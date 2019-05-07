This restaurant may have pizza in its name, but it is much more than that

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

A few years shy of its 30th anniversary, a small restaurant in Little River has been marching along and showing no signs of slowing down. Connected to a gas station sitting on U.S. 17, the Little River House of Pizza may not look like much, but the restaurant has surprised customers throughout the years with its tasty array of Italian and Greek dishes.

Though the parking lot is busy with cars driving in and out, there is still plenty of space for House of Pizza guests. Of course, during lunch and dinner hours, the restaurant is just as busy with customers picking up their food or ordering to go, plus the occasional team member hurrying out to make a delivery. The dining area is small, and even when it isn’t full there is a hustle in the steps of the employees.

After welcoming everyone who walks through the door, guests will be asked if they are dining in or taking out. Depending on the answer, they can either take a seat at an open table or order their food at the counter. Despite the rather rushed atmosphere, everyone is exceedingly friendly, with the workers joking with each other or greeting regulars by name.

Naturally, pizza is a popular menu item and guests can create their own or choose a specialty. This includes the delicious House Special, a pie loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms, then generously topped with cheese.

Calzones and strombolis are available also, as well as other items typically found at pizza joints such as wings, salads and subs. House of Pizza has taken it a step further by including not just Italian pasta meals but a few Greek dishes. Here, fans of the cuisine can enjoy a gyro, spanakopita, pasticcio and stuffed grape leaves.

The orders are made fresh, though depending on the type and size of a pizza, this might mean one customer waits longer than another. Whether you are eating at the restaurant, or taking your meal to go, your food arrives in front of you piping hot.

Daily lunch specials are dine-in only but are definitely good deals to take advantage of, like spending $8.25 for the homemade lasagna or manicotti served with a side salad and slice of garlic bread. House of Pizza has dinner specials as well, plus a few Happy Hour deals.

Children can enjoy a little pizza of their own, or perhaps a plate of spaghetti and meatballs. A small selection of bottled beer and wine can be treats for adults so inclined, or for those who prefer something sweet, they can indulge in desserts like baklava, cheesecake, or tiramisu.

With a name with pizza in the title might lead some to only associate the popular dish with the restaurant, but Little River House of Pizza has much more to offer. Having been a part of the community for over two decades with an experienced and welcoming team, this restaurant has the perfect foundation to keep serving for years to come.

If you go

What: Little River House of Pizza

Where: 1422 U.S. 17, Little River

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat

Information: littleriverhouseofpizza.com, 843-280-0772

Price: $3-8 starters, $6-20 entrees