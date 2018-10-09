Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

October 09, 2018 08:06 PM

Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1091 Clubview Lane, $138,700

693 Covington Dr., $285,000

564 Dellcastle Ct., $259,900

583 Sunset Lakes Blvd., $354,900

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

925 Brewster Ct. Sw, $259,624

913 Eastham Ct, $255,173

1619 Kennedy St Sw, $194,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

13 Meeting St., $139,000

Home

190 Whiting Ln., $598,000

340 Whitehall Ave., $239,000

56 Patriot Ct., $224,900

193 Timber Run Dr., $183,990

92 Oak Landing Trail, $173,990

49 Timber Run Dr., $173,698

388 Jacobs Ave., $147,500

2011 Oak St., $129,900

2810 Farrelly, $124,900

Commcial

3792 Highmarket St., $199,000

Andrews 29510

Home

503 S Morgan Ave., $119,900

Aynor 29511

Land

Tbd 9th Ave. N, $69,899

Conway 29526

Land

120 Lure Court, $73,400

2878 Lees Landing Circle, $32,000

Tbd Not Specified, $18,000

Home

1008 Gallinule Dr., $469,000

4321 Bradford Dr., $435,000

606 Elm St., $399,000

371 Trestle Way, $381,865

1020 Whooping Crane Dr., $337,185

106 Clemson Rd, $309,900

1820 Woodstork Dr., $305,500

409 Britt Court, $256,900

832 Tilly Lake Rd., $256,900

513 Riviera Court, $245,000

1070 University Forest Dr., $242,000

380 Trestle Way, $239,715

360 Hillsborough Dr., $229,900

4005 Ridgewood Dr., $225,785

409 Carmello Drive, $222,990

129 Rialto Drive, $219,990

172 Astoria Park Loop, $208,337

132 Rialto Drive, $206,750

331 Pineland Lake Dr., $199,999

116 Park Ave., $199,000

214 Candlewood Dr., $199,000

1881 Riverport Dr., $196,949

5316 Highway 90, $189,999

205 Family Farm Road, $182,000

104 Timberline Dr., $179,000

117 Myrtle Trace Dr., $164,900

990 Chateau Drive, $162,500

1408 Riverport Dr., $152,900

745 Weston Dr., $150,900

1200 Elkford Dr, $149,900

272 Haley Brooke Dr., $145,000

1333 Valor Rd., $145,000

220 Rainbow Rd, $144,900

1515 Stilley Circle, $140,700

134 Clemson Road, $119,900

4273 Sunset Dr., $89,900

433 Sand Hill Dr., $89,900

5615 Not Specified, $73,500

Condo/Townhouse

1131 Fairway Ln., $143,000

180 Country Manor Dr., $105,000

1025 Carolina Road, $56,900

3555 Not Specified, $52,500

Commercial

1080 Not Specified, $425,000

768 E Not Specified, $299,900

2429 Wise Rd., $56,025

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Brown Swamp Rd., $41,000

Home

233 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $289,000

3217 Holly Loop, $200,000

2080 Little Lamb Rd., $199,000

168 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $195,000

3203 Holly Loop, $190,935

1300 Ruddy Court, $179,990

242 Oak Landing Dr., $174,900

1209 Burgundy Ln., $169,900

1304 Burgundy Ln., $165,000

184 Springtide Drive, $161,150

1321 Blackwood Drive, $157,310

552 Shallow Cove Drive, $155,030

1244 Pine Ridge St., $155,000

1293 Pineridge St., $149,900

168 Springtide Dr, $138,500

1213 Midvale Dr., $89,900

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

316 Millbrook Circle, $146,500

328 Millbrook Circle, $164,500

Little River 29566

Land

Tbd Island Way, $64,900

Home

3800 River Hills Dr., $387,500

588 Tourmaline Dr., $315,500

1353 Reflection Pond Dr., $301,182

605 Queen Palm Ct., $294,500

451 Palm Lakes Blvd., $285,990

816 Yauhannah Dr, $277,861

3102 Ashley Ct., $277,500

2555 Lake Vista Dr., $274,900

384 Vermillion Dr., $264,900

4350 Bayshore Drive, $259,000

4014 Golf Ave., $244,900

1356 Reflection Pond Dr., $240,790

879 Cypress Way, $229,990

891 Sultana Dr., $214,900

101 Bendick Ct., $206,990

221 Sienna Dr., $195,950

3869 Mallard Way, $184,900

4339 Rivergate Ln., $174,900

378 Nature Trail, $159,900

695 Se Callant Drive Nw, $159,490

687 Se Callant Drive Nw, $157,490

2174 Gamecock Circle, $149,000

Condo/Townhouse

4450 Turtle Ln., $184,900

432 Papyrus Circle, $174,775

144 Scotch Broom Dr., $135,900

144 Scotchbroom Drive, Unit O-203, $120,000

4161 Hibiscus Dr., $99,900

4142 Hibiscus Dr., $94,900

4218 Pinehurst Circle H-6, $84,900

Longs 29568

Land

1321 W Not Specified, $389,997

Lot 10 Oak Crest Cirlcle, $25,000

3966 Sand Hill Lane, $18,000

Lot 29 Winding Path Dr., $14,900

Home

216 Stormy Seas Ct., $364,937

875 Clover Ct., $339,900

1808 Thoms Creek Ct, $308,002

104 Mesa Raven Dr., $213,900

412 Carrick Loop, $199,850

104 Oak Leaf Dr., $190,180

197 Cloverleaf Drive, $179,900

721 Alexis Dr, $177,000

968 Bellflower Dr, $175,000

752 Wintercreeper Dr., $172,000

420 Pigeon Bay St., $164,300

208 Forest Dr., $158,000

204 Monterrey Dr., $150,000

435 Oak Crest Circle, $140,000

403 Charter Dr., $125,150

782 W Bear Grass Road, $73,900

837 Elbow Rd., $64,500

Condo/Townhouse

243 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

790 Charter Dr., $94,500

Loris 29569

Land

1791 Oak Dale Road, $149,900

Tbd Nathan Dr., $34,500

Home

1735 Watts Rd., $179,900

129 Winding Path Dr., $156,990

621 Timber Creek Dr., $155,990

121 Dayglow Drive, $142,900

4395 Dawes Street, $135,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6270 Trapani Place, $544,840

266 Patterson Dr., $425,000

6412 Cascata Drive, $405,880

6360 Torino Lane, $377,290

6846 De Lago Ct., $271,000

6509 Bryant St., $157,500

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $539,000

8500 Margate Circle, $535,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $395,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $299,000

10100 Beach Club Dr., $293,500

100 Lands End Blvd., $219,000

824 Castleford Circle, $218,900

210 Westleton Dr., $195,000

9400 Shore Dr., $152,500

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $122,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $114,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $112,900

202 N 75th Ave, $110,000

9780-11 Leyland Dr., $108,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd #415, $104,900

9738-10 Leyland Dr., $93,900

9550 Shore Dr., $79,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $69,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Lot 5 N Poplar Dr., $39,900

