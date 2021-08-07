Local favorite Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar coming to North Myrtle Beach. The details

Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar will open at 4200 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach at a former Sticky Fingers location potentially in early 2022. Courtesy of Dagwood's Deli

Dagwood’s Deli has been serving and entertaining customers in Myrtle Beach since 1988, and in Surfside Beach since 2006.

Now, the owner of the deli hopes to show North Myrtle Beach diners why it’s become a local favorite.

Jon Staton, Dagwood’s owner and managing partner, has plans to open a third location in early 2022.

Like the Surfside Beach location, it will be called Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar. It will open at 4200 Highway 17 South in NMB, which is a former Sticky Fingers location.

“Hopefully February, but to be determined still, as everything is challenging these days,” said Dagwood’s marketing director Tiffany Doolittle.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The original Dagwood’s opened on Mr. Joe White Ave. in downtown Myrtle Beach in 1988 and the connected Bumstead’s Pub was added in 2003. The names are inspired by one of the main characters of the “Blondie” comic strip, Dagwood Bumstead. The southern location opened in 2006 off U.S. 17 Business.

The North Myrtle Beach Dagwood’s will mirror the Surfside Beach restaurant, including gliding canopy-covered six-person bench tables on an outdoor patio.

Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar is expected to open in North Myrtle Beach early in 2022. It will feature rocking gliders with canopies on an outdoor patio. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

“There will be a traditional restaurant, servers, full bar, a party room element where you can have larger groups, the same menu ... and tons of TVs in every corner and in every booth, so it is going to be replicated that way,” Doolittle said.

The extensive Dagwood’s menu features numerous starters and appetizers including chicken fritters, Buffalo shrimp, blackened shrimp, blackened mahi, Southwest chicken egg rolls, wings, potatoes in multiple forms, chips and nachos.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

There are also quesadillas, soups, salads, baskets, burgers, cheesesteaks, numerous deli sandwiches and more than 20 hot specialty sandwiches, including a prime rib grilled cheese and four varieties of Reubens.

Dagwood’s caters for large groups both in the restaurant and remotely. Orders can be made at dagwoodsdeli.com.

The restaurant will post construction, opening and hiring updates on its Facebook page at facebook.com/dagwoodssportsnmb/.

Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar will open at 4200 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach at a former Sticky Fingers location potentially in early 2022. Courtesy of Dagwood's Deli