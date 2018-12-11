Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

December 11, 2018 08:40 PM

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

2284 Howard Cox Rd., $120,000

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Land

468 Hampton St. Nw, $29,900

Home

2102 Saybrooke Ln., $249,900

415 Kershaw St., $167,500

Condo/Townhouse

280 Nw Woodlands Way, $134,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

133 Avian Dr., $154,900

Georgetown 29440

Home

48 Tranquility Ln., $284,900

351 Belton Loop, $220,000

2831 South Island Rd., $119,900

521 Hazard St., $89,900

Aynor 29511

Home

339 Farmtrac Dr., $265,200

Conway 29526

Land

2.12 Acres Graham Dr., $100,000

104 Rivers End Dr., $38,900

Lot 16 Rivers Edge Dr., $33,499

Home

411 Trestle Way, $317,865

1079 Chelsey Lake Dr., $299,900

1121 Spoonbill Dr., $286,925

225 Board Landing Circle, $263,968

152 Myrtle Grande Dr., $259,900

193 Astoria Park Loop, $235,995

408 Carmello Circle, $220,000

704 Tilly Pine Dr., $219,900

289 Dunbarton Ln., $217,763

4045 Tupelo Ct., $217,455

1025 Chateau Dr., $184,900

4228 Woodcliffe Dr., $175,875

267 Copperwood Loop, $175,000

3117 Shandwick Dr., $169,900

1805 Riverport Dr., $168,740

1008 Woodfield Circle, $128,500

136 Hillmont Ct., $109,900

Condo/Townhouse

1196 Fairway Ln., $136,500

3555 Not Specified, $57,500

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Suggs St., $13,000

Tbd Suggs St., $13,000

Highway 378, $9,977

Home

1502 Oconee Ave., $249,900

1204 Marley St., $182,900

1818 Heirloom Dr., $177,307

418 Channel View Dr., $173,500

2501 Romantica Dr., $173,450

3220 Holly Loop, $169,900

1359 Baytree Court, $155,000

3524 Merganser Dr., $151,000

1894 Singing Pines Dr., $129,900

Condo/Townhouse

2307 N 8th Ave., $127,500

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

486 Floyd Page Rd., $192,500

Little River 29566

Home

1348 Reflectin Pond Dr., $306,900

419 Mattamushkeet Dr., $279,900

1017 Arboretum Dr., $242,517

1200 Camlet Ln., $224,900

234 Blackpepper Loop, $215,500

1005 Jocassee Dr., $194,900

3793 Parker Pl., $167,500

62 Laurel Dr., $129,950

133 Queens Rd., $79,900

Condo/Townhouse

4758 Lightkeepers Way, $154,500

1025 W Plantation Dr., $103,000

Longs 29568

Home

706 Bear Lake Dr., $344,900

245 Clover Leaf Dr., $259,900

616 Burnt Ash Dr., $191,720

612 Burnt Ash Dr., $190,000

1456 Virginia Pine Dr., $189,999

1645 Langley Dr., $187,000

2345 Seaford Dr., $159,900

10376 S Highway 905, $146,850

124 Tomoka Trail, $121,500

Condo/Townhouse

273 Stonewall Circle, $184,900

509 Shellbank Dr., $159,900

Loris 29569

Land

1575 Daisy Rd., $44,900

Home

4099 Red Bluff Rd., $449,000

3891 Daisy Rd., $235,000

1087 Bonnie Bay Rd., $210,000

517 Timber Creek Dr., $170,990

3334 Highway 917, $25,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

Lot 4 Cove Dr., $149,900

7260 Catena Ln., $148,400

Home

750 Villarosa Dr., $589,590

7545 Veneto Ct., $539,900

6325 Cascata Dr., $428,349

6309 Torino Lane, $412,949

6317 Cascata Dr., $376,665

6315 Torino Lane, $359,515

Condo/Townhouse

8015-A Laurel Ash Ave., $381,345

10200 Beach Club Dr., $269,900

201 77th Ave. N, $239,500

313 Westbury Ct., $210,000

205 N 74th Ave. N, $195,000

310 73rd Ave. N, $189,900

202 74th Ave. N, $169,000

201 Not Specified, $145,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $119,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $119,900

