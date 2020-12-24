Food & Drink
These restaurants are open Christmas Eve and Day in the Myrtle Beach area
Holidays, you know, are all about gathering around good food, maybe cooking it together.
But cooking constantly for several days in a row can get tiring.
Never fear! Most of the country may be shutdown for the holidays due to the pandemic, but some restaurants are still open for takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Myrtle Beach. Whether you’re visiting and don’t have access to a kitchen, or just want a break, check out these eateries in the Grand Strand.
Hours for each business vary, so be sure to check before heading out! (Also, this list is in no way exhaustive. If you are a business offering meals on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, send an email to ckaracostas@thesunnews.com.)
Oh, and don’t forget. If you need to pick up ingredients for those Christmas Day *adult drinks*, liquor stores close at 7 p.m. Thursday and don’t reopen until Saturday.
Restaurants listed are open on both days unless otherwise noted.
719 North Beach Blvd., North Myrtle Beach
843-306-2204
Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro
4269 Luck Ave, Little River
(843) 249-2601
2657 Beaver Run Blvd., Surfside Beach
(843) 215-5255
4617 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
(843) 497-9911
9911 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
(843) 945-9288
1536 S. Waccamaw Dr., Garden City
(843) 651-8808
1318 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach
(843) 946-0007
1312 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach
(843) 444-1010
405 28th Ave N., Myrtle Beach
(843) 448-8081
Preston’s Seafood & Country Buffet (Christmas Day only)
4530 US-Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach
(843) 272-3338
8211 Marina Pkwy., Myrtle Beach
(843) 839-9500
Thoroughbred’s Chophouse & Seafood Grille
9706 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
(843) 497-2636
