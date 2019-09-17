Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By

Aug. 4-10

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Land

9325 River Terrace SW, $55,000

Home

746 Heathers Glen Ln. NW, $224,000

8865 Lagonia Ct., $209,500

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

718 Waterway Dr., $506,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

923 Teaticket Ln. SW, $247,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

606 Columbus Rd., $158,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

152 Permit Ct., $950,000

105 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $250,000

324 Pinewood Dr., $170,000

54 Heron Cove, $132,700

2637 S. Island Rd., $120,000

260 Deer Spring Loop, $90,000

181 Enterprise St., $18,002

Condo/Townhouse

120 Marsh Lake Dr., $640,000

Andrews 29510

Home

105 East Cherry St., $89,000

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Cultra Rd., $70,000

4169 Highway 65, $49,000

1032 Murrelet Ct., $45,000

314 Canyon Dr., $24,000

Home

140 Manchester Ranch Pl., $605,000

1010 Hopscotch Ln., $300,000

186 Three Oak Ln., $299,115

725 Shaftesbury Ln., $292,900

840 Wild Leaf Loop, $232,315

303 Carmello Circle, $230,000

412 Carmello Circle, $227,900

264 Carmello Circle, $214,900

350 Carmello Circle, $208,500

249 Tilly Ct., $198,000

285 Hillsborough Dr., $193,500

375 Carmello Circle, $186,000

1401 Oak St., $183,000

609 Fieldwoods Dr., $170,000

1125 Elkford Dr., $161,000

447 Sean River Rd., $150,000

1003 7th Ave., $125,000

3827 Stern Dr., $115,000

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Society Dr., $22,500

.60 Acres Cates Bay Hwy., $22,000

1 Acre Bunyan Ln., $22,000

Home

321 Jasmine Dr., $179,000

2532 Romantica Dr., $173,504

1105 Donald St., $164,300

111 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $144,650

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

145 Clearwind Ct., $175,000

7421 Mill Pond Rd., $110,000

Little River 29566

Home

332 Switchgrass Loop, $303,685

262 Rolling Woods Ct., $299,997

1162 Pyxie Moss Dr., $273,282

4326 6th Ave. N, $82,500

4377 Bayberry Dr., $73,000

172 Queens Rd., $69,000

Condo/Townhouse

4617 Lightkeepers Village, $167,000

106 Scotchbroom Dr., $121,500

4640 Greenbriar Dr., $97,000

775 Plantation Dr., $93,000

4482 Little River Inn Ln., $76,500

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $70,000

4350 Baker St., $52,500

Longs 29568

Home

309 San Martin Ct., $313,000

55 Palmetto Green Dr., $193,100

555 Carrick Loop, $187,000

305 Watercress Dr., $184,000

4049 Comfort Valley Dr., $183,300

623 Links View Dr., $167,000

282 Kanawha Trail, $155,500

212 Heath Dr., $154,000

4505 Sugar Bush Rd., $127,500

Condo/Townhouse

794 Foxtail Dr., $188,000

722 Foxtail Dr., $173,000

790 Charter Dr., $99,999

Loris 29569

Land

N Highway 9 Bypass, $220,000

3348 Fries Bay Rd., $180,000

Home

3575 Rogers Rd., $279,000

326 Allsbrook Rd., $187,300

1511 Emery Rd., $168,150

653 Timber Creek Dr., $155,990

2596 Southern Crest Dr., $139,999

1477 Southern Crest Dr., $103,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

405 Pinecrest Dr., $650,000

6525 Cagliari Court, $582,265

891 Old Bridge Rd., $245,000

6220 Blynn Dr., $100,000

Condo/Townhouse

130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $700,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $360,000

403 Melrose Pl., $265,000

7603 N Ocean Blvd., $189,900

9581 Shore Dr., $175,000

410 Melrose Pl., $142,000

501 Maison Dr., $125,000

7603 Ocean Blvd., $124,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $99,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $84,900

