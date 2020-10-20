Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

65 Harriet Dr., $46,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

229 Cable Lake Circle, $255,000

13 Court 7 NW, $155,000

6 Sunrise Ct., $237,000

323 Ridgewood Dr., $119,900

Condo/townhouse

1215 North Middleton Dr., $110,000

20 Boundaryline Dr. NW, $89,500

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

939 Oyster Pointe Dr., $350,000

7251 W Ocean Highway, $290,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

602 Wicklow Square SW, $21,500

Home

28 Pender St., $700,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

358 SW Heyward St., $335,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 7 Severin Pl., $225,000

6.5 ac South Island Rd., $80,000

22 Oak Bay Dr., $13,900

01 Hanna Loop Rd., $7,000

Home

80 Rosetter Ct., $1,400,000

630 Highmarket St., $1,050,000

1182 DeBordieu Blvd., $900,000

3223 Luvan Blvd., $820,000

790 Wallace Pate Dr., $675,000

521 Francis Marion Dr., $370,000

329 Meeting St., $325,000

2813 Grassland Ln., $286,865

1010 Lucas St., $260,000

1804 State St., $245,000

419 Wayne St., $146,000

35 Wedgefield Village Rd., $70,000

Andrews 29510

Land

000 Wheeler Rd., $80,000

Home

212 S Farr Ave., $100,000

Aynor 29511

Land

0 Nichols Hwy., $52,000

Home

2165 Highway 129, $345,430

3540 Poplar Church Rd., $332,000

Conway 29526

Land

1012 Muscovy Pl., $51,500

1300 Whooping Crane Dr., $50,000

Woodstork Dr., $35,000

TBD Highway 472, $33,000

1009 Bufflehead Dr., $29,000

Tract 10 Wise Rd., $10,000

1015 Academy Dr., $419,000

1001 Brood Ct., $374,000

313 Adoniram Dr., $293,000

249 Myrtle Grande Dr., $265,000

748 Lalton Dr., $255,000

415 Britt Ct., $254,900

305 Adoniram Dr., $248,000

1512 Lakeland Dr., $238,000

204 Carmello Circle, $234,000

208 Glenwood Dr., $225,000

3959 Long Avenue Ext., $222,400

433 Black Cherry Way, $219,000

507 Falcon Terrace Ct., $211,900

189 Family Farm Rd., $211,000

116 Barons Bluff Dr., $210,000

191 Palm Terrace Loop, $196,960

3132 Slade Dr., $189,200

265 Palm Terrace Loop, $175,505

2878 Cultra Rd., $175,000

396 Copperwood Loop, $172,200

1895 Harris Short Cut Rd., $164,900

420 Copperwood Loop, $161,825

117 Myrtle Trace Dr., $158,900

1971 Lees Landing Circle, $147,500

990 Woodwind Dr., $129,900

5589 Old Highway 472, $120,000

600 Truman Rd., $91,000

810 Rowe Pond Rd., $90,000

8368 Huntington Ct., $81,000

Condo/townhouse

1004 Fairway Ln., $148,000

3108 Mercer Dr., $107,000

1432 Highway 544, $76,500

1432 Highway 544, $74,000

3555 N Highway 544, $60,500

3555 Highway 544, $59,000

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Dirty Branch Rd., $220,000

1502 Green St., $10,700

1736 Hiland Ave., $10,000

Home

4588 Willow Springs Rd., $251,990

224 Oak Landing Dr., $225,000

989 Chateau Dr., $205,000

3236 Merganser Dr., $198,960

1309 Teal Ct., $190,000

374 MacArthur Dr., $189,300

142 Bancroft Dr., $185,900

227 Oak Landing Dr., $183,000

1510 Churchill Dr., $180,000

800 Brown Swamp Rd., $175,000

833 Kershaw Rd., $165,000

269 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $160,000

1001 Cosmos Ct., $158,000

101 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $152,500

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

347 Floyd Page Rd., $175,500

Little River 29566

Land

180 Bay Ridge Dr., $194,000

4821 Williams Island Dr., $130,000

1445 Finnell Rd., $50,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $36,000

2504 Saint Andrews Dr., $32,500

2510 Saint Andrews Dr., $32,500

2514 Saint Andrews Dr., $32,500

4110 Hickory Ct., $24,000

TBD Union Church Rd., $23,900

5 Old Tram Rd., $22,000

TBD Old Tram Rd., $20,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $12,000

