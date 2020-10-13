Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Aug. 23-29
Supply, N.C. 28462
Home
63 Myrtle Point Circle SW, $500,000
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
13387 Swamp Fox Hwy. E, $9,999
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
1340 N Middleton Dr. NW, $8,450
Home
1331 Sunny Slope Circle, $248,900
3014 Cedar Creek Ln., $208,900
990 Meadowlands Trail NW, $331,000
699 East Chatman Dr. NW, $298,000
210 Monmouth Dr., $272,500
695 E Chatman Dr., $257,025
1008 Highpoint Ave., $219,900
1072 Swan Ct., $125,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
1640 Settlers Way SW, $395,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
10 SW Brierwood Rd., $335,000
197 Wild Raven St., $204,070
209 Wild Raven St., $199,490
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 47 Dene Ct., $191,000
Lot 306 Wallace Pate Dr., $76,000
Home
885 Herriott Farms Dr., $365,000
2393 Wedgefield Rd., $300,000
459 Garden Ave., $215,000
518 Grain Field Dr., $212,938
221 Bragdon Ave., $172,900
Condo/townhouse
191 Marsh Lake Dr., $749,000
30 Little Point Ln., $137,000
Conway 29526
Land
1017 Black Skimmer Dr., $51,500
1125 Spoonbill Dr., $51,500
619 McOwn Dr., $50,000
Home
1028 Whooping Crane Dr., $380,000
817 Tilly Lake Rd., $340,000
511 Trestle Way, $338,000
184 Astoria Park Loop, $257,776
5215 Huston Rd., $239,395
318 High Falls Dr., $236,053
217 Beechwood Ct., $235,000
2729 Sanctuary Blvd., $225,000
120 Regency Dr., $221,000
440 Sunforest Way, $219,400
500 Falcon Terrace Ct., $214,900
389 Copperwood Loop, $208,035
119 Cedar Ridge Ln., $207,000
554 Whiddy Loop, $203,380
3129 Slade Dr., $188,675
1128 Green Fir Loop, $160,000
1957 Athens Dr., $154,800
587 Woodholme Dr., $142,000
507 University Forest Dr., $130,000
110 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $83,000
Condo/townhouse
1039 Fairway Ln., $141,000
1006 Fairway Ln., $139,000
3555 Highway 544, $65,400
Conway 29527
Land
TBD Cates Bay Hwy., $243,000
00 Pawley Swamp Rd., $79,500
113 Pottery Landing Dr., $45,000
Parcel E 7th Ave., $7,000
Parcel D 7th Ave., $6,500
Home
101 Riverwatch Dr., $210,000
411 Hallie Martin Rd., $196,000
215 Oak Landing Dr., $192,000
141 River Watch Dr., $188,000
3224 Merganser Dr., $186,326
404 Willie Joes Ct., $185,000
3323 Merganser Dr., $176,647
3052 Woodbury Ct., $165,000
3636 Wayside Rd., $155,000
2747 Wood Creek Ln., $139,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Lot 7 Evans Branch Court, $42,500
Lot 4B Evans Branch Court, $30,000
Home
185 Penn Circle, $213,500
1275 Pinetucky Dr., $204,000
1400 Bud Graham Rd., $189,900
2409 Grier Dock Rd., $160,000
Little River 29566
Land
4329 Landing Rd., $30,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $10,500
4396 Baldwin Ave., $8,000
Home
3600 Pitchers Pl., $404,521
3625 Diamond Stars Way, $336,990
137 Marblehead Dr., $299,900
945 Cypress Way, $283,383
379 Cypress Springs Way, $269,315
892 Callant Dr., $267,900
662 Wallace Dr., $238,572
1160 Maxwell Dr., $238,000
1047 Maxwell Dr., $232,530
132 Northside Dr., $232,000
205 Davis Ct., $230,000
348 Hidden Cove Dr., $228,888
234 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $218,500
349 Hidden Cove Dr., $196,000
3788 Pinewood Ct., $190,500