201 74th Ave. N, $68,500

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $60,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $53,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

212 N Oak Dr., $145,000

Home

215 N Yaupon Dr., $560,000

1210 N Dogwood Dr., $539,900

2102 N Berwick Dr., $289,000

1134 Plantation Dr., $160,000

1607 Commadores Ct., $145,000

102 Caropine Dr., $135,000

132 Dusty Trail Ln., $200,000

1513 Taurus Ln., $35,000

Condo/Townhouse

112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $167,000

2080 Crossgate Blvd., $123,500

1860 Auburn Ln., $115,000

217 Double Eagle Dr., $93,000

1890 Auburn Ln., $90,000

1101 2nd Ave. N, $75,000

1860 Auburn Ln., $73,000

1101 2nd Ave. N, $67,500

1840 Fairway Ridge Dr., $107,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $106,000

1851 Colony Dr., $68,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

605 Fox Hollow Rd., $99,900

Lot 6 Lake Pointe Dr., $65,000

Home

206 Low Country Loop, $443,500

2059 Silver Island Way, $399,766

18 Vintners Ln., $398,000

429 Wakefield Ct., $332,000

4504 Firethorne Dr., $332,000

143 Bucky Loop, $327,000

18 Pinnacle Dr., $312,000

26 Long Creek Dr., $302,000

511 Chanted Dr., $300,000

134 Sugar Loaf Ln., $283,000

9430 Pinckney Ln., $215,000

9745 Kings Grant Dr., $170,000

509 Clubhouse Rd., $75,000

10 Poolside Dr., $55,000

2921 Holly Rd., $30,000

1121 Osprey Ct., $269,000

62 Offshore Dr., $36,000

Condo/Townhouse

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $300,000

1001 Ray Costin Way, $189,450

106 Wimbledon Way, $167,000

202 Wimbledon Way, $165,000

131 Veranda Way, $155,000

4323 Lotus Ct., $152,000

741 Wilshire Ln., $151,000

136 Brentwood Dr., $139,000

108 Brentwood Dr., $133,000

5828 Longwood Dr., $110,000

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $389,000

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $275,500

912 N Waccamaw Dr., $252,000

1000 N Waccamaw Dr., $209,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $161,250

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

604 Stableford Ct., $729,000

6592 Pozzallo Place, $433,941

1091 Means Circle, $409,000

1594 Thornbury Dr., $399,000

863 Culbertson Ave., $394,367

918 Berkshire Ave., $374,893

3772 Bentley Ct., $315,000

2510 Goldfinch Dr., $310,020

1480 Teague Rd., $255,000

1460 Teague Rd., $200,000

1231 Rosehaven Dr., $87,500

Condo/Townhouse

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

5507 N Ocean Blvd., $259,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $252,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000

2745 Cook Circle, $232,678

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

3865 Spruce Dr., $164,000

4803 Bouvardia Pl., $144,000

756 Aspen Dr., $137,500

2710 North Ocean Blvd., $128,000

2010 South Yaupon Dr., $118,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $113,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $107,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $103,700

4881 Dahlia Ct., $100,000

2701 Ocean Blvd. N, $100,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $96,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000

4115 Little River Rd., $75,000

4761 Wild Iris Dr., $65,000

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $61,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $42,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $37,500

