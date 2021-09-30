Head hunt: Grand Strand Water & Sewer to search for new CEO

After nearly 30 years as chief executive officer of the Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority, Fred Richardson plans to retire from that role early next year.

That means the agency that provides fresh water and sewer services to much of Horry County will begin a search for a new CEO.

According to an online post advertising the job, GSWSA is using the recruitment firm Raftelis to conduct a nationwide search for the CEO, with the application window closing after Oct. 8. The post advertises a salary range of $220,000 to $250,000, plus benefits, with a relocation stipend and “other amenities” possible in a final employment agreement.

“This position will be vacant when the current long-standing CEO retires in early 2022, after more than three decades of service leading GSWSA,” the post said.

In an August interview with The Sun News, Richardson said he would likely retire sometime next year.

“I’m gonna probably retire next year,” he said.

Richardson grew up in Aynor and attended Clemson University and the University of South Carolina after graduating high school. He grew up on a tobacco farm and said he enjoyed growing up in the small, rural town.

“It’s small town, rural USA,” he said. “Probably typical of a lot of rural places.”

There, he earned degrees in chemistry and chemical engineering and took a job at the South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control in the early 1970s after graduating. Richardson then worked for the German chemical company BASF for several years before wanting to relocate closer to home.

He worked at a job in Johnsonville for a period of time, he said, and was later hired as the engineering manager of GSWSA in 1984. He stayed with the agency and became its CEO in 1993, a position he’s held since. He lived in Conway for a number of years and now lives in Gallivants Ferry.

In the job posting, GSWSA outlined a series of big-picture tasks the next CEO would be responsible for including: Planning and large infrastructure projects “to make sure water and wastewater services are ready for areas that are growing”; keeping water and sewer rates low and “maintaining (the) utility’s financial strength”; environmental stewardship; growing the agency’s customer base “without compromising on personalized service for ratepayers”; remaining a competitive employer; and upgrading agency technology systems with a focus on cybersecurtiy.

As Horry County has grown, GSWSA has played a pivotal role in development. Because the agency operates separately from the county government, it often installs water and sewer lines in areas long before new homes or businesses appear. Some local leaders and advocates have criticized the agency for causing sprawling growth in the area.

GSWSA said in the posting that it prefers, though is not requiring, steep qualifications for its next CEO including a master’s degree or a professional engineer license, experience or expertise related to running a water utility, experience in government relations, business and financial analysis and a knowledge of local, state and federal regulations that apply to water and sewer utilities.

GSWSA was originally founded in 1971 and today provides water and sewer services to 110,000 people, and leases wholesale services to Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Loris, and the Little River Water and Sewerage company. The agency owns assets totaling $849 million and has annual revenues of more than $138 million. GSWSA has 350 employees and an annual operating budget of $119,222,540.