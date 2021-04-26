NC finally lands Apple campus, bringing $1 billion and 3,000 jobs to Wake County

Apple CEO Tim Cook leaves the stage at the Apple World Wide Developers’ Conference. MCT

After more than three years of courting and an initial snub, North Carolina is finally landing an Apple campus.

Apple plans invest $1 billion over 10 years to establish a campus in Research Triangle Park and create at least 3,000 jobs, according to the state Department of Commerce. The jobs would pay an average of $187,000 a year, according to the commerce department.

The company’s decision was announced Monday morning at the monthly meeting of the Economic Investment Committee, which makes decisions about job development grants. The committee approved a package of tax breaks worth $958.2 million over 39 years.

“North Carolina’s competition for the project was primarily Ohio,” said Mark Poole at the commerce department. “But there were a number of other states considered.”

The campus will be 1 million square feet on the Wake County side of RTP, on tracts of land straddling Interstate 540, near Cary and Morrisville. It will run on 100% renewable energy, the company said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