Home

612 Falling Water Ct., $595,000

737 Ricegrass Pl., $377,135

3721 Pitchers Pl., $346,678

214 Kerriwake Ct., $331,946

720 Solstice Ct., $315,000

2009 Great Blue Heron Dr., $315,000

220 Rolling Woods Ct., $289,900

404 Cypress Springs Way, $260,295

468 Vermillion Dr., $250,000

1156 Maxwell Dr., $242,000

4155 Friendfield Trace, $233,750

351 Hidden Cove Dr., $220,000

123 Blackpepper Loop, $214,000

512 Vallecrosia Ct., $172,000

3918 Pinebrook Circle, $167,000

4221 Pine Dr., $148,600

3260 Lyndon Dr., $139,900

Condo/townhouse

4801 Lightkeepers Way, $350,000

233 Banbury Ln., $225,000

2000-C Willow Run Dr., $222,000

4516 N Plantation Dr., $214,000

4640 Lightkeepers Dr., $204,000

2005-B Willow Run Dr., $202,999

4051 McLamb Ave., $202,267

4530 Lighthouse Dr., $185,000

4560 Greenbriar Dr., $149,000

800 Egret Circle, $142,500

130 Scotchbroom Dr., $125,000

4416 Eastport Blvd., $123,000

4206 Pinehurst Circle, $103,650

1025 West Plantation Dr., $95,500

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $80,000

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Harvest Moon Dr., $22,500

192 Harvest Moon Dr., $22,500

Home

599 Foxtail Dr., $345,000

148 Watson Dr., $330,000

977 Snowberry Dr., $249,000

313 Galway Ct., $245,000

184 Cypress Tree Loop, $240,000

974 Snowberry Dr., $212,000

170 Cypress Tree Loop, $205,000

2613 Brick Dr., $184,900

4449 Old Buck Creek Rd., $175,000

203 Heath Dr., $172,999

538 Irees Way, $169,900

175 Heath Dr., $168,900

187 Heath Dr., $167,500

316 Kanawha Trail, $90,000

Condo/townhouse

500 Colonial Trace Dr., $159,800

246 Sun Colony Blvd., $100,000

685 Tupelo Ln., $85,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Camp Swamp Rd., $110,000

Lot 2 Allen St., $25,000

Lot 3 Allen St., $25,000

Lot 5 Allen St., $25,000

Home

1005 Suggs St., $186,900

638 Timber Creek Dr., $172,600

3310 South Bend St., $162,000

501 Highway 67, $156,000

5213 Forest Dr., $141,000

3511 Highway 366, $105,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

LOT 2 Charleston Ct., $120,000

Home

1225 Glarentza St., $536,140

6534 Anterselva Dr., $441,390

4 San Marks Ct., $320,000

77 Cedar Ln., $260,000

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $765,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $565,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $522,000

8500 Margate Circle, $509,900

10100 Beach Club Dr., $355,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $335,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $309,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $275,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $250,000

7600 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

9560 Shore Dr., $229,900

205 Westleton Dr., $221,000

211 76th Ave. N, $208,000

501 Maison Dr., $149,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $144,900

9738 Leyland Dr., $119,000

202 75th Ave. N, $112,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $89,500

201 77th Ave. N, $81,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000

9550 Shore Dr., $65,000

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $55,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1415 B S Ocean Blvd., $738,500

