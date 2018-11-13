Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
By
Up Next
The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
By

Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 13, 2018 09:13 PM

Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

106 Sunshine Ln., $495,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

1466 Wright Rd., $25,000

Home

102 Sandwall St., $99,888

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Land

1100 Pine Bur Circle, $38,500

676 Boundary Loop Rd. Nw, $20,000

Home

1974 Coleman Lake Dr., $193,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

7505 Dunbar Dr., $271,900

7511 Dunbar Dr., $228,777

Condo/Townhouse

944 Sw Great Egret Circle, $174,900

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

5883 Lycia Ln. Sw, $35,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Land

384 Laurel Valley Dr., $25,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 14 Ocean Park Loop, $295,000

Lot 47 Wallace Pate Dr., $95,000

Lot 17 Robin Dr., $40,000

Home

1109 Prince St., $260,000

1025 Palmetto St., $229,000

504 Morrison St., $179,400

65 Rivercrest Pl., $178,065

2715 Beaty St., $114,000

123 Messiah Dr., $74,900

2724 Rion St., $34,000

380 Micah Rd., $25,000

Andrews 29510

Land

Not Specified, $12,000

Not Specified, $12,000

Hillcrest St., $12,000

Williamsburg Rd., $12,000

Home

1056 S Morgan St., $89,500

92 Crestwood St., $79,900

1474 Big Dam Swamp Dr., $36,500

Conway 29526

Land

1340 E Not Specified, $125,000

1229 Woodstork Dr., $61,899

Lot 13 Erskine Dr., $39,900

1832 Northlake Dr., $19,500

Home

214 Rivers Edge Dr., $309,900

293 Board Landing Circle, $287,648

524 Hillsborough Dr., $286,449

3281 Long Avenue Ext., $239,500

112 Regency Dr., $235,000

2811 Sanctuary Blvd., $224,900

140 Barons Bluff Dr., $197,275

183 Kellys Cove Dr., $189,900

243 Royals Circle, $189,515

417 Lenox Dr., $188,900

148 Barons Bluff Dr., $179,340

753 Weston Dr., $175,295

1104 Reta St., $167,000

874 Castlewood Dr., $161,160

2612 Ivy Glen Dr., $160,000

105 Lilly Pond Ct., $154,900

981 Castlewood Dr., $154,900

1510 Stilley Circle, $152,900

737 Weston Dr., $152,477

1165 Merrymount Dr., $142,500

141 Hamilton Way, $139,950

824 Esther Ct., $134,900

442 Sean River Rd., $130,000

830 Woodwinds Dr., $69,000

Condo/Townhouse

1143 Fairway Ln., $175,000

300 Myrtle Greens Dr., $69,999

Commercial

113 Waccamaw Medical Park Dr., $189,500

1350 W Highway 501 Business, $950

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Not Specified, $118,000

Home

551 Knotty Branch Rd., $309,000

9198 Pee Dee Hwy., $299,000

1037 Rosehaven Dr., $210,000

3210 Holly Loop, $200,000

113 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $199,900

2048 Sawyer St., $198,000

3261 Holly Loop, $193,160

1547 Highway 548, $188,900

272 Macarthur Dr., $173,900

304 Macarthur Dr., $173,900

154 Riverwatch Dr., $164,999

1791 Heirloom Dr., $162,950

114 Windsor Springs Dr., $162,500

1037 Oglethorpe Dr., $160,000

1854 Ackerrose Dr., $158,150

100 Oakey Swamp, $157,900

2904 Green Pond Circle, $155,000

158 Riverwatch Dr., $154,999

164 Springtide Dr., $152,100

2891 Timrod Rd., $134,900

1028 Dirty Branch Rd., $119,900

2706 Bayside Ave., $97,500

3255 Woodbriar Bend, $80,000

5245 Krystal Ln., $59,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

141 Clearwind Ct., $173,100

Little River 29566

Home

4387 River Rd., $489,900

1333 Reflectin Pond Dr., $342,700

4620 Mandi Ave., $279,500

636 Lafayette Park Dr., $239,900

832 Sultana Dr., $234,900

222 Blackpepper Loop, $215,000

1274 Camlet Ln., $213,800

1216 Camlet Ln., $186,900

