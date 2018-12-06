Don’t run on empty: Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas in the Grand Strand

As travelers prepare to hit the road this holiday season, they can expect to find a little present waiting for them at the pump: cheaper gas prices.
AAA reported on Dec. 3 that for the first time in 18 months, the national gas average would be cheaper than it was a year ago.
Compared to last year, that average — $2.24 — is two cents cheaper than it was on July 6, 2017, according to the media release.
Not only is today’s national gas price average cheaper, but it is 31 cents cheaper than a month ago. This week 24 states saw gas prices drop double digits.
For South Carolina, that means prices have decreased at least 34 cents and that trend could be consistent for the rest of December, AAA said.
Here are some places in Horry County where you can find the cheapest gas.
(These prices were recorded on Gasbuddy.com as of Thursday morning)
North Myrtle Beach
Dodge’s Store at 2609 S US-17 and 27th Avenue S — $1.95
BP at 4509 US-17 S and 45th Avenue S — $1.95
Shell at 3301 N US-17 S and 33rd Avenue S — $1.95
Turtle Market at 3901 US-17 S and 39th Avenue S — $1.95
BP at 2101 US-17 S and 21st Avenue S — $1.97
Exxon at 3802 US-17 S and 37th Avenue S — $1.97
BP at 511 US-17 and 6th Avenue — $1.99
BP at 1501 US-17 N and Old US-17 — $2.02
Shell at 1209 US-17 S and 13th Avenue S — $2.03
BP at 400 Sea Mountain Highway and Duffy Street — $2.05
Myrtle Beach
Costco at 1021 Oak Forest Lane near Seaboard Street — $1.92
Sam’s Club at 1946 10th Avenue N and US-17 Bypass — $1.92
BP at 1405 Kings Highway and 14th Avenue S — $1.92
Circle K at 1611 Kings Highway and 17th Avenue S — $1.92
Exxon at 1700 S Kings Highway and 17th Avenue S — $1.92
Walmart at 1705 S Kings Highway and 17th Avenue S — $1.92
Shell at 1101 N Kings Highway and Mr Joe White Avenue — $1.92
Walmart at 3915 N Kings Highway and 39th Avenue N — $1.92
Circle K at 3791 Oleander Drive and 38th Avenue N — $1.93
BP at 3305 N Kings Highway and 34th Avenue N — $1.92
Conway
Murphy Express at 150 Middle Ridge Avenue near US-501 — $1.96
Speedway at 1931 SC-544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive — $1.96
501 Mini Mart at 4245 US-501 W and D Street — $1.99 (Must pay cash inside)
Sunoco at 4010 US-501 W and Willard Road — $1.99
BP at 669 SC-544 and Elvington Road — $1.99
Exxon at 2354 E US-501 and Wm Finlayson Road — $1.99
Shell at 1200 SC-544 and Wofford Road — $1.99
Murphy Express at 2735 Church Street near Rivertown Boulevard — $2.02
Sunoco at 2901 Church Street and El Bethel Road — $2.02
Speedway at 1120 US-501 Bus and SC-90 — $2.03
Murrells Inlet
Walmart at 11970 US-17 Bypass and Tournament Boulevard — $1.94
BP at 3730 US-17 Bypass and SC-707 — $1.94
Lowes Foods Fuel at 11903 SC-707 near tournament Boulevard — $1.94
Speedway at 4326 US-17 Bypass and Bellamy Avenue — $1.94
Sunoco at 11113 SC-707 near Collins Glenn Drive — $1.97
Exxon at 3411 US-17 Business and US-17 Bypass — $1.98
Kangaroo at 658 Wachesaw Road and US-17 Bypass — $1.99
BP at 5146 US-17 Bypass and Pendergrass Avenue — $1.99
Shell at 4584 US-17 Bypass and Wachesaw Road — $2.09
You can also use these apps to find the cheapest gas near you:
