Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
2284 Howard Cox Rd., $120,000
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Land
468 Hampton St. Nw, $29,900
Home
2102 Saybrooke Ln., $249,900
415 Kershaw St., $167,500
Condo/Townhouse
280 Nw Woodlands Way, $134,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
133 Avian Dr., $154,900
Georgetown 29440
Home
48 Tranquility Ln., $284,900
351 Belton Loop, $220,000
2831 South Island Rd., $119,900
521 Hazard St., $89,900
Aynor 29511
Home
339 Farmtrac Dr., $265,200
Conway 29526
Land
2.12 Acres Graham Dr., $100,000
104 Rivers End Dr., $38,900
Lot 16 Rivers Edge Dr., $33,499
Home
411 Trestle Way, $317,865
1079 Chelsey Lake Dr., $299,900
1121 Spoonbill Dr., $286,925
225 Board Landing Circle, $263,968
152 Myrtle Grande Dr., $259,900
193 Astoria Park Loop, $235,995
408 Carmello Circle, $220,000
704 Tilly Pine Dr., $219,900
289 Dunbarton Ln., $217,763
4045 Tupelo Ct., $217,455
1025 Chateau Dr., $184,900
4228 Woodcliffe Dr., $175,875
267 Copperwood Loop, $175,000
3117 Shandwick Dr., $169,900
1805 Riverport Dr., $168,740
1008 Woodfield Circle, $128,500
136 Hillmont Ct., $109,900
Condo/Townhouse
1196 Fairway Ln., $136,500
3555 Not Specified, $57,500
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Suggs St., $13,000
Tbd Suggs St., $13,000
Highway 378, $9,977
Home
1502 Oconee Ave., $249,900
1204 Marley St., $182,900
1818 Heirloom Dr., $177,307
418 Channel View Dr., $173,500
2501 Romantica Dr., $173,450
3220 Holly Loop, $169,900
1359 Baytree Court, $155,000
3524 Merganser Dr., $151,000
1894 Singing Pines Dr., $129,900
Condo/Townhouse
2307 N 8th Ave., $127,500
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
486 Floyd Page Rd., $192,500
Little River 29566
Home
1348 Reflectin Pond Dr., $306,900
419 Mattamushkeet Dr., $279,900
1017 Arboretum Dr., $242,517
1200 Camlet Ln., $224,900
234 Blackpepper Loop, $215,500
1005 Jocassee Dr., $194,900
3793 Parker Pl., $167,500
62 Laurel Dr., $129,950
133 Queens Rd., $79,900
Condo/Townhouse
4758 Lightkeepers Way, $154,500
1025 W Plantation Dr., $103,000
Longs 29568
Home
706 Bear Lake Dr., $344,900
245 Clover Leaf Dr., $259,900
616 Burnt Ash Dr., $191,720
612 Burnt Ash Dr., $190,000
1456 Virginia Pine Dr., $189,999
1645 Langley Dr., $187,000
2345 Seaford Dr., $159,900
10376 S Highway 905, $146,850
124 Tomoka Trail, $121,500
Condo/Townhouse
273 Stonewall Circle, $184,900
509 Shellbank Dr., $159,900
Loris 29569
Land
1575 Daisy Rd., $44,900
Home
4099 Red Bluff Rd., $449,000
3891 Daisy Rd., $235,000
1087 Bonnie Bay Rd., $210,000
517 Timber Creek Dr., $170,990
3334 Highway 917, $25,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
Lot 4 Cove Dr., $149,900
7260 Catena Ln., $148,400
Home
750 Villarosa Dr., $589,590
7545 Veneto Ct., $539,900
6325 Cascata Dr., $428,349
6309 Torino Lane, $412,949
6317 Cascata Dr., $376,665
6315 Torino Lane, $359,515
Condo/Townhouse
8015-A Laurel Ash Ave., $381,345
10200 Beach Club Dr., $269,900
201 77th Ave. N, $239,500
313 Westbury Ct., $210,000
205 N 74th Ave. N, $195,000
310 73rd Ave. N, $189,900
202 74th Ave. N, $169,000
201 Not Specified, $145,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $119,900
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $119,900
200 Lands End Blvd., $115,000
210 N 75th Ave N, $115,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,975
200 N 72nd Ave. N, $100,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $76,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $68,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
