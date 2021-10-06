Craving fried chicken? Here’s how to order new online-only brand in cities across SC

A new online-order fried chicken brand that came to South Carolina earlier this year now says it is available for pick-up in more than a dozen cities across the state.

Tender Shack, an online-only, fried chicken brand, claims to be the “first national virtual brand with dang good chicken.” (Every brand has to figure out a way to be first.) When it arrived in South Carolina, it was only available for delivery but recently added a pick-up option, as well, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

The chicken brand’s menu includes tenders, sandwiches, sauces, fries, cookies and soft drinks. The food comes in two flavors: “Dang Good Seasoned” or “Nashville Hot AF.”

“We are chefs, restauranteurs, and innovators,” Tender Shack’s website says. “It’s why we are bringing our favorite off-menu creations straight to our communities. We hand-bread our tenders, create signature sauces, and kill the shortcuts. You can’t find Tender Shack on a map. It’s not even a real place. But we still hope to bring people together one freakin’ delicious chicken tender at a time.”

Tender shack says it is now available on DoorDash for pick up or delivery in these South Carolina cities, though availability appears to vary within each city.

Aiken

Anderson

Beaufort

Bluffton

Charleston

Columbia

Easley

Florence

Gaffney

Greenville

Greenwood

Mt. Pleasant

Murrells Inlet

Myrtle Beach

North Charleston

North Myrtle Beach

Rock Hill

Spartanburg

Sumter