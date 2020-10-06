Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Aug. 16-22

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1321 Fence Post Ln., $209,902

1313 Fence Post Ln., $205,900

2190 Kilkee Dr., $374,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

0 Huckleberry Ln. SW, $55,000

Home

431 3rd St., $344,000

Condo/townhouse

231 Kings Trail Dr., $159,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

6548 Aubrey Notch SW, $85,000

2000 Sommerset Rd. SW, $29,500

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

217 Wild Raven St., $211,070

Whiteville, N.C. 28472,

Land

488 Waterfall Dr., $41,250

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 12, Blk 1 DeBordieu Blvd., $725,000

Lot 14 Ocean Park Loop, $300,000

32 Trotter Trail, $87,500

Lot 81 Brandon Way, $60,000

Home

3320 Luvan Blvd., $1,850,000

246 Sea Island Dr., $1,350,000

235 Tradd Rd., $330,000

508 Oaklawn Rd., $320,000

135 Jericho Ct., $304,000

1966 Marion St., $223,000

10264 Powell Rd., $75,000

Condo/townhouse

363 DeBordieu Blvd., $690,000

399 DeBordieu Blvd., $655,000

623 Front St., $420,000

66 Kepton Ct., $231,800

Andrews 29510

Home

209 S Cedar Ave., $135,900

610 S Poplar Ave., $118,000

Aynor 29511

Land

TBD Jamie Rd., $65,000

Home

533 N Main St. N, $223,000

2460 Highway 319, $180,000

3600 Hughes Gasque Rd., $145,000

Conway 29526

Land

1133 Spoonbill Dr., $57,500

1101 Spoonbill Dr., $55,700

1033 Spoonbill Dr., $55,700

TBD Krystal Ln., $36,000

Home

1833 Wood Stork Dr., $352,664

298 Rivers Edge Dr., $350,000

805 Caines Landing Rd., $299,900

383 Trestle Way, $293,000

262 Astoria Park Loop, $269,490

2759 Sanctuary Blvd., $249,900

4053 Regal Rd., $232,000

224 Old Hickory Dr., $230,000

621 Coquina Bay Dr., $228,000

361 Copperwood Loop, $215,700

313 Brighton Pl., $214,000

648 Coquina Bay Dr., $205,000

220 Palm Terrace Loop, $203,674

314 Canyon Dr., $203,500

1011 Pine St., $200,000

344 Angler Ct., $199,900

2809 Ivy Glen Dr., $193,316

1401 Carsens Ferry Dr., $180,000

1405 Carsens Ferry Dr., $179,900

945 Castlewood Dr., $166,500

1024 Madge Ct., $164,500

2300 Kirkland Dr., $164,000

124 Clemson Rd., $158,000

1310 Woody Ln., $146,000

381 Home Plantation Rd., $132,000

802 15th Ct., $125,000

611 Lincoln Ln., $95,000

953 Jamestown Rd., $74,000

Condo/townhouse

1143 Fairway Ln., $187,000

Conway 29527

Land

TBD 2 Elbow Rd., $39,600

Home

3766 Charity Ln., $265,000

272 Vineyard Lake Circle, $244,900

284 Vineyard Lake Circle, $232,000

6115 Cates Bay Hwy., $229,000

117 Ecum Secum Pl., $176,000

340 Shallow Cove Dr., $166,050

2912 Green Pond Circle, $165,000

245 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $165,000

2440 Beverly Rd., $157,200

3100 4th Ave., $132,000

315 Heritage Rd., $128,000

1713 Hiland Ave., $35,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

225 Penn Circle, $272,600

183 Floyd Page Rd., $175,000

2506 Joyner Swamp Rd., $129,900

Little River 29566

Home

824 Yauhannah Dr., $289,900

605 Pebble Rock Ct., $285,000

1010 Maxwell Dr., $284,902

937 Cypress Way, $277,872

340 Cypress Springs Way, $275,000

408 Cypress Springs Way, $267,235

11389 Bay Dr., $259,900

662 Vermillion Dr., $255,000

4323 Grande Harbour Blvd., $215,000

4325 Landing Rd., $210,000

