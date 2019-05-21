This New York deli in North Myrtle Beach satisfies cravings for the Big Apple, big flavor

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

A blue city skyline is now visible from U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, on a small building that has gone through a few transformations over recent years. Kaminskys at 45th is a New York deli and proud of it, offering not just its love for the Big Apple but all the quality meats and sandwiches one would expect.

The owners of the first Kaminskys New York Deli in Myrtle Beach sold the restaurant in 2016, and then opened this northern location earlier this year. With over a decade of deli experience heading the operation, the new addition seems to have had a successful first few months. Thus far, the North Myrtle Beach deli has less variety on the menu than the original, but is a fully functional sandwich stop already, offering Boar’s Head meats and cheese by the pound.

Though the building has a drive-thru, the restaurant is currently dedicated to only dine-in and take out. Inside, the sitting area is small albeit neat and full of character, with each table showing off a scene from the bustling streets of New York City. Fitting décor adorns the walls, including a tasteful painted memorial to the Twin Towers.

Those not as familiar with a New York-style deli may take the time to go over the menu before stepping up to the counter to order, but just as many customers come in already knowing what they want. The subs and sandwiches here all come with a bag of chips and pickle wedge, and a drink from the soda fountain costs only an extra dollar. Meat lovers also have the option of paying an extra $3.50 to get double the amount of pastrami or corned beef.

High-quality meats and fresh vegetables are loaded onto the bread, which can be a sub roll, rye, wheat, sourdough or a wrap. Guests have the option to create a sandwich their way, or stick to the menu and order a specialty.

No deli is complete without classics such as The Club and the Reuben, but Kaminskys also offers a few of its own creations like The Montauk, a bagel loaded with honey maple turkey and melted Havarti cheese then topped with coleslaw and Russian dressing. The Mulberry Street sub is a tasty mixture of salami and ham smothered by provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red peppers, and Italian dressing.

Salads are available as well, including the tuna, potato and egg varieties. These can be ordered as sides, made into a sandwich, or bought by the pound. To top off a visit, Kaminskys sells a few baked goods that are shipped directly from popular New York bakeries.





Another slice of the Big Apple has made itself home in the Grand Strand brought to us by a name already well known in the area and fans are more than happy to bite down. Kaminskys at 45th proves that you can pack a lot of flavor into a compact package.

If you go

What: Kaminskys at 45th

Where: 4515 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach

Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon-Sat

Information: kaminskysat45th.com, 843-281-0414

Price: $3-4 sides, $6-13 entrees