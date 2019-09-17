Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Aug. 4-10
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Land
9325 River Terrace SW, $55,000
Home
746 Heathers Glen Ln. NW, $224,000
8865 Lagonia Ct., $209,500
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
718 Waterway Dr., $506,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
923 Teaticket Ln. SW, $247,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
606 Columbus Rd., $158,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
152 Permit Ct., $950,000
105 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $250,000
324 Pinewood Dr., $170,000
54 Heron Cove, $132,700
2637 S. Island Rd., $120,000
260 Deer Spring Loop, $90,000
181 Enterprise St., $18,002
Condo/Townhouse
120 Marsh Lake Dr., $640,000
Andrews 29510
Home
105 East Cherry St., $89,000
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Cultra Rd., $70,000
4169 Highway 65, $49,000
1032 Murrelet Ct., $45,000
314 Canyon Dr., $24,000
Home
140 Manchester Ranch Pl., $605,000
1010 Hopscotch Ln., $300,000
186 Three Oak Ln., $299,115
725 Shaftesbury Ln., $292,900
840 Wild Leaf Loop, $232,315
303 Carmello Circle, $230,000
412 Carmello Circle, $227,900
264 Carmello Circle, $214,900
350 Carmello Circle, $208,500
249 Tilly Ct., $198,000
285 Hillsborough Dr., $193,500
375 Carmello Circle, $186,000
1401 Oak St., $183,000
609 Fieldwoods Dr., $170,000
1125 Elkford Dr., $161,000
447 Sean River Rd., $150,000
1003 7th Ave., $125,000
3827 Stern Dr., $115,000
Conway 29527
Land
TBD Society Dr., $22,500
.60 Acres Cates Bay Hwy., $22,000
1 Acre Bunyan Ln., $22,000
Home
321 Jasmine Dr., $179,000
2532 Romantica Dr., $173,504
1105 Donald St., $164,300
111 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $144,650
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
145 Clearwind Ct., $175,000
7421 Mill Pond Rd., $110,000
Little River 29566
Home
332 Switchgrass Loop, $303,685
262 Rolling Woods Ct., $299,997
1162 Pyxie Moss Dr., $273,282
4326 6th Ave. N, $82,500
4377 Bayberry Dr., $73,000
172 Queens Rd., $69,000
Condo/Townhouse
4617 Lightkeepers Village, $167,000
106 Scotchbroom Dr., $121,500
4640 Greenbriar Dr., $97,000
775 Plantation Dr., $93,000
4482 Little River Inn Ln., $76,500
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $70,000
4350 Baker St., $52,500
Longs 29568
Home
309 San Martin Ct., $313,000
55 Palmetto Green Dr., $193,100
555 Carrick Loop, $187,000
305 Watercress Dr., $184,000
4049 Comfort Valley Dr., $183,300
623 Links View Dr., $167,000
282 Kanawha Trail, $155,500
212 Heath Dr., $154,000
4505 Sugar Bush Rd., $127,500
Condo/Townhouse
794 Foxtail Dr., $188,000
722 Foxtail Dr., $173,000
790 Charter Dr., $99,999
Loris 29569
Land
N Highway 9 Bypass, $220,000
3348 Fries Bay Rd., $180,000
Home
3575 Rogers Rd., $279,000
326 Allsbrook Rd., $187,300
1511 Emery Rd., $168,150
653 Timber Creek Dr., $155,990
2596 Southern Crest Dr., $139,999
1477 Southern Crest Dr., $103,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
405 Pinecrest Dr., $650,000
6525 Cagliari Court, $582,265
891 Old Bridge Rd., $245,000
6220 Blynn Dr., $100,000
Condo/Townhouse
130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $700,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $360,000
403 Melrose Pl., $265,000
7603 N Ocean Blvd., $189,900
9581 Shore Dr., $175,000
410 Melrose Pl., $142,000
501 Maison Dr., $125,000
7603 Ocean Blvd., $124,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $99,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $84,900
201 74th Ave. N, $68,500