Home

614a N Ocean Blvd., $899,900

121 S Ocean Blvd., $724,900

113 B S 13th Ave. S, $690,000

112-B S 14th Avenue, $525,000

203 Millwood Dr., $290,000

303 Kessinger Dr., $260,000

718 S 10th Ave. S, $259,900

148 Ocean Commons Dr., $255,000

1057 Lizzie Ln, $249,900

1902 Shell Ct., $194,500

1555 Crooked Pine Dr., $188,900

605 Plantation Dr., $159,900

1696 Eastlake Drive, $124,000

8037 Octopus Dr., $287,000

213 Sutter Dr., $275,000

1101 Chemung Court, $227,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1351, $184,900

6001 S Kings Hwy., $110,000

1863 Kingfisher Dr., $53,000

Condo/Townhouse

612 S 14th Ave. S, $228,900

218 Double Eagle Dr., $117,900

8557 Hopkins Circle, $108,000

1810 Fairway Ridge Drive, $89,999

1200 Deer Creek Rd., $86,500

1880 Auburn Ln., $65,000

1850 Colony Dr., $63,900

Commercial

475 Sandy Ln., $1,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Tbd Murrells Inlet Rd., $680,000

549 Gilmore Ave, $75,000

Home

Lot 245 Pigeon Forge Ct., $529,000

3867 Spanner Way, $464,000

987 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $375,170

229 Splendor Circle, $336,583

255 Splendor Circle, $333,391

281 Splendor Circle, $332,387

721 Cherry Blossom Dr., $330,600

708 Cherry Blossom Dr., $320,640

21 Tiara Ln., $316,000

279 Simplicity Dr., $310,000

881 Laquinta Loop, $309,999

332 Scottsdale Ct., $305,000

539 Chanted Dr., $299,677

133 Charles Towne Lane, $290,000

741 Cherry Blossom Dr., $285,675

101 Pheasant Run Dr., $272,280

#10 Tee Box Trail, $259,000

7984 Leeward Ln., $244,000

709 Hummingbird Dr., $219,000

5384 Berkeley, $206,000

9665 Eaddy Lane, $177,500

621 Bluebird Lane, $164,921

9442 Old Palmetto Rd., $159,000

9306 Shoveler Dr., $74,900

11140 Mcdowell Shortcut Rd., Lot #80, $37,900

486 West Bank, $32,900

506 Bay Drive Ext., $325,000

Condo/Townhouse

465 Vereen Rd., $375,000

145 Stonegate Blvd., $265,900

Lot 143 Botany Loop, $259,900

Lot 144 Botany Loop, $259,900

5042 Forsythia Circle, $236,000

439 Arlington Way, $218,500

792 Botany Loop, $199,900

23 Pistachio Loop, $184,900

116 Wimbledon Way, $159,500

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $649,000

1000 N Waccamaw Drive, Unit 103, $189,900

920 N Waccamaw Dr., $134,900

Commercial

2142 Us-17 Bus, Unit H, $29,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1614 Edgewood Drive, $444,990

5631 Pinckney Ave., $439,900

1685 Suncrest Dr., $426,544

1641 Parish Way, $397,460

1918 Silver Spring Ln., $374,714

1759 Barrister Ln, $350,000

1585 Thornbury Dr, $349,900

1455 Parish Way, $326,000

2372 Goldfinch Drive, $319,620

745 Berkshire Ave., $318,770

709 62nd Ave. N, $307,000

2688 Goldfinch Dr, $304,095

2384 Goldfinch Drive, $302,990

2519 Heritage Loop, $289,800

2125 Heritage Loop, $269,900

5811 Haskell Circle, $249,000

1726 Jacqueline Ct., $195,900

1611 Perry Circle, $99,900

Condo/Townhouse

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $509,900

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $259,900

790 Howard Ave., $224,900

3560 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $184,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd Unit #905, $179,900

