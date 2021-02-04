Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Conway

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in Conway late Wednesday night.

According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, 28-year-old Keron Powell was hit by a car around 11:45 p.m and died at the scene. He was walking along Highway 501, near the intersection with Four Mile Road. Powell lived in Aynor.

Conway police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

