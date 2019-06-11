This hidden gem in Conway is the place to go for true and tasty finger-lickin’ food

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

Some foods can’t help being messy, but generally those are the types that are also literally finger-licking good. Hidden from S.C. 501 by trees is CW’s Wings and Ribs Shack, sitting at the corner of the River Town Plaza. It may be hard to see from the highway, yet plenty of locals know all about it and have been frequenting the restaurant since its inception in 2015.

First-time visitors may think they know what to expect when stopping by, and they quickly learn that there is more to this shack than wings and ribs. Walking through the doors reveals a surprisingly spacious dining area with wood panel accents and a huge chalkboard listing the daily specials. Behind and slightly to the side is the bar area, which also houses two pool tables and other games.

Customers who are dining in will be seated by the greeter and are given the option to sit in the smoking section, where the bar and pool tables are. Non-smokers may notice the smell, but because of the separation it is far from overwhelming.

Given the restaurant is known for its wings and ribs, the server will walk guests through the many house-made sauces that can be enjoyed with the popular meats. This includes their award-winning Keith’s Sweet Heat, a perfect blend of honey and spice that makes it difficult to stop eating wings, no matter how sticky you become.

The ribs have a smaller selection of sauces but all are just as tasty, though these barbeque favorites are just as delicious without any additional sauce. The tender meat does fall off the bone, always an indication of ribs made well. As such, guests can use a fork to eat the rib meat, which some may find preferable as there aren’t any wet wipes with the napkins.

In case wings and ribs aren’t your thing, CW’s has salads and sandwiches aplenty, and even a little array of seafood. These entrees are served with the restaurant’s own wing chips, potato chips that are made in house and tossed in barbeque seasoning. Plenty of other sides can be substituted, such as fries, baked beans, grilled vegetables or onion rings.

Daily deals include endless wings on Monday for $14.99 or a pulled pork barbeque sandwich for $6.99 on Thursday. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Happy Hour takes place and offers discounted appetizers and beers.

On top of being a popular spot for wings and ribs, CW’s is also is big on sports and regularly hosts parties to watch big games. Sometimes the restaurant gets very crowded, especially in the bar area, so depending on volume they will have to close their doors early.

At this restaurant, it seems like everyone knows how to work hard and play hard, and the people of Conway are all the happier for it. All in all, CW’s Wings and Ribs Shack is a great place to relax, have fun, and above all, eat messily, with gusto, and without judgement.

If you go

What: CW’s Wings and Ribs Shack

Where: 117 Rivertown Blvd, Conway

Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Information: cwswingandrib.com, 843-331-3161

Price: $5-12 starters, $7-19 entrees