3771 Pinewood Ct., $190,000
4337 Grande Harbour Blvd., $190,000
3784 Parker Pl., $170,000
1611 Wildwood Dr., $160,000
3397 N Pointe Blvd., $124,000
3640 N Pointe Blvd., $122,000
Condo/townhouse
2005-C Willow Run Dr., $209,027
4526 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $177,500
4421 Eastport Blvd., $170,000
4185 Hibiscus Dr., $115,000
4601 Greenbriar Dr., $103,000
4510 Little River Inn Ln., $58,750
Longs 29568
Land
1553 Bluegil Dr., $55,000
1284 Foxtail Dr., $35,000
Home
106 Paraway Dr., $460,000
531 Quail Ct., $339,900
215 Belclare Way, $307,000
418 Carrick Loop, $245,000
1832 Sapphire Dr., $236,000
2640 Brick Dr., $218,000
153 Cypress Tree Loop, $213,494
2026 Borgata Loop, $209,940
2023 Borgata Loop, $202,000
646 Bucks Trail, $199,000
2000 Borgata Loop, $196,515
416 Sage Cedar Place, $191,000
169 Cypress Tree Loop, $187,000
487 Carrick Loop, $182,000
165 Cypress Tree Loop, $180,000
807 Trap Shooter Circle, $165,000
150 Balsa Dr., $160,000
Condo/townhouse
623 Tupelo Ln., $65,000
Loris 29569
Home
358 Long Meadow Dr., $200,600
4182 Charleston Oak Dr., $187,700
1005 Iron Horse Ct., $184,050
116 Adelphia Rd., $153,306
5092 Harrelson Ave., $98,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
211 80th Ave. N, $660,000
9405 Lake Dr., $660,000
8240 Sandlapper Way, $480,000
708 Antigua Dr., $380,000
7617 Glenwood Dr., $355,000
6019 Tramonto St., $334,665
6073 Tramonto St., $310,000
6450 Somerset Dr., $283,900
9510 Mariners Ct., $282,500
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $670,000
8500 Margate Circle, $647,000
9650 Shore Dr., $315,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $312,000
9570 Shore Dr., $305,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $279,000
200 76th Ave. N, $266,500
9820 Queensway Blvd., $241,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $211,000
205 74th Ave. N, $188,500
250 Maison Dr., $165,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $159,900
9550 Dunes Gable Dr., $136,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $128,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $92,000
201 74th Ave. N, $90,000
9550 Shore Dr., $89,900
10301 N Kings Hwy., $80,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
TBD Sandy Ln., $65,000
Home
1315B N Ocean Blvd., $945,000
217A N Yaupon Dr., $580,000
112 B S 10th Ave. S, $412,500
117 Georges Bay Rd., $407,000
718 7th Ave. N, $350,000
612 South Palmetto Way, $324,000
510 Pacific Commons Dr., $308,000
1524 Deer Park Ln., $294,000
305 Rycola Circle, $250,565
1513 Hallborough Dr., $247,000
1487 Avalon Dr., $244,500
312 Ocean Commons Dr., $240,000
215 S Reindeer Rd., $238,105
329 Rycola Circle, $235,819
617 8th Ave. S, $235,000
207 S Reindeer Rd., $225,111
397 Deerfield Links Dr., $215,000
558 Circle Dr., $215,000
172 S Reindeer Rd., $213,314
117 Wagon Wheel Ln., $184,000
1885 Jacana Dr., $128,000
1440 McMaster Dr., $438,750
6001-X10 S Kings Hwy., $127,900
6001 1428 S Kings Hwy., $118,000
6001-X9 S Kings Hwy., $98,500
6001 S Kings Hwy., $55,000
Condo/townhouse
130 Birch N Coppice Dr., $186,430
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $184,945
136 Birch N Coppice Dr., $183,865
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $160,000
