Food & Drink

Craving fried chicken? Here’s how to order new online-only brand in cities across SC

A new online-order fried chicken brand that came to South Carolina earlier this year now says it is available for pick-up in more than a dozen cities across the state.

Tender Shack, an online-only, fried chicken brand, claims to be the “first national virtual brand with dang good chicken.” (Every brand has to figure out a way to be first.) When it arrived in South Carolina, it was only available for delivery but recently added a pick-up option, as well, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

The chicken brand’s menu includes tenders, sandwiches, sauces, fries, cookies and soft drinks. The food comes in two flavors: “Dang Good Seasoned” or “Nashville Hot AF.”

“We are chefs, restauranteurs, and innovators,” Tender Shack’s website says. “It’s why we are bringing our favorite off-menu creations straight to our communities. We hand-bread our tenders, create signature sauces, and kill the shortcuts. You can’t find Tender Shack on a map. It’s not even a real place. But we still hope to bring people together one freakin’ delicious chicken tender at a time.”

Tender shack says it is now available on DoorDash for pick up or delivery in these South Carolina cities, though availability appears to vary within each city.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas writes about tourism in Myrtle Beach and across South Carolina for McClatchy. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Communication. He began working for McClatchy in 2020 after growing up in Texas, where he has bylines in three of the state’s largest print media outlets as well as the Texas Tribune covering state politics, the environment, housing and the LGBTQ+ community.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service