312 A N Ocean Blvd., $493,500
724 7th Ave. S, $319,900
254 Kessinger Dr., $309,000
1135 Camellia Dr., $259,900
1760 Candlewick Ct., $254,900
821 Garden Park Dr., $254,900
1572 Bay Tree Ln., $224,900
712 4th Ave. S, $160,000
41 Indian Oak Ln, $127,000
1801 Windmere Way, $214,000
148 Somerworth Circle, $207,000
Condo/Townhouse
1930 Bent Grass Dr., $95,000
207 Double Eagel Dr., $84,000
8861 Chandler Dr., $83,500
1890 Auburn Ln., $77,500
103 Tradewinds Ii, $67,000
104 Tradewinds Ii, $67,000
108 Tradewinds Ii, $67,000
1000 Deercreek Rd., $53,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $71,900
213 Double Eagle Circle, $59,900
Commercial
401 N Ocean Blvd., $40,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
673 Wedgewood Dr., $139,000
55 Stonington Dr., $84,900
Home
1663 Murrell Pl., $409,900
809 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $384,468
4591 Lilac Pl., $357,900
343 Scottsdale Ct., $350,000
751 Elmwood Circle, $327,810
676 Elmwood Circle, $325,573
684 Elmwood Circle, $318,450
9 Bear Creek Loop, $269,900
2201 Skimmer Ct., $255,900
752 Kittiwake Ln., $254,900
9231 Greeneedle Pl., $239,900
5614 Rosehall Dr., $224,900
300 Conchal Ct., $224,000
709 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $216,999
312 Mourning Dove Ln., $187,000
602 Bluebird Ln., $169,921
2006 Acacia Ln., $159,900
5 Buccaneer St., $59,900
17 Crooked Island Circle, $55,900
Condo/Townhouse
1005 B Kelly Ct., $325,000
4654 Fringetree Dr., $184,900
607 Sunnyside Dr., $159,900
152 Chenoa Dr., $138,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
6048 Sandy Miles Way, $170,000
Home
5713 N Ocean Blvd., $849,000
1535 Thornbury Dr., $480,000
1621 Thornbury Dr., $450,045
1511 Suncrest Dr., $412,185
1678 Suncrest Dr., $384,385
1749 Barrister Ln., $375,457
1802 Barrister Ln., $362,500
772 Culbertson Ave., $315,000
2684 Goldfinch Dr., $311,780
1604 Parish Way, $300,000
2450 Emory Rd., $174,900
1106 King St., $109,900
613 5th Ave. S, $49,995
Condo/Townhouse
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $289,500
1448 Saint Thomas Circle, $289,000
730-G Farrow Pkwy., $256,900
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
257 Venice Way, $229,900
1452 Saint Thomas Circle, $215,000
3956 Fairway Lakes Dr., $214,900
3560 Alexandria Ave., $199,900
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $174,900
624 Bonaventure Dr., $159,900
3776 Tea Rose St., $139,900
4895 Luster Leaf Circle, $139,850
3768 Citation Way, $128,500
1604 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
1105 S Coral Beach Circle, $117,000
4677 Wild Iris Dr., $105,000
830 44th Ave. N, $99,900
2406 N Ocean Blvd., $96,999
4115 Little River Rd., $73,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $39,000
Commercial
1588 Dividend Loop, $495,000
4761 Northgate Blvd., $3,750
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
10-C Little Bear Ct., $240,000
Lot 450 Sweet Olive Ln., $199,900
260 West Palms Dr., $165,000
Lot 87 Harbour View Dr., $151,500
817 Crystal Water Way, $104,500
232 Deep Blue Dr., $74,000
228 Deep Blue Dr., $70,000
1314 Ashboro Ct., $44,900
Home
860 Waterton Ave., $780,000
670 Edgecreek Dr., $519,900
8081 Wacobee Dr., $495,000
9162 Abington Dr., $469,000
3090 Marsh Island Dr., $450,000
3960 Riley-Hampton Dr., $429,865
4258 Congressional Dr., $387,500
9048 Abington Dr., $359,900
1240 Ficus Dr., $359,000
6154 Chadderton Circle, $339,485
2865 Scarecrow Way, $310,000
1604 Palmetto Palm Dr., $299,255
4723 Harvest Dr., $299,000
545 Wildflower Trail, $289,900
614 Cocas Dr., $289,900
