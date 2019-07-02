This historic, family diner has been serving up hearty meals on Grand Strand for decades

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

A restaurant that has been around for a half century has a lot to say, with as many stories as there are people walking through its doors. For just over 50 years, the Litchfield Restaurant has been an integral part of Pawleys Island life, known just as much for its good food as for its cast of regulars.

As one of the few diners on the south end of the Grand Strand, the Litchfield Restaurant has had a loyal following for all of its life. Regulars pop in, throwing greetings to the servers and kitchen staff, made up of mostly family members, before seating themselves at the first open table. For guests unsure, shooting a quick question to the nearest server will get you taken care of.

During summer especially, the restaurant is busy in the morning and at lunchtime, but with a flurry that is charming and friendly. As an old building, sound isn’t absorbed too well so it does get noisy, and it can be difficult to keep the place spotless with the amount of bodies coming in and out. But when the restaurant flow slows down, the Litchfield team doesn’t, instead keeping up the hustle.

Opening bright and early means there are plenty of customers coming in all morning for a quick but filling breakfast, although they do serve it all day. The Litchfield Restaurant keeps things pretty simple like a true breakfast diner, along with affordable prices. There is plenty of flexibility here too, as guests can order some toast and sausage for breakfast, or enjoy a healthy heaping of eggs in Mark’s 6-Egg Omelet.

More Southern favorites include biscuits and gravy or chicken-n-waffles and when lunch begins at 11 a.m., even more options pop up. This includes but is not limited to barbecue, hamburger steak and fried flounder. During this time, Litchfield Restaurant also offers daily specials, such as Chicken Pilau on Mondays and Meatloaf on Thursdays.

Similar to breakfast, lunch meals can be a combo or individual plates. Fries or onion rings can come as sides, but there is also coleslaw and potato salad to be enjoyed. Because items from the menu offer some versatility, there isn’t a menu for children. Mondays through Thursdays, Litchfield Restaurant also opens up for dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and serves even more popular Southern dishes.

Being such a staple for the Pawleys Island community, the diner can feel as busy as a family reunion, with much the same atmosphere. The Litchfield Restaurant, filled with character and characters, will always welcome guests familiar and new with open arms and a plate full of food.

If you go

What: Litchfield Restaurant

Where: 12223 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island

Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Mon-Thu, 6:30a.m. – 2 p.m. Fri, 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sat, 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sun

Information: litchfieldrestaurant.com, 843-237-4414

Price: $2-5 starters, $4-10 entrees