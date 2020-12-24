Food & Drink
Want a new dinner spot? Locals say these are the best restaurants in Myrtle Beach
The mini golf courses and sky wheel lighting up Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard are some of the hallmarks of Myrtle Beach proper.
But there’s more to this beach town than flashy attractions. People gotta eat, too.
Yes, there’s a Waffle House on every corner. Everybody needs their iconic comfort food sometimes. Myrtle Beach has so many more options, though. From hidden gems like Barrel, a bar where people “enter as strangers but leave as friends,” to Johnny D’s Waffles, whose breakfast concoctions are addicting, there are so many places that make our food scene unique.
So, we asked Grand Stranders to tell us their favorite local spots to hit up.
Here are some of the places they shared. May new locals, longtime residents and tourists alike find something new. (Bear in mind that this list is in no way complete or perfect. Got one you think we should feature? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.)
2311 S Kings Hwy
(843) 626-2800
5101 N. Kings Hwy.
(843) 449-9191
1004 Chester St.
(843) 945-9122
9703 N. Kings Hwy.
(843) 449-4500
2303 S. Kings Hwy.
(843) 448-0097
702 N. Kings Hwy.
(843) 444-9090
5900 N. Kings Hwy.
(843) 213-0500
4210 River Oaks Drive
(843) 236-3311
960 Cipriana Dr. Unit B8
(843) 712-2212
411 79th Ave. N.
(843) 449-0085
8014 N. Kings Hwy.
(843) 839-5888
9707 N. Kings Hwy.
(843) 497-7091
4006 Postal Way, Unit D
(843) 236-5099
3301 N. Kings Hwy.
(843) 448-6789
6613 N. Kings Hwy., Unit D
(843) 448-4527
6104 Frontage Rd.
(843) 945-1145
6401 N. Kings Hwy.
(843) 839-3474
919 Broadway St.
(843) 946-6869
4765 US-Hwy. 17 Bypass S.
(843) 945-5219
3002 N Ocean Blvd.
(843) 448-8082
9776 Kings Road, Suite A
(843) 808-9530
9706 N. Kings Hwy.
(843) 497-2636
707 S. Kings Hwy.
(843) 448-4990
Editor’s note: This story is the fourth in a series highlighting local restaurants that residents of the Grand Strand love. Our next story, featuring North Myrtle Beach, will be out close to New Year’s. Do you have a restaurant you love and think we should tell the world about? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com by Wednesday, Dec. 30 at noon.
Comments