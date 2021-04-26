Business

NC finally lands Apple campus, bringing $1 billion and 3,000 jobs to Wake County

Apple CEO Tim Cook leaves the stage at the Apple World Wide Developers’ Conference.
Apple CEO Tim Cook leaves the stage at the Apple World Wide Developers’ Conference. Karl Mondon MCT
RALEIGH

After more than three years of courting and an initial snub, North Carolina is finally landing an Apple campus.

Apple plans invest $1 billion over 10 years to establish a campus in Research Triangle Park and create at least 3,000 jobs, according to the state Department of Commerce. The jobs would pay an average of $187,000 a year, according to the commerce department.

The company’s decision was announced Monday morning at the monthly meeting of the Economic Investment Committee, which makes decisions about job development grants. The committee approved a package of tax breaks worth $958.2 million over 39 years.

“North Carolina’s competition for the project was primarily Ohio,” said Mark Poole at the commerce department. “But there were a number of other states considered.”

The campus will be 1 million square feet on the Wake County side of RTP, on tracts of land straddling Interstate 540, near Cary and Morrisville. It will run on 100% renewable energy, the company said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson covers Raleigh and Wake County for the News & Observer. She has previously covered city government, crime and business for newspapers across North Carolina and received many North Carolina Press Association awards, including first place for investigative reporting. She is a 2012 alumna of Elon University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

National Business

Dorman Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 26, 2021 7:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service