200 Lands End Blvd., $115,000

210 N 75th Ave N, $115,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,975

200 N 72nd Ave. N, $100,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $76,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $68,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

312 A N Ocean Blvd., $493,500

724 7th Ave. S, $319,900

254 Kessinger Dr., $309,000

1135 Camellia Dr., $259,900

1760 Candlewick Ct., $254,900

821 Garden Park Dr., $254,900

1572 Bay Tree Ln., $224,900

712 4th Ave. S, $160,000

41 Indian Oak Ln, $127,000

1801 Windmere Way, $214,000

148 Somerworth Circle, $207,000

Condo/Townhouse

1930 Bent Grass Dr., $95,000

207 Double Eagel Dr., $84,000

8861 Chandler Dr., $83,500

1890 Auburn Ln., $77,500

103 Tradewinds Ii, $67,000

104 Tradewinds Ii, $67,000

108 Tradewinds Ii, $67,000

1000 Deercreek Rd., $53,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $71,900

213 Double Eagle Circle, $59,900

Commercial

401 N Ocean Blvd., $40,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

673 Wedgewood Dr., $139,000

55 Stonington Dr., $84,900

Home

1663 Murrell Pl., $409,900

809 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $384,468

4591 Lilac Pl., $357,900

343 Scottsdale Ct., $350,000

751 Elmwood Circle, $327,810

676 Elmwood Circle, $325,573

684 Elmwood Circle, $318,450

9 Bear Creek Loop, $269,900

2201 Skimmer Ct., $255,900

752 Kittiwake Ln., $254,900

9231 Greeneedle Pl., $239,900

5614 Rosehall Dr., $224,900

300 Conchal Ct., $224,000

709 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $216,999

312 Mourning Dove Ln., $187,000

602 Bluebird Ln., $169,921

2006 Acacia Ln., $159,900

5 Buccaneer St., $59,900

17 Crooked Island Circle, $55,900

Condo/Townhouse

1005 B Kelly Ct., $325,000

4654 Fringetree Dr., $184,900

607 Sunnyside Dr., $159,900

152 Chenoa Dr., $138,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

6048 Sandy Miles Way, $170,000

Home

5713 N Ocean Blvd., $849,000

1535 Thornbury Dr., $480,000

1621 Thornbury Dr., $450,045

1511 Suncrest Dr., $412,185

1678 Suncrest Dr., $384,385

1749 Barrister Ln., $375,457

1802 Barrister Ln., $362,500

772 Culbertson Ave., $315,000

2684 Goldfinch Dr., $311,780

1604 Parish Way, $300,000

2450 Emory Rd., $174,900

1106 King St., $109,900

613 5th Ave. S, $49,995

Condo/Townhouse

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $289,500

1448 Saint Thomas Circle, $289,000

730-G Farrow Pkwy., $256,900

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

257 Venice Way, $229,900

1452 Saint Thomas Circle, $215,000

3956 Fairway Lakes Dr., $214,900

3560 Alexandria Ave., $199,900

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $174,900

624 Bonaventure Dr., $159,900

3776 Tea Rose St., $139,900

4895 Luster Leaf Circle, $139,850

3768 Citation Way, $128,500

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

1105 S Coral Beach Circle, $117,000

4677 Wild Iris Dr., $105,000

830 44th Ave. N, $99,900

2406 N Ocean Blvd., $96,999

4115 Little River Rd., $73,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $39,000

Commercial

1588 Dividend Loop, $495,000

4761 Northgate Blvd., $3,750

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

10-C Little Bear Ct., $240,000

Lot 450 Sweet Olive Ln., $199,900

260 West Palms Dr., $165,000

Lot 87 Harbour View Dr., $151,500

817 Crystal Water Way, $104,500

232 Deep Blue Dr., $74,000

228 Deep Blue Dr., $70,000

1314 Ashboro Ct., $44,900

Home

860 Waterton Ave., $780,000

670 Edgecreek Dr., $519,900

8081 Wacobee Dr., $495,000

9162 Abington Dr., $469,000

3090 Marsh Island Dr., $450,000

3960 Riley-Hampton Dr., $429,865

4258 Congressional Dr., $387,500

9048 Abington Dr., $359,900

1240 Ficus Dr., $359,000

6154 Chadderton Circle, $339,485

2865 Scarecrow Way, $310,000

