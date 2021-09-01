A new tire and brake shop is coming to the Myrtle Beach area. Here are the details

Mavis Tires & Brakes to open another location in the Myrtle Beach SC area.

A new tire store is coming to Socastee, according to Horry County property records.

Mavis Tires & Brakes, a regional chain, will open its fourth location in the Myrtle Beach area. It is known for selling tires at discounted prices.

The store will sit beside Sayebrook Dental Care off of Dick Pond Road on South Commons Drive.

Construction has begun at the site, but it is not clear when it is set to open.

The tire dealership has more than 700 locations in 13 states, according to its website. The store offers services including brakes, alignments, suspension, shocks, struts, oil changes, battery replacement and exhaust work.

There are three locations in Myrtle Beach. There is one on North Kings Highway, Waccamaw Boulevard and Macklen Road. There is also a shop in Murrells Inlet.