Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Aug. 23-29

Supply, N.C. 28462

Home

63 Myrtle Point Circle SW, $500,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

13387 Swamp Fox Hwy. E, $9,999

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

1340 N Middleton Dr. NW, $8,450

Home

1331 Sunny Slope Circle, $248,900

3014 Cedar Creek Ln., $208,900

990 Meadowlands Trail NW, $331,000

699 East Chatman Dr. NW, $298,000

210 Monmouth Dr., $272,500

695 E Chatman Dr., $257,025

1008 Highpoint Ave., $219,900

1072 Swan Ct., $125,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

1640 Settlers Way SW, $395,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

10 SW Brierwood Rd., $335,000

197 Wild Raven St., $204,070

209 Wild Raven St., $199,490

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 47 Dene Ct., $191,000

Lot 306 Wallace Pate Dr., $76,000

Home

885 Herriott Farms Dr., $365,000

2393 Wedgefield Rd., $300,000

459 Garden Ave., $215,000

518 Grain Field Dr., $212,938

221 Bragdon Ave., $172,900

Condo/townhouse

191 Marsh Lake Dr., $749,000

30 Little Point Ln., $137,000

Conway 29526

Land

1017 Black Skimmer Dr., $51,500

1125 Spoonbill Dr., $51,500

619 McOwn Dr., $50,000

Home

1028 Whooping Crane Dr., $380,000

817 Tilly Lake Rd., $340,000

511 Trestle Way, $338,000

184 Astoria Park Loop, $257,776

5215 Huston Rd., $239,395

318 High Falls Dr., $236,053

217 Beechwood Ct., $235,000

2729 Sanctuary Blvd., $225,000

120 Regency Dr., $221,000

440 Sunforest Way, $219,400

500 Falcon Terrace Ct., $214,900

389 Copperwood Loop, $208,035

119 Cedar Ridge Ln., $207,000

554 Whiddy Loop, $203,380

3129 Slade Dr., $188,675

1128 Green Fir Loop, $160,000

1957 Athens Dr., $154,800

587 Woodholme Dr., $142,000

507 University Forest Dr., $130,000

110 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $83,000

Condo/townhouse

1039 Fairway Ln., $141,000

1006 Fairway Ln., $139,000

3555 Highway 544, $65,400

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Cates Bay Hwy., $243,000

00 Pawley Swamp Rd., $79,500

113 Pottery Landing Dr., $45,000

Parcel E 7th Ave., $7,000

Parcel D 7th Ave., $6,500

Home

101 Riverwatch Dr., $210,000

411 Hallie Martin Rd., $196,000

215 Oak Landing Dr., $192,000

141 River Watch Dr., $188,000

3224 Merganser Dr., $186,326

404 Willie Joes Ct., $185,000

3323 Merganser Dr., $176,647

3052 Woodbury Ct., $165,000

3636 Wayside Rd., $155,000

2747 Wood Creek Ln., $139,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Lot 7 Evans Branch Court, $42,500

Lot 4B Evans Branch Court, $30,000

Home

185 Penn Circle, $213,500

1275 Pinetucky Dr., $204,000

1400 Bud Graham Rd., $189,900

2409 Grier Dock Rd., $160,000

Little River 29566

Land

4329 Landing Rd., $30,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $10,500

4396 Baldwin Ave., $8,000

Home

3600 Pitchers Pl., $404,521

3625 Diamond Stars Way, $336,990

137 Marblehead Dr., $299,900

945 Cypress Way, $283,383

379 Cypress Springs Way, $269,315

892 Callant Dr., $267,900

662 Wallace Dr., $238,572

1160 Maxwell Dr., $238,000

1047 Maxwell Dr., $232,530

132 Northside Dr., $232,000

205 Davis Ct., $230,000

348 Hidden Cove Dr., $228,888

234 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $218,500

349 Hidden Cove Dr., $196,000

3788 Pinewood Ct., $190,500

3771 Pinewood Ct., $190,000

4337 Grande Harbour Blvd., $190,000

3784 Parker Pl., $170,000

1611 Wildwood Dr., $160,000

3397 N Pointe Blvd., $124,000

3640 N Pointe Blvd., $122,000

Condo/townhouse

2005-C Willow Run Dr., $209,027

4526 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $177,500

4421 Eastport Blvd., $170,000

4185 Hibiscus Dr., $115,000

4601 Greenbriar Dr., $103,000

4510 Little River Inn Ln., $58,750

Longs 29568

Land

1553 Bluegil Dr., $55,000

1284 Foxtail Dr., $35,000

Home

106 Paraway Dr., $460,000

531 Quail Ct., $339,900

215 Belclare Way, $307,000

418 Carrick Loop, $245,000

1832 Sapphire Dr., $236,000

2640 Brick Dr., $218,000

153 Cypress Tree Loop, $213,494

2026 Borgata Loop, $209,940

2023 Borgata Loop, $202,000

646 Bucks Trail, $199,000

2000 Borgata Loop, $196,515

416 Sage Cedar Place, $191,000

169 Cypress Tree Loop, $187,000

487 Carrick Loop, $182,000

165 Cypress Tree Loop, $180,000

807 Trap Shooter Circle, $165,000

150 Balsa Dr., $160,000

Condo/townhouse

623 Tupelo Ln., $65,000