1604 Palmetto Palm Dr., $299,255

4723 Harvest Dr., $299,000

545 Wildflower Trail, $289,900

614 Cocas Dr., $289,900

1017 Caprisia Loop, $275,475

8001 Baylight Ct., $270,000

5458 Sunset Lake Ln., $255,000

300 Turning Pines Loop, $237,295

4774 Harvest Dr., $230,000

5035 Westwind Dr., $230,000

368 Mckendree Ln., $229,900

4579 E Walkerton Rd., $209,500

151 Weeping Willow Dr., $199,999

500 Hartwood Ln., $184,900

307 Honey Bear Dr., $178,900

1148 Stoney Falls Blvd., $159,900

969 Silvercrest Dr., $144,900

444 Grapevine St., $129,000

Condo/Townhouse

671 Pistoia Ln., $224,000

100 Culpepper Way, $184,900

1505 Lanterns Rest Dr., $167,500

541 Uniola Dr., $149,900

612 Waterway Village Blvd., $144,900

4584 Tarpan Bay Rd., $139,900

610 Waterway Village Blvd., $139,900

5040 Windsor Green Way, $104,900

504 River Oaks Dr., $84,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1716 N 26th Ave. N, $120,000

707 32nd Ave. S, $69,900

Lot 118 Tarpon Pond Rd., $54,000

Home

510 N 20th Ave. N, $559,000

658 Olde Mill Dr., $524,900

5907 Long Creek Rd., $499,900

704 E East Coast Ln., $499,000

2002 Via Palma Dr., $489,999

4602 Marsh Creek Dr., $459,000

1709 N Cove Ct., $424,580

5105 White Iris Dr., $423,240

335 54th Ave. N, $422,775

5014 White Ibis Dr., $409,900

2417 Tidewatch Way, $384,350

1823 24th Ave. N, $359,000

900 Leah Jayne Ln., $239,000

3311 Dunes St., $165,000

Condo/Townhouse

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $303,900

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $254,900

5800 N Ocean Blvd., $229,999

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $207,500

4303 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000

407 N 24th Ave. N, $189,000

100 Shadow Moss Dr., $179,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $156,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $137,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $135,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,900

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $92,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $69,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 49 Cayman Loop, $189,000

Home

398 Norris Dr., $655,000

1073 Doral Dr., $474,000

150 Deacon Dr., $384,000

56 Tidelands Trail, $339,900

615 Doyle Ave., $299,900

98 Parkside Dr., $269,990

103 Parkglen Dr., $239,990

128 Weatherboard Ct., $225,000

50 Parkside Dr., $209,990

61 Marsh Oaks Dr., $110,000

Condo/Townhouse

22d Inlet Point Dr., $649,000

371 S Dunes Dr., $549,000

346 Tuckers Rd., $398,000

14 Lumbee Circle, $279,900

70 Mingo Dr., $219,900

14a Salt Marsh Cove, $212,000

672 Pinehurst Ln., $195,000

641 Blue Stem Dr., $179,900

1135 Blue Stem Dr., $139,000

Commercial

14323 Ocean Hwy., $114,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

813 Jeter Ln., $54,900

821 Jeter Ln., $46,900

Home

1541 Dunscombe Way, $294,990

11563 Freewoods Rd., $249,999

238 Harbison Circle, $238,000

196 Harmony Ln., $222,825

533 Affinity Dr., $221,495

132 Harmony Ln., $219,075

435 Brandy Mill Blvd., $205,000

604 Cottontail Trail, $199,900

6725 Wisteria Dr., $189,999

317 Trace Run Circle, $189,450

308 Fox Catcher Dr., $187,500

140 Maggie Way, $170,000

673 Ruthin Dr., $167,250

101 Terracina Circle, $159,900

8617 Bragg Dr., $148,000

8638 Bragg Dr., $136,500

8586 Edgewood Dr., $78,000

Condo/Townhouse

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $163,400

108 Olde Towne Way, $148,000

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $141,900

106 Butkus Dr., $129,900

200 Portsmith Dr., $110,000

3939 Gladiola Ct., $108,500

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $66,500

116 Horizon River Dr., $65,000

Commercial

195 Prather Park Dr., $118,000

4504 Socastee Blvd., $1,000

