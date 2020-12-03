Our newsroom is changing. Here’s how you can help us cover homelessness in Myrtle Beach

Justin Madden, Senior Editor & General Manager of The Sun News.

Dear Grand Strand:

My grandmother was my first journalism teacher. She taught me the importance of being honest and how a story should always be rooted in truth. Curiosity makes the adventure worthwhile and people are wonders of the world, though, individually different. And, words, too, are also things. Cherish them.

These simple, yet profound lessons, are what I have found to be part of my values as a journalist and as a guide as I settle in as the new senior editor/general manager of The Sun News and your neighbor. I am overjoyed to be here.

See, here’s the thing, my grandmother, Shellie, who you’ll come to know, taught me those lessons from her front porch in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It’s about four hours north of the Grand Strand and is where I spent most of my summer and Christmas vacations to see my dad and his side of the family.

It was doing those summer vacations in the late 90s and early 2000s that I got a chance to visit Myrtle Beach during our annual Labor Day trip that began in 1983. It was in South Carolina that I learned that tea comes sweet when you order it and red dirt is pretty tough to get out of white shoes and clothing. It’s also where I learned that long sleeves are the best attire to be worn while gardening under the roasting sun.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

These were big things to a kid from Los Angeles who watched from a corner house porch the city’s big lights and the toughness that the streets required some folks to be. Los Angeles in the 1990s is where my grandmother and mother tried to shelter me from violence on both sides of the law, dressing me in pastels and plaids to keep the gangs and police at bay in our South-Central neighborhood, and to protect my sensitive disposition. But they also believed that education was important and created an opportunity to see the world and to hopefully help those along the way.

That is partly why I got into journalism. Well, journalism found me rather, but it has provided me with an education about people and cultures and how governments do and do not. Journalism has been the perfect vehicle since my time as an undergraduate at Grambling State University in Louisiana to combine my love of language and people, because without either there is no story. Journalism has taken me from the college campus to newsrooms in Lexington, Kentucky, Chicago, Cleveland, Ohio, and most recently New York.

There is no better moment than now to be a journalist, and I am grateful to be able to lead an expanded newsroom in that charge, conviction and utilize the wonder that storytellers hold. I’ve noticed that Myrtle Beach can be quite the news town and with a newsroom of our size sometimes the news requires us to be nimble and collaborative. I’ve uttered the phrase, “Teamwork makes the dream work,” more than once in the newsroom and my hope is that it begins to spread.

In the past three months, I have spoken to many of you either over the phone or through email and many believe that proper and accurate information is deeply important. At The Sun News we believe the same, in addition to accountability and enterprise journalism, capturing the voices of the unheard and covering breaking news in the Grand Strand’s neighborhoods.

As we lead that charge some participation will be needed from you. However, let me tell you briefly more about what The Sun News is doing to expand its coverage and reporting and how you may help further that mission.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Over the summer and in the throes of a pandemic, we hired three new reporters for positions that before did not exist to help with breaking news, community journalism and add a presence in Georgetown County, a large region that we feel is deeply important to our readers and the community that is there.

A fourth new reporter is here thanks to your generosity. Mary Norkol, through your donations and a grant, is writing about livability, housing, addiction and homeless issues in and around the Grand Strand. If you haven’t already, take a look at one of her most recent longform stories that was published Thursday afternoon and will appear on the front page of Sunday’s paper. It’s an example of just some of the stories we’re attempting to tell.

Although I have yet to meet many of you, those I have spoken with have told me how important it is to have a strong local newspaper that provides what our communities need. I’ve also learned that education, environment, taxes, nature, health, open and closings, events, attractions, weather, cost of living and quality of life are just some of the things that Grand Strand residents care about.

It’s been quite the year. One of profound sadness, deep loss, racial and politically reckoning and often mystery and fear. But a part of what the pandemic has revealed is just how fragile some of our communities and institutions are.

In journalism, a number of publications have had layoffs or shuttered completely. The loss of advertisements and the rise of digital media has absorbed most of what would go in your local newspapers. We need your help.

So, here’s my neighborly ask of you: We are launching a new fundraising effort specifically dedicated to reporting on how to make our county affordable for regular people. From now through the January, we are hoping to raise $30,000 to support this effort.

We’re asking you to make a tax-deductible gift to support this journalism.

The Sun News’ initiative to provide news coverage and/or investigative reporting, above and beyond routine coverage and operations, intended to inform, explain, and educate the public regarding affordable housing and homelessness, particularly as it relates to ongoing development in Myrtle Beach.

The pandemic has exacerbated the needs of those who were already struggling with housing and food insecurities. It has also introduced those who were once financially stable to find creative ways to ensure their needs are met.

If you’re not able to currently give, I understand. We appreciate your support whether that’s through a subscription, a donation or reading and sharing our work.

If you prefer to send a check, you can do that too. Please make it out to the Local Media Foundation and in the notes field on the check, write “The Sun News.” If you include your email address, they will send you a tax donation letter.

The check should be mailed to: Local Media Foundation, PO Box 85015, Chicago, IL 60689-5015. If you have any problems or questions, contact me at jmadden@thesunnews.com or 843-626-0212.

Thank you and Teamwork makes the dream work.

Your neighbor,

Justin