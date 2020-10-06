Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Aug. 16-22
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1321 Fence Post Ln., $209,902
1313 Fence Post Ln., $205,900
2190 Kilkee Dr., $374,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
0 Huckleberry Ln. SW, $55,000
Home
431 3rd St., $344,000
Condo/townhouse
231 Kings Trail Dr., $159,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
6548 Aubrey Notch SW, $85,000
2000 Sommerset Rd. SW, $29,500
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
217 Wild Raven St., $211,070
Whiteville, N.C. 28472,
Land
488 Waterfall Dr., $41,250
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 12, Blk 1 DeBordieu Blvd., $725,000
Lot 14 Ocean Park Loop, $300,000
32 Trotter Trail, $87,500
Lot 81 Brandon Way, $60,000
Home
3320 Luvan Blvd., $1,850,000
246 Sea Island Dr., $1,350,000
235 Tradd Rd., $330,000
508 Oaklawn Rd., $320,000
135 Jericho Ct., $304,000
1966 Marion St., $223,000
10264 Powell Rd., $75,000
Condo/townhouse
363 DeBordieu Blvd., $690,000
399 DeBordieu Blvd., $655,000
623 Front St., $420,000
66 Kepton Ct., $231,800
Andrews 29510
Home
209 S Cedar Ave., $135,900
610 S Poplar Ave., $118,000
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD Jamie Rd., $65,000
Home
533 N Main St. N, $223,000
2460 Highway 319, $180,000
3600 Hughes Gasque Rd., $145,000
Conway 29526
Land
1133 Spoonbill Dr., $57,500
1101 Spoonbill Dr., $55,700
1033 Spoonbill Dr., $55,700
TBD Krystal Ln., $36,000
Home
1833 Wood Stork Dr., $352,664
298 Rivers Edge Dr., $350,000
805 Caines Landing Rd., $299,900
383 Trestle Way, $293,000
262 Astoria Park Loop, $269,490
2759 Sanctuary Blvd., $249,900
4053 Regal Rd., $232,000
224 Old Hickory Dr., $230,000
621 Coquina Bay Dr., $228,000
361 Copperwood Loop, $215,700
313 Brighton Pl., $214,000
648 Coquina Bay Dr., $205,000
220 Palm Terrace Loop, $203,674
314 Canyon Dr., $203,500
1011 Pine St., $200,000
344 Angler Ct., $199,900
2809 Ivy Glen Dr., $193,316
1401 Carsens Ferry Dr., $180,000
1405 Carsens Ferry Dr., $179,900
945 Castlewood Dr., $166,500
1024 Madge Ct., $164,500
2300 Kirkland Dr., $164,000
124 Clemson Rd., $158,000
1310 Woody Ln., $146,000
381 Home Plantation Rd., $132,000
802 15th Ct., $125,000
611 Lincoln Ln., $95,000
953 Jamestown Rd., $74,000
Condo/townhouse
1143 Fairway Ln., $187,000
Conway 29527
Land
TBD 2 Elbow Rd., $39,600
Home
3766 Charity Ln., $265,000
272 Vineyard Lake Circle, $244,900
284 Vineyard Lake Circle, $232,000
6115 Cates Bay Hwy., $229,000
117 Ecum Secum Pl., $176,000
340 Shallow Cove Dr., $166,050
2912 Green Pond Circle, $165,000
245 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $165,000
2440 Beverly Rd., $157,200
3100 4th Ave., $132,000
315 Heritage Rd., $128,000
1713 Hiland Ave., $35,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
225 Penn Circle, $272,600
183 Floyd Page Rd., $175,000
2506 Joyner Swamp Rd., $129,900
Little River 29566
Home
824 Yauhannah Dr., $289,900
605 Pebble Rock Ct., $285,000
1010 Maxwell Dr., $284,902
937 Cypress Way, $277,872
340 Cypress Springs Way, $275,000
408 Cypress Springs Way, $267,235
11389 Bay Dr., $259,900
662 Vermillion Dr., $255,000
4323 Grande Harbour Blvd., $215,000
4325 Landing Rd., $210,000
4321 Landing Rd., $179,000
4346 5th Ave. N, $175,000
2459 Sanford Rd., $75,000
Condo/townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $205,000
4617 Lightkeepers Village, $180,500
4503 W Harbour Ct., $168,000
4634 Greenbriar Dr., $139,500
148 Scotch Broom Dr., $119,900
4493 Little River Inn Ln., $71,500
Longs 29568
Land
180 Underwood Rd., $160,000
