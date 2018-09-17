Myrtle Beach community donates unused sandbags

Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.
A couple of venomous cottonmouth snakes were spotted on a disc golf course on Topsail Island, about 50 miles north of Wilmington, North Carolina. Footage uploaded to Facebook on September 16 shows the two snakes lying partially submerged in water.
Members of the North Carolina National Guard and the Greenville Fire Department swift water team conducts door to door wellfare checks along flooded Cedar Street on Saturday morning September 15, 2018 following Hurricane Florence in New Bern, N.C.
Areas of South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., were continuing to flood Saturday afternoon as Florence dumped more rain on the area. An additional 10-15 inches are forecast for the Grand Strand through Monday.
After Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina and South Carolina coast, some people questioned if Gov. Henry McMaster overreacted by evacuating several SC counties. Here is how he responded in a press conference September 15, 2018.