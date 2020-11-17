With chains everywhere, where can you find a locally made latte in Myrtle Beach?

Trapped indoors for months, making our own coffee, every day — that’s what quarantine has done.

At some point, we want (need) that cup of coffee made by another human. If you need justification, call it supporting the local economy.

Going out, the easiest way to get a latte might be Starbucks or Dunkin’, but local coffee shops need attention, too. Local businesses have been hit hardest by the pandemic-induced recession, so here’s a crowd-sourced list (thank you, locals of Myrtle Beach) of some great local coffee shops from across our seaside paradise.

This list is in no way exhaustive. Do you have a coffee shop you love —or own — that we haven’t mentioned? Send details to ckara@thesunnews.com.

Buying iced coffee four days in a row in 2019: wasteful



Buying iced coffee four days in a row in 2020: stimulating the economy — Lara Korte (@lara_korte) November 16, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Old Town Crepes — Also serves crepes and a bunch of other gorgeous breakfast food. Opens at 9 a.m. daily.

4205 N King’s Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577

Boardwalk Coffee House — Get some coffee and enjoy it by the ocean! Opens at 8 a.m. daily.

104 9th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Tidal Creek Brewhouse — Craft beer and craft coffee (maybe mix the two together). Opens at 7 a.m. daily.

3421 Knoles St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Collector’s Cafe and (Art) Gallery — It’s an art gallery. Need we say more? Also, it’s open till midnight. Opensat 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

7740 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Cafe Gelato — We don’t need to explain this. Put ice cream (gelato, whatev) in your coffee. Opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. Sunday.

7901 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Grand Strand Coffee — Right next to the Market Commons shopping center. Opens 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. on weekends.

2954 Howard Ave., Unit E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Croissants Bistro & Bakery — We love this place for brunch food on the north end of Myrtle Beach. Also makes custom cakes for weddings and other special occasions. Opens between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. each day.

Two locations: 3751 Robert M Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC and 8014 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Surfside Beach/Garden City/Murrells Inlet

Garden City Coffee Grounds — Opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

119 Atlantic Ave., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Benjamin’s Bakery, Cafe and Coffee Roasters — Started out as a bagel shop because the Grand Strand was “under-bageled” back in the 1990s, according to the owner. It now serves all kinds of pastries and coffee. Opens at 7 a.m. every day.

810 3rd Ave. S., Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Conway

Rivertown Roasters on Main — Serves 50(!) espresso drinks plus beer and wine. Who said the only thing we could have in the morning was coffee? Opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

337 Main St, Conway, SC 29526

C3 Coffee Co. — Close to Coastal Carolina University, great for students. Opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

201 Graduate Road, Conway, SC 29526

Trestle Cafe and Bakery — Opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

308 Main St., Conway, SC 29526

North Myrtle Beach

Beach Dreams Market — Find not only coffee here, but also locally made honey and organic handmade soaps. Opens by 9 a.m. most days.

807 2nd Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Cafe de Paris — Shopping in Barefoot Landing? Or checking out where Doc Antle’s tigers once stood on display? Stop for some go-go juice. Open at 9 a.m. every day.

4830 Highway 17 S., North Myrtle Beach SC 29582