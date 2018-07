The Shenzhen Lingerie Fashion Show was held Tuesday at the Asher Theatre in the Waccamaw Center in Myrtle Beach.

The show and the eight models who took part in it represent the Shenzhen Underwear Association (SUA), a non-profit marketing cooperative that represents more than 400 businesses in the lingerie, swimwear and undergarment industry in China.

The SUA is opening the Shenzhen Underwear Overseas Exhibition Center at the Waccamaw Center, and the show was part of its grand opening.