1017 Caprisia Loop, $275,475
8001 Baylight Ct., $270,000
5458 Sunset Lake Ln., $255,000
300 Turning Pines Loop, $237,295
4774 Harvest Dr., $230,000
5035 Westwind Dr., $230,000
368 Mckendree Ln., $229,900
4579 E Walkerton Rd., $209,500
151 Weeping Willow Dr., $199,999
500 Hartwood Ln., $184,900
307 Honey Bear Dr., $178,900
1148 Stoney Falls Blvd., $159,900
969 Silvercrest Dr., $144,900
444 Grapevine St., $129,000
Condo/Townhouse
671 Pistoia Ln., $224,000
100 Culpepper Way, $184,900
1505 Lanterns Rest Dr., $167,500
541 Uniola Dr., $149,900
612 Waterway Village Blvd., $144,900
4584 Tarpan Bay Rd., $139,900
610 Waterway Village Blvd., $139,900
5040 Windsor Green Way, $104,900
504 River Oaks Dr., $84,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1716 N 26th Ave. N, $120,000
707 32nd Ave. S, $69,900
Lot 118 Tarpon Pond Rd., $54,000
Home
510 N 20th Ave. N, $559,000
658 Olde Mill Dr., $524,900
5907 Long Creek Rd., $499,900
704 E East Coast Ln., $499,000
2002 Via Palma Dr., $489,999
4602 Marsh Creek Dr., $459,000
1709 N Cove Ct., $424,580
5105 White Iris Dr., $423,240
335 54th Ave. N, $422,775
5014 White Ibis Dr., $409,900
2417 Tidewatch Way, $384,350
1823 24th Ave. N, $359,000
900 Leah Jayne Ln., $239,000
3311 Dunes St., $165,000
Condo/Townhouse
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $303,900
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $254,900
5800 N Ocean Blvd., $229,999
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $207,500
4303 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000
407 N 24th Ave. N, $189,000
100 Shadow Moss Dr., $179,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $156,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $137,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $135,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,900
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $92,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $69,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 49 Cayman Loop, $189,000
Home
398 Norris Dr., $655,000
1073 Doral Dr., $474,000
150 Deacon Dr., $384,000
56 Tidelands Trail, $339,900
615 Doyle Ave., $299,900
98 Parkside Dr., $269,990
103 Parkglen Dr., $239,990
128 Weatherboard Ct., $225,000
50 Parkside Dr., $209,990
61 Marsh Oaks Dr., $110,000
Condo/Townhouse
22d Inlet Point Dr., $649,000
371 S Dunes Dr., $549,000
346 Tuckers Rd., $398,000
14 Lumbee Circle, $279,900
70 Mingo Dr., $219,900
14a Salt Marsh Cove, $212,000
672 Pinehurst Ln., $195,000
641 Blue Stem Dr., $179,900
1135 Blue Stem Dr., $139,000
Commercial
14323 Ocean Hwy., $114,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
813 Jeter Ln., $54,900
821 Jeter Ln., $46,900
Home
1541 Dunscombe Way, $294,990
11563 Freewoods Rd., $249,999
238 Harbison Circle, $238,000
196 Harmony Ln., $222,825
533 Affinity Dr., $221,495
132 Harmony Ln., $219,075
435 Brandy Mill Blvd., $205,000
604 Cottontail Trail, $199,900
6725 Wisteria Dr., $189,999
317 Trace Run Circle, $189,450
308 Fox Catcher Dr., $187,500
140 Maggie Way, $170,000
673 Ruthin Dr., $167,250
101 Terracina Circle, $159,900
8617 Bragg Dr., $148,000
8638 Bragg Dr., $136,500
8586 Edgewood Dr., $78,000
Condo/Townhouse
141 Ella Kinley Circle, $163,400
108 Olde Towne Way, $148,000
141 Ella Kinley Circle, $141,900
106 Butkus Dr., $129,900
200 Portsmith Dr., $110,000
3939 Gladiola Ct., $108,500
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $66,500
116 Horizon River Dr., $65,000
Commercial
195 Prather Park Dr., $118,000
4504 Socastee Blvd., $1,000
Comments