111B Yaupon Dr., $510,000

220 N Yaupon Dr., $492,500

114 B Dogwood Dr. S, $464,000

119A 10th Ave. S, $365,000

1020 S Hollywood Dr., $345,900

492 Pacific Commons Dr., $318,000

542 Kessinger Dr., $315,000

630 Sandberg St., $285,000

203 S Reindeer Rd., $264,725

333 Rycola Circle, $242,650

184 S Reindeer Rd., $236,552

463 Meadowlark Dr., $170,000

2088 Morning Glory Ct., $122,000

257 Flamingo Ct., $73,000

6001-Z61 South Kings Hwy., $450,000

1419 Highland Circle, $319,000

6001 - MH68B S Kings Hwy., $313,500

6001 South Kings Hwy., $296,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $280,000

6001-5406 S Kings Highway, $279,500

1901 Dick Pond Rd., $265,000

1647 Crystal Lake Dr., $79,900

6001-1774 S Kings Hwy., $74,000

6001 - 1839 S Kings Hwy., $60,000

Condo/townhouse

812 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000

342 Melody Ln., $210,000

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $186,830

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $186,364

813 S Ocean Blvd., $170,000

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $166,000

1920 Bent Grass Dr., $127,000

414 Garden Dr., $124,900

1200 5th Ave. N, $117,000

8875 Grove Park Dr., $102,500

1890 Auburn Ln., $85,000

2276 Essex Dr. Essex Dr., $106,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $92,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 80 Woody Point Dr., $165,000

Lot 184 Rosebud Dr., $101,925

191 Low Country Loop, $87,000

81 Stonington Dr., $86,500

5466 White Heron Cove, $75,000

Home

4502 Riverside Ln., $660,000

240 Sprig Ln., $540,000

76 Eagle Pass Dr., $505,000

126 Creek Harbour Circle, $499,000

1655 Murrell Pl., $430,000

209 A Woodland Dr., $420,000

28 Springtime Ct., $410,000

4496 Trotters Ct., $400,000

657 Elmwood Circle, $379,900

961 Refuge Way, $326,000

549 Bay Drive Ext., $322,000

223 Yellow Rail St., $304,000

108 Champions Village Dr., $300,000

45 Fish Shack Alley, $285,000

103 Fox Den Dr., $285,000

6 Long Creek Dr., $279,900

4694 Peony Circle, $245,000

259 Fox Den Dr., $242,500

397 Grove Park Loop, $238,263

1100 Vestry Dr., $229,900

505 Tamarindo Ct., $229,000

1025 Autumn Dr., $174,000

9411 Old Palmetto Rd., $165,000

742 Richmond Trail, $85,000

168 Burr Circle, $62,500

105 Village Ct., $45,199

7 Crooked Island Circle, $44,000

137 Ridgeway Loop, $27,500

149 Crooked Island Circle, $24,500

133 Woodland Dr., $620,000

Condo/townhouse

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $335,000

148 Parmelee Dr., $269,000

1501 South Waccamaw Dr., $255,000

410 N Waccamaw Dr., $200,500

310 Marsh Pl., $165,000

703 Shearwater Ct., $165,000

4391 Daphne Ln., $147,000

5786 Longwood Dr., $145,000

5161 Inlet Garden Ct., $124,900

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $318,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $294,500