4321 Landing Rd., $179,000

4346 5th Ave. N, $175,000

2459 Sanford Rd., $75,000

Condo/townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $205,000

4617 Lightkeepers Village, $180,500

4503 W Harbour Ct., $168,000

4634 Greenbriar Dr., $139,500

148 Scotch Broom Dr., $119,900

4493 Little River Inn Ln., $71,500

Longs 29568

Land

180 Underwood Rd., $160,000

955 Cat Briar Ct., $50,000

1554 Goggle Eye Dr., $40,000

1626 W E. Highway 9 Business, $30,000

Home

2019 Borgata Loop, $245,070

735 Sun Colony Blvd., $226,975

372 Sun Colony Blvd., $223,763

2096 Borgata Loop, $218,310

137 Cloverleaf Dr., $203,000

2015 Borgata Loop, $201,580

188 Cypress Tree Loop, $196,300

316 Oak Crest Circle, $179,000

517 Peregrine Ct., $155,000

Loris 29569

Land

t.b.d. Silver Leaf Circle, $62,000

Lot 57 Timber Creek Dr., $16,500

646 Timber Creek Rd., $16,500

Home

333 Long Meadow Dr., $185,174

110 Winding Path Dr., $169,500

811 Highway 45, $160,000

3503 Highway 366, $30,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

1501 Alameda Ct., $780,000

1254 Glarentza St., $596,252

1236 Glarentza St., $566,015

8144 Sandlapper Way, $535,000

10080 Washington Circle, $500,000

224 Live Oak Ln., $480,000

6522 Anterselva Dr., $476,165

14 Martinique Dr., $337,500

Condo/townhouse

122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,480,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $500,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $265,500

311 N 70th Ave. N, $237,000

157 Seawatch Dr., $220,500

9581 Shore Dr., $206,500

1100 Commons Blvd., $206,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $175,000

204 Maison Dr., $162,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $155,000

9754 Leyland Dr., $153,000

6921 Porcher Dr., $149,900

9739 Leyland Dr., $110,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $104,900

10301 N North Kings Hwy., $99,000

210 N 75th Ave N, $80,700

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

TBD Sandy Ln., $60,000

Home

110 N Pinewood Dr., $489,000

115A 13th Ave. N, $445,000

115B 13th Ave. N, $445,000

2162 Lytham Ct., $350,000

2000 Deerfield Ave., $318,500

620 8th Ave. S, $312,000

523 Pacific Commons Dr., $296,165

1389 Southwood Dr., $285,000

319 Kessinger Dr., $280,000

200 Obi Lane, $277,000

195 Sutter Dr., $275,000

717 4th Ave. N, $262,500

637 16th Ave. S, $225,000

176 S Reindeer Rd., $213,313

360 East Lake Dr., $195,000

230 Dixon Dr., $190,000

719 Maple Dr., $189,900

112 South Hollywood Dr., $185,000

45 Indian Oak Ln, $167,000

402 Sanddollar Ct., $130,000

169 Oceanside Dr., $99,000

1729 Ibis Dr., $31,616

1390 Highland Circle, $360,000

6001-5224 South Kings Hwy., $311,900

200 Hull St., $280,000

6001-N50 South Kings Hwy., $260,000

1446 Gibson Ave., $228,000

6001 MH69A S Kings Hwy., $182,000

6001 - 1579 S Kings Hwy., $130,000

6001 - MH238 S Kings Hwy., $85,000

6001- N4 S Kings Hwy., $82,000

Condo/townhouse

414 Garden Dr., $125,000

8735 Chandler Dr., $120,000

1500 Deer Creek Rd., $90,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $140,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $121,000

573 Blue River Ct., $108,250

5905 S Kings Hwy., $80,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $75,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $58,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