1710 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $79,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $110,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $77,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
TBD Highway 17 Bypass, $220,000
Lot 25 Orchard Ave., $85,000
Home
3876 Cow House Ct., $575,000
4693 Mill Pond Ct., $503,000
46 Stonington Dr., $463,000
105 Hagar Brown Rd., $450,000
117 Champions Village Dr., $415,000
1110 Osprey Ct., $384,500
628 Elmwood Circle, $373,000
979 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $371,000
219 Yellow Rail St., $359,900
522 Stone Crest Ct., $351,000
1009 Elysium Ct., $344,000
140 Splendor Circle, $337,000
128 Shenandoah Dr., $332,000
213 Sherwood Dr., $324,800
713 Harbor Bay Dr., $317,500
430 Buck Run Rd., $276,000
334 Chastain Ct., $272,500
895 Planters Trace Loop, $260,000
124 Fox Den Dr., $260,000
25 Winding River Dr., $245,000
1690 Sedgefield Dr., $238,000
699 Flamingo Ct., $227,500
601 Bluebird Ln., $224,900
689 Flamingo Ct., $217,500
9666 Middleton Ct., $170,000
19 Musket St., $82,000
153 Crooked Island Circle, $48,000
2056 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,025,000
1802 Dolphin St., $513,800
Condo/townhouse
992 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $265,000
126 Parmelee Dr., $263,000
1000 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $245,000
710-B Pickering Dr., $219,000
406 Warrington Way, $205,000
21 Pistachio Loop, $176,000
17 Pistachio Loop, $173,000
4269 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $145,000
4508 Sweetwater Blvd., $138,750
635 Woodmoor Circle, $135,000
4109 Sweetwater Blvd., $132,000
620 Sailbrooke Ct., $125,000
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $265,000
720 North Waccamaw Dr., $187,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $165,000
1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $162,500
1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $161,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
6041 Sandy Miles Way, $120,000
8th Ave. N, $35,000
Home
4902 N Ocean Blvd., $3,087,000
4903 N Ocean Blvd., $748,638
1662 Claremont Ct., $454,000
2129 Birchwood Circle, $430,000
2695 Stellar Loop, $383,015
1813 Parish Way, $360,000
2351 Goldfinch Dr., $351,000
820 Kingfisher Dr., $346,670
836 Kingfisher Dr., $345,270
873 Kingfisher Dr., $343,400
2301 Lark Sparrow St., $332,900
925 Piping Plover Ln., $322,480
6077 Tramonto St., $314,567
2800 Ophelia Way, $279,000
2635 Ophelia Way, $253,300
2628 Ophelia Way, $252,000
2632 Ophelia Way, $252,000
313 6th Ave. N, $251,250
2643 Ophelia Way, $247,000
2722 Ophelia Way, $245,000
1345 Wading Bird Ln., $233,000
2383 Morlynn Dr., $190,000
122 Whitehaven Ct., $120,000
613 5th Ave. S, $30,000
Condo/townhouse
2511 S Ocean Blvd. S, $320,000
2007 Ocean Blvd. S, $284,000
750 Howard Ave., $230,000
1708 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
3628 Linden St., $202,000
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $199,500
3560 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $190,000
627 Mallard Lake Dr., $182,500
3525 Chestnut Dr., $155,000
959 Pendant Circle, $148,000
4757 Wild Iris Dr., $138,000
4843 Carnation Circle, $137,000
900 Courtyard Dr., $136,500
830 44th Ave. N, $135,000
4627 Wild Iris Dr., $132,000
606-C 36th Ave. N, $125,000
1604 N Ocean Blvd., $120,500
1052 Palisade Circle, $120,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $117,500
