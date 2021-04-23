Business

Here is where a drive-through oil change business will open its second Strand location

A new Take 5 Oil Change is being built off U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet.
A new Take 5 Oil Change is being built off U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com
MURRELLS INLET

Take 5 Oil Change is opening a second location on the Grand Strand, this one in Murrells Inlet.

The new store at 940 Inlet Square Drive is near the Inlet Square Mall site. It will join the first Take 5 in the area in Carolina Forest.

Take 5 area general manager Bryce Johnson, who will oversee both locations, said he expects the Murrells Inlet store to open sometime in May. It is awaiting the installation of bay doors.

The business offers a quick drive-through oil change that doesn’t require the customer to leave the vehicle.

Johnson said most oil and filter changes can be completed within 10 to 15 minutes, as a team of up to four technicians will work on a car at one time, each with assigned tasks.

Take 5 has Castrol and Mobil 1 oils and synthetics blends available.

The quick stop includes a check of the vehicle as Take 5 also offers cabin filters, air filters, wiper blades, coolant/radiator flushes, tire pressure checks and liquid fills.

“We try to make it a good experience for people who come in,” Johnson said. “Oil changes are not the most fun to get done so I guess we try to make people’s time a little bit more enjoyable while they’re here. We try to put on a good show for people.”

Take 5 has 18 stores in South Carolina and is considering additional locations including one in the North Myrtle Beach area.

Take 5 2.jpg
A new Take 5 Oil Change will soon open off U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet. David Wetzel dwetzel@thesunnews.com
