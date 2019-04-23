Once catering-only, this Southern soul food business is now serving up good eats in house

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

There is never a shortage of soul food in the South, and in many places you’ll also find food for the soul. Last summer, Ms. Margaret’s Soul Food Restaurant opened right off Church Street in Conway, though for many years now, the locals have been enjoying the cooking and Southern hospitality of the business.

Originally, Ms. Margaret’s Soul Food was only a catering service, providing events with not just tasty Southern meals but finger foods perfect for snacking and Italian dishes. The service’s success continued to grow until the team was able to open the restaurant, allowing fans of the business to eat their fill of comfort food whenever they please.

Because the business started as a catering service, the set-up at the restaurant isn’t all that different. Southern food, Lowcountry cuisine, and occasional Gullah dishes are prepared in bulk and guests can decide if they would like a plate or the all-you-can-eat option, both served cafeteria style.

As is traditional for many Southern style restaurants, you can choose one meat or two, and pick from a number of sides to come with it. These meals always include a slice of cornbread, sweet tea, and usually dessert, if you have room for it.

A small amount of a la carte menu items can be selected, such as a chicken sandwich or a basket of fried shrimp. For the particularly ravenous, all-you-can-eat at Ms. Margaret’s is good for the soul indeed, and with the available food items changing daily, repeat visits are understandable.

Pork chops and chicken bog show up on Tuesdays, liver and onions are popular on Thursdays, and Fridays are especially popular for the seafood options. Saturdays are also particularly busy, as Ms. Margaret’s Soul Food will cook up breakfast for their customers, then spend the rest of the day dishing out barbeque.

Rice and mashed potatoes are always part of the lineup, while other starches such as mac n’ cheese, candied yams, and potato salad can be enjoyed on different days. The available vegetables also have some variation, one day including sweet corn and cabbage, another seeing fried okra and stewed tomatoes.

When the bustling team isn’t busy serving or cooking, they’re often chatting with friends (or making new ones), tidying up, or surprising tables with small plates of desserts. On top of everything, Ms. Margaret’s Soul Food can now also host small fundraising events of their own, while always keeping up with the catering side of business.

This is comfort food in its truest sense: simple, filling, and served with a smile, no matter how many times you go back for seconds. Fill your soul and your belly at Ms. Margaret’s, where you never feel like a stranger.

If you go

What: Ms. Margaret’s Soul Food

Where: 501 Church Street, Conway

Hours: 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Sun, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tue-Thu, 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Fri-Sat

Information: facebook.com/margaretssoulfood, 843-438-8092

Price: $6-13 entrees