3583 Jordan Landing Rd., $230,000

McDowell Short Cut Rd., $125,000

Lot 201 Sprig Ln., $102,025

Lot 200 Sprig Ln., $95,000

25 Highwood Circle, $73,000

Home

147 Camp Hill Circle, $822,000

77 Cascade Dr., $530,000

146 Calhoun Dr., $525,000

434 Woody Point Dr., $495,000

946 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $455,278

444 Wakefield Ct., $426,009

273 Star Lake Dr., $355,000

433 Wakefield Ct., $350,002

277 Star Lake Dr., $340,000

305 Scottsdale Ct., $337,900

6501 Devonshire Ln., $330,000

438 Grand Cypress Way, $326,000

197 Splendor Circle, $325,000

169 Tidal Dr., $320,400

252 Yellow Rail St., $320,400

155 Bucky Loop, $292,065

4416 Paddock Run Dr., $281,400

1620 Sedgefield Dr., $279,500

12 Bear Creek Loop, $279,000

905 Ashbourn Ct., $266,500

2020 Kayak Kove Ct., $266,000

1602 Wood Thrush Dr., $255,000

1641 Wood Thrush Dr., $249,900

830 Starboard Ct., $245,000

509 Clubhouse Rd., $93,000

507 Clubhouse Rd., $71,100

597 Eden Ave., $57,500

604 William Dallas Ave., $55,000

25 Burr Circle, $37,000

1925 Pompano Dr., $1,200,000

1758 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,025,000

1614 S Waccamaw Dr., $460,500

339 Yucca Circle, $87,500

Condo/townhouse

4999 Highway 17 Business, $310,000

719 Wessex Dr., $234,900

471 Woodpecker Dr., $232,000

1004 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $225,000

711 Painted Bunting Dr., $176,000

815 N Waccamaw Dr., $154,000

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $195,000

1582 Waccamaw Dr., $167,000

1429 N Waccamaw Dr., $145,000

11931 Plaza Dr.

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

TBD London St., $118,000

Home

5704 Springs Ave., $682,364

3989 Larkhill Dr., $545,000

5506 Woodside Ave., $515,000

1792 Barrister Lane, $445,000

1559 Beaumont Way, $329,000

2635 Stellar Loop, $313,060

2725 Stellar Loop, $279,900

2884 Stellar Loop, $279,510

1801 -D High St., $270,000

309 6th Ave. N, $262,000

2657 Ophelia Way, $235,000

2814 Temperance Dr., $167,000

2008 Highway 15, $46,900

Condo/townhouse

1463 Saint Thomas Circle, $320,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $318,000

4356 Willoughby Ln., $230,000

773-D Moen Pl., $212,902

362 Snorkel Way, $189,900

4823 Orchid Way, $171,000

3560 Ash St., $170,500

3775 Sweetgum St., $170,000

400 20th Ave. N, $165,500

619 36th Ave. N, $155,000

4856 Carnation Circle, $143,500

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $129,000

209 Chester St., $125,000

3753 Citation Way, $123,000

4879 Dahlia Ct., $103,000

1301 Pridgen Rd., $82,900

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $80,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $78,900

