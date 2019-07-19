This Murrells Inlet pub is a must-see for those who work hard and play hard

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

For those who work hard and play hard, Murrells Inlet is home to a restaurant that celebrates those qualities, which are so like their own heritage. O’Keefe’s Irish Pub has been a locals’ watering hole for years now, shaded by trees on Inlet Square Drive, the connector between U.S. 17 Bypass and U.S. 17 Business.

While known in particular for their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, O’Keefe’s keeps steadily busy throughout the year. Regulars are friends with each other and servers alike, yet first-time visitors are given the same special treatment, the personification of the pub’s motto, “Come as a stranger, leave as a friend.”

Daily specials here will include food and drink, although the O’Keefe’s team is working on a new lunch menu. Currently, the kitchen doesn’t usually open until around 5 p.m. but guests will still drop by earlier to shoot the breeze with the bartender and enjoy a cool beverage. Their sister restaurant next door, Beer Belly Deli, serves its full menu in O’Keefe’s, so tasty sandwiches are just a quick phone call away.

The atmosphere picks up as the sun goes down, particularly when the daily Happy Hour begins. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., O’Keefe’s offers discounted bar snacks and house drinks. Their full bar is an extensive one, including, of course, filling Irish beers. Additionally, the bartenders regularly add new cocktails to their repertoire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The food menu consists of some great pub grub, including nachos, wings and soft pretzels served with beer cheese. Fans of Southern cuisine aren’t left out and can enjoy pimento cheese dip or pulled pork topped with house barbecue sauce. Burgers and other sandwiches are served with fries, tot, or homemade chips. Fish and chips are included on the selection, as well as O’Keefe’s tasty and cheesy version of Shepherd’s Pie.

Instead of things slowing down at the pub as the night goes on, O’Keefe’s only gets rowdier. For big sporting events, from football to UFC showdowns, the bar will often bring out a projector and have food specials for fans to watch matches together. Live music regularly shows up as well, from late night to early morning, making this pub truly seem to never have a dull moment.

The pool tables and jukebox complete the fun atmosphere, but first-time visitors should be aware that O’Keefe’s is not a smoke-free environment. The inside can get rather musty, yet the team is pretty good about cleaning up when the party is done.

Whether customers are coming by to relax with friends or enjoy cold drinks while watching the game, O’Keefe’s Irish Pub makes all feel welcome. Here, everyone can experience a little of the luck of the Irish.

If you go

What: O’Keefe’s Irish Pub

Where: 834 Inlet Square Dr, Murrells Inlet

Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. daily

Information: facebook.com/OKeefes-Irish-Pub-Murrells-Inlet-SC, 843-651-7211

Prices: $5-9 starters, $6-13 entrees