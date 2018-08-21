‘Start the school year off safely’: what drivers need to know before school starts

School is back in session for Horry County starting Wednesday. And with that comes more traffic on certain roads in the morning and in the afternoon.

Here are a couple of things local government wants you to know before the first day of school commute:





S.C. 707

As of Tuesday, S.C. 707 now has five traffic lanes. Horry County is asking drivers to use caution while adjusting to the new traffic pattern, especially near schools.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

St. James elementary, middle and high school are on S.C. 707 near Burgess.

The elementary school starts the earliest at 7:40 a.m and ends at 2:40 p.m. The middle school starts at 8:10 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. The High school starts at 8:20 a.m. and ends at 3:15 p.m.

Socastee High School is right at the northern mouth of S.C. 707. School here starts at 8:20 a.m. and ends at 3:20 p.m.

On roads with more than two lanes, like S.C. 707 is now, South Carolina law requires only the cars behind the bus to stop. All cars must stop on roads that are only two lanes.

Conway

The Conway Police Department said it will be particularly tough on speeding and dangerous driving this week as schools start. It asked drivers to keep an eye out for reduced speed limits.

“Let’s start the school year off safely and then keep it that way,” the press release said.

Typically, speed reductions are noted as drivers approach the school’s vicinity.

To find a full list of schools and their start times, visit the Horry County Schools website. Traffic will be at its worst during the start and end of each school day. Also keep an eye for reduced speed limits during those times.