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $164,000

955 Riverwood Dr.,

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

3986 Lark Hill Dr., $195,000

6061 Sandy Miles Way, $135,000

5925 Country Club Dr., $130,000

Home

591 Dania Beach Dr., $398,950

567 Dania Beach Dr., $391,580

2027 Oxford St., $369,900

6041 Tramonto St., $327,000

2750 Stellar Loop, $320,300

715 Pearl Pine Ct., $315,010

970 Mourning Dove Dr., $284,365

919 Piping Plover Ln., $281,875

2726 Zenith Way, $280,000

319 Waterside Dr., $270,000

2838 Ophelia Way, $251,000

2946 Skylar Dr., $246,620

1450 Powhaton Dr., $237,000

Condo/townhouse

981 Hackler St., $345,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

201 77th Ave. N, $220,000

4821 Luster Leaf Circle, $190,950

640 Redwood Ave., $165,000

4887 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $155,000

4709 Wild Iris Dr., $146,000

305 21st Ave. S, $145,000

4803 Bouvardia Pl., $143,500

4783 Wild Iris Dr., $138,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $126,000

4106 Fairway Lakes Dr., $111,100

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $83,750

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $83,500

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

874 Waterton Ave., $212,000

TBD Belle Terre Golf Course Blvd., $200,000

9407 Venezia Circle, $197,500

329 Harbour View Dr., $182,500

245 Shoreward Dr., $167,000

353 Saint Julian Ln., $140,000

591 Oxbow Dr., $137,900

788 Waterbridge Blvd., $110,000

991 Shipmaster Ave., $72,000

Lot 491 Sparkle Ct., $70,000

1403 Bohicket Ct., $53,900

3421 Labrador Ct., $52,000

845 Waterton Ave., $44,000

9204 Goodwill Ct., $42,000

Home

862 Waterton Dr., $1,150,000

896 Waterton Ave., $1,015,000

9905 Bellasera Circle, $900,000

900 Waterton Ave., $895,000

1506 Sedona Ct., $749,900

349 Saint Julian Ln., $690,000

489 Harbour View Dr., $669,000

8853 Palencia Ct., $650,000

9465 Carrington Dr., $608,000

2024 Crow Field Ct., $515,500

1017 Planters Pl., $510,000

812 Crystal Waterway Dr., $450,000

691 Greta Loop, $415,372

1070 Englemann Oak Dr., $360,000

2916 Moss Bridge Ln., $360,000

5016 Magnolia Village Way, $345,000

918 Jericho Ct., $340,000

121 Lac Courte, $334,022

1362 Tessara Way, $326,000

994 Henry James Dr., $325,000

241 Deep Blue Dr., $322,000

413 Abercromby Ct., $320,000

4421 Marshwood Dr., $313,900

5700 Club Pines Ct., $305,000

743 Little Fawn Way, $303,325

483 Harbison Circle, $293,530

7009 Swansong Circle, $290,000

7005 Swansong Circle, $281,000

5519 Redleaf Rose Dr., $280,404

645 Tidal Point Ln., $272,000

7082 Swansong Circle, $271,415

525 Foxglove Ct., $240,000

5221 Southern Trail, $240,000

3743 Ducane Rd., $238,000

1733 Berkley Village Loop, $224,900

187 Chickasaw Ln., $219,500

120 Legends Village Loop, $217,000

257 Carolina Farms Blvd., $212,000

202 Doctors Ln., $205,000

6007 Quinn Rd., $182,900

170 Bellegrove Dr., $176,000

4827 Brookside Ln., $168,000

529 Forestbrook Dr., $144,000

Condo/townhouse

120-B Queens Cove Place, $252,500

372 Castle Dr., $175,000

1365 Harvester Circle, $170,000

200 Threshing Way, $166,500

624 Waterway Village Blvd., $166,000

634 Waterway Village Blvd., $149,000

611 Waterway Village Blvd., $128,000

1109 Peace Pipe Pl., $124,500

701 Salleyport Dr., $124,000

4518 Girvan Dr., $119,000

604 Heathrow Dr., $116,500

142 West Haven Dr., $106,000

1306 River Oaks Dr., $96,000

505 White River Dr., $93,000

585 Blue River Ct., $92,500

3689 Clay Pond Village Ln., $74,000

3128-3278 Waccamaw Blvd.,

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

206 N 10th Ave., $350,000

907 S Hillside Dr., $180,000

Home

1329 Waterway Dr., $950,000

1401 N Hillside Dr., $752,000

506 54th Ave. N, $650,000

4722 Harmony Ln., $550,000

604 20th Ave. N, $535,000

306 55th Ave. N, $520,000

1701 Surf Estates Way, $509,153

1715 Lake Egret Dr., $479,900

2313 Via Palma Dr., $460,000

1229 Clipper Rd., $447,500

1606 Havens Dr., $444,900

320 48th Ave. N, $422,000

516 21st Ave. N, $407,800

5300 Sea Coral Way, $380,000

1735 24th Ave. N, $359,900

1819 24th Ave. N, $325,000

1901-A Holly Dr., $280,000

926 Tiffany Ln., $275,000

412 27th Ave. N, $250,000

500 35th Ave. S, $230,000

4604 Woodland St., $207,500

Condo/townhouse

2180 Waterview Dr., $449,900

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $367,000

4701 S Ocean Blvd., $355,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $327,564

5310 Ocean Blvd. N, $325,000

2401 Thoroughfare Dr., $325,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $302,245

2200 North Ocean Blvd., $300,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $296,698

601 Hillside Dr. N, $291,500

4605 South Ocean Blvd., $290,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $285,000

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $282,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $280,300

