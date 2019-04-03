This restaurant known for breakfast is a favorite of locals, visitors alike

For The Sun News

Breakfast houses are always meant to be welcoming and comfortable, with many striving to feel like a home away from home. Right off U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet stands The Spring House Family Restaurant, which has been a popular go-to spot for locals on the South end of the Grand Strand for many years now.

While the interior decoration can be described as dated, it does help the restaurant feel quaint and even familiar. The many windows bring plenty of natural light in, and the tall ceiling emphasizes an airy and peaceful atmosphere. Décor changes with the seasons, so right now The Spring House is fittingly filled with flowers and bunnies. On the indoor balcony above the diners, birds sing lightly, completing a very spring-like impression.

As a breakfast house, their busiest hours are in the morning, though The Spring House sees a large crowd during lunch time as well. Having been a part of the community for so long, regulars are indeed treated like family, but no matter if it’s your first time visiting or hundredth, the employees will always greet you with a smile.

For the most important meal of the day, The Spring House has a nice spread of choices that also gives customers some flexibility. For instance, a smaller appetite will be happy with the restaurant’s yogurt parfait topped with granola and fresh fruit, or a small bowl of grits.

Breakfast sandwiches offer something a little heartier, and entrees like the Golfer’s Special or Steak and Eggs will be perfect for the ravenous. Some guests may find the Breakfast Skillet to be the perfect size, balanced with meat and vegetables that are topped with two eggs and covered in creamy hollandaise sauce.

Pancakes come in stacks of two or three but can also be ordered individually. These breakfasts, including waffles and French toast, can be enjoyed by themselves, or guests can order additional sides to beef up their breakfast meal. The omelets here are generally considered to be filling enough on their own, but still come with toast and a choice between grits, home fries, or hash browns.

The Spring House has Greek influences on the menu as well, and is one of the few places around to enjoy a gyro omelet or Grecian benedict. Naturally this extends to their lunch menu, where fans of the cuisine can indulge in a Greek salad, a classic gyro, and pastichio.

Orders can be tweaked to best suit the customer’s needs, which include gluten-free pancakes, heart healthy egg whites, and vegetarian options. The Spring House isn’t necessarily fast paced, though the food does arrive to the table freshly made and service remains friendly and accommodating.

When paying at the counter, guests may notice the glass case of baked treats and desserts, or perhaps the small shelves filled with books tucked along the walls. For years now, The Spring House Family Restaurant has found many small and quiet ways to encourage guests to return.

If you go

What: The Spring House Family Restaurant

Where: 3841 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet

Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sun, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mon-Sat

Information: springhousefamilyrestaurant.com, 843-357-2785

Price: $1.50-5 sides, $4-12 entrees