190 Olde Towne Way, $128,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1530 Bellini Ct., $145,000

760 Waterbridge Blvd., $135,000

612 Edge Creek Dr., $95,000

1129 Whispering Winds Dr., $57,500

425 Seabury Ln., $42,500

868 Crystal Water Way, $38,500

487 Pomo Dr., $38,000

637 Barona Dr., $38,000

Home

1664 Serena Dr., $700,000

9454 Venezia Circle, $644,000

488 Starlit Way, $542,000

2039 Woodburn Dr., $470,000

5140 Alwoodley Ln., $411,000

3613 Marica Ct., $399,900

424 Plantation Oaks Dr., $398,750

653 Indigo Bay Circle, $393,880

609 Carsten Ct., $362,000

479 Morning Glory Ct., $315,000

674 Uniola Dr., $315,000

618 Carolina Farms Blvd., $302,000

7147 Swansong Circle, $284,000

390 Blackberry Ln., $273,000

565 Carnaby Loop, $269,665

5309 Abbey Park Loop, $266,000

154 Sago Palm Dr., $249,000

776 Dragonfly Dr., $240,000

810 Aster Ct., $230,000

5020 Billy K Trail, $225,400

4881 Westwind Dr., $222,809

4806 Southern Trail, $205,900

256 Ackerman Dr., $193,000

2509 Whetstone Ln., $180,000

105 Countryside Dr., $156,000

3913 Mallard Circle, $147,000

421 Grapevine St., $131,900

Condo/Townhouse

860 San Marco Ct., $243,218

860 San Marco Ct., $242,044

860 San Marco Ct., $213,900

725 Salerno Circle, $201,000

5030 Windsor Green Way, $128,500

674 Riverwalk Dr., $119,000

1001 World Tour Blvd., $115,000

149 Westhaven Dr., $99,000

514 White River Dr., $93,000

695 Riverwalk Dr., $79,000

801 Burcale Rd., $48,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1019 Blossom St., $65,000

Lot 150 Tarpon Pond Rd., $34,000

Lot 155 Tarpon Pond Rd., $33,000

Home

2611 Marsh Glen Dr., $434,000

5906 Nixon St., $414,000

2304 Via Palma Dr., $412,500

557 Olde Mill Dr., $385,000

312 49th Ave. N, $355,000

402 Ora Ln., $345,000

1200 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000

1200 Inlet View Dr., $255,000

1018 Seaside Dr., $138,500

2420 Barry St., $116,000

81 Princess Dr., $67,000

Condo/Townhouse

102 N Ocean Blvd., $432,000

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $356,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $320,000

2101 S Ocean Blvd., $294,400

601 N Hillside Dr., $279,000

503 20th Ave. N, $235,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $230,000

3411 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000

807 S Ocean Blvd., $221,000

601 Colony Dr., $215,000

300 Shorehaven Dr., $210,900

300 Shorehaven Dr., $190,000

2700 S Ocean Blvd., $189,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $182,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $152,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $140,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $137,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $136,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $133,000

405 21st Ave. S, $106,000

1012 Possum Trot Rd., $89,000

1500 Cenith Dr., $73,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

980 Martin Luther King Blvd., $375,000

Lot 9 Tuckers Rd., $149,000

Home

371 Greenfield Rd., $525,000

1051 Oatland Lake Rd., $500,000

67 Massick Ln., $368,000

329 Great Lakes Rd., $292,000

200 Dornoch Dr., $285,000

52 Camden Circle, $282,000

145 Weatherboard Ct., $245,000

1013 Waverly Rd., $183,000

Condo/Townhouse

645 Retreat Beach Circle, $400,000

170-1 Knight Circle, $225,000

110-1 Whitetail Way, $215,000

504 Pinehurst Ln., $185,000

Myrtle Beach 29588



Home

5275 Stockyard Loop, $393,840

5160 Stockyard Loop, $305,000

213 Avery Dr., $305,000

2739 Squealer Lake Trail, $250,000

149 Harmony Ln., $229,000

712 Treaty Ct., $225,890

182 Sugar Mill Loop, $225,000

416 Brandy Mill Blvd., $219,997

266 Burchwood Ln., $209,000

337 Cabo Loop, $208,000

780 Riverward Dr., $205,000

516 Running Deer Trail, $198,000

7324 Guinevere Circle, $187,500

156 Dry Valley Loop, $180,000

810 Berrywood Ct., $180,000

408 Hilo Ct., $115,000

Condo/Townhouse

512 Riverward Dr., $180,000

3575 Evergreen Way, $146,000

104 Olde Towne Way, $137,000

110 Portsmith Dr., $96,000

862 Tall Oaks Ct., $85,000