Loris 29569

Home

358 Long Meadow Dr., $200,600

4182 Charleston Oak Dr., $187,700

1005 Iron Horse Ct., $184,050

116 Adelphia Rd., $153,306

5092 Harrelson Ave., $98,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

211 80th Ave. N, $660,000

9405 Lake Dr., $660,000

8240 Sandlapper Way, $480,000

708 Antigua Dr., $380,000

7617 Glenwood Dr., $355,000

6019 Tramonto St., $334,665

6073 Tramonto St., $310,000

6450 Somerset Dr., $283,900

9510 Mariners Ct., $282,500

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $670,000

8500 Margate Circle, $647,000

9650 Shore Dr., $315,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $312,000

9570 Shore Dr., $305,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $279,000

200 76th Ave. N, $266,500

9820 Queensway Blvd., $241,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $211,000

205 74th Ave. N, $188,500

250 Maison Dr., $165,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $159,900

9550 Dunes Gable Dr., $136,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $128,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $92,000

201 74th Ave. N, $90,000

9550 Shore Dr., $89,900

10301 N Kings Hwy., $80,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

TBD Sandy Ln., $65,000

Home

1315B N Ocean Blvd., $945,000

217A N Yaupon Dr., $580,000

112 B S 10th Ave. S, $412,500

117 Georges Bay Rd., $407,000

718 7th Ave. N, $350,000

612 South Palmetto Way, $324,000

510 Pacific Commons Dr., $308,000

1524 Deer Park Ln., $294,000

305 Rycola Circle, $250,565

1513 Hallborough Dr., $247,000

1487 Avalon Dr., $244,500

312 Ocean Commons Dr., $240,000

215 S Reindeer Rd., $238,105

329 Rycola Circle, $235,819

617 8th Ave. S, $235,000

207 S Reindeer Rd., $225,111

397 Deerfield Links Dr., $215,000

558 Circle Dr., $215,000

172 S Reindeer Rd., $213,314

117 Wagon Wheel Ln., $184,000

1885 Jacana Dr., $128,000

1440 McMaster Dr., $438,750

6001-X10 S Kings Hwy., $127,900

6001 1428 S Kings Hwy., $118,000

6001-X9 S Kings Hwy., $98,500

6001 S Kings Hwy., $55,000

Condo/townhouse

130 Birch N Coppice Dr., $186,430

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $184,945

136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $183,865

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $160,000

1710 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $79,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $110,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $77,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

TBD Highway 17 Bypass, $220,000

Lot 25 Orchard Ave., $85,000

Home

3876 Cow House Ct., $575,000

4693 Mill Pond Ct., $503,000

46 Stonington Dr., $463,000

105 Hagar Brown Rd., $450,000

117 Champions Village Dr., $415,000

1110 Osprey Ct., $384,500

628 Elmwood Circle, $373,000

979 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $371,000

219 Yellow Rail St., $359,900

522 Stone Crest Ct., $351,000

1009 Elysium Ct., $344,000

140 Splendor Circle, $337,000

128 Shenandoah Dr., $332,000

213 Sherwood Dr., $324,800

713 Harbor Bay Dr., $317,500

430 Buck Run Rd., $276,000

334 Chastain Ct., $272,500

895 Planters Trace Loop, $260,000

124 Fox Den Dr., $260,000

25 Winding River Dr., $245,000

1690 Sedgefield Dr., $238,000

699 Flamingo Ct., $227,500

601 Bluebird Ln., $224,900

689 Flamingo Ct., $217,500

9666 Middleton Ct., $170,000

19 Musket St., $82,000

153 Crooked Island Circle, $48,000

2056 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,025,000

1802 Dolphin St., $513,800

Condo/townhouse

992 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $265,000

126 Parmelee Dr., $263,000

1000 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $245,000

710-B Pickering Dr., $219,000

406 Warrington Way, $205,000

21 Pistachio Loop, $176,000

17 Pistachio Loop, $173,000

4269 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $145,000

4508 Sweetwater Blvd., $138,750

635 Woodmoor Circle, $135,000

4109 Sweetwater Blvd., $132,000

620 Sailbrooke Ct., $125,000

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $265,000

720 North Waccamaw Dr., $187,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $165,000

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $162,500

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $161,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

