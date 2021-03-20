Pets

Dogs, docks, and diving, oh my! Where to watch dog diving in the Grand Strand

Looking for something fun to do in the Grand Strand next weekend? Watch a dog-diving competition in Murrells Inlet.

A Dog’s Way Inlet Flyers is unveiling a new above-ground pool in time for an upcoming distance-diving competition. The new 40-foot pool and dock are located at A Dog’s Way Inn at 761 Pendergrass Avenue in Murrells Inlet. The two-day dog diving competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27.

Dog diving is a sport where dogs jump off of docks into a body of water and compete for best distance.

There are three other dog-diving events slated for the spring and summer — the competition dates are April 30 to May 2, June 18-20, and July 16-18.

If you want your dog to try dock diving, contact at Dogs Way Inlet Flyers at 843-231-0720.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
