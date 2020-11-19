Food & Drink
Tired of quarantine cooking? These Myrtle Beach restaurants have Thanksgiving takeout
Many of us have spent months and months cooking way more food for ourselves than we ever imagined.
While cooking at home may be great, and often saves money, it’s completely understandable to feel exhausted of it all with Thanksgiving approaching like a freight train.
Not to worry, there are plenty of places serving take out on (or before) Thanksgiving to serve your quarantine pod. Here are some suggestions, and feel free to email ckara@thesunnews.com to add your favorite business serving turkey day takeout (non-turkey meals welcome).
Please note that many places offering Thanksgiving meals to-go require orders several days or more in advance.
3500 Ocean Grill at Prince Resort
3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
(855) 710-4945
2657 Beaver Run Blvd., Surfside Beach, SC 29575
(843) 215-5255
9922 Hwy. 17 N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
(843) 449-3984
1208 N. Retail Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 916-8241
3751 Robert M. Grissom Parkway., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 448-2253
2851 US 17 Business, Garden City, SC 29576
(843) 652-4444
8014 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
(843) 839-5888
1601 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 444-2000
4008 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
(843) 806-0008
Just Off Main at Avista Resort
300 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
(855) 710-4941
Multiple Locations: Carolina Forest & South Commons in Myrtle Beach, as well as Murrells Inlet.
6307 N. Kings Hwy., Ste. B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
(843) 492-0374
2859 Hwy. 17 Business, Garden City, SC 29576
(843) 651-2337
2920 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-0777
1315 Hwy. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
(843) 492-9777
8211 Marina Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
(843) 839-9500
1913 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-1913
Shoreline Cafe at Grande Shores Resort
201 77th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
(855) 707-4712
Strong Waters Craft Cocktails & Kitchen
2005 A N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 282-8912
9706 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
(843) 497-2636