1206 Tiffany Ln., $70,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

4036 Girvan Dr., $84,000

901 Shipmaster Ave., $65,000

656 Cocas Dr., $52,500

1279 Fiddlehead Way, $51,000

971 Shipmaster Ave., $42,000

Home

8956 Bella Verde Ct., $705,000

9210 Parma Ln., $688,300

1031 Fiddlehead Way, $565,000

136 West Isle of Palms Ave., $560,000

109 West Isle of Palms Ave., $550,000

634 Boone Hall Dr., $482,500

443 Seabury Ln., $440,000

271 W Palms Dr., $440,000

686 Greta Loop, $401,772

310 Babylon Pine Dr., $396,000

9044 Abingdon Dr., $375,000

6170 Chadderton Circle, $360,000

5124 Casentino Ct., $355,500

8205 Caddis Ct., $352,700

4632 Marshwood Dr., $352,059

1116 Huger Park Ave., $343,000

5017 Westwind Dr., $338,000

1216 Ficus Dr., $335,000

6419 Chadderton Circle, $333,930

3228 Saddlewood Circle, $332,000

4625 Marshwood Dr., $318,695

4151 Livorn Loop, $315,000

4576 Planters Row Way, $310,000

2970 Ellesmere Circle, $307,165

747 Little Fawn Way, $295,860

842 Sand Binder Dr., $282,000

4188 Livorn Loop, $282,000

613 Woodbine Ct., $263,500

2131 Buxton Dr., $260,000

1023 Laurens Mill Dr., $250,990

840 Pembridge Ct., $247,500

534 Carolina Farms Blvd., $240,000

525 Merlot Ct., $222,000

4508 E Walkerton Rd., $212,000

355 McKendree Ln., $212,000

228 Legends Village Loop, $200,000

6047 Quinn Rd., $189,000

1006 Post Oak Ct., $169,000

4942 Southgate Pkwy., $160,000

4300 Crows Nest Ct., $153,000

269 Weyburn St., $138,900

Condo/townhouse

5471 Elba Way, $242,000

1009 World Tour Blvd., $169,900

612 Intracoastal Way, $160,000

152 Sardis Dr., $145,500

1141 Peace Pipe Pl., $130,000

611 Waterway Village Blvd., $129,900

4950 Windsor Green Way, $128,000

4542 Girvan Dr., $114,900

200 Castle Dr., $111,000

155 West Haven Dr., $109,000

114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $108,500

4550 Girvan Dr., $105,000

607 Waterway Village Blvd., $95,000

125 Ashley Park Dr., $90,000

1202 Erin Way, $67,000

569 Blue River Ct., $63,000

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd.,

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd.,

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1614 Eastover Ln., $77,000

800 Wayne St., $47,500

707 31st Ave. S, $67,500

Home

4801 Cantor Ct., $520,000

1807 Holly Dr., $439,900

914 Mary Read Dr., $434,900

306 57th Ave. N, $429,900

2205 Via Palma Dr., $395,000

304 60th Ave. N, $375,000

332 57th Ave. N, $355,000

402 Windy Ln., $320,000

800 Seaside Dr., $71,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $660,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $381,000

102 N Ocean Blvd. N, $368,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $323,750

6172 Catalina Dr., $287,500

603 S Ocean Blvd., $285,000

6172 Catalina Dr., $284,000

1806 North Ocean Blvd., $284,000

3607 Ocean Blvd. S, $284,000

503 20th Ave. N, $280,000

2601 S Ocean Blvd., $272,000

503 20th Ave. N, $257,500

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $252,500

2421 Thoroughfare Dr., $252,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $229,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $224,000

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $222,000

2180 N Waterview Dr., $219,900

1550 Spinaker Dr., $195,000

1011 S Ocean Blvd., $176,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $170,000

4801 Ocean Blvd. N, $162,000

901 West Port Dr., $160,000

2100 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $157,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $156,500

2100 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $152,500

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $145,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $142,600

4003 N Ocean Blvd., $141,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $140,000

1900 Duffy St., $135,000

606 7th Ave. S, $130,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd. S, $126,000

4516 S Sea View St., $65,000

4516 S Sea View St., $65,000

5201 N Ocean Blvd., $38,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

614 Doyle Ave., $245,000

16 Warnock Way, $195,000

Lot 26 Old Assembly Rd., $133,000

Lot 12 Hopeland Ct., $78,000

Home

218 Atlantic Ave., $1,712,500

704 Springs Ave., $1,400,000

397 Preservation Circle, $850,000

274 Myrtle Ave., $629,900

338 Winston Circle, $442,000

60 Beaufain Ct., $372,500

39 Northwoods Ct., $368,000

96 Prentice Ct., $360,000

154 Melrose Dr., $360,000

220 Rybolt Rd., $310,000

102 Great Lakes Rd., $299,000

140 Castaway Key Dr., $282,500

Condo/townhouse

143 S Dunes Dr., $475,000

21 Inlet Point Dr., $280,000

128 Puffin Dr., $211,400

91 Palasades Loop, $197,000

47 Pond View Dr., $165,000

93 Pinehurst Ln., $149,000

227 Pinehurst Ln., $140,000

251 Egret Run Ln., $135,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

480 Chamberlin Rd., $562,000

5221 Lomond Ln., $400,000

512 Reedy River Rd., $362,000

5152 Oat Fields Drive, $347,630

5085 Oat Fields Drive, $344,050

5075 Oat Fields Drive, $325,000

140 Pixie Dust Ct., $315,000

6023 Ranch View Dr., $286,870

7004 Timberlake Dr., $285,000

4985 Oat Fields Drive, $278,000

1340 Beaufort River Dr., $278,000

109 Cooper River Rd., $272,000

475 Levanto Rd., $241,800

504 Shea Loop, $234,000

500 Miromar Way, $227,000

504 Pennington Loop, $227,000

1238 Brighton Ave., $215,000

471 Levanto Rd., $210,250

1423 Brighton Ave., $210,000

251 Tibton Circle, $199,000

704 Tanner Ct., $195,900

840 Shem Creek Circle, $187,000

836 Shem Creek Circle, $187,000

4322 Bradford Circle, $182,500

Condo/townhouse

1530D Palmina Loop, $194,000

591 Riverward Dr., $185,000

106 Butkus Dr., $140,000

837 Triple Ct., $131,000

6738 Blue Heron Blvd., $89,000

500 Fairway Village Dr., $88,000

