These restaurants are open Christmas Eve and Day in the Myrtle Beach area

Holidays, you know, are all about gathering around good food, maybe cooking it together.

But cooking constantly for several days in a row can get tiring.

Never fear! Most of the country may be shutdown for the holidays due to the pandemic, but some restaurants are still open for takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Myrtle Beach. Whether you’re visiting and don’t have access to a kitchen, or just want a break, check out these eateries in the Grand Strand.

Hours for each business vary, so be sure to check before heading out! (Also, this list is in no way exhaustive. If you are a business offering meals on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, send an email to ckaracostas@thesunnews.com.)

Oh, and don’t forget. If you need to pick up ingredients for those Christmas Day *adult drinks*, liquor stores close at 7 p.m. Thursday and don’t reopen until Saturday.

Restaurants listed are open on both days unless otherwise noted.

21 Main Prime Steakhouse

719 North Beach Blvd., North Myrtle Beach

843-306-2204

Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro

4269 Luck Ave, Little River

(843) 249-2601

California Dreaming

2657 Beaver Run Blvd., Surfside Beach

(843) 215-5255

Carolina Roadhouse

4617 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

(843) 497-9911

Carolina Seafood and Steak

9911 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

(843) 945-9288

Gulfstream Cafe

1536 S. Waccamaw Dr., Garden City

(843) 651-8808

Hard Rock Cafe

1318 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach

(843) 946-0007

Landry’s Seafood House

1312 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach

(843) 444-1010

New York Prime

405 28th Ave N., Myrtle Beach

(843) 448-8081

Preston’s Seafood & Country Buffet (Christmas Day only)

4530 US-Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach

(843) 272-3338

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

8211 Marina Pkwy., Myrtle Beach

(843) 839-9500

Thoroughbred’s Chophouse & Seafood Grille

9706 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

(843) 497-2636