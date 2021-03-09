New living development for active seniors coming to Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand area

A new mixed-use development designed for “active seniors” who are 55 and older opens in Myrtle Beach next month.

The 600,000-square-foot residential and commercial development, called Inspire Coastal Grand, is located across the street from Coastal Grand Mall. The development includes 194 residences from one to three bedrooms and will feature businesses that cater specifically to seniors, such as medical offices and restaurants that want to capitalize on the close proximity to customers.

Right now, one of the only commercial businesses onsite is Maggi D’s, an Italian restaurant. Spokesman Ben Robinson said Liberty Senior Living, which is the parent company of this new residential offering, is still finding tenants for the remaining commercial spaces.

The development comes as Myrtle Beach has grown in popularity in recent years a retirement community, particularly during the pandemic, when people sought to escape crowded cities for seaside living spaces. Inspire is located less than 2 miles from the beach.

Inspire Coastal Grand is located at 1749 Sea Pines Blvd. It’s one of Liberty Senior Living’s first developments of this kind, after previously focusing on assisting living and healthcare for seniors. However, the 34-acre property will also eventually include a traditional assisted living facility across the street from the Inspire complex.

“Properties that focus on fostering a sense of community within their neighborhood are the most successful and valued because they provide residents with wellness, vitality and happiness,” Liberty’s active adult regional director Christy Chestnut said in a statement. “We take pride in elevating the overall experience and lifestyle.”

The facility’s amenities include a pool, outdoor courtyards and grilling stations, a gym, walking trails and both pickle ball and bocce ball courts. The development also offers transportation, housekeeping and dry-cleaning services.

Robinson said the average age of tenants will probably be late 60s and that the facility is great for seniors looking to downsize from family homes after their children get older and leave the nest.

“It’s really for the active adults who want to be close to the beach,” Robinson said. “A lot of them will be selling their homes that are probably a pain to keep up with.”

Monthly rent prices for the units range from $1,500 a month to $3,000, according to estimates on Inspire Coastal Grand’s website.