889 Knoll Dr., $169,900

119 Retreat Pl., $152,500

Condo/Townhouse

424 Papyrus Circle, $179,900

428 Papyrus Circle, $174,973

1435 Baldwin Ct., $155,000

4524 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $134,900

111 Barnacle Ln., $117,900

1025 Plantation Dr. W, $109,900

4265 Villa Dr., $83,000

4350 Baker St., $70,000

3700 Nw Golf Colony Dr., $42,000

Longs 29568

Land

Tbd Ap Thompson Rd., $81,250

Home

316 San Martin Ct., $407,642

1473 Virginia Pine Dr., $289,900

158 Shady Arbor Loop, $234,900

750 Ashley Manor Dr., $231,215

1949 Pine Cone Ln., $223,483

1405 Lindy Ln., $175,500

2341 Brick Dr., $174,900

227 Silverbelle Blvd., $169,900

238 Cupola Dr., $167,945

239 Cupola Dr., $164,900

247 Cupola Dr., $161,885

300 Scotch Dr., $159,900

106 Tomoka Trail, $156,900

2160 Highway 9, $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

834 Foxtail Dr., $245,000

268 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

203 Stonewall Circle, $169,900

Loris 29569

Land

2290 Zeek Dr., $34,900

Home

4303 Mcqueen St., $239,900

843 Scenic Dr., $169,900

4551 Graham St., $135,000

1411 Flower Ln., $112,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6703 North Ocean Blvd., $585,000

93 Center Dr., $579,000

6397 Cascata Dr., $400,115

6508 Abby Ln., $162,900

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $523,600

1352 Villa Marbella Ct., $365,000

125 Gully Branch Ln., $234,900

305 Myrtlewood Ct., $209,000

304 75th Ave. N, $199,000

7100 Porcher Ave., $167,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $142,900

501 Pinewood Rd., $139,900

180 Rothbury Circle, $112,500

9550 Shore Dr., $99,900

200 N 76th Ave. N, $99,900

7509 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900

202 Not Specified, $84,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $69,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1605 N Dogwood Dr., $549,000

1017 S Hollywood Dr., $395,000

12 Palmas Dr., $364,000

635 Sparrow Dr Surfside Beach, $293,500

294 Coral Beach Circle, $284,900

1460 Berkshire Ct., $284,900

323 S 15th Ave. S, $225,000

1408 Destin Ct., $209,900

1924 Shore Ln., $205,000

1818 Wexford Ct., $229,900

716 Plantation Dr., $198,997

6001 South Kings Hwy., $104,900

1521 Virgo Ln., $84,750

1749 Crystal Lake Dr., $74,900

2708 Aquarius Dr., $62,900

Condo/Townhouse

1417 S Ocean Blvd., $329,900

803 6th Ave. S, $275,000

423 Surfside Dr., $169,900

207 Double Eagel Dr., $90,000

202 Double Eagel Dr., $86,900

500 Deer Creek Rd., $86,000

200 Double Eagle Dr., $62,000

2015 Balfour Ct., $215,000

447 Deerfield Links Dr., $162,000

2150 Clearwater Dr., $114,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $64,900

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

5055 W West Creek Dr., $373,900

304 Outboard Dr., $366,900

373 Marsh Pl., $349,900

131 Fox Den Dr., $320,000

964 Wachesaw Rd., $319,000

166 Hyacinth Loop, $309,900

1016 Knightsbridge Ct., $299,400

133 Whitemarsh Ct., $292,000

122 Pickering Dr., $279,900

408 Buck Run Rd., $269,500

3150 Shorecrest Bay Dr., $255,000

565 Satellite Ave., $244,900

4995 Pee Dee Ln., $225,000

129 Seville Dr., $214,900

902 White Ibis Ct., $204,921

1103 Fox Sparrow Dr., $194,000

842 Planters Trace Loop, $185,000

320 Stratford Pl., $168,900

9224 Serentiy Pl., $154,900

5 Musket St., $79,900

645 S Waccamaw Dr., $655,000

135b Holiday Dr., $439,900

Condo/Townhouse

121 Parmelee Dr., $239,900

730 Pickering Dr., $199,500

300 Marsh Pl., $175,000

313 Wembley Way, $166,000

903 N Waccamaw Dr., $148,500

119 Veranda Way, $145,000

237 Madrid Dr., $132,000

5106 Sweetwater Blvd., $95,000

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $155,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