955 Cat Briar Ct., $50,000
1554 Goggle Eye Dr., $40,000
1626 W E. Highway 9 Business, $30,000
Home
2019 Borgata Loop, $245,070
735 Sun Colony Blvd., $226,975
372 Sun Colony Blvd., $223,763
2096 Borgata Loop, $218,310
137 Cloverleaf Dr., $203,000
2015 Borgata Loop, $201,580
188 Cypress Tree Loop, $196,300
316 Oak Crest Circle, $179,000
517 Peregrine Ct., $155,000
Loris 29569
Land
t.b.d. Silver Leaf Circle, $62,000
Lot 57 Timber Creek Dr., $16,500
646 Timber Creek Rd., $16,500
Home
333 Long Meadow Dr., $185,174
110 Winding Path Dr., $169,500
811 Highway 45, $160,000
3503 Highway 366, $30,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
1501 Alameda Ct., $780,000
1254 Glarentza St., $596,252
1236 Glarentza St., $566,015
8144 Sandlapper Way, $535,000
10080 Washington Circle, $500,000
224 Live Oak Ln., $480,000
6522 Anterselva Dr., $476,165
14 Martinique Dr., $337,500
Condo/townhouse
122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $1,480,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $500,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $265,500
311 N 70th Ave. N, $237,000
157 Seawatch Dr., $220,500
9581 Shore Dr., $206,500
1100 Commons Blvd., $206,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $175,000
204 Maison Dr., $162,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $155,000
9754 Leyland Dr., $153,000
6921 Porcher Dr., $149,900
9739 Leyland Dr., $110,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $104,900
10301 N North Kings Hwy., $99,000
210 N 75th Ave N, $80,700
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
TBD Sandy Ln., $60,000
Home
110 N Pinewood Dr., $489,000
115A 13th Ave. N, $445,000
115B 13th Ave. N, $445,000
2162 Lytham Ct., $350,000
2000 Deerfield Ave., $318,500
620 8th Ave. S, $312,000
523 Pacific Commons Dr., $296,165
1389 Southwood Dr., $285,000
319 Kessinger Dr., $280,000
200 Obi Lane, $277,000
195 Sutter Dr., $275,000
717 4th Ave. N, $262,500
637 16th Ave. S, $225,000
176 S Reindeer Rd., $213,313
360 East Lake Dr., $195,000
230 Dixon Dr., $190,000
719 Maple Dr., $189,900
112 South Hollywood Dr., $185,000
45 Indian Oak Ln, $167,000
402 Sanddollar Ct., $130,000
169 Oceanside Dr., $99,000
1729 Ibis Dr., $31,616
1390 Highland Circle, $360,000
6001-5224 South Kings Hwy., $311,900
200 Hull St., $280,000
6001-N50 South Kings Hwy., $260,000
1446 Gibson Ave., $228,000
6001 MH69A S Kings Hwy., $182,000
6001 - 1579 S Kings Hwy., $130,000
6001 - MH238 S Kings Hwy., $85,000
6001- N4 S Kings Hwy., $82,000
Condo/townhouse
414 Garden Dr., $125,000
8735 Chandler Dr., $120,000
1500 Deer Creek Rd., $90,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $140,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $121,000
573 Blue River Ct., $108,250
5905 S Kings Hwy., $80,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $75,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $58,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
3583 Jordan Landing Rd., $230,000
McDowell Short Cut Rd., $125,000
Lot 201 Sprig Ln., $102,025
Lot 200 Sprig Ln., $95,000
25 Highwood Circle, $73,000
Home
147 Camp Hill Circle, $822,000
77 Cascade Dr., $530,000
146 Calhoun Dr., $525,000
434 Woody Point Dr., $495,000
946 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $455,278
444 Wakefield Ct., $426,009
273 Star Lake Dr., $355,000
433 Wakefield Ct., $350,002
277 Star Lake Dr., $340,000
305 Scottsdale Ct., $337,900
6501 Devonshire Ln., $330,000
438 Grand Cypress Way, $326,000
197 Splendor Circle, $325,000
169 Tidal Dr., $320,400
252 Yellow Rail St., $320,400
155 Bucky Loop, $292,065
4416 Paddock Run Dr., $281,400
1620 Sedgefield Dr., $279,500
12 Bear Creek Loop, $279,000
