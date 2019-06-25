This Southern seafood restaurant is the go-to spot after a long day on the beach

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

When you’re on the hunt for tasty Southern cooking after a day at the beach, let your stomach lead you to Bubba’s Fish Shack of Surfside Beach. This restaurant has been a staple of the little Surfside community for years, with both locals and visitors fawning over this hound’s satisfying seafood spreads.

Sitting across the street from the ocean, Bubba’s fits in the Surfside atmosphere perfectly, looking very much like its namesake. The exterior is purposefully made to appear as a shack accompanied by a hodgepodge of fishing tackle for décor. Plus, in typical beach house fashion, most of the building is on the second level, with a waiting area below the porch and an elevator to the side for handicap access.

When the weather allows, guests will be greeted outside at the top of the stairs and given an option to eat on their porch with a great view of the water or inside. Granted, being so close to the beach, this also means rain can arrive quickly, in which case the hosts will welcome customers inside.

As the day stretches into evening, Bubba’s quickly becomes very crowded. Many beachgoers don’t want to go far for food after tiring hours of playing and the dining area itself isn’t all that expansive. Orders can also be called in for pickup, which adds to the harried atmosphere of the evenings. But even through the loud and busy atmosphere, the teams front and back work well together, quickly getting food out to their hungry guests.

Seafood is what Bubba’s is known for and for good reason. Fish, crustaceans and mollusks are given the Southern treatment and either fried to perfection or seasoned with just enough kick. Other beloved foods of Southern origin have a rightful place as well, like their tangy fried pickles or the fried green tomatoes that come with a Cajun ranch.

Catfish is particularly popular here, especially with Bubba’s all-you-can-eat platter of catfish, available all day. Raw oysters on the half shell and steamed shrimp in varying amounts provide more non-fried seafood dishes. A small amount of barbeque options are served as well, such as their pulled pork and baby back ribs. Other meals from land critters include a burger and chicken sandwich.

Thirsty adults can enjoy unique concoctions from the bar such as Bubba’s Bullfrog or the Grape Ape, already at favorable prices. Kids aren’t left out either. After they order off their own menu, they can spend their time doodling on the table’s paper covering.

A shack of Southerners serving seafood by the seashore is every bit of fun as it sounds, and a great way to fill up before or after a beach visit. The team at Bubba’s Fish Shack does their best to make sure you’ll come back howling for more.

If you go

What: Bubba’s Fish Shack

Where: 16 S. Ocean Blvd, Surfside Beach

Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Information: bubbasfishshack.com, 843-232-9798

Price: $3-11 starters, $8-24 entrees