1214 Pinegrove Dr., $99,000
4631 Wild Iris Dr., $97,000
2406 N Ocean Blvd., $93,900
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000
2406 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000
1204 Benna Dr., $86,000
210 75th Ave N, $85,000
615 37th Ave. N, $60,000
1205 Ocean Blvd. S, $57,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $51,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 2 Holly Berry Ct., $249,000
852 Waterton Ave., $218,900
392 West Palms Dr., $192,500
505 Harbour View Dr., $170,000
8403 Juxa Dr., $130,000
943 Fiddlehead Way, $120,000
9709 Armelise Dr., $70,000
650 Uniola Dr., $65,000
953 Crystal Water Way, $62,500
1436 Hydrangea Dr., $57,000
5131 Alwoodley Ln., $45,000
Home
9068 Bellasera Circle, $1,525,000
1580 Serena Dr., $965,250
2061 Hideaway Point, $762,000
286 Ave. of the Palms, $740,000
8352 Juxa Dr., $605,000
5206 Mount Pleasant Dr., $545,000
696 Indigo Bay Circle, $509,900
901 Sorano St., $359,900
905 Sorano St., $320,000
607 Winterberry Ln., $320,000
848 Gammon Dr., $314,900
319 Harbison Circle, $300,000
1381 Tessara Way, $299,800
476 Harbison Circle, $295,000
1506 Osage Dr., $293,000
386 Harbison Circle, $291,180
467 Harbison Circle, $291,000
7122 Swansong Circle, $290,000
6243 Chadderton Circle, $289,900
471 Pomo Dr., $282,450
908 Laurens Mill Dr., $282,000
457 Harbison Circle, $278,024
5531 Redleaf Rose Dr., $275,647
4633 Marshwood Dr., $272,000
5056 Sandlewood Dr., $267,000
304 Marquis Ct., $265,000
1020 Laurens Mill Dr., $264,990
5567 Redleaf Rose Dr., $260,603
1321 Cascarilla Ct., $252,000
975 Laurens Mill Dr., $248,990
382 Harbison Circle, $247,093
2325 Windmill Way, $247,000
620 Covington Ct., $245,000
5092 Wavering Place Loop, $245,000
3504 Cocker Ct., $240,000
949 Silvercrest Dr., $238,000
1659 Palmetto Palm Dr., $238,000
3480 Arrowhead Blvd., $232,500
546 Carolina Farms Blvd., $231,000
5712 Cottonseed Ct., $226,900
4536 E Walkerton Rd., $215,000
5014 Sandlake Ct., $205,000
221 Barclay Dr., $203,000
8212 Sterling Place Ct., $199,900
346 Thistle Ln., $197,450
412 Oakmont Dr., $186,500
4210 Hunting Bow Trail, $182,000
105 Quail Hollow Rd., $175,000
Condo/townhouse
5922 Lazio Ct., $255,000
5509 Elba Way, $253,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $211,500
104 Villa Mar Dr., $208,000
100 Villa Mar Dr., $199,500
297 Connemara Dr., $180,000
1093 Stanton Pl., $175,000
5055 Glenbrook Dr., $160,000
606 Uniola Dr., $159,900
5055 Glenbrook Dr., $153,500
1432 Harvester Circle, $147,000
670 Riverwalk Dr., $142,000
613 Waterway Village Blvd., $134,900
4529 Girvan Dr., $118,000
611 Waterway Village Blvd., $116,000
501 White River Dr., $115,000
4838 Innisbrook Ct., $114,400
501 White River Dr., $100,000
801 Burcale Rd., $58,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
5016 Bucks Bluff Dr., $200,000
703 Sea Island Way, $170,000
1015 Blossom St., $60,000
1400 Mariners Rest Dr., $54,000
816 Morrall Dr., $30,000
Home
321 51st Ave. N, $555,000
5416 Pheasant Dr., $440,000
607 21st Ave. N, $425,000
1906 Havens Dr., $415,000
315 N 46th Ave. N, $335,000
5900 Mossy Oaks Dr., $317,900
709A 22nd Ave. S, $249,100
405 27th Ave. S, $227,500
920 37th Ave. S, $115,000
Condo/townhouse
102 N Ocean Blvd., $460,500
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $425,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $390,000