905 Ashbourn Ct., $266,500
2020 Kayak Kove Ct., $266,000
1602 Wood Thrush Dr., $255,000
1641 Wood Thrush Dr., $249,900
830 Starboard Ct., $245,000
509 Clubhouse Rd., $93,000
507 Clubhouse Rd., $71,100
597 Eden Ave., $57,500
604 William Dallas Ave., $55,000
25 Burr Circle, $37,000
1925 Pompano Dr., $1,200,000
1758 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,025,000
1614 S Waccamaw Dr., $460,500
339 Yucca Circle, $87,500
Condo/townhouse
4999 Highway 17 Business, $310,000
719 Wessex Dr., $234,900
471 Woodpecker Dr., $232,000
1004 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $225,000
711 Painted Bunting Dr., $176,000
815 N Waccamaw Dr., $154,000
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $195,000
1582 Waccamaw Dr., $167,000
1429 N Waccamaw Dr., $145,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
TBD London St., $118,000
Home
5704 Springs Ave., $682,364
3989 Larkhill Dr., $545,000
5506 Woodside Ave., $515,000
1792 Barrister Lane, $445,000
1559 Beaumont Way, $329,000
2635 Stellar Loop, $313,060
2725 Stellar Loop, $279,900
2884 Stellar Loop, $279,510
1801 -D High St., $270,000
309 6th Ave. N, $262,000
2657 Ophelia Way, $235,000
2814 Temperance Dr., $167,000
2008 Highway 15, $46,900
Condo/townhouse
1463 Saint Thomas Circle, $320,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $318,000
4356 Willoughby Ln., $230,000
773-D Moen Pl., $212,902
362 Snorkel Way, $189,900
4823 Orchid Way, $171,000
3560 Ash St., $170,500
3775 Sweetgum St., $170,000
400 20th Ave. N, $165,500
619 36th Ave. N, $155,000
4856 Carnation Circle, $143,500
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $129,000
209 Chester St., $125,000
3753 Citation Way, $123,000
4879 Dahlia Ct., $103,000
1301 Pridgen Rd., $82,900
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $80,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $78,900
1206 Tiffany Ln., $70,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
4036 Girvan Dr., $84,000
901 Shipmaster Ave., $65,000
656 Cocas Dr., $52,500
1279 Fiddlehead Way, $51,000
971 Shipmaster Ave., $42,000
Home
8956 Bella Verde Ct., $705,000
9210 Parma Ln., $688,300
1031 Fiddlehead Way, $565,000
136 West Isle of Palms Ave., $560,000
109 West Isle of Palms Ave., $550,000
634 Boone Hall Dr., $482,500
443 Seabury Ln., $440,000
271 W Palms Dr., $440,000
686 Greta Loop, $401,772
310 Babylon Pine Dr., $396,000
9044 Abingdon Dr., $375,000
6170 Chadderton Circle, $360,000
5124 Casentino Ct., $355,500
8205 Caddis Ct., $352,700
4632 Marshwood Dr., $352,059
1116 Huger Park Ave., $343,000
5017 Westwind Dr., $338,000
1216 Ficus Dr., $335,000
6419 Chadderton Circle, $333,930
3228 Saddlewood Circle, $332,000
4625 Marshwood Dr., $318,695
4151 Livorn Loop, $315,000
4576 Planters Row Way, $310,000
2970 Ellesmere Circle, $307,165
747 Little Fawn Way, $295,860
842 Sand Binder Dr., $282,000
4188 Livorn Loop, $282,000
613 Woodbine Ct., $263,500
2131 Buxton Dr., $260,000
1023 Laurens Mill Dr., $250,990
840 Pembridge Ct., $247,500
534 Carolina Farms Blvd., $240,000
525 Merlot Ct., $222,000
4508 E Walkerton Rd., $212,000
355 McKendree Ln., $212,000
228 Legends Village Loop, $200,000
6047 Quinn Rd., $189,000
1006 Post Oak Ct., $169,000
4942 Southgate Pkwy., $160,000
4300 Crows Nest Ct., $153,000
269 Weyburn St., $138,900
Condo/townhouse
5471 Elba Way, $242,000
1009 World Tour Blvd., $169,900
612 Intracoastal Way, $160,000
152 Sardis Dr., $145,500
1141 Peace Pipe Pl., $130,000
611 Waterway Village Blvd., $129,900
4950 Windsor Green Way, $128,000
4542 Girvan Dr., $114,900
200 Castle Dr., $111,000
155 West Haven Dr., $109,000
114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $108,500
