This Grand Strand restaurant was made to be a favorite of yours and Fido’s

Many restaurants along the Grand Strand have dog-friendly patios and outdoor seating areas, but very few, if any, were created specifically with our four-legged friends in mind. From the minds behind local favorite Grumpy Monk comes The Sneaky Beagle, which has quickly been gathering canine and human fans alike since opening in March.

Tucked away on the quieter end of Carolina Forest Boulevard, The Sneaky Beagle is lively throughout the day, especially when the weather is nice. One of the first thing guests notice is the wrap around patio with outdoor games that leads to a large eating area and deck overlooking a pond. Each picnic table is shaded by an umbrella and has hooks for canine customers but even without a pup, parties can enjoy dining outside.

Similar to its sister restaurants, The Sneaky Beagle has a lot of pub grub and comfort food, with a focus on delicious tacos and sushi rolls. Here, however, they’ve taken a slightly more serious look at healthier options, allowing customers to order any of the proteins in their tacos with tofu, and switch to a lettuce wrap for a gluten-free experience.

Appetizers range from Caprese skewers and bruschetta to fried ravioli and the Grumpy Monk inspired Sneaky Turds, their creamy take on jalapeno poppers. Besides over a dozen tacos to choose from, entrees include sandwiches and paninis, all of which come with sides. If you’d like something particular, salads and burgers can be constructed to the diner’s specifications.

Naturally, the restaurant offers a large array of beers, ciders and wines displayed on screens inside, with some rotations and a decent craft selection. Happy Hour is a daily enjoyment from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is also the only time when guests can buy flatbreads like buffalo chicken or shrimp scampi.

Little ones have their own menus as well, and not just the kids. At The Sneaky Beagle, dogs have unique treats their owners can buy, all of which are made by a local small business. Servers can attest to the quality of their human-grade dog treats, with a laugh and sheepish smile. It is important for guests bringing their pups to keep in mind the rules, such as their request for friendly dogs only, and keeping your pet on the leash at all times.

Though service does feel a bit slow, smiles and cheer abound here and given the environment it’s easy to understand why. Specials take place throughout the week, such as Taco Tuesdays and Wine Down Wednesdays, and the business does play host on a regular basis, in particular for dog adoption events.

Opened by people who know their audience, know how to have a good time, and love dogs, there is much to discover at this young and hip restaurant. Surely a visit to The Sneaky Beagle will make you wag your (metaphorical) tail.

If you go

What: The Sneaky Beagle

Where: 5040 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Fri-Sat

Information: sneakybeaglemyrtlebeach.com, 843-903-7877

Price: $6-11 starters, $6-20 entrees