6041 Sandy Miles Way, $120,000

8th Ave. N, $35,000

Home

4902 N Ocean Blvd., $3,087,000

4903 N Ocean Blvd., $748,638

1662 Claremont Ct., $454,000

2129 Birchwood Circle, $430,000

2695 Stellar Loop, $383,015

1813 Parish Way, $360,000

2351 Goldfinch Dr., $351,000

820 Kingfisher Dr., $346,670

836 Kingfisher Dr., $345,270

873 Kingfisher Dr., $343,400

2301 Lark Sparrow St., $332,900

925 Piping Plover Ln., $322,480

6077 Tramonto St., $314,567

2800 Ophelia Way, $279,000

2635 Ophelia Way, $253,300

2628 Ophelia Way, $252,000

2632 Ophelia Way, $252,000

313 6th Ave. N, $251,250

2643 Ophelia Way, $247,000

2722 Ophelia Way, $245,000

1345 Wading Bird Ln., $233,000

2383 Morlynn Dr., $190,000

122 Whitehaven Ct., $120,000

613 5th Ave. S, $30,000

Condo/townhouse

2511 S Ocean Blvd. S, $320,000

2007 Ocean Blvd. S, $284,000

750 Howard Ave., $230,000

1708 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

3628 Linden St., $202,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $199,500

3560 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $190,000

627 Mallard Lake Dr., $182,500

3525 Chestnut Dr., $155,000

959 Pendant Circle, $148,000

4757 Wild Iris Dr., $138,000

4843 Carnation Circle, $137,000

900 Courtyard Dr., $136,500

830 44th Ave. N, $135,000

4627 Wild Iris Dr., $132,000

606-C 36th Ave. N, $125,000

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $120,500

1052 Palisade Circle, $120,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $117,500

1214 Pinegrove Dr., $99,000

4631 Wild Iris Dr., $97,000

2406 N Ocean Blvd., $93,900

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000

2406 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000

1204 Benna Dr., $86,000

210 75th Ave N, $85,000

615 37th Ave. N, $60,000

1205 Ocean Blvd. S, $57,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $51,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 2 Holly Berry Ct., $249,000

