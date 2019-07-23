This tasty new restaurant is turning up the heat in Conway area

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

A new restaurant in Conway is turning the heat up a notch, and things will only get hotter as business takes off. Spice C, in the University Shoppes center, opened up this spring to bring a mix of Asian cuisine to the area, including satay, ramen, pad thai, and the ever popular poke bowls.

Originally a noodle restaurant in Philadelphia, the current owner took over when her father retired and rebranded the business as “Spices by Cecelia” or Spice C for short. Though the first location remains operational, the same concept migrated to the Grand Strand with the owner, who is proud of her heritage and passionate about serving an authentic dining experience.

The interior has been completely redone and modernized, feeling very sleek and chic. As Spice C has only been operational for a few months, everything remains spotless although there is still some equipment visible as the team works out the final kinks in the renovated space. The outdoor patio is available for those diners willing to brave the South Carolina heat.

Once seated, the servers will come to take drink orders but also introduce guests to the menu. Some visitors may not be familiar with the Asian dishes, or know what a poke bowl is, and the servers are all too happy to offer explanations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rather than listing different and specific types of poke bowls, Spice C instead gives the reigns to the diner, who can decide exactly how they want their meal to be. Menu and pencil in hand, customers will choose the base and toppings, and for the most part add as much as they would like without the price increasing. Only some ingredients, like avocado or mango, are extra.

Besides the tasty Hawaiian dish, guests will find Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and Indoneisan foods, and even Philadelphia-inspired cheesesteak rolls. Spice C is in particular becoming known for their ramen, in part because of the traditional handmade noodles. Similar to the poke bowls here, guests can customize their ramen by deciding if a regular broth is what they want, or if spicy Szechuan is more their style.

Generally, the food seems to take a while to prepare, even when the restaurant isn’t busy. This also means that when the order comes out, it comes out hot, or in the case of the poke bowls, freshly made. The atmosphere certainly makes it easy to lounge and relax.

Spice C is also a full bar complete with beer both foreign and local, plus sake. College students, when the semester starts, will be delighted to discover some great deals from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, when Happy Hour offers discounted appetizers and beverages.

From Philadelphia and now at home in Conway, Spice C is ready to add their flavor to the mix. Even though it will continue to be hot for months more, there’s never a bad reason to drop by and add some spice to your life.

If you go

What: Spice C

Where: 2246 S.C. 501, Conway

Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Fri-Sat

Information: spicecnoodle.com, 843-234-1001

Price: $4-10 starters, $9-20 entrees