2501 S Ocean Blvd #1031, $169,900

3555 Chestnut Dr, $152,900

1200 N Ocean Blvd, Unit 611, $130,500

601 Mitchell Dr., $124,900

608 36th Avenue North, $122,500

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $119,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd Unit 1609, $110,000

1708 N Ocean Blvd., $105,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $104,900

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $84,900

504 N Ocean Blvd Unit 1611, $81,900

5001 Little River Rd., $70,000

5001 Little River Rd., $67,000

2000 Greens Blvd, $59,900

Commercial

2411 N Oak St., $6,600

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9651 Bellasara Circle, $399,500

800 Waterton Ave., $190,000

Lot 86 Harbour View Dr., $149,999

Lot 87 Harbour View Dr., $149,999

435 Seabury Ln., $52,597

2312 Summersweet Ln., $52,596

Lot 587 Yellow Morel Way, $50,000

Lot 576 Yellow Morel Way, $50,000

Lot 578 Yellow Morel Way, $50,000

Lot 586 Yellow Morel Way, $50,000

1521 Osage Dr., $32,000

Home

9181 Venezia Circle, $798,880

9207 Parma Ln., $700,000

230 Avenue Of The Palms, $575,000

618 Indigo Bay Circle, $560,480

8173 Wacobee Dr., $499,000

8460 Juxa Dr., $469,900

5113 Alwoodley Ln., $394,500

9061 Belvidere Dr., $388,900

6242 Chadderton Circle, $360,565

706 Carolina Farms Blvd., $350,000

108 Ocean Sands Ct., $319,900

635 Uniola Dr., $316,900

360 Firenze Loop, $310,000

2813 Scarecrow Way, $305,555

4420 Utsey Drive, $299,065

1286 Ficus Dr., $289,850

4855 Seabreeze Ln., $289,000

2870 Scarecrow Way, $280,000

905 Teak Ct., $279,160

2854 Scarecrow Way, $275,000

2803 Scarecrow Way, $260,000

264 Carolina Farms Blvd., $235,000

3912 Mallard Circle, $226,500

2255 Beauclair Ct., $222,500

3313 Picket Fence Ln., $219,900

820 Pembridge Ct., $200,000

672 Lily Naz Lane, $198,900

461 Dandelion Ln, $194,900

6059 Quinn Rd., $182,900

109 Brookgate Dr., $169,000

225 Mckendree Ln., $159,900

308 Weyburn Ct., $149,900

420 Southern Pines Dr., $79,900

Condo/Townhouse

1044 Harvester Circle, $171,000

4930 Crab Pond Ct., $124,900

605 Waterway Village Blvd., $114,900

4842 Meadowsweet Dr., $112,900

4830 Innisbrook Circle, $103,000

2053 Silvercrest Drive Unit G, $99,999

4822 Innisbrook Ct., $95,000

501 White River Dr., $94,900

504 River Oaks Dr., $92,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

239 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $165,000

Lot 70 James Island Ave., $119,000

Home

4906 Salt Creek Ct., $949,900

1508 S Ocean Blvd., $759,000

472 Banyan Place, $699,900

5203 Stonegate Dr., $555,000

1411 Golfview Dr., $529,900

2313 Tidewatch Way, $449,500

1314 Seabrook Plantation Way, $429,000

4824 Cantor Ct., $414,900

4706 Surf St., $398,000

4918 Old Appleton Way, $388,500

929 Morrall Dr., $359,900

1615 Harbor Dr, $300,000

882 Cardinal Place, $299,900

1112 Oak Marsh Ln., $290,900

1402 Fox Hollow Way, $289,900

1121 Inlet View Dr., $259,000

700 S 18th Ave, $245,900

300 S 15th Ave., $244,000

1301 N 24th Ave. N, $229,900

5213 Sea Coral Way, $229,900

2418 Airport Blvd., $209,000

405 27th Avenue S., $189,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $85,000

