838 Ophelia Way, $251,000
2946 Skylar Dr., $246,620
1450 Powhaton Dr., $237,000
Condo/townhouse
981 Hackler St., $345,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000
201 77th Ave. N, $220,000
4821 Luster Leaf Circle, $190,950
640 Redwood Ave., $165,000
4887 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $155,000
4709 Wild Iris Dr., $146,000
305 21st Ave. S, $145,000
4803 Bouvardia Pl., $143,500
4783 Wild Iris Dr., $138,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $126,000
4106 Fairway Lakes Dr., $111,100
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $83,750
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $83,500
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
874 Waterton Ave., $212,000
TBD Belle Terre Golf Course Blvd., $200,000
9407 Venezia Circle, $197,500
329 Harbour View Dr., $182,500
245 Shoreward Dr., $167,000
353 Saint Julian Ln., $140,000
591 Oxbow Dr., $137,900
788 Waterbridge Blvd., $110,000
991 Shipmaster Ave., $72,000
Lot 491 Sparkle Ct., $70,000
1403 Bohicket Ct., $53,900
3421 Labrador Ct., $52,000
845 Waterton Ave., $44,000
9204 Goodwill Ct., $42,000
Home
862 Waterton Dr., $1,150,000
896 Waterton Ave., $1,015,000
9905 Bellasera Circle, $900,000
900 Waterton Ave., $895,000
1506 Sedona Ct., $749,900
349 Saint Julian Ln., $690,000
489 Harbour View Dr., $669,000
8853 Palencia Ct., $650,000
9465 Carrington Dr., $608,000
2024 Crow Field Ct., $515,500
1017 Planters Pl., $510,000
812 Crystal Waterway Dr., $450,000
691 Greta Loop, $415,372
1070 Englemann Oak Dr., $360,000
2916 Moss Bridge Ln., $360,000
5016 Magnolia Village Way, $345,000
918 Jericho Ct., $340,000
121 Lac Courte, $334,022
1362 Tessara Way, $326,000
994 Henry James Dr., $325,000
241 Deep Blue Dr., $322,000
413 Abercromby Ct., $320,000
4421 Marshwood Dr., $313,900
5700 Club Pines Ct., $305,000
743 Little Fawn Way, $303,325
483 Harbison Circle, $293,530
7009 Swansong Circle, $290,000
7005 Swansong Circle, $281,000
5519 Redleaf Rose Dr., $280,404
645 Tidal Point Ln., $272,000
7082 Swansong Circle, $271,415
525 Foxglove Ct., $240,000
5221 Southern Trail, $240,000
3743 Ducane Rd., $238,000
1733 Berkley Village Loop, $224,900
187 Chickasaw Ln., $219,500
120 Legends Village Loop, $217,000
257 Carolina Farms Blvd., $212,000
202 Doctors Ln., $205,000
6007 Quinn Rd., $182,900
170 Bellegrove Dr., $176,000
4827 Brookside Ln., $168,000
529 Forestbrook Dr., $144,000
Condo/townhouse
120-B Queens Cove Place, $252,500
372 Castle Dr., $175,000
1365 Harvester Circle, $170,000
200 Threshing Way, $166,500
624 Waterway Village Blvd., $166,000
634 Waterway Village Blvd., $149,000
611 Waterway Village Blvd., $128,000
1109 Peace Pipe Pl., $124,500
701 Salleyport Dr., $124,000
4518 Girvan Dr., $119,000
604 Heathrow Dr., $116,500
142 West Haven Dr., $106,000
1306 River Oaks Dr., $96,000
505 White River Dr., $93,000
585 Blue River Ct., $92,500
3689 Clay Pond Village Ln., $74,000
3128-3278 Waccamaw Blvd.,
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
206 N 10th Ave., $350,000
907 S Hillside Dr., $180,000
Home
1329 Waterway Dr., $950,000
1401 N Hillside Dr., $752,000
506 54th Ave. N, $650,000
4722 Harmony Ln., $550,000
604 20th Ave. N, $535,000
306 55th Ave. N, $520,000
1701 Surf Estates Way, $509,153
1715 Lake Egret Dr., $479,900
2313 Via Palma Dr., $460,000
1229 Clipper Rd., $447,500
1606 Havens Dr., $444,900
320 48th Ave. N, $422,000
516 21st Ave. N, $407,800
5300 Sea Coral Way, $380,000
1735 24th Ave. N, $359,900
1819 24th Ave. N, $325,000
1901-A Holly Dr., $280,000
926 Tiffany Ln., $275,000
412 27th Ave. N, $250,000
500 35th Ave. S, $230,000
4604 Woodland St., $207,500
Condo/townhouse
2180 Waterview Dr., $449,900
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $367,000
4701 S Ocean Blvd., $355,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $327,564
5310 Ocean Blvd. N, $325,000
2401 Thoroughfare Dr., $325,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $302,245
2200 North Ocean Blvd., $300,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $296,698
601 Hillside Dr. N, $291,500
4605 South Ocean Blvd., $290,000