233 Mary St., $45,000

Home

5105 High Society Ct., $779,900

1630 Parish Way, $364,990

1728 Maplecress Way, $364,144

862 Johnson Ave., $351,787

1391 Berkshire Ave., $329,900

1821 Bluff Dr., $319,895

2368 Goldfinch Dr., $299,550

4722 Bermuda Way, $274,900

2807 S Key Largo Circle, $259,900

1881-C High St., $248,500

1430 Powhatan Dr., $245,000

2878 Ophelia Way, $227,565

5707 Springs Ave., $220,000

708 Jasmine Ave., $219,900

901 4th Ave. N, $98,000

Condo/Townhouse

516-518 30th Ave. N, $650,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $329,000

2761 Kruzel St., $318,900

5521 N Ocean Blvd., $310,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $274,900

2354 Heritage Loop, $252,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $239,900

569 Juniper Dr., $230,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $204,999

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $178,500

501 N 44th Ave. N, $159,900

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $158,500

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900

1041 Pinwheel Loop, $149,000

4657 Wild Iris Dr., $138,000

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $129,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $120,500

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $115,900

701 S 13th Ave. S, $109,900

4860 Carnation Circle, $100,000

2710 S Ocean Blvd., $90,999

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $89,900

601 Mitchell Dr., $85,000

3741 Blockhouse Way, $84,900

4655 Wild Iris Dr., $84,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $59,100

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $52,900

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $39,900

Commercial

3421 Knoles St., $4,375

601 Seaboard St., $2,400

601 Seaboard St., $850

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 7 Carolina Exchange Dr., $225,000

Lot 47 Waterton Ave., $160,000

Lot 780 Welcome Dr., $130,000

568 Walcott Dr., $69,500

920 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $59,900

804 Crystal Waterway Dr., $44,497

808 Crystal Waterway Dr., $44,497

812 Crystal Waterway Dr., $44,497

Lot Waterton Ave., $44,000

5203 Mount Pleasant Dr., $41,900

1418 Bohicket Ct., $39,900

Home

8160 Wacobee Dr., $515,000

585 Oxbow Dr., $499,900

8548 Juxa Dr., $494,900

5121 Middleton View Dr., $452,500

990 Crystal Water Way, $415,000

5100 Country Pine Dr., $374,147

113 Ocean Sands Ct., $369,900

109 Oyster Point Way, $354,900

1105 Cycad Dr., $324,843

4376 Parkland Dr., $319,000

5122 Country Pine Dr., $304,987

3952 Briar Vista Dr., $248,900

260 Turning Pines Loop, $241,250

926 Willow Bend Dr., $229,500

317 Barclay Dr., $219,000

311 Burchwood Ln., $217,900

1125 Bethpage Dr., $188,900

509 Hartwood Ln., $180,000

4961 Southgate Pkwy., $179,900

686 Pepperbush Dr., $179,900

1010 Post Oak Ct., $169,900

Condo/Townhouse

5509 Elba Way, $239,900

779 Salerno Circle, $198,500

683 Riverwalk Dr., $124,900

674 Riverwalk Dr., $122,499

4846 Meadowsweet Dr., $112,900

1314 River Oaks Dr., $110,000

629 Waterway Village Blvd., $109,900

4849 Meadowsweet Dr., $109,900

553 White River Dr., $107,900

1258 River Oaks Dr., $104,900

585 Blue River Ct., $87,500

687 Riverwalk Dr., $84,900

670 Riverwalk Dr., $74,900

801 Burcale Rd., $56,900

755 Burcale Rd., $49,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4353 Windy Heights Dr., $75,000

Home

1629 Eastover Ln., $619,999

4600 Seaview St., $569,000

5907 Channel St., $484,900

4714 Surf St., $449,900

607 11th Ave. S, $319,900

719 Ashland Ave., $309,000

3902 Birchwood St., $299,900

1116 Oak Marsh Ln., $293,900

1908 Perrin Dr., $289,900

609 A S 16th Ave. S, $270,000

1123 Inlet View Dr., $239,900

5115 Sea Coral Way, $229,900

820 Not Specified, $219,900

1152 Forest Dr., $122,500

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $74,900

Condo/Townhouse

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $429,900

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $385,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $300,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $298,900

