Tired of quarantine cooking? These Myrtle Beach restaurants have Thanksgiving takeout

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Many of us have spent months and months cooking way more food for ourselves than we ever imagined.

While cooking at home may be great, and often saves money, it’s completely understandable to feel exhausted of it all with Thanksgiving approaching like a freight train.

Not to worry, there are plenty of places serving take out on (or before) Thanksgiving to serve your quarantine pod. Here are some suggestions, and feel free to email ckara@thesunnews.com to add your favorite business serving turkey day takeout (non-turkey meals welcome).

Please note that many places offering Thanksgiving meals to-go require orders several days or more in advance.

3500 Ocean Grill at Prince Resort

3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

(855) 710-4945

California Dreaming

2657 Beaver Run Blvd., Surfside Beach, SC 29575

(843) 215-5255

Chestnut Hill Restaurant

9922 Hwy. 17 N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

(843) 449-3984

Cracker Barrel

1208 N. Retail Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(843) 916-8241

Croissants Bistro & Bakery

3751 Robert M. Grissom Parkway., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(843) 448-2253

Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin

2851 US 17 Business, Garden City, SC 29576

(843) 652-4444

Hook & Barrel

8014 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

(843) 839-5888

Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs

1601 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(843) 444-2000

4008 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

(843) 806-0008

Just Off Main at Avista Resort

300 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

(855) 710-4941

Lowe’s Foods

Multiple Locations: Carolina Forest & South Commons in Myrtle Beach, as well as Murrells Inlet.

Mr. Fish Seafood Market

6307 N. Kings Hwy., Ste. B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

(843) 492-0374

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

2859 Hwy. 17 Business, Garden City, SC 29576

(843) 651-2337

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse

2920 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(843) 839-0777

1315 Hwy. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

(843) 492-9777

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

8211 Marina Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

(843) 839-9500

Simply Southern Smokehouse

1913 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(843) 839-1913

Shoreline Cafe at Grande Shores Resort

201 77th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

(855) 707-4712

Strong Waters Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

2005 A N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(843) 282-8912

Thoroughbreds Chop House

9706 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

(843) 497-2636

Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas writes about tourism in Myrtle Beach and across South Carolina for McClatchy. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Communication. He began working for McClatchy in 2020 after growing up in Texas, where he has bylines in three of the state’s largest print media outlets as well as the Texas Tribune covering state politics, the environment, housing and the LGBTQ+ community.
