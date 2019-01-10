What the owners of Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet are about to open next door

The owners of Hot Fish Club will soon be opening a unique bar and restaurant next door.
The Inlet Provision Company bar and restaurant is expected to open shortly after Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) on the southern end of U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.
The restaurant has the décor of an old trading post/fishing and tackle store with a rustic look and feel, will have a quirky and unusual menu, and has the motto: Good Food, Bad Advice.
Both neighboring businesses are owned by Cyndi Moran and the husband-wife team of Phillip and Kathy Bates. The trio has owned Hot Fish Club for more than seven years.
“We love living here. It’s a great area with great customers,” Phillip Bates said. “This will be very unique. We just want everything to be different.”
Inlet Provision Company is in the adjacent building to the south of Hot Fish Club that was most recently Woodland Creek Grille, though business names have frequently changed at the location and it was previously King Street Grille, Fuego Mexican Grill & Cantina, Jimmagan’s and Captain Poo’s Bar & Grill.
Phillip Bates said he wanted to take over the property in part because he wanted the parking spaces for overflow Hot Fish Club parking. “It’s a parking fight around here everywhere,” Bates said.
The restaurant will feature mainly small plates for between approximately $7 and $14 utilizing fresh, locally-sourced meats, seafood and produce whenever possible.
Options are expected to include a lobster grilled cheese sandwich; veal short ribs; teriyaki-glazed spam hash; drum dums (chicken drumsticks with the bones and tendons removed); chicken and peach quesadilla; toasted sesame and garlic spicy edamame; crispy pork belly; and lobster- and shrimp-filled wontons.
Sides priced about $3.50 will include pork belly black-eyed peas, boiled peanuts in a locally-brewed beer, broccoli slaw and a loaded baked potato cake. Homemade desserts including banana pudding and key lime pie will be served in mason jars.
A few more expensive items include a seafood platter and steam pots.
The building has one indoor and one outdoor bar serving craft beers, an Oar House meeting/dining room that seats about 70 people with two large oars over the entrance, and lots of windows to showcase marsh views.
The interior features burlap sacks with flour, crates, pictures painted onto boards, old saws, a rusted bike, an old boat motor, fishing rods and other vintage items, and the restaurant sign will be hand-painted onto old wood.
Kevin Van Bremen will be the restaurant’s general manager. He previously worked for CentraArchy Restaurants for several years, many of them managing Carolina Roadhouse in Myrtle Beach.