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $60,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $53,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
212 N Oak Dr., $145,000
Home
215 N Yaupon Dr., $560,000
1210 N Dogwood Dr., $539,900
2102 N Berwick Dr., $289,000
1134 Plantation Dr., $160,000
1607 Commadores Ct., $145,000
102 Caropine Dr., $135,000
132 Dusty Trail Ln., $200,000
1513 Taurus Ln., $35,000
Condo/Townhouse
112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $167,000
2080 Crossgate Blvd., $123,500
1860 Auburn Ln., $115,000
217 Double Eagle Dr., $93,000
1890 Auburn Ln., $90,000
1101 2nd Ave. N, $75,000
1860 Auburn Ln., $73,000
1101 2nd Ave. N, $67,500
1840 Fairway Ridge Dr., $107,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $106,000
1851 Colony Dr., $68,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
605 Fox Hollow Rd., $99,900
Lot 6 Lake Pointe Dr., $65,000
Home
206 Low Country Loop, $443,500
2059 Silver Island Way, $399,766
18 Vintners Ln., $398,000
429 Wakefield Ct., $332,000
4504 Firethorne Dr., $332,000
143 Bucky Loop, $327,000
18 Pinnacle Dr., $312,000
26 Long Creek Dr., $302,000
511 Chanted Dr., $300,000
134 Sugar Loaf Ln., $283,000
9430 Pinckney Ln., $215,000
9745 Kings Grant Dr., $170,000
509 Clubhouse Rd., $75,000
10 Poolside Dr., $55,000
2921 Holly Rd., $30,000
1121 Osprey Ct., $269,000
62 Offshore Dr., $36,000
Condo/Townhouse
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $300,000
1001 Ray Costin Way, $189,450
106 Wimbledon Way, $167,000
202 Wimbledon Way, $165,000
131 Veranda Way, $155,000
4323 Lotus Ct., $152,000
741 Wilshire Ln., $151,000
136 Brentwood Dr., $139,000
108 Brentwood Dr., $133,000
5828 Longwood Dr., $110,000
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $389,000
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $275,500
912 N Waccamaw Dr., $252,000
1000 N Waccamaw Dr., $209,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $161,250
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
604 Stableford Ct., $729,000
6592 Pozzallo Place, $433,941
1091 Means Circle, $409,000
1594 Thornbury Dr., $399,000
863 Culbertson Ave., $394,367
918 Berkshire Ave., $374,893
3772 Bentley Ct., $315,000
2510 Goldfinch Dr., $310,020
1480 Teague Rd., $255,000
1460 Teague Rd., $200,000
1231 Rosehaven Dr., $87,500
Condo/Townhouse
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
5507 N Ocean Blvd., $259,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $252,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000
2745 Cook Circle, $232,678
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
3865 Spruce Dr., $164,000
4803 Bouvardia Pl., $144,000
756 Aspen Dr., $137,500
2710 North Ocean Blvd., $128,000
2010 South Yaupon Dr., $118,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $113,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $107,500
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $103,700
4881 Dahlia Ct., $100,000
2701 Ocean Blvd. N, $100,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $96,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000
4115 Little River Rd., $75,000
4761 Wild Iris Dr., $65,000
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $61,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $42,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $37,500
190 Olde Towne Way, $128,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1530 Bellini Ct., $145,000
760 Waterbridge Blvd., $135,000
612 Edge Creek Dr., $95,000
1129 Whispering Winds Dr., $57,500
425 Seabury Ln., $42,500
868 Crystal Water Way, $38,500
487 Pomo Dr., $38,000
637 Barona Dr., $38,000
Home
1664 Serena Dr., $700,000