852 Waterton Ave., $218,900

392 West Palms Dr., $192,500

505 Harbour View Dr., $170,000

8403 Juxa Dr., $130,000

943 Fiddlehead Way, $120,000

9709 Armelise Dr., $70,000

650 Uniola Dr., $65,000

953 Crystal Water Way, $62,500

1436 Hydrangea Dr., $57,000

5131 Alwoodley Ln., $45,000

Home

9068 Bellasera Circle, $1,525,000

1580 Serena Dr., $965,250

2061 Hideaway Point, $762,000

286 Ave. of the Palms, $740,000

8352 Juxa Dr., $605,000

5206 Mount Pleasant Dr., $545,000

696 Indigo Bay Circle, $509,900

901 Sorano St., $359,900

905 Sorano St., $320,000

607 Winterberry Ln., $320,000

848 Gammon Dr., $314,900

319 Harbison Circle, $300,000

1381 Tessara Way, $299,800

476 Harbison Circle, $295,000

1506 Osage Dr., $293,000

386 Harbison Circle, $291,180

467 Harbison Circle, $291,000

7122 Swansong Circle, $290,000

6243 Chadderton Circle, $289,900

471 Pomo Dr., $282,450

908 Laurens Mill Dr., $282,000

457 Harbison Circle, $278,024

5531 Redleaf Rose Dr., $275,647

4633 Marshwood Dr., $272,000

5056 Sandlewood Dr., $267,000

304 Marquis Ct., $265,000

1020 Laurens Mill Dr., $264,990

5567 Redleaf Rose Dr., $260,603

1321 Cascarilla Ct., $252,000

975 Laurens Mill Dr., $248,990

382 Harbison Circle, $247,093

2325 Windmill Way, $247,000

620 Covington Ct., $245,000

5092 Wavering Place Loop, $245,000

3504 Cocker Ct., $240,000

949 Silvercrest Dr., $238,000

1659 Palmetto Palm Dr., $238,000

3480 Arrowhead Blvd., $232,500

546 Carolina Farms Blvd., $231,000

5712 Cottonseed Ct., $226,900

4536 E Walkerton Rd., $215,000

5014 Sandlake Ct., $205,000

221 Barclay Dr., $203,000

8212 Sterling Place Ct., $199,900

346 Thistle Ln., $197,450

412 Oakmont Dr., $186,500

4210 Hunting Bow Trail, $182,000

105 Quail Hollow Rd., $175,000

Condo/townhouse

5922 Lazio Ct., $255,000

5509 Elba Way, $253,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $211,500

104 Villa Mar Dr., $208,000

100 Villa Mar Dr., $199,500

297 Connemara Dr., $180,000

1093 Stanton Pl., $175,000

5055 Glenbrook Dr., $160,000

606 Uniola Dr., $159,900

5055 Glenbrook Dr., $153,500

1432 Harvester Circle, $147,000

670 Riverwalk Dr., $142,000

613 Waterway Village Blvd., $134,900

4529 Girvan Dr., $118,000

611 Waterway Village Blvd., $116,000

501 White River Dr., $115,000

4838 Innisbrook Ct., $114,400

501 White River Dr., $100,000

801 Burcale Rd., $58,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

5016 Bucks Bluff Dr., $200,000

703 Sea Island Way, $170,000

1015 Blossom St., $60,000

1400 Mariners Rest Dr., $54,000

816 Morrall Dr., $30,000

Home

321 51st Ave. N, $555,000

5416 Pheasant Dr., $440,000

607 21st Ave. N, $425,000

1906 Havens Dr., $415,000

315 N 46th Ave. N, $335,000

5900 Mossy Oaks Dr., $317,900

709A 22nd Ave. S, $249,100

405 27th Ave. S, $227,500

920 37th Ave. S, $115,000

Condo/townhouse

102 N Ocean Blvd., $460,500

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $425,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $390,000

304 S Hillside Dr., $355,000

2400 Kings Bay Rd., $332,805

929 South Ocean Blvd., $325,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $315,000

4801 Harbour Point Dr., $307,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $305,000

4604 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000

3513 S Ocean Blvd., $295,500

6244 Catalina Dr., $294,400

4605 Ocean Blvd. S, $289,500

1321 South Ocean Blvd., $287,000

6302 N Ocean Blvd. N, $265,000

4111 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000

105 Ocean Blvd. S, $255,000

1015 Ocean Blvd. S, $248,500

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $237,900

2180 Waterview Dr., $237,500

4916 N Market St., $225,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $225,000

5000 N Ocean Blvd., $207,000

201 N Ocean Blvd., $204,000

4509 S Ocean Blvd., $192,000

206 2nd Ave. N, $175,000

206 2nd Ave. N, $166,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $162,900

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $162,500

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $161,500

300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $160,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $153,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $149,900

6015 Catalina Dr., $146,500

914 Hillside Dr. S., $145,000

1901-C Madison Dr., $132,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

401 North Hillside Dr., $129,000

2607 N 27th Ave. N, $119,000

2100 North Ocean Blvd., $80,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

47 Warnock Way, $480,000

144 True Blue Dr., $446,100

11 Frigate Ct., $440,000

75 Widgeon Dr., $421,300

77 Wild Rice Dr., $403,254

94 Birkdale Loop, $400,000

144 Grey Fox Loop, $370,000

229 Hamby Dr., $355,000

219 Castaway Key Dr., $279,875

70 Costa Ct., $269,990

123 Clearwater Dr., $255,541

Condo/townhouse

135 S Dunes Dr., $1,025,000

371 South Dunes Dr., $539,000

11 Inlet Point Dr., $470,000

180 Inlet Point Dr., $450,000

14E Inlet Point Dr., $350,000

128 Puffin Dr., $214,900

641 Blue Stem Dr., $203,000

108 Crane Dr., $155,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

380 Chamberlin Rd., $240,000

117 Henry Middleton Blvd., $63,000

Home

532 Chamberlin Rd., $479,000

2660 Henagan Ln., $457,000

2812 McLeod Ln., $444,960

5156 Oat Fields Drive, $355,830

5160 Oat Fields Drive, $352,000

2457 Hunters Trail, $330,000

209 Cabots Creek Dr., $315,000

5167 Oat Fields Drive, $293,000

720 Ebbets Ct., $290,500

892 Bonita Loop, $281,000

6001 Ranch View Dr., $280,680

122 Camrose Way, $260,000

4266 Bradford Circle, $253,900

222 Coldwater Circle, $250,000

216 Whipple Run Loop, $234,900

289 Cabo Loop, $222,000

506 Running Deer Trail, $220,000

192 Governors Loop, $218,000

128 Harmony Ln., $215,000

2731 Canvasback Trail, $210,000

440 Levanto Rd., $206,675

161 Governors Loop, $206,000

421 Levanto Rd., $204,150

301 Scottish Ct., $200,000

407 Lake Park Dr., $191,000

207 La Patos Dr., $188,000

481 Wallingford Circle, $163,000

173 Intracoastal Village Ct., $109,500

6726 Blue Heron Blvd., $92,000

Condo/townhouse

801 Monarch Dr., $248,700

408-A Camberly Dr., $239,543

2100 Rayson Dr., $187,500

157 Olde Towne Way, $150,000

126 Ella Kinley Circle, $142,500

230 Portsmith Dr., $125,900

856 Tall Oaks Ct., $92,000

6022 Dick Pond Rd., $79,000

1450 Blue Tree Ct., $56,000