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $449,900

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $309,900

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $299,000

6309 N Ocean Boulevard #6-C, $289,900

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $274,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $259,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $259,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $247,400

601 Hillside Dr. N, $244,900

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900

601 Hillside Dr. N., #2235, $205,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $200,000

1401 Lighthouse Drive #4422, $172,900

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $170,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $169,999

300 N Ocean Blvd., $159,900

4314 S Ocean Blvd., $155,000

28 Shadow Moss Pl., $139,900

6203 Catalina Dr, $134,900

210 C Landing Rd., $134,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $133,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $131,900

104 Shadow Moss Pl., $124,900

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $124,900

20 Shadow Moss Pl., $117,490

501 S Ocean Blvd., $114,900

501 S Ocean Blvd., $109,900

1012 Possum Trot Rd., $103,500

1900 Duffy St, $97,500

1500 Cenith Dr., $84,900

5409 N Ocean Blvd., $65,900

5409 N Ocean Blvd., $65,900

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $164,500

Commercial

1016 N 2nd Ave. N, $6,600

1016 N 2nd Ave. N, $1,100

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 7 Old Cypress Circle, $139,000

Home

621 Doyle Ave., $802,000

60 Barefoot Loop, $619,000

24 Lamplighter Court, $425,000

36 Federation Loop, $350,000

134 Deacon Dr., $349,900

108 Prestwick Ct., $329,900

404 Minnow Dr., $324,897

117 Parkglen Drive, $249,990

90 Preston Dr., $239,900

Condo/Townhouse

19b Not Specified, $550,000

18-B Harbor Club Dr., $535,000

228 Harbor Club Dr., $527,500

601 Retreat Beach Loop, $248,900

14300 Ocean Hwy., $244,900

110-4 Whitetail Way, $209,900

420 Red Rose Blvd., $178,000

60 Pembroke Ln., $169,999

616 Pinehurst Lane 22a, $167,500

40 Pond View Dr., $159,900

141-1 Weehawka Way, $158,000

984 Algonquin Drive, $149,000

914 Algonquin Dr., $126,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 510 Chamberlin Rd., $235,000

Lot 496 Chamberlin Rd., $79,000

Lot 2 Applesauce Dr., $70,000

Home

144 Kenzgar Dr., $549,000

483 Chamberlin Rd., $514,000

1940 La Playa Dr., $302,900

842 Devon Estate Ave, $301,655

161 Copper Leaf Dr., $290,000

3963 Camden, $289,000

206 Copper Leaf Dr., $288,111

3329 Prioloe Dr., $269,900

1122 Rookery Dr., $249,900

267 Burchwood Ln, $234,999

360 Sea Turtle Dr., $229,000

405 Accord St., $228,555

148 Brookgate Dr., $226,989

629 Menlo Park Ln., $218,999

3967 Camden Dr., $210,000

1002 Bonita Loop, $195,900

154 Sugar Mill Loop, $189,900

700 Antler Ridge Cove, $187,900

422 Highland Ridge Dr., $187,500

2658 High Brass Trail, $184,900

932 Dunrobin Dr, $179,900

211 Rice Mill Dr., $172,000

542 Carolina Woods Dr., $169,900

4395 Mill Pond Rd., $144,500

6592 Eagle Crescent, $133,000

230 Manor Circle, $114,500

1024 Weslin Creek Dr., $108,000

Condo/Townhouse

753 Riverward Dr., $188,000

505 Norwich Ln., $184,500

104 Olde Towne Way, $147,000

1041 Dinger Ct, $141,500

1025 Dinger Ct, $139,650

3943 Gladiola Ct., $124,000

200 Portsmith Dr., $119,900

1029 Dinger Ct, $119,500

108 Olde Towne Way, $112,000

3915 Gladiola Ct., $112,000

3939 Gladiola Ct., $97,500

500 Fairway Village Dr., $70,000

3935 Gladiola Ct., $69,900

412 Treetop Ct., $63,900

500 Fairway Village Drive, $60,000

Commercial

6280 Dick Pond Rd., $1,250