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $285,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $282,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $280,300
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $280,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $278,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $277,633
601 Hillside Dr. N, $276,959
601 Hillside Dr. N, $275,398
601 Hillside Dr. N, $272,210
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $271,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $270,923
601 Hillside Dr. N, $270,295
601 Hillside Dr. N, $264,160
601 Hillside Dr. N, $264,030
601 Hillside Dr. N, $256,180
4605 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $254,950
502 48th Ave. S, $254,000
100 Shadow Moss Dr., $235,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $234,000
2001 N Ocean Blvd., $225,500
2241 Waterview Dr., $225,000
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $215,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd. S, $212,000
6000 North Ocean Blvd., $191,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $184,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd. S, $170,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $158,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $148,000
1550 Spinnaker Dr., $146,500
6253 Catalina Dr., $138,000
107 Toby Ct., $130,000
613 Sea Mountain Hwy., $119,900
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $117,000
206 27th Ave. N, $79,000
6109 N Ocean Blvd., $556,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
4031 Vanderbilt Blvd., $165,000
72 Seagrass Ct., $85,500
Lot 200 Coventry Pl., $63,000
582 S Causeway Dr., $58,000
LOT 1 Aspen Loop, $45,000
Home
480 Myrtle Ave., $4,150,000
322 Inlet Point Dr., $1,495,000
292 Old Augusta Dr., $585,000
274 Portrush Loop, $505,500
65 Pintail Ct., $500,000
303 Savannah Dr., $442,500
21 Marsh Point Dr., $439,900
162 Cottage Ct., $438,000
74 Alexander Glennie Dr., $415,000
38 Half Shell Ct., $385,000
31 Captiva Cove Loop, $381,410
1618 Tradition Club Dr., $375,000
214 Crane Dr., $350,000
69 Sea Level Loop, $318,000
Condo/townhouse
341 S Dunes Dr., $560,000
47 Golf Club Circle, $512,300
341 South Dunes Dr., $479,000
143 S Dunes Dr., $420,000
139 South Dunes Dr., $415,000
139 Avian Dr., $309,000
423 Parker Dr., $210,000
524 Pinehurst Ln., $205,000
128 Puffin Dr., $190,900
128 Puffin Dr., $190,900
128 Puffin Dr., $190,900
141 Weehawka Way, $171,500
1659 Club Circle, $170,000
184 Stillwood Dr., $165,000
390-4 Red Rose Blvd., $155,000
999 Algonquin Dr., $139,000
88 Salt Marsh Circle, $133,000
Myrtle Beach 29585
Land
TBD Highway 544, $300,000
548 Chamberlin Rd., $106,750
207 Chamberlin Rd., $105,000
5 Smith Blvd., $100,000
326 Harbour View Dr., $56,000
Home
6040 Renata Ln., $859,900
8020 McSweeney Ct., $670,000
5127 Oat Fields Drive, $386,200
221 Ashley River Rd., $380,500
5820 Rosewood Dr., $373,500
5095 Oat Fields Drive, $371,870
4976 Oat Fields Drive, $327,000
5164 Oat Fields Drive, $301,000
455 Freewoods Park Ct., $273,248
5006 Oak Manor Ct., $257,000
224 Whipple Run Loop, $254,900
431 Freewoods Park Ct., $242,137
134 Sugar Mill Loop, $237,000
240 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $229,902
601 West Oak Circle Dr., $226,000
804 Honey Locust Ct., $220,000
3993 Grousewood Dr., $214,900
280 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $212,000
769 Bonita Loop, $195,000
4182 Six Pointe Covey, $162,000
6430 Sweet Gum Trail, $160,000
1137 Ganton Way, $160,000
1136 Ganton Way, $154,000
744 River Cliff Dr., $95,000
Condo/townhouse
801 Monarch Dr., $233,150
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $192,885
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $179,600
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $174,512
118 Ella Kinley Circle, $153,500
106 Butkus Dr., $137,000
230 Portsmith Dr., $119,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $97,600
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $97,400
1290A White Tree Ln., $95,000
181 Ella Kinley Circle, $93,920
3923 Gladiola Ct., $84,000
510 #15-L Fairwood Lakes, $73,500
1440 Blue Tree Ct., $65,000
1280 D White Tree Ln., $65,000
Comments