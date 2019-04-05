New waterfront eatery opening soon in North Myrtle Beach

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

Need a new place to sit back and unwind?

A new waterfront eatery in North Myrtle Beach promises to provide diners with an experience that will keep them coming back for more.





Long-time residents David and Nina Stebbins will celebrate the grand opening of their newest restaurant and entertainment hub, Local Bar + Kitchen On The Water, beside the Intracoastal Waterway at Doc Holidays Marina at 1525 13th Ave. North, on Tuesday.





With a large menu offering a wide range of items, from fresh seafood to unique salads, flatbreads, wings, sandwiches, burgers and hearty entrees, Local Bar + Kitchen promises to deliver from-scratch options.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Local Bar + Kitchen also has a full bar with a long list of choices, daily specials for both food and drinks, and happy hour Monday-Friday from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.





The restaurant will have two bars, patio seating, a waterfront sand area with lounge chairs and a fire pit, where patrons will be able to enjoy the sounds of local and national music acts who will perform on the restaurant’s two stages. The restaurant also offers catering options as well as private space both indoors and on the patio.

Prefer sea over land? Transient docking will be available for those arriving by boat.

The soft opening will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a weekend-long grand opening celebration starting on May 4. Festivities in May will kick off with a Kentucky Derby viewing party featuring live music, a radio live remote, games and giveaways that will benefit the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.





Regular hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Sunday. For more information, visit www.localonthewater.com or call 843-281-0643.