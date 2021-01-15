News

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Dale Turner and Cali Emory of Myrtle Beach, a son, Sinsere Emory Turner, December 28

Conway Medical Center

James Coty and Lacey Dorman Gasque of Conway, a daughter, Lawson Harper Gasque, January 5

Quinton Owens and Alysha Milligan of Conway, a son, Seven Antwan Owens, January 5

Adam and Lindsey Tyler of Conway, a daughter, Mars Olin Tyler, January 5

Amy Swinton of Conway, a son, Caiden O’mari Swinton, January 6

Tasham Stockdale and Rasheeda Stephens of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Amayah Faith Stockdale, January 7

Alex and Morgan McGaughy of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Chloe Gray McGaughy, January 8

Robert Miles and Amy Deligdisch Glendinning of Conway, a son, Hylands Hudson Glendinning, January 10

Alexander and Bliss Barfield of Pawleys Island, a son, Henry Sauls Barfield, January 11

Johnny Felice and Chantel Awalt of Myrtle Beach, a son, Graysen Michael Felice, January 11

Christopher and Alexandra Myers of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Maybre Bain Myers, January 11

Edmund Davis and Natalia Taylor of Conway, a daughter, Elaya La’Zandria Davis, January 11

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

