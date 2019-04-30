This Grand Strand seafood restaurant’s tasty cuisine not the only thing it’s known for

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

Two years ago, a new restaurant concept was making waves throughout the Grand Strand, not just because of the name behind it, but also for its admirable goal. Heidi Vukov, owner of Croissants Bistro and Bakery, nurtured the idea of a green restaurant for many years and through plenty of hard work, she was able to make her dream into reality and brought us Hook and Barrel.

Heidi’s Corner sits where North Kings Highway intersects with 82nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach and houses the Grand Strand’s second Croissants, which is connected to Hook and Barrel. The two share a parking lot and while the bakery winds down, the seafood restaurant really starts to pick up.

Being the most eco-friendly restaurant in the area means a lot of thought and effort goes into each aspect, from the straws to the building itself. Most of what makes Hook and Barrel so green is not necessarily notable by simply looking, which is why first-time visitors will get a quick but understandably proud spiel from their servers.

The ingredients used are also as sustainably sourced as possible, with most everything locally produced and therefore wonderfully fresh. One of the most popular menu items is the fish of the day, available at market price. The fish can be cooked four different ways, topped (or not) with a house-made sauce, and accompanied by two sides. Hook and Barrel also has a small steam galley, where guests can watch any number of seafood being prepared and served, of course, steaming.

While seafood is definitely the main attraction, the menu does offer a small amount of variety, including Kobe beef sliders, chicken farfalle and steak. Heidi’s touch is all over the menu, which has a mix of Southern influence and upscale cuisine that altogether creates an atmosphere that is sophisticated but far from snobbish. Everything is made with quality, and the Hook and Barrel team work hard to keep it that way and will quickly correct mistakes as necessary.

While the “hook” of the restaurant may be its fresh seafood choices, the “barrel” of the business is most certainly the wine cellar, which has dozens to choose from. The menu offers suggestions for wine pairings as well, and fans of the alcoholic beverage will certainly be thrilled by the wines on tap, indicated appropriately on the list by a little barrel.

Happy Hour runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sundays, which are reserved for brunch. The specials, however, are only available on the porch or inside at the bar, under the dangling jellyfish lights.

High standards and fresh seafood means guests can expect to spend a pretty penny here, plus there will be waiting involved during peak hours, though Hook and Barrel does take reservations. But odds are, guests leaving filled with good food and the contentment of supporting a green, eco-friendly restaurant will not be blue at all.

If you go

What: Hook and Barrel

Where: 8014 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sun, 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Mon-Thu, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat

Information: hookandbarrelrestaurant.com, 843-839-5888

Price: $12-18 starters, $20-40 entrees