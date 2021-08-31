There are some weird laws in South Carolina. Have you heard of them?

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing a new South Carolina license plate in 2016, featuring the palmetto tree and crescent moon in indigo with a white background. It uses the state motto, ‘While I Breathe, I Hope.’ File photo

It is not a secret that just about every state has weird laws, and South Carolina is not any different.

Most of these are still on the books but are no longer enforced because they’re outdated.

State laws:

1. Some items can’t be sold on Sundays

Musical instruments, clocks, kitchenware--they are just a few of the items that can’t be sold on this day.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

2. Horses can’t be kept in bathtubs.

This one is hard to find in the code of laws, but it has been previously reported by the Island Packet.

3. If a man vows to marry a woman, he must see that promise through.

The code states: “A male over the age of sixteen years who by means of deception and promise of marriage seduces an unmarried woman in this State is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

4. Pinball machines are not to be played by everyone.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

People aged 17 and under are not allowed to play pinball machines.

5. Work is illegal on Sundays unless as a necessary or for charity.

But there are exceptions to the rule, which include the selling of food/drink, tobacco, boating/fishing equipment, lights bulbs and the operation of funeral homes, cemeteries, radio and TV.

Myrtle Beach law:

1. Cussing in public place can get you in trouble

Those who get caught publicly using profanity in the City of Myrtle Beach could be taken to jail or issued a citation.The lewd, obscene and profane language ordinance — a misdemeanor — falls under the city’s disorderly conduct offense.