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $280,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $278,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $277,633

601 Hillside Dr. N, $276,959

601 Hillside Dr. N, $275,398

601 Hillside Dr. N, $272,210

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $271,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $270,923

601 Hillside Dr. N, $270,295

601 Hillside Dr. N, $264,160

601 Hillside Dr. N, $264,030

601 Hillside Dr. N, $256,180

4605 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $254,950

502 48th Ave. S, $254,000

100 Shadow Moss Dr., $235,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $234,000

2001 N Ocean Blvd., $225,500

2241 Waterview Dr., $225,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $215,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd. S, $212,000

6000 North Ocean Blvd., $191,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $184,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd. S, $170,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $158,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $148,000

1550 Spinnaker Dr., $146,500

6253 Catalina Dr., $138,000

107 Toby Ct., $130,000

613 Sea Mountain Hwy., $119,900

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $117,000

206 27th Ave. N, $79,000

6109 N Ocean Blvd., $556,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

4031 Vanderbilt Blvd., $165,000

72 Seagrass Ct., $85,500

Lot 200 Coventry Pl., $63,000

582 S Causeway Dr., $58,000

LOT 1 Aspen Loop, $45,000

Home

480 Myrtle Ave., $4,150,000

322 Inlet Point Dr., $1,495,000

292 Old Augusta Dr., $585,000

274 Portrush Loop, $505,500

65 Pintail Ct., $500,000

303 Savannah Dr., $442,500

21 Marsh Point Dr., $439,900

162 Cottage Ct., $438,000

74 Alexander Glennie Dr., $415,000

38 Half Shell Ct., $385,000

31 Captiva Cove Loop, $381,410

1618 Tradition Club Dr., $375,000

214 Crane Dr., $350,000

69 Sea Level Loop, $318,000

Condo/townhouse

341 S Dunes Dr., $560,000

47 Golf Club Circle, $512,300

341 South Dunes Dr., $479,000

143 S Dunes Dr., $420,000

139 South Dunes Dr., $415,000

139 Avian Dr., $309,000

423 Parker Dr., $210,000

524 Pinehurst Ln., $205,000

128 Puffin Dr., $190,900

141 Weehawka Way, $171,500

1659 Club Circle, $170,000

184 Stillwood Dr., $165,000

390-4 Red Rose Blvd., $155,000

999 Algonquin Dr., $139,000

88 Salt Marsh Circle, $133,000

Myrtle Beach 29585

Land

TBD Highway 544, $300,000

548 Chamberlin Rd., $106,750

207 Chamberlin Rd., $105,000

5 Smith Blvd., $100,000

326 Harbour View Dr., $56,000

Home

6040 Renata Ln., $859,900

8020 McSweeney Ct., $670,000

5127 Oat Fields Drive, $386,200

221 Ashley River Rd., $380,500

5820 Rosewood Dr., $373,500

5095 Oat Fields Drive, $371,870

4976 Oat Fields Drive, $327,000

5164 Oat Fields Drive, $301,000

455 Freewoods Park Ct., $273,248

5006 Oak Manor Ct., $257,000

224 Whipple Run Loop, $254,900

431 Freewoods Park Ct., $242,137

134 Sugar Mill Loop, $237,000

240 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $229,902

601 West Oak Circle Dr., $226,000

804 Honey Locust Ct., $220,000

3993 Grousewood Dr., $214,900

280 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $212,000

769 Bonita Loop, $195,000

4182 Six Pointe Covey, $162,000

6430 Sweet Gum Trail, $160,000

1137 Ganton Way, $160,000

1136 Ganton Way, $154,000

744 River Cliff Dr., $95,000

Condo/townhouse

801 Monarch Dr., $233,150

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $192,885

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $179,600

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $174,512

118 Ella Kinley Circle, $153,500

106 Butkus Dr., $137,000

230 Portsmith Dr., $119,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $97,600

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $97,400

1290A White Tree Ln., $95,000

181 Ella Kinley Circle, $93,920

3923 Gladiola Ct., $84,000

510 #15-L Fairwood Lakes, $73,500

1440 Blue Tree Ct., $65,000

1280 D White Tree Ln., $65,000

