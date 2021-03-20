Dogs, docks, and diving, oh my! Where to watch dog diving in the Grand Strand

Looking for something fun to do in the Grand Strand next weekend? Watch a dog-diving competition in Murrells Inlet.

A Dog’s Way Inlet Flyers is unveiling a new above-ground pool in time for an upcoming distance-diving competition. The new 40-foot pool and dock are located at A Dog’s Way Inn at 761 Pendergrass Avenue in Murrells Inlet. The two-day dog diving competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27.

Dog diving is a sport where dogs jump off of docks into a body of water and compete for best distance.

There are three other dog-diving events slated for the spring and summer — the competition dates are April 30 to May 2, June 18-20, and July 16-18.

If you want your dog to try dock diving, contact at Dogs Way Inlet Flyers at 843-231-0720.