This Myrtle Beach pizza joint cooks up meals that seem to be fit for a king

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

A bright yellow sign beckons to drivers on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, pointing proudly to the brick building covered by yellow and red awning and a cheerful mural advertising King’s Famous Pizza. This family-owned restaurant has been serving up homemade Italian and Greek dishes to beachgoers local and visiting alike for more than 30 years.

King’s has retained a type of classic pizza joint ambiance, complete with a few arcade games in the corner and a jukebox. But it also feels very much like the family restaurant it is, with more murals painted on the walls and pleasant team members reinforcing a casual and relaxed atmosphere. The dining area is almost entirely made of booths, which can be joined together in a pinch for parties greater than four.

Depending on whether guests will be dining in or ordering takeout, they can either wait to be seated or step up to the counter, where behind the latticework pizzas are lovingly crafted. Given the restaurant’s name, it’s understandable that the pies are the most popular menu options. While not exactly thin crust, the handmade dough is tossed and covered in their sauce that is more sweet than acidic then covered generously with toppings and cheese.

Only a small amount of specialty pies are listed on the menu, thereby providing diners more flexibility in ordering exactly the type of pizza they want. King’s has also begun offering gluten-free pizza, available only in personal size. Because they make everything fresh, the restaurant can get a little backed up throughout the day, particularly in summer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An array of pastas, subs, and salads take up the rest of the menu, including flavorful Greek dishes such as moussaka and gyros. The salads and many of the subs come with King’s own house made Italian dressing, which delights visitors old and new, even to the point of the dressing being sold by the bottle.

Subs are toasted and made as either 8 inch or 12 inch although these meals are served without sides. Customers will be able to order fries on their own, or even mozzarella sticks, onion rings and fried zucchini. Spanakopita and pita bread can be enjoyed as sides or appetizers too.

Only a small amount of beer and wine are part of the King’s package, most of which are bottled. Those with a sweet tooth that needs to be satisfied will definitely be happy with the selection of desserts, from gracious slices of cakes to cannolis and baklava.

Instead of constantly changing like the tide, King’s Famous Pizza is a stable part of North Myrtle Beach that knows its strengths and uses them. You may be treated like family here, being served good food in a bustling and friendly environment, but you’ll also feast like a king.

If you go

What: King’s Famous Pizza

Where: 3511 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach

Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Information: kingsfamouspizza.com, 843-272-8414

Price: $3-10 starters, $8-23 entrees