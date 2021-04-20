Travel

Parts of Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk closing for construction. How long will it take?

Georgetown County plans to shut down parts of the Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk next week for emergency repairs ahead of the summer tourism season.

The county approved the repairs, which cost $144,458, last week following an assessment that showed “it was urgent that repairs be made this spring before peak tourist season and an increase in traffic on the Marsh Walk,” the county said in a statement Tuesday.

The repairs start this coming Monday, April 26, less than two weeks before the Myrtle Beach spring bike week takes over Murrells Inlet.

“Two crews will close and repair one section of boardwalk at a time, with one crew starting at Wahoo’s and moving south, and another starting at Dead Dog Saloon and moving north,” the county said in a statement.

The county said it could not provide a specific timeline on when the repairs will be finished because the condition of each structure will not be known until work begins. However, the county said the repairs on each section should take less than three weeks.

Repairs include replacing decking, guardrails, hardware and fastenings.

The Sun News has asked Georgetown County if the construction will affect any of the businesses on the Marsh Walk.

This story will be updated.