4550 Girvan Dr., $105,000
607 Waterway Village Blvd., $95,000
125 Ashley Park Dr., $90,000
1202 Erin Way, $67,000
569 Blue River Ct., $63,000
Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1614 Eastover Ln., $77,000
800 Wayne St., $47,500
707 31st Ave. S, $67,500
Home
4801 Cantor Ct., $520,000
1807 Holly Dr., $439,900
914 Mary Read Dr., $434,900
306 57th Ave. N, $429,900
2205 Via Palma Dr., $395,000
304 60th Ave. N, $375,000
332 57th Ave. N, $355,000
402 Windy Ln., $320,000
800 Seaside Dr., $71,000
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $660,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $381,000
102 N Ocean Blvd. N, $368,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $323,750
6172 Catalina Dr., $287,500
603 S Ocean Blvd., $285,000
6172 Catalina Dr., $284,000
1806 North Ocean Blvd., $284,000
3607 Ocean Blvd. S, $284,000
503 20th Ave. N, $280,000
2601 S Ocean Blvd., $272,000
503 20th Ave. N, $257,500
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $252,500
2421 Thoroughfare Dr., $252,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $229,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $224,000
6309 N Ocean Blvd., $222,000
2180 N Waterview Dr., $219,900
1550 Spinaker Dr., $195,000
1011 S Ocean Blvd., $176,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $170,000
4801 Ocean Blvd. N, $162,000
901 West Port Dr., $160,000
2100 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $157,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $156,500
2100 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $152,500
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $145,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $142,600
4003 N Ocean Blvd., $141,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $140,000
1900 Duffy St., $135,000
606 7th Ave. S, $130,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd. S, $126,000
4516 S Sea View St., $65,000
4516 S Sea View St., $65,000
5201 N Ocean Blvd., $38,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
614 Doyle Ave., $245,000
16 Warnock Way, $195,000
Lot 26 Old Assembly Rd., $133,000
Lot 12 Hopeland Ct., $78,000
Home
218 Atlantic Ave., $1,712,500
704 Springs Ave., $1,400,000
397 Preservation Circle, $850,000
274 Myrtle Ave., $629,900
338 Winston Circle, $442,000
60 Beaufain Ct., $372,500
39 Northwoods Ct., $368,000
96 Prentice Ct., $360,000
154 Melrose Dr., $360,000
220 Rybolt Rd., $310,000
102 Great Lakes Rd., $299,000
140 Castaway Key Dr., $282,500
Condo/townhouse
143 S Dunes Dr., $475,000
21 Inlet Point Dr., $280,000
128 Puffin Dr., $211,400
91 Palasades Loop, $197,000
47 Pond View Dr., $165,000
93 Pinehurst Ln., $149,000
227 Pinehurst Ln., $140,000
251 Egret Run Ln., $135,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
480 Chamberlin Rd., $562,000
5221 Lomond Ln., $400,000
512 Reedy River Rd., $362,000
5152 Oat Fields Drive, $347,630
5085 Oat Fields Drive, $344,050
5075 Oat Fields Drive, $325,000
140 Pixie Dust Ct., $315,000
6023 Ranch View Dr., $286,870
7004 Timberlake Dr., $285,000
4985 Oat Fields Drive, $278,000
1340 Beaufort River Dr., $278,000
109 Cooper River Rd., $272,000
475 Levanto Rd., $241,800
504 Shea Loop, $234,000
500 Miromar Way, $227,000
504 Pennington Loop, $227,000
1238 Brighton Ave., $215,000
471 Levanto Rd., $210,250
1423 Brighton Ave., $210,000
251 Tibton Circle, $199,000
704 Tanner Ct., $195,900
840 Shem Creek Circle, $187,000
836 Shem Creek Circle, $187,000
4322 Bradford Circle, $182,500
Condo/townhouse
1530D Palmina Loop, $194,000
591 Riverward Dr., $185,000
106 Butkus Dr., $140,000
837 Triple Ct., $131,000
6738 Blue Heron Blvd., $89,000
500 Fairway Village Dr., $88,000