304 S Hillside Dr., $355,000
2400 Kings Bay Rd., $332,805
929 South Ocean Blvd., $325,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $315,000
4801 Harbour Point Dr., $307,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $305,000
4604 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000
3513 S Ocean Blvd., $295,500
6244 Catalina Dr., $294,400
4605 Ocean Blvd. S, $289,500
1321 South Ocean Blvd., $287,000
6302 N Ocean Blvd. N, $265,000
4111 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000
105 Ocean Blvd. S, $255,000
1015 Ocean Blvd. S, $248,500
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $237,900
2180 Waterview Dr., $237,500
4916 N Market St., $225,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $225,000
5000 N Ocean Blvd., $207,000
201 N Ocean Blvd., $204,000
4509 S Ocean Blvd., $192,000
206 2nd Ave. N, $175,000
206 2nd Ave. N, $166,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $162,900
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $162,500
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $161,500
300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $160,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $153,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $149,900
6015 Catalina Dr., $146,500
914 Hillside Dr. S., $145,000
1901-C Madison Dr., $132,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
401 North Hillside Dr., $129,000
2607 N 27th Ave. N, $119,000
2100 North Ocean Blvd., $80,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
47 Warnock Way, $480,000
144 True Blue Dr., $446,100
11 Frigate Ct., $440,000
75 Widgeon Dr., $421,300
77 Wild Rice Dr., $403,254
94 Birkdale Loop, $400,000
144 Grey Fox Loop, $370,000
229 Hamby Dr., $355,000
219 Castaway Key Dr., $279,875
70 Costa Ct., $269,990
123 Clearwater Dr., $255,541
Condo/townhouse
135 S Dunes Dr., $1,025,000
371 South Dunes Dr., $539,000
11 Inlet Point Dr., $470,000
180 Inlet Point Dr., $450,000
14E Inlet Point Dr., $350,000
128 Puffin Dr., $214,900
641 Blue Stem Dr., $203,000
108 Crane Dr., $155,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
380 Chamberlin Rd., $240,000
117 Henry Middleton Blvd., $63,000
Home
532 Chamberlin Rd., $479,000
2660 Henagan Ln., $457,000
2812 McLeod Ln., $444,960
5156 Oat Fields Drive, $355,830
5160 Oat Fields Drive, $352,000
2457 Hunters Trail, $330,000
209 Cabots Creek Dr., $315,000
5167 Oat Fields Drive, $293,000
720 Ebbets Ct., $290,500
892 Bonita Loop, $281,000
6001 Ranch View Dr., $280,680
122 Camrose Way, $260,000
4266 Bradford Circle, $253,900
222 Coldwater Circle, $250,000
216 Whipple Run Loop, $234,900
289 Cabo Loop, $222,000
506 Running Deer Trail, $220,000
192 Governors Loop, $218,000
128 Harmony Ln., $215,000
2731 Canvasback Trail, $210,000
440 Levanto Rd., $206,675
161 Governors Loop, $206,000
421 Levanto Rd., $204,150
301 Scottish Ct., $200,000
407 Lake Park Dr., $191,000
207 La Patos Dr., $188,000
481 Wallingford Circle, $163,000
173 Intracoastal Village Ct., $109,500
6726 Blue Heron Blvd., $92,000
Condo/townhouse
801 Monarch Dr., $248,700
408-A Camberly Dr., $239,543
2100 Rayson Dr., $187,500
157 Olde Towne Way, $150,000
126 Ella Kinley Circle, $142,500
230 Portsmith Dr., $125,900
856 Tall Oaks Ct., $92,000
6022 Dick Pond Rd., $79,000
1450 Blue Tree Ct., $56,000