9454 Venezia Circle, $644,000
488 Starlit Way, $542,000
2039 Woodburn Dr., $470,000
5140 Alwoodley Ln., $411,000
3613 Marica Ct., $399,900
424 Plantation Oaks Dr., $398,750
653 Indigo Bay Circle, $393,880
609 Carsten Ct., $362,000
479 Morning Glory Ct., $315,000
674 Uniola Dr., $315,000
618 Carolina Farms Blvd., $302,000
7147 Swansong Circle, $284,000
390 Blackberry Ln., $273,000
565 Carnaby Loop, $269,665
5309 Abbey Park Loop, $266,000
154 Sago Palm Dr., $249,000
776 Dragonfly Dr., $240,000
810 Aster Ct., $230,000
5020 Billy K Trail, $225,400
4881 Westwind Dr., $222,809
4806 Southern Trail, $205,900
256 Ackerman Dr., $193,000
2509 Whetstone Ln., $180,000
105 Countryside Dr., $156,000
3913 Mallard Circle, $147,000
421 Grapevine St., $131,900
Condo/Townhouse
860 San Marco Ct., $243,218
860 San Marco Ct., $242,044
860 San Marco Ct., $213,900
725 Salerno Circle, $201,000
5030 Windsor Green Way, $128,500
674 Riverwalk Dr., $119,000
1001 World Tour Blvd., $115,000
149 Westhaven Dr., $99,000
514 White River Dr., $93,000
695 Riverwalk Dr., $79,000
801 Burcale Rd., $48,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1019 Blossom St., $65,000
Lot 150 Tarpon Pond Rd., $34,000
Lot 155 Tarpon Pond Rd., $33,000
Home
2611 Marsh Glen Dr., $434,000
5906 Nixon St., $414,000
2304 Via Palma Dr., $412,500
557 Olde Mill Dr., $385,000
312 49th Ave. N, $355,000
402 Ora Ln., $345,000
1200 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000
1200 Inlet View Dr., $255,000
1018 Seaside Dr., $138,500
2420 Barry St., $116,000
81 Princess Dr., $67,000
Condo/Townhouse
102 N Ocean Blvd., $432,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $356,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $320,000
2101 S Ocean Blvd., $294,400
601 N Hillside Dr., $279,000
503 20th Ave. N, $235,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $230,000
3411 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000
807 S Ocean Blvd., $221,000
601 Colony Dr., $215,000
300 Shorehaven Dr., $210,900
300 Shorehaven Dr., $190,000
2700 S Ocean Blvd., $189,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $182,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $152,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $140,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $137,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $136,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $133,000
405 21st Ave. S, $106,000
1012 Possum Trot Rd., $89,000
1500 Cenith Dr., $73,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
980 Martin Luther King Blvd., $375,000
Lot 9 Tuckers Rd., $149,000
Home
371 Greenfield Rd., $525,000
1051 Oatland Lake Rd., $500,000
67 Massick Ln., $368,000
329 Great Lakes Rd., $292,000
200 Dornoch Dr., $285,000
52 Camden Circle, $282,000
145 Weatherboard Ct., $245,000
1013 Waverly Rd., $183,000
Condo/Townhouse
645 Retreat Beach Circle, $400,000
170-1 Knight Circle, $225,000
110-1 Whitetail Way, $215,000
504 Pinehurst Ln., $185,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
5275 Stockyard Loop, $393,840
5160 Stockyard Loop, $305,000
213 Avery Dr., $305,000
2739 Squealer Lake Trail, $250,000
149 Harmony Ln., $229,000
712 Treaty Ct., $225,890
182 Sugar Mill Loop, $225,000
416 Brandy Mill Blvd., $219,997
266 Burchwood Ln., $209,000
337 Cabo Loop, $208,000
780 Riverward Dr., $205,000
516 Running Deer Trail, $198,000
7324 Guinevere Circle, $187,500
156 Dry Valley Loop, $180,000
810 Berrywood Ct., $180,000
408 Hilo Ct., $115,000
Condo/Townhouse
512 Riverward Dr., $180,000
3575 Evergreen Way, $146,000
104 Olde Towne Way, $137,000
110 Portsmith Dr., $96,000
862 Tall Oaks Ct., $85,000
