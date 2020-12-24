Want a new dinner spot? Locals say these are the best restaurants in Myrtle Beach

The mini golf courses and sky wheel lighting up Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard are some of the hallmarks of Myrtle Beach proper.

But there’s more to this beach town than flashy attractions. People gotta eat, too.

Yes, there’s a Waffle House on every corner. Everybody needs their iconic comfort food sometimes. Myrtle Beach has so many more options, though. From hidden gems like Barrel, a bar where people “enter as strangers but leave as friends,” to Johnny D’s Waffles, whose breakfast concoctions are addicting, there are so many places that make our food scene unique.

So, we asked Grand Stranders to tell us their favorite local spots to hit up.

Here are some of the places they shared. May new locals, longtime residents and tourists alike find something new. (Bear in mind that this list is in no way complete or perfect. Got one you think we should feature? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.)

Angelo’s Steak and Pasta

2311 S Kings Hwy

(843) 626-2800

Aspen Grille

5101 N. Kings Hwy.

(843) 449-9191

Atlas Tap House

1004 Chester St.

(843) 945-9122

Backyard Sports Bar & Grill

9703 N. Kings Hwy.

(843) 449-4500

The Barrel Sports Bar & Grill

2303 S. Kings Hwy.

(843) 448-0097

Bombway at the Beach

702 N. Kings Hwy.

(843) 444-9090

Crave Italian Oven & Bar

5900 N. Kings Hwy.

(843) 213-0500

Cypress Grille

4210 River Oaks Drive

(843) 236-3311

Dunes Bistro

960 Cipriana Dr. Unit B8

(843) 712-2212

Fire and Smoke Gastropub

411 79th Ave. N.

(843) 449-0085

Hook & Barrel

8014 N. Kings Hwy.

(843) 839-5888

Hot Stacks Cafe

9707 N. Kings Hwy.

(843) 497-7091

Jersey Bagels and Subs

4006 Postal Way, Unit D

(843) 236-5099

Johnny D’s Waffle’s

3301 N. Kings Hwy.

(843) 448-6789

The Library

6613 N. Kings Hwy., Unit D

(843) 448-4527

Mediterranean Bistro

6104 Frontage Rd.

(843) 945-1145

Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant

6401 N. Kings Hwy.

(843) 839-3474

Mrs. Fish Seafood Grill

919 Broadway St.

(843) 946-6869

Sandlapper

4765 US-Hwy. 17 Bypass S.

(843) 945-5219

Sea Captain’s House

3002 N Ocean Blvd.

(843) 448-8082

Spanky’s Pub House

9776 Kings Road, Suite A

(843) 808-9530

Thoroughbreds Chophouse

9706 N. Kings Hwy.

(843) 497-2636

Villa Romana

707 S. Kings Hwy.

(843) 448-4990

Editor’s note: This story is the fourth in a series highlighting local restaurants that residents of the Grand Strand love. Our next story, featuring North Myrtle Beach, will be out close to New Year’s. Do you have a restaurant you love and think we should tell the world about? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com by Wednesday, Dec. 30 at noon.