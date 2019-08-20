This North Myrtle Beach restaurant keeps tradition alive through ambiance, tasty food

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

Southern dining means plenty of food no matter what time of day it is, and at a restaurant that has been a part of the North Myrtle Beach community for decades, this is especially true. Originally The Biscuit Shack and rebranded as The Shack in spring of 2010, the tradition lives on, from morning to night.

The current owners gave the building a facelift but kept The Shack true to its name, inside and out appearing very much like a wooden sea shack. Décor consists of sailing memorabilia complete with sea critters swimming all over the walls accompanied by local art and photography.

Despite the building’s age, the team has stayed on top of updates and repairs, not to mention keeping it clean no matter how busy it gets. Both locals and tourists drop by this beloved restaurant, and throughout the summer months this means it may take some time before being seated. Most of the waiting room is outside, yet in shaded areas. During these peak hours, the dining area can also become quite cramped and noisy.

Once seated, the servers provide the proper menu, which includes the kids, depending on the time. Breakfast is distributed until 11 a.m., when the kitchen shifts to serving lunch. The restaurant closes for two hours Monday through Saturday then reopens at 4 p.m. for dinner.

In keeping with the eatery’s origins, biscuits are a popular choice on the breakfast menu and can be ordered plain, smothered in gravy, or as many types of sandwiches. Guests can mix and match breakfast items, such as adding home fries, an egg or the Poo Dog to their meal. The Shack also serves full morning entrees, like the Shack Special and Shark Attack.

Lunch brings more Southern favorites to the table, including baskets of fried seafood and barbecue sandwiches. Daily specials are served Southern style, which allows customers to choose a meat and two or three sides, and can be found during lunch and dinner.

Dinner shares other similarities with the lunch menu but also introduces hearty platters of seafood or meat (or a combination of the two). While the meals aren’t necessarily fancy, they are created with expediency and experience then delivered with a smile. Not to mention the serving sizes are gracious and the prices are affordable.

Squeeze yourself into The Shack for a cozy experience and to settle the grumbles of an empty stomach. With three different menus, this restaurant of Cherry Grove in North Myrtle Beach is worth at least three different visits. No matter what time of day, whether you’re headed to the beach or coming back from it, there’s something for everyone.

If you go

What: The Shack

Where: 1128 Sea Mountain Hwy, North Myrtle Beach

Hours: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Mon-Sat

Information: theshackcherrygrove.com, 843-663-3636

Price | $2-9 starters, $3-23 entrees