6095 Catalina Dr., $279,900

503 N 20th Ave. N, $250,000

6302 N Ocean Blvd., $234,900

601 N Hillside Dr., $215,000

202 N Ocean Blvd., $208,900

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $199,900

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $164,900

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $159,900

616 3rd Ave. S, $156,500

703 S 1st Ave. S, $149,900

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $142,900

3701 S Ocean Blvd., $139,999

6203 Catalina Dr., $138,497

4800 South Ocean Blvd., $136,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $120,000

945 Villa Dr., $119,900

214 30th Ave. N, $119,900

1608 Hillside Dr. S., $119,900

2100 N Ocean Blvd., $84,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Tbd Petigru Dr., $199,900

Lot 3 Hagley Dr., $69,777

88 Yale Pl., $20,500

Home

495 Preservation Circle, $899,000

921 Doral Dr., $500,000

358 Congressional Dr., $469,000

141 Alexander Glennie Dr., $449,900

102 Nature View Circle, $448,000

105 Winston Circle, $425,000

50 Fairview Ct., $397,000

33 Camden Circle, $344,900

202 Sea Level Loop, $324,900

320 Dornoch Dr., $321,000

133 Sandy Knowe Ln., $312,000

37 Graham Way, $300,000

35 Oyster Pearl Ct., $299,999

47 Calvert Ct., $289,000

312 Crooked Oak Dr., $284,900

139 Clamdigger Loop, $265,500

541 Kings Rd., $259,999

62 Parkside Dr., $257,990

190 Clamdigger Loop, $254,900

15 Safe Harbor Ave., $225,000

25 Parkside Dr., $209,990

Condo/Townhouse

7d Salt Marsh Cove, $232,500

38 Ribgrass Ln., $198,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $189,200

719 Blue Stem Dr., $183,900

524 Pinehurst Ln., $167,000

1 Norris Dr., $159,000

69 Pinehurst Ln., $138,500

Commercial

147 Professional Ln., $12

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

999 Folly Rd., $399,900

Lot 502 Chamberlain Rd., $89,900

Home

2544 Ellerbe Circle, $479,900

4912 Oat Fields Dr., $379,900

305 New River Rd., $344,900

4250 Roscoe Rd., $329,000

4943 Oat Fields Dr., $319,900

1905 Gasparilla Ct., $289,900

2486 Hunters Trail, $278,800

212 Gresham Ln., $239,900

1716 Clove Estates Circle, $230,000

305 Freshwater Ct., $227,777

814 Finger Lake Dr., $225,000

67 Tibton Circle, $223,000

721 Sanibel Circle, $215,000

352 Sebastian Dr., $214,900

5017 Capulet Circle, $199,500

745 Rambler Ct., $194,500

4035 Grousewood Dr., $194,000

3846 Wilmonte Ct., $191,000

515 Six Lakes Dr., $189,900

273 Cabo Loop, $189,900

208 Millstone Dr., $189,900

369 Winslow Ave., $185,000

167 Sebring Ln., $179,900

613 Kindred Dr., $169,900

228 Osprey Cove Loop, $167,700

117 Osprey Cove Loop, $165,900

414 Wallingford Circle, $160,000

187 Fountain Pointe Ln., $155,000

9473 Leeds Circle, $149,900

207 Stonebridge Dr., $148,900

6612 Heron Point Blvd., $119,900

Condo/Townhouse

2122-B Rayson Dr., $195,000

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $151,900

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $151,900

545 Riverward Dr., $145,000

110 Lazy Willow Ln., $121,500

110 Lazy Willow Ln., $117,000

120 Lazy Willow Ln., $110,000

860 Tall Oaks Ct., $83,000

3919 Gladiola Ct., $75,900

510 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $59,990

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $53,000

  Comments  