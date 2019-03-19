This Pawleys Island restaurant serves up tasty plates with a classy, intimate ambiance

Blooming flowers flutter in the sun-warmed breeze, inviting all sorts to appreciate what they have to offer. While Chive Blossom Restaurant and Bar of Pawleys Island doesn’t necessarily flutter, it is just as welcoming and lovely as a field of its namesake.
Nestled near the corner of Ocean Highway and North Causeway Road, Chive Blossom feels very much like the historic township it sits close to. Bucolic and peaceful, this restaurant has been a fitting part of the community in its current location for just over a decade.
The sand and gravel parking lot that circles the building is shaded by live oak trees, including the popular courtyard where guests can enjoy both the art of the chefs and of nature. Vines climb the side of the wooden cottage, and even inside the restaurant it feels rather like sitting outdoors. Oyster shells dangle above as chandeliers while the many windows allow for as much natural lighting as possible.
Each party walking through the door will be promptly greeted and seated as quickly as possible, though there may be a momentary wait due to the small size of the restaurant. Because of Chive Blossom’s stature and popularity, guests are encouraged to make reservations for dinner.
The menu is a testimony to the chefs’ combined years of experience and passion for food, and pays respects to not just Lowcountry cuisine but also French, Mediterranean and Asian dishes. Quality is instilled in every aspect of Chive Blossom, from the service down to the handcrafted cocktails. As such, you can expect prices to be on the higher end but well worth the expense.
Seasonal availability may affect some food and cocktail items, as the Chive Blossom team prefers to source their ingredients as locally and freshly as possible. A few menu staples include their famous she-crab soup, the fried green tomato napoleon and fried chicken livers. For lunch, diners may find the savory crustless crab quiche to be a perfect meal, and in the evening perhaps enjoy a hearty bowl of cioppino, or fish stew.
The few gluten-free and vegetarian meals are marked on the menu for guest convenience. An extensive wine list allows adults to find the perfect glass to pair with their meal. Beers change with the season while always including local and craft selections. Decadent desserts can top off an already indulgent repast, though the sweets vary on a regular basis.
Chive Blossom is meant to be an experience, one that tantalizes taste buds while offering an intimate setting that can be both relaxing and romantic. Take it slow here, enjoy the company of the ones you’re with and make new friends. At Chive Blossom Restaurant and Bar, beauty is both simple and elegant, created and natural.
If you go
What: Chive Blossom Restaurant & Bar
Where: 85 N. Causeway Road, Pawleys Island
Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Mon-Sat
Information: chiveblossom.com, 843-237-1438
Price: $12-18